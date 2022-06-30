Best Bad Credit Loans: Top 9 Loan Lenders Reviewed

Best Bad Credit Loans for 2022: Top 5 Lenders for Quick Cash

If you're like most Americans, you probably have some form of debt. But, having debt does not also mean that you have to be a victim like the millions of Americans who credit invisible or have bad credit.

Yes, it can be tough to get approved for a loan with a low credit score, and you may think that you'll never get out of debt.

But, there is a solution.

We present it in our list of the best bad credit loans and the lenders who will work with you regardless of your credit score. They also have a variety of loan products available for your specific needs.

Just consider what one of our top picks, MoneyMutual, can do for you. Their best personal loans offer competitive interest rates and flexible terms, so you can get the money you need without putting yourself further into debt.

Beyond helping you get your finances on the right track by choosing the best lenders, this article will also discuss how the loans for bad credit work.

We will also provide some tips on how to apply for a loan with bad credit.

You'll learn more about the lenders, the pros and cons of each, and what they can offer to help you improve your financial situation.

If you seek to put yourself back on the path to financial freedom, read on and find out why a bad credit loan may be just the right option.

Best Loans for People With Bad Credit:

We all know what it's like to be in a difficult financial situation. Let's jump right into our list of the best loans for bad credit:

MoneyMutual - Best loans for bad credit overall

- Best loans for bad credit overall 247 Dollar Loan - Apply for unsecured personal loans 24/7

- Apply for unsecured personal loans 24/7 Funds Joy - Personal loans up to $5,000

- Personal loans up to $5,000 CashUSA - Quickest online application

- Quickest online application BadCreditLoans - Most extensive network of lenders

- Most extensive network of lenders Credible - Most trustworthy bad credit lender

- Most trustworthy bad credit lender Upgrade - $50,000 credit lines

- $50,000 credit lines ZippyLoan - All credit types considered

- All credit types considered Lending Tree - Reputable personal loan marketplace

Now that you've seen our top picks, we'll take a closer look at each lender and what they can offer you.

1. MoneyMutual- Best Loans for Bad Credit Overall

Pros:

Over 13 years in business

Fast and easy application

Loan funds in 24 hours

120+ lenders

Cons:

Not available in some states

Overview

MoneyMutual is an online marketplace for personal loans with a great track record of helping people with low credit score obtain the funds they need.

They've been in business since 2009, so they surely know a thing or two about this part of the industry. What's more, their online application is quick and easy to complete, and you can receive your loan funds in as little as 24 hours.

While MoneyMutual is not available in all states, they have a network of more than 90 lenders who are willing to work with people with all kinds of credit. That means you have a good chance of being approved for a loan, regardless of what's on your credit report.

Repayment Terms: 5/5

MoneyMutual's repayment terms vary depending on the lender you're matched with. However, most lenders offer repayment terms anywhere from 3 to 60 months. This gives you plenty of time to repay your loan without putting yourself under too much financial strain.

Fees: 4/5

Because MoneyMutual is an online marketplace, they do not charge any additional fees to apply for or receive a loan. However, the lenders in their network may charge origination, late payment, or other fees, so you'll need to read the fine print before agreeing to any loan.

Interest Rates: 4/5

The annual percentage rates (APRs) offered by MoneyMutual's network of unsecured personal loan lenders vary depending on the company and your unique credit history.

Most lenders offer APRs of anywhere from 5% to 35%. That being said, you may be able to qualify for a lower APR if you can show that you're a low-risk borrower by meeting the minimum annual income limits.

Loan Amounts: 4/5

MoneyMutual can fund your loan for anywhere from $200 to $5,000, and you can get your money as fast as 24 hours. As a marketplace, they have a wide variety of lenders available, each with its own minimum loan amount and terms.

2. 247 DollarLoan - Apply for a Low Credit Loans 24/7

Pros:

3-minute application

Get loan approval 24/7

Funded next business day

Cons:

$1,000 maximum

Not a direct lender

Overview

If you're in a bind and need to borrow money fast, 247 Dollar Loan will do everything to help you. You can apply for an unsecured loan 24/7, and if you're approved, the loan proceeds will be deposited into your bank account the next business day.

