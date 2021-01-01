Alex Bozarjian joined the 7 Action News team as a general assignment reporter in August of 2021.

Alex comes to us from WSAV in Savannah, Georgia where she worked as a multi-media journalist, fill-in anchor, and fill-in producer.

In Savannah, many of her stories focused on the heart-wrenching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions during the Black Lives Matter protests, and gun violence within the city.

As a reporter, Alex believes good journalism makes the viewer feel understood but also teaches them something new.

Alex is a native of Salem, Massachusetts and as you can imagine, a big fan of Halloween. In 2014, she moved to Orlando to attend college at the University of Central Florida where she studied Broadcast Journalism and Latin American studies.

During her time in college, Alex interned at both WKMG and WFTV, both top stations in the Orlando market.

Alex speaks fluent Spanish, thanks to her mother who is from the Dominican Republic. Her reporting has taken her abroad to Cuba where she worked as an associate producer for a digital special on travel, culture, music, and history. She and her team were later nominated for an Associated Press award.

When she's not working Alex loves staying active whether it be running, lifting weights, or cycling. She's new to Michigan and is always looking for new places to eat, hang out, and shop.

If you have any questions, concerns about your community, or story ideas you can reach Alex by email at alex.bozarjian@wxyz.com.