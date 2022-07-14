Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit: Top 11 Urgent Loans in 2022 for Fast Cash

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7.

You can never predict an emergency that requires financial help, and not everyone has a bank account balance that can cover such expenses. These days, it’s even harder to start an emergency fund.

In these sticky financial situations, the best solution might just be from an online lender. Unfortunately, a bank, credit union, or financial institution usually doesn’t act as quickly as online lenders, so it’s best to try your luck online.

That said, we want to save you the trouble of scouring the internet to find the best emergency loans online - and MoneyMutual is our first choice!

We’ve already done that for you, so all you need to do now is check our top picks and see which site could help.

We’ve ranked these sites based on eligibility and qualifications, loanable amounts, funding speed, APR rates, customer support, and more. Basically, all the things that matter when taking out an emergency personal loan to meet your short-term financial crisis.

Let’s get right to it.

Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit Online:

MoneyMutual - Best overall emergency loans site

CashUSA - Most popular emergency loan resource platform

BadCreditLoans - Best for bad credit borrowers

Personal Loans - Best for borrowers with any credit score

247 Dollar Loan - Excellent choice for small emergency loans

Funds Joy - Simplest way to secure an emergency loan

247CreditNow.com - For big and small emergency loans

247FastFunds.com - Convenient repayment solution

iCashLoans.com - Private online emergency loans

BetterLoansMutual.com - Good for securing multiple loans

TakeFast3K - Best for quick loans



1. MoneyMutual - Best Emergency Loan for Bad Credit Overall

MoneyMutual Pros:

Over 2 million customers

Up to $5000 emergency loan

Huge lender marketplace

Get funded in 24 hours

Lenders with credit repair & debt consolidation offers

No need to fax any document

Simple qualifications

MoneyMutual Cons:

Unavailable in certain states

Comparing online lenders can be hard

No chat support

Number 1 on our list of the best emergency loan lenders is MoneyMutual.

This platform is one of the leading free loan resource platforms today. It has helped over 2 million customers with securing loans since 2010.

MoneyMutual is not a bank, credit union, or financial institution. Instead, it’s a secure platform certified by TrustedSite, where you can be matched with potential lenders.

Moreover, it’s part of the Online Lender Alliance, making it a legit and trustworthy lender marketplace with over 80 lenders available online. Not to mention, it’s got tons of positive reviews from its customers too!

You can take out a personal loan or payday loan with MoneyMutual’s network of lenders as long as you’re a US citizen at least 18 years old.

To apply, you must earn at least $800 monthly and have a checking bank account. So, if you only have a prepaid card or debit card with no bank account, you’ll need to get one first.

Note that a MoneyMutual lender may do a hard or soft credit check, so borrowers with bad credit may want to ask a lender about this first before pushing through with an offer.

For questions or concerns regarding the process, you can check out MoneyMutual’s resource page to find the answers you’re looking for.

Should you need further help or assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to them via email at customerservice@moneymutual.com or call their hotline at 844 276 2063.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

The loans you can apply for at MoneyMutual range from $100 to $5000. It only takes a few minutes to get matched with one.

Once your application is finalized, you can then get your money in the next 24 hours. Of course, emergencies require a quick fix, so that’s MoneyMutual for you. It’s “At the Speed of Life.”

MoneyMutual APR Ranges:

You can only see your loan's interest rate once you receive a loan offer since MoneyMutual doesn’t disclose an APR range on the site. On the bright side, there’s no need to pay an origination fee.

Up to $5000 Emergency Loan With MoneyMutual

2. CashUSA -Popular Choice of Urgent Loans for Bad Credit

CashUSA Pros:

Available in all states

Can loan up to $10,000

Expansive financial education resource

Loans payable up to 72 months

Transparent loan details

CashUSA Cons:

Shares information to marketing partners

When talking about convenient online emergency loans, a popular choice is CashUSA.

