Arctic blast next week may bring lake effect snow to Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - It's hard to think about Arctic air next week with the sunshine and above normal temperatures we've experienced this week. Our pattern will actually turn colder (40s) on Friday, then even colder before Thanksgiving. This Arctic air may drive some accumulating lake effect snow.

The thumbnail image attached to this story is our upper level pattern, valid for next Thursday at 6 PM, Thanksgiving day. Notice the white and pink colors...the airmass from Canada plunging into the Great Lakes. An upper level trough, or dip in our jetstream will also be in the region, turning our weather more unsettled.

Tuesday at 6 AM, I would expect to see rain showers developing. See image below.

FOX 17

We expect rain showers by Tuesday late afternoon as indicated below too. The image is valid for 5 PM. Notice some colder air in northern lower Michigan with a rain/snow mix.

FOX 17

By Wednesday at midnight, colder air is already wrapping into our area with rain mixing with and changing to snow showers (pink). It's possible we may also see some icing as well. See image below.

FOX 17

By Wednesday daytime, Arctic air is pushing in and beginning to get the lake effect snow making machine going. The image below is valid for 6 PM. Westerly winds with ample moisture may produce several inches of accumulation...at least the possibility is there.

FOX 17

The image below shows the Arctic air in place and lake effect snow showers continuing into Thanksgiving morning. Westerly, or west-northwesterly winds will drag the snow inland to locations east of U.S. 131 as well. The highest totals, if everything develops, will still likely be along/west of U.S. 131. Make sure to stay up on later forecast, as this could impact holiday travel plans around the immediate area.

FOX 17

Get more at www.fox17online.com/weather.