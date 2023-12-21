‘Barbie’s’ Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wed after 10 years together

“Barbie” filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach just got hitched.

A rep from Gerwig’s team told People magazine that the couple wed in a quiet ceremony in a New York City courthouse.

After the nuptials, Gerwig and her new husband went to Madison Square Garden for a Billy Joel concert.

Although they are newlyweds, Gerwig and Baumbach are far from new partners. They have been dating for over a decade, having first met when they worked together on the 2010 film “Greenberg.”

Baumbach directed and co-wrote “Greenberg” with his then-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh, of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Fargo” fame.

But in late 2011, Baumbach again found himself behind the camera with Gerwig before his lens as the duo worked on mumblecore favorite “Frances Ha.” This time, Baumbach was separated. Baumbach and Leigh officially divorced in 2013 and now share custody of their teenage son Rohmer.

It wasn’t long before sparks flew between the Brooklyn native and the California girl (Gerwig made her directorial debut with “Lady Bird,” a semi-autobiographical film set in her hometown of Sacramento). “Frances Ha” became a critically acclaimed indie comedy, cementing the duo as a talented pair with equally formidable talent.

Over the years, Baumbach and Gerwig have continued making movie magic together, most notably their 2023 blockbuster “Barbie.” The film has nine Golden Globe noms and is expected to clean up at the 2024 Academy Awards, as well.

For his part, Baumbach says that working with his soulmate makes his work that much better.

“When we write together, I’m always trying to impress her. I feel like I write better because I work at it harder, I want her to be impressed,” he said at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“Marriage Story,” which Baumbach wrote and directed, was up for several awards that night including a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Many people suggested that the heartbreaking drama about the slow dissolution of marriage was based on Baumbach’s own experience with his ex-wife Leigh. Although he would not comment on that speculation, he did say that his ex-wife “loved” the movie.

But, for now, it’s love and not loss that is in Baumbach’s vision. He spoke with Vogue magazine in 2020 about the joy he gets from watching Gerwig’s films, but also the joy he gets from watching her do what she loves.

“I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I’m watching her movie. I don’t want to sound sickeningly happy, but it’s a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don’t know how else to say it without saying great a lot,” he told Vogue.

Gerwig and Baumbach also have two boys together. Their youngest was born July 2023 — the same month the couple’s blockbuster hit “Barbie” debuted.

'Barbie's' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wed after 10 years together

