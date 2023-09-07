Assault suspect in Michigan's Adventure incident pleads no contest

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man suspected of inappropriately touching girls at Michigan’s Adventure earlier this summer has pleaded no contest.

The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Koche, is accused of touching six victims at a wave pool on July 22. Some victims were younger than 13.

Koche was subsequently charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 and one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person aged 13–15.

Court records show Koche pleaded no contest this week to both charges.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.