While there are some limitations - such as a maximum loan amount of $1,000 - these loans can be a convenient option when you need money fast. And because they're available 24/7, you can apply for a loan anytime, day or night.

So whether you're facing an unexpected expense or simply need some extra cash to tide you over until your next paycheck, a 247 Dollar Loan could be a great option to help you get the money you need.

Repayment Terms: 3/5

Loan repayment terms with 247 Dollar Loan vary depending on the state in which you reside and the lender you borrow from. While terms are often flexible, you won't know how long you have to repay your loan until after you've applied.

Fees: 3/5

Applying for a 24/7 Dollar Loan is free. You will not be charged any fees for submitting your application. Once you are matched with a lender, they will be able to provide you with more information about the costs that may be associated with your loan.

Interest Rates: 3/5

If you're considering taking out a 247 Dollar Loan, one of the first things you'll want to know is what the interest rate will be. Unfortunately, there's no easy answer to that question.

The interest rate on your loan will be determined by the lender you're matched with, and it can vary greatly from one lender to the next.

Loan Amounts: 2/5

247 Dollar Loan offers small loans up to $1,000. These loans are designed to help people with unexpected expenses or who need a little extra cash to hold them over until their next paycheck.

3. Funds Joy -Top Personal Loan for Low Credit Score

Pros:

Multiple lenders

Fair repayment terms

No hidden fees

Lower APRs

Cons:

Not BBB accredited

10-minute application

Overview

Whether it's a car loan, a student loan, or a credit card balance, having a debt can be stressful and overwhelming. And if you have bad credit, it can be even harder to get approved for a loan.

Funds Joy wants to help you with this.

While they aren't accredited with the BBB, Funds Joy is a well-established source for personal loans up to $5,000. They work with multiple lenders to get you the best terms possible, and there are no hidden fees or penalties.

Instead, they will offer you fair loans with reasonable APRs and manageable repayment terms.

So if you're looking for a bad credit loan, check out what Funds Joy has to offer. They'll work with you to get the money you need fast. You can apply today and experience the joy of getting approved for a loan on the same day.

Repayment Terms: 3/5

You can choose flexible repayment terms for up to 72 months, so you have time to get your finances back on track. If you're looking for a way to pay off your debt and save money while doing it, a loan from Funds Joy is worth considering as an option.

Fees: 4/5

Every penny counts when you're trying to save money or get out of debt. That's why we are pleased to announce that Funds Joy doesn't charge any hidden fees. However, some lenders may have origination fees to cover their own administration costs.

Interest Rates: 4/5

When you have bad credit, it can feel like you're stuck in a never-ending cycle of debt. You're bombarded with high-interest rates and fees, and it seems like there's no way out.

But at Funds Joy, they believe everyone deserves a chance to improve their financial health. That's why they offer APRs for personal loans from 4.99% to 24.99%.

Loan Amounts: 4/5

When it comes to personal finance, one of the smartest things you can do is to keep your debt small. Thus, Funds Joy can be a great option for those who need a little extra cash.

With loan options ranging from $200 to $5,000, you can get the money you need without taking on a massive amount of debt.

4. CashUSA -Quickest Online Application for Bad Credit Loans

Pros:

Apply in minutes

$10,000 maximum

25+ years experience

No application fees

Cons:

Not a direct lender

Higher APR



Overview

When you need money fast, it can be tempting to turn to any funding source, even if that means taking on a high APR and fees. However, there are other ways to get the cash you need without risking your finances or racking up more credit card debt.

That's where CashUSA wants to come in. They arguably offer the fastest online application for personal loans, allowing you to get the money you need quickly.

Because they have an extensive network of lenders, you're more likely to be approved for a loan than if you went through a traditional lender for a credit union or other financial institution.

Established in 1997, they've transitioned from traditional lenders to an online platform, making it even easier to get the money you need.

Even though they aren't a direct lender, they have a network of loan providers who are willing to work with people with a poor credit score.

Repayment Terms: 5/5

When you're looking for a personal loan, it's essential to understand the repayment terms. CashUSA offers payday lenders that provide terms from 90 days to 72 months.

Fees: 4/5

There are a lot of factors to consider when you're shopping for a personal loan, and fees are certainly one of them. CashUSA doesn't charge any fees to apply for a loan.

