Applications open for 2023 Black Business Month Summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced it plans to hold a Black Business Month Summit as it continues to show support for Black-owned businesses.

Black vendors are encouraged to showcase their products at the summit, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Meijer’s headquarters.

We’re told more information will be provided during a July 17 preparation call.

“In celebration of Black Business Month this August, the Summit is aimed to highlight the achievements, contributions, and economic impact made by Black entrepreneurs and business owners,” says Director of Supplier Diversity Carla Hendon. “This event also gives Black-owned businesses the opportunity to demonstrate the quality, uniqueness, and value of their products directly to our buyers.”

The Midwest grocery retailer says attendees will have an in-person exhibit with which to display their offerings and make pitches to Meijer’s traders.

Interested participants are asked to register online before Friday, July 14.

Those with questions may connect with Meijer officials at diversevend@meijer.com.