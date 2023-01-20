'Arrow' stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, and Emily Bett Rickards will be guests at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Green Arrow and his original team are coming to Michigan. Motor City Comic Con has announced that Arrow stars Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), and Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak) will be guests at the upcoming event on Saturday, May 20 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Amell, Ramsey, and Rickards will each be available for autographs, professional photo ops, and selfies. Amell will also be available for duo photo ops with either Ramsey or Rickards for $150. A photo op with the whole trio will also be available for $200.

Ramsey will also be at the Motor City Comic Con on Sunday, May 21.

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Beth Schwartz, from left, Stephen Amell, David Ramsey and Marc Guggenheim participate in The CW "Arrow: Final Season" panel during the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Amell’s other work includes the Starz series Heels, 2019’s Code 8, and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Ramsey has also starred in CBS’ Blue Bloods, NBC’s Outlaw, and 2009’s Mother and Child. Rickard’s other work includes 2018’s Funny Story, 2017’s Axis, and 2014’s Dakota’s Summer.

Arrow was developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg. The series aired on The CW from 2012-2020. Arrow follows billionaire Oliver Queen, who returns home after being shipwrecked and surviving on an island for five years. After learning that his father was not the man he thought he was, Oliver decides to right his family’s wrongs and fight crime using a bow and arrow. Over the course of the first season, Diggle and Felicity joined Oliver in his quest to save Starling City (which later became Star City). Oliver and Felicity would later get married during the show’s sixth season.

Arrow was also the beginning of a shared universe of DC Comics characters on The CW, known as the Arrowverse. During Arrow’s second season, Grant Gustin appeared in two episodes as Barry Allen. In 2014, the spin-off series The Flash starring Gustin premiered on the network. Arrow and The Flash were followed by Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman. Outside of the Arrowverse, Ramsey has also played an alternate version of Diggle in The CW’s Superman & Lois.

The Arrowverse is set to conclude with the ninth and final season of The Flash. Earlier this month, it was announced that both Amell and Ramsey will reprise their roles in the ninth episode of the season. The final season of The Flash will premiere on February 8 on The CW.

Amell, Ramsey, and Rickards will be at the Motor City Comic Con on Saturday, May 20. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