Interest Rates: 3/5

If you're in the market for personal loans for bad credit, you'll want to make sure you're getting the best interest rate possible.

Rates on an unsecured loan at CashUSA can vary widely, depending on the lender and what's on your credit report. They work with a network of trusted lenders who offer interest rates from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Loan Amounts: 4/5

CashUSA offers minimum loan amounts from $500 up to $10,000, making it a suitable option for a wide range of bad credit borrowers.

So whether you need a quick debt consolidation loan to cover an unexpected expense or a larger loan for credit card consolidation, CashUSA will do its best to lend you a hand.

5. BadCreditLoans - Most Extensive Network of Bad Credit Lenders

Pros:

$10,000 loans

No application fees

3 step application

Cons:

90-day minimum repayment

Not a direct lender

Overview

Bad credit can be a significant obstacle when it comes to getting a loan. Fortunately, there are personal loans available from a wide variety of lenders.

Bad Credit Loans is one of the most extensive networks of direct lenders in the country. It was established in 1998, and it offers loans up to $10,000 with no application fees.

The minimum repayment period is 90 days, so you won't be able to pay it off right away. But the application process is simple and only takes 3 steps. And because the network includes so many different lenders, you're likely to find a loan that's right for you.

Repayment Terms: 4/5

If you're like most people, you probably don't have a ton of extra cash sitting around. With a 90-day minimum repayment term of up to 72 months, you can find a loan that fits your budget and timeframe.

Fees: 3/5

When you're shopping for a loan, it's crucial to understand all the potential fees. While Bad Credit Loans offers its services for free, some lenders may charge origination fees, late payment fees, and even prepayment penalties.

Interest Rates: 3/5

Loans for bad credit are designed for people with a less-than-perfect credit score. The APR on these loans ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the lender and your financial situation.

Loan Amounts: 4/5

Many lenders are willing to work with high-risk borrowers, and these lenders typically offer loan options between $500 and $10,000. This can be used for anything from debt consolidation loans or simply to avoid payday loans.

6. Credible -Most Trustworthy Bad Credit Loans

Pros:

10+ years experience

Over 2.2 million customers

Trustworthy marketplace

Cons:

Strict requirements

Not a direct lender

Overview

Credible is a marketplace for personal loans that connects consumers with lenders. Established in 2012, the company claims to have helped over 2.2 million customers get the financing they need ever since.

With over 10 years of experience, Credible is the go-to source for both secured loans and unsecured loans. Strict requirements mean not everyone will be approved, but this also means that those who are approved will get the best possible terms.

As a trustworthy marketplace, Credible lives up to its name. They’ll do everything to get you the best deal possible for your personal situation when you use their services.

Repayment Terms: 3.5/5

In regard to repaying your debt, you want to choose a plan with terms that work for you. And that's why Credible offers generous repayment terms from 12 to 84 months. They want to help you get out of debt and start fresh without the burden of high monthly payments.

Fees: 2.5/5

While Credible doesn't charge any fees, some lenders will charge an origination fee, processing fees, or other miscellaneous charges. So be sure to read the fine print before you agree to any loan.

Interest Rates: 3/5

If you're looking for a low-interest rate on a personal loan, you should consider Credible. Credible offers some of the lowest APRs in the industry, starting at just 3.99%. And even if you have a higher risk profile, you can still get a competitive rate - up to 35.99%.

Loan Amounts: 3.5/5

Bad credit borrowers can find a wide range of loan amounts when comparing personal loan lenders at Credible. Some financial institutions will offer loans for as little as $600, while others will provide up to $100,000.

7. Upgrade -$50,000 Easy Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Loans up to $50,000

No prepayment penalty

4.5 rating on Trustpilot

Cons:

Strict requirements

Origination fees

Overview

Upgrade is an American online bank that offers personal loans, credit cards, and financial tools to its users. The company was founded in 2016 by Renaud Laplanche and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The company has a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot and is one of the highest-rated lenders on the site. In addition, Upgrade provides numerous financial tools to help users manage their money and improve their bad credit score.

Repayment Terms: 4/5

Upgrade offers personal loans with repayment terms of 24 to 84 months. That means you have up to 7 years to repay your loan, which is much longer than the typical two-year personal loan repayment plan.

