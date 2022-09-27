Amazon announces Prime early access sale on Oct. 11-12

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you missed out on grabbing something you really wanted on Prime Day this year, you’re in luck: Amazon is having another sale that may just rival some of Prime Day’s deals.

Amazon’s new 48-hour Prime Early Access sale is taking place Oct. 11-12 in 15 countries (including the U.S. and Canada), giving Prime members early access to holiday deals and some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year. Some of the deals include up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs and savings on Alexa-enabled devices. You’ll also find deals on products from Lego, Adidas, Ashley Furniture, Hasbro, KitchenAid, Samsung and more.

Amazon will also be creating a first-ever Top 100 list for the event that will feature a selection of some of the best deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and more. You’ll also find holiday gift guides and Amazon’s Toys We Love list to make holiday shopping easier.

While you do need a Prime Membership to get the deals, you can become a Prime member and shop the deals the same day. A membership costs $14.99 a month (or $139 a year), but you can also start a 30-day free trial if you’re not sure you will want to continue with the membership after the Prime Early Access sale.



While we don’t have exact deals just yet, Amazon has provided a few clues about things you may be able to find on sale. Take a look at a few of our best guesses below and be sure to check back for more details as it gets closer to Oct. 11.

Amazon has confirmed that there will be deals on Philips Sonicare products. The brand’s 4100 Power Toothbrush is their best seller on Amazon, so chances are it will be included in the sale along with a few other products.

The Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush is rechargeable and includes a timer set for the two-minute brushing time recommended by dentists. It also includes a pressure sensor that has two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums from over-brushing.

With more than 94,000 reviews, this electric toothbrush has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. Customers say the battery lasts a long time, it’s better than brushing with a typical toothbrush and it has “all the bells and whistles.”

Amazon only has one Peloton bike listing, but the retailer has confirmed the brand will be offering deals, so we may see a sale on this Peloton Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike.

Priced at $1,445 without a sale, the bike has an immersive 22-inch HD touchscreen, a headphone jack, Bluetooth connectivity, a camera and a microphone. With a height range of 4 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 5 inches and a weight maximum of 297 pounds, the Peloton also has an adjustable seat and handlebar. Measuring just 4 by 2 feet, it fits in small spaces and weighs 135 pounds, so it can be moved if needed.

Amazon has confirmed there will be deals on iRobot products, which include robot vacuums and mops. The “Amazon’s Choice” iRobot vacuum is the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, priced at $299 right now (already a $50 savings off the original price).

The vacuum uses Wi-Fi to map the layout of your home and can clean on demand or on a set schedule. The vacuum has multi-surface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types and works with Google Home and Alexa-enabled devices.

With more than 9,300 reviews, it has a total of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with 68% of customers giving it a full five stars and another 16% giving it four stars. Reviewers say it does a great job, has good battery life and has good suction quality.

New deals will drop throughout the event, so you’ll want to keep checking Amazon’s deal page during the two-day sale.

Will you be shopping Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.