This is a platform with one of the biggest networks of lenders. Not only is this a loan resource platform but also a financial education platform that can help people manage their finances better.

To have a better chance of getting approved for an emergency loan, your monthly income should be at least $1000 per month after taxes. However, this will depend on the requirements of specific lenders.

You can use the loans you can get here for any emergency reasons. So whether you need your auto repaired right away or unexpected expenses come your way, like medical bills, it’s up to you on how you spend it.

Should you have any queries or concerns that need immediate assistance, you may call their customer support hotline at 866 9763 6587 or email them directly at support@cashusa.com.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

You can loan at least $500 and up to $10,000 from CashUSA lenders in just a few minutes or less than an hour.

Once you accept a loan offer, you can have the funds in as little as 24 hours. Of course, the better your credit score is, the higher the amount you can loan with competitive rates.

CashUSA APR Ranges:

Speaking of competitive rates, CashUSA loan APRs range from 5.99% to 35.99%. These are good rates compared to what payday loan lenders usually offer.

Some of them would give interest rates higher than 100%! Thankfully, this is something you won’t experience at CashUSA.

Loans up to $10,000 With CashUSA

3. BadCreditLoans - Emergency Same Day Loans

BadCreditLoans Pros:

Up to $10,000 loans

Chance to get a line of credit

Extended lender network

Informative scam education

BadCreditLoans Cons:

Might share details with marketing partners

Longer application process compared to others

BadCreditLoans offers various different types of emergency loans suited for its customers’ specific needs, including the best personal loans, business loans, credit card loans, auto loans, student loans, home equity loans, and mortgage loans.

What’s even better is that you can secure one even if you’re working with bad credit.

And if BadCreditLoans wasn’t initially able to match you with a lender after you submitted your application, don’t panic! You still have a chance to work with its extended third-party network of lenders that can provide you with a bad credit-friendly short-term loan.

There’s also no need to worry about using collateral because these are all unsecured emergency loans.

BadCreditLoans may also help you find a financial institution, credit union, or online lenders that can help with credit repair and debt consolidation.

For questions or concerns, you may contact their customer support via the site’s contact form. You can also email them at support@badcreditloans.com or call their hotline at 800 245 5626 for immediate help or assistance.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

The minimum loan amount and the max amount from BadCreditLoans lenders are similar to what CashUSA lenders offer, which is $500 to $10,000.

Aside from loans, some lenders may eventually offer you a line of credit if you establish a good payment history.

BadCreditLoans APR Ranges:

When it comes to interest rates, your loan APR may range from 5.99% to 35.99%. If your credit score is less than 570, expect higher finance charges.

On the other hand, if your credit history is good, you can get some of the best emergency loan offers here.

Get Cash Today with BadCreditLoans

4. PersonalLoans - Urgent Loans for Any Credit Score

PersonalLoans Pros:

Personal loans up to $35,000

Different types of loans are available

Loan term up to 96 months

Competitive interest rates

Helpful loan guide

PersonalLoans Cons:

Potential hard credit check

Emergency loans are personal loans, which is what this resource platform is for.

Personal Loans has been in the industry for 19 years, working with some of the most reputable online lenders today, including Tribal lenders.

However, know that Tribal lenders generally charge higher interest rates. What’s mainly good about them is that they are licensed by the state, so there’s no need to worry about getting scammed.

Whatever your credit score is, you can submit a loan request on the site. Of course, having a good credit score is always better, but you can still qualify for a loan even with poor credit.

You can get different types of emergency loans from its network of lenders. Here are they:

P2P Loans:

600+ minimum credit score requirement

$2000 minimum income per month

Personal Installment Loans:

580+ minimum credit score

$2000 min income per month

Bank Personal Loan:

580+ minimum credit score requirement

$3000 minimum income per month

Aside from these qualifications, borrowers shouldn’t have any record of late monthly payments from previous loans exceeding 60 days.