This can be a great option if you need a little more time to pay off your debt or if you want to keep your monthly payments low. Plus, there are no prepayment penalties if you wish to pay off your loan early.

Fees: 2/5

Because it is a direct lender, Upgrade charges a one-time origination fee of 2.9 to 8%, which covers the cost of processing your loan and administration. This fee is deducted from your loan proceeds, so you won't have to pay it out of pocket.

Interest Rates: 3/5

Upgrade offers competitive APRs ranging from 5.94% to 35.97%. However, lower interest rates will require autopay, and you'll need to pay off some of your existing debt.

Loan Amounts: 4/5

Through Upgrade's personal loan platform, you can borrow anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000. That's one of the highest loan limits available for bad credit loans.

8. ZippyLoan -Bad Credit Loans for All Credit Types

Pros:

Loans up to $15,000

5-minute application

All credit types accepted

Cons:

Not BBB accredited

Not a direct lender

Overview

ZippyLoan has been in the industry for 12 years and is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance. This ensures that they are fully compliant with federal law.

Their network of lenders allows them to offer loans to people with all types of credit. And, if you make your payments on time, many lenders will report this to credit agencies, which can help improve your credit score.

Repayment Terms: 3.5/5

When it comes to repayment terms, ZippyLoan is quite flexible. You can make multiple installments in some instances, and you have up to 60 months to pay everything back.

Some short-term lenders also allow you to repay your next payday, which can save you in interest and fees if you only need the money for a short period of time.

Fees: 2/5

As a personal loan marketplace, ZippyLoan doesn't charge any fees. However, the lenders in their network may charge origination or late fees

If you're approved for a loan with ZippyLoan, you'll be matched with a lender who offers the best terms for your situation - including fees.

Interest Rates: 2/5

Because ZippyLoan isn't an actual lender, they are unable to determine APR rates. However, the lenders in their network typically charge APRs ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Loan Amounts: 4/5

ZippyLoan offers both short-term and installment loans to people with bad credit. You can borrow anywhere from $100 to $15,000 from an extensive network of lenders.

9. LendingTree - Most Reputable Personal Loans for Poor Credit

Pros:

Fixed monthly payments

A+ on BBB

25+ years experience

Cons:

Strict requirements

Some negative reviews

Overview

If you're looking for a bad credit loan, Lending Tree is one of the best places to start your search. Founded in 1996, Lending Tree has a long history of helping people with poor credit get the financing they need.

The company offers a wide range of products, including business loans, personal loans, debt consolidation, free credit score, and student loans.

The company has an excellent rating on Trustpilot and an A+ on the Better Business Bureau. Plus, with over 25 years of experience, you can at least be confident that you're in good hands with Lending Tree.

Repayment Terms: 3.5/5

The repayment terms for a loan from Lending Tree vary depending on the lender. The terms can range from 24 to 144 months, so it's wise to compare offers before choosing a loan.

Fees: 1/5

With Lending Tree, your origination fee will depend on the lender you're matched with. They can range from 0% to 10%, which makes a significant difference.

Interest Rates: 2/5

Depending on the loan you choose, APRs can range from a very reasonable 3.99% all the way up to 35.99%. So whether you're looking for a loan to consolidate debt or just want some extra cash, Lending Tree can match you with a lender.

Loan Amounts: 4/5

When you're looking for a loan, it's essential to find one that meets your needs and budget. That's why Lending Tree offers a wide range of loan amounts, from $1,000 to $100,000.

Our Guide to Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Applying for bad credit loans can be a stressful process. There are so many options available, and it can be challenging to know how to get started.

But don't worry - we're here to help.

Here's how to apply for unsecured personal loans and payday loans with poor credit history:

Check Your Credit Score

The first step is to perform a credit check, so you know your credit score. Once you have an idea of what your credit history looks like, you'll be able to narrow down the personal loan providers and choose a loan amount that's right for you.

Compare Loan Options

Once you know your credit score, it's time to start comparing loan options. There are many loans available, so it's important to compare APRs, fees, repayment terms, and loan amounts before you make a decision.

By utilizing the lenders on our list, you can be sure you're getting the best bad credit loan possible.

