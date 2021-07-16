Best Christmas Gifts 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While it may be a touch early to start shopping for Christmas gifts, the sooner you start your holiday shopping, the less hectic the season will feel. Rather than crunching your budget and your time in December, it pays to sparse out your shopping and check some recipients off your list ASAP.

But with people of all ages and interests staring at you from your shopping list, it can all feel a little overwhelming. Trying to find the best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list shouldn’t be a frustrating search for the impossible.

This year for our best Christmas gifts list, we wanted to share some of our favorite things to help make your holiday shopping a little easier. You’ll find gift ideas for kids, teens and adults. Some of them are practical, others are fun, and others will provide the dose of relaxation that many need around the holidays.

Best Christmas Gifts

Price: $159.00

Here’s how this digital photo frame works: It comes with an email address, you email photos to that email address, and voila! They appear in the frame. There’s a reason the Skylight Digital Frame is our No. 1 pick for best digital photo frame, and why it’s received nearly 9,000 reviews on Amazon. This is a great gift for grandparents or anyone who’d appreciate a simple way to display the thousands of photos that tend to get buried in our phones!

Price: $69.99

The Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle Expert Building Kit takes a classic hobby project and gives it a modern twist. With 962 pieces, this is a challenging project for families and older children.

Price: $43.95

It’s never too early to think about giving a grillmaster some new tools. The Flolatidia BBQ Grilling Tool Set has 24 pieces including a fork, tongs, spatula, cutting knife, basting brush and much more.

Price: $24.98

The Yeti Rambler 14-oz Mug in basic black is the perfect mug for people on the go. It’s durable and the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks chilly and hot drinks nice and toasty.

Price: $59.99

The foodie world has been captivated by charcuterie boards this year. You can give your favorite food artist the Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set, which comes with everything needed to slice meat and cheese. It also presents a stunning platter arrangement.

Pprice: $39.99

Give the gift of relaxation with the d’aplomb 100% Authentic Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp. It is carved in the shape of a rose, includes a dimmer switch for variable brightness, and purifies the surrounding air.

Price: $59.99

Know someone that loves music and wants to tune the rest of the world out? Give them a pair of Soundcore Bluetooth Deep Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. These headphones reduce ambient noise by about 90% and have up to 40 hours of playtime per charge.

Price: $49.97

Give someone you love a massage whenever it’s needed! Pick up the Shiatsu Back Shoulder & Neck Massager With Heat as the perfect Christmas gift to help relieve that tension. This fully electronic massager is portable and can be used on the neck, shoulders, back, waist, legs, feet and arms.

Price: $119.95

If you know someone who loves to sing in the shower or lounge around the pool, the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a great gift. This speaker can connect to up to two smartphones or tablets and plays up to 20 hours of music on a single charge.

Price: $49.96

The budding artist on your shopping list will have everything they need with the US Art Supply 162-Piece Deluxe Mega Wood Box Art, Painting & Drawing Set. Included in this kit are various types of paper and pads, drawing and colored pencils, oil pastels, watercolors, paintbrushes, mixing trays and more. There’s plenty in this set to keep creative minds and hands busy well past the holidays.

Price: $99.82

Does your favorite handyman or handywoman need a new set of tools? How about the 142-piece DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket set? This kit includes sockets, wrenches and hex keys along with a 72-tooth gear system for high-torque ratcheting. In other words, it will make those repairs even easier for those who love DIY fixer-upper projects.

Hopefully, our list of best Christmas gifts has helped you get a jump-start on your holiday shopping this season. Which ones are your favorites?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.