There should also be no active bankruptcies filed under your name.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding the application process, you can contact their customer support using the site’s “Contact Us” page.

You can also reach out to them directly via email at support@personalloans.com.

For immediate help or assistance, call the hotline 1 800 772 2274 from Mondays to Fridays, 6 AM to 7 PM PST.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

You can secure a loan here for as low as $500. If you have a good to excellent credit score, you can get a loan of up to $35,000.

The loan terms can also extend up to 96 months. This is ideal for costly emergency situations like medical expenses.

PersonalLoans APR Ranges:

This is a platform where you can find lenders offering you competitive rates despite a bad credit score.

APRs here range from 5.99% to 35.99%. That said, this is mainly a site for personal loans and not payday and cash advance loans.

Loans Up to $35,000 With PersonalLoans

5. 247Dollar Loan - Small Short-Term Unsecured Personal Loans

247 Dollar Loan Pros:

Get matched with a lender in 3 minutes

Ideal for short-term loans

Fast loan decision

Poor credit borrowers can apply

247 Dollar Loan Cons:

Personal Loan only up to $1000

High-interest rates

Since 2010, 247 Dollar Loan has been an excellent platform for borrowers looking for short-term loans.

It’s a good choice if you’re only after taking out a small loan for a few hundred bucks that you intend to pay right away.

So, if you’re dealing with small emergencies like car repairs or lack of budget until the next payday, try applying for an unsecured loan on this site.

Note that you have a greater chance of getting loan approval from this site if you have a regular income of at least $800. You must also have a valid savings or checking bank account.

You may contact 247 Dollar Loan’s customer support team for queries and concerns via their site’s contact form, and they’ll respond to you within 24 hours.

Should you need immediate help or assistance, call 1 855 979 7142.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

Emergency loans from this platform range from $100 to $1000. It’s also up to you how you’d like to spend the money. No questions asked!

247 Dollar Loan APR Ranges:

Regarding unsecured loan finance charges, you might get a rate ranging from 235% to 1304%.

This is usually the case for payday loans and cash advance loans. So, somehow, it’s just fine that the maximum loanable amount is $1000. It makes it easier to repay.

Fast Loan Decision With 247 Dollar Loan

6. FundsJoy - Simple Fast Loans

Funds Joy Pros:

Over 60 lenders are available

Different types of emergency loans

Straightforward website

Lowest APR is 4.99%

No origination fee

Funds Joy Cons:

No phone support

Limited company information

Funds Joy is a very direct and straightforward loan platform with zero distractions.

When you visit this site, all you can really do is apply for an unsecured personal loan and get matched with a lender. That’s it.

Personal loan lenders here provide a variety of personal loans like payday loans, home loans, and emergency loans for bad credit. You can use the money any way you want to, and it only takes less than 10 minutes to find a lender who can work with you.

If you’ve visited this site in the past and weren’t able to finish the personal loan application, don’t worry. The site can recognize this, so there’s no need to type in your details all over again. It’s that efficient!

Unfortunately, Funds Joy doesn’t have a customer support hotline available, but you may send them a message on their site’s Contact page for queries and concerns.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

A loan request here could range from $200 to $5000. The type of loan and repayment terms you’ll be offered will mainly depend on your credit history and debt to income ratio.

Once the loan is finalized, you can get the loan proceeds within 24 to 48 hours.

Funds Joy APR Ranges:

APR ranges depend on the type of loan you’ll be offered. Personal loan APRs may range from 4.99% to 450%.

Cash advance interest rates range from 200% to 1386%. Another installment loan APRs may range from 6.63% to 225%.

Get a Loan Fast With Funds Joy

7. 247CreditNow.com - Wide Range of Emergency Loan Amounts

247CreditNow.com Pros:

Personal loans up to $35,000

Easy loan application

Speedy response

Trusted and reputable lenders

247CreditNow.com Cons

Undisclosed rates and fees

247CreditNow.com is quite new in the loan industry, but it has some of the most reputable USA online lenders, so don’t worry about it being legit. It is!