Choose the Right Loan for You

Once you've compared your options, it's time to choose the right loan for you. Be sure to carefully read through the terms and conditions before you sign anything. And if you have any questions, don't hesitate to ask.

Apply for Personal Loans

After you've chosen the right loan, it's time to apply. The application process will vary depending on the loan company, but most applications can be completed online in just a few minutes. In most cases, you'll get a decision within minutes or hours.

Get Your Money

Once you're approved, the money will be deposited into your bank account within 1-2 business days. From there, you can use the money however you see fit.

FAQs for Low Score Credit Loans

In this section, we'll answer some of the most frequently asked questions about options for getting a bad credit personal loan.

What Is the Easiest Type of Loan to Get With Bad Credit?

Payday loans are the easiest type of loan to get with bad credit. Marketplaces like MoneyMutual work with a network of over 120 lenders, so you're sure to find one willing to work with you, no matter your credit score.

What Is a Bad Credit Score?

According to Credit Karma, a score of 600 or lower is considered bad credit. However, financial institutions are still ready to provide loans to borrowers with poor credit. Just because you have a low FICO score doesn't mean you can't get a loan.

What Are the Different Loan Types for Bad Credit?

There are a few different types of loans you can get if you have bad credit. Unsecured loans, secured loans, debt consolidation loans, and bad credit personal loans are viable options.

What Companies Will Give You a Loan With Bad Credit?

All of our top picks will give you a loan with a fair credit score or lower, but Bad Credit Loans may be the best option for those who may be considered high-risk borrowers. They are one of the few lenders who specialize in providing loans to bad credit borrowers.

How Much of a Loan Can I Get With a 500 Credit Score?

The answer to this question depends on many factors, including the type of loan you're looking for and the minimum credit score requirement. In general, however, it's safe to say that if you have a 500 credit score, you'll likely be limited to a loan of $1,000 or less.

How to Get a Personal Loan with Bad Credit?

Money is always tight when you have bad credit. It can be hard to get by, let alone get ahead. But there are ways to get money, even with bad credit.

Funds Joy is a great option for those with bad credit. They offer bad credit personal loans of up to $5,000, along with fair repayment terms. You'll only need to meet the minimum credit score requirement and have a checking account to get approved.

What Interest Rate Can I Expect With Bad Credit?

If you have bad credit, the interest rate you can expect to pay on a loan will be at the high end of the APR range, depending on your debt to income ratio. The average interest rate for a person with bad credit is 22-27%.

However, many factors can affect the interest rate you pay, including your credit score, the type of loan you choose, and the online lender you select.

How to Get Approved for a Bad Credit Loan?

The best way to get approved for a bad credit loan is to apply with online lenders. There are many online lenders who specialize in providing personal loans to bad credit borrowers.

Our list has explored the best of these options to make your search easier.

Top 5 Bad Credit Loans

Let's recap the 5 best loans for bad credit in 2022:

Network of over 120 lenders

Repayment: 3-60 months

APR: 5-35%

Loan amount: $200-$5,000

Industry pioneer since 1997

Repayment: 3-72 months

APR: 5.99-35.99%

Loan amount: $500-$10,000

No hidden fees

Repayment: Up to 72 months

APR: 4.99% to 24.99%

Loan amount: $200-$5,000

Specializing in loans for bad credit

Repayment: 3-72 months

APR: 5.99-35.99%

Loan amount: $500-$10,000

Reliable & trustworthy provider

Repayment: 12-84 months

APR: 3.99-35.99%

Loan amount: $600-$100,000



Best Loans for Low Credit Score - A Conclusion

If you are among the people with bad credit, it’s not the end of the world. Fortunately, there are a few different options when it comes to securing a personal loan.

Our top picks are all trustworthy and reliable. Plus, they offer poor credit loans with terms that can be deemed fair and reasonable.

As our choice for best overall bad credit loans, MoneyMutual has a network of over 120 lenders, making it easy to get the money you need.

247 Dollar Loan is also a reliable and trustworthy provider that has been in the payday loan space for over 20 years.

No matter which payday lenders you choose, it's essential to read the terms and conditions of your loan carefully before signing on the dotted line. This way, you'll know what you're getting into before you commit, and that’s exactly what you need when navigating dire financial straits.