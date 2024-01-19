American Airlines plane slides off runway in New York landing

A plane from American Airlines slid off the runway upon landing at an airport in New York.

Flight 5811 departed from Philadelphia International Airport and touched down at around 4 p.m. at New York's Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

American Airlines tells Scripps News that after landing safely in Rochester, "the aircraft exited the taxiway while in transit to the terminal due to snowy airfield conditions" and veered into the grass.

The aircraft, a smaller E-145 Embraer Regional Jet known as the American Eagle, carried 50 passengers and three crew members. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and passengers were transported to the terminal by bus.

"Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," American Airlines said in a statement.

A passenger shared a video of the incident on social media, in which firefighters are seen helping the passengers safely off the jet.

There is currently no more information as to what could have caused the incident, but American Airlines says that the jet will be towed from the taxiway and taken out of service for a full inspection.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com