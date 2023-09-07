Watch Now
News

Actions

Assault suspect in Michigan's Adventure incident pleads no contest

Benjamin koche.jpeg
FOX 17
Benjamin koche.jpeg
Posted at 5:07 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 17:07:51-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man suspected of inappropriately touching girls at Michigan’s Adventure earlier this summer has pleaded no contest.

The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Koche, is accused of touching six victims at a wave pool on July 22. Some victims were younger than 13.

Koche was subsequently charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 and one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person aged 13–15.

Court records show Koche pleaded no contest this week to both charges.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!