This online lender should be your first stop if you want a hassle-free online loan application that could give you a lender decision in 90 seconds.

Bad credit borrowers are also free to apply for an emergency loan on this site since the lenders here mainly rely on your current financial status.

You have a better chance of getting loan approval if you’re earning at least $800 a month. This is generally lower compared to other loan platforms that require at least $1000 of monthly income.

For queries and concerns, simply fill out the contact form available on their website, and they’ll respond to you within 24 hours, except on weekends.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

The loans from 247CreditNow payday lenders may range from $100 to $1000.

There is a chance that you can get approved for a higher amount, but you’ll need to ensure that you always send your monthly payment on time.

247CreditNow.com APR Ranges:

Unfortunately, rates and fees aren’t disclosed by 247CreditNow.com.

You can only see this once you get a loan offer, but since the max amount you can loan is $1000, the site likely has higher interest rates compared to sites like CashUSA and BadCreditLoans.

Still, this is an excellent option if you’re looking for quick loans and you’re working on rebuilding your credit scores.

Easy Loan Application With 247CreditNow.com

8. 247FastFunds.com - Convenient Monthly Payment Solution

247FastFunds.com Pros:

Available 24/7

Get multiple emergency loans

Loans for bad credit are available

ACH transfer for monthly payments

247FastFunds.com Cons:

Undisclosed APR ranges

Need to be employed at least 3 months

Emergencies can happen anytime. With 247FastFunds.com, you can apply for a loan and get matched with a lender at any time of the day, as services here are available 24/7. Talk about staying true to its name, right?

Once you get a lender match, you can get prequalified rates for unsecured personal loans. Since we’re talking about personal loans, you’re free to use the funds in any way. An emergency can be about medical bills, home repairs, and even holiday trips.

To qualify for a loan, you don’t need to have a good or excellent credit history. As long as you’re employed in the last 90 days and earning at least $1000 per month after taxes, you’re free to submit a loan request.

Repayment is also made easy here since you have the option to go with ACH transfers. This is generally convenient since it’s automatic payment. Just make sure that the funds are in your account to avoid any hassle.

For questions or concerns regarding the loan application or process, check out the helpful Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page on their website, where you can find a list of answers to some of the most commonly asked questions by their customers.

You can also send them an email at support@247fastfunds.com for further help or assistance.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

Loan amounts here range from $1000 to $5000. The minimum loan amount is already the max you can get from some online lenders, so this is a good site if you’re aiming to get larger loans.

You can also get the funds in your bank account within 24 to 48 hours once you finalize your application with an online lender.

247FastFunds.com APR Ranges:

There are no details about the possible interest rate you can get when you secure a loan from this site.

However, the general rule applies here – the better your credit score is, the better offers you’ll get.

Get Multiple Emergency Loans With 247FastFunds.com

9. iCashLoans.com - Private Emergency Cash Loans

iCashLoans.com Pros:

No questions asked for loan purpose

Up to $5000 loans

ACH repayment option

Multiple loans allowed

Approval success rate is high

iCashLoans.com Cons:

Undisclosed APR rates

Only for short-term loans

The truth is, it can sometimes be embarrassing to tell someone why we need extra cash. However, this is something you won’t have to feel when applying for a loan at iCashLoans.com.

So, whether you need funds for emergencies, shopping, or vacation trips, it won’t matter. A loan is simply borrowing money on this site— no need to answer questions like why you need it.

As long as you’re at least 18 years old, employed for at least three months, and earning at least $1000 per month after taxes, you can apply for a loan on this site.

For questions or concerns about the loan application, approval, process, payments, etc., check out their website's helpful Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page. Here, you can find the answers to some of the most common questions customers ask.

If the FAQs page doesn’t help, you can contact their customer support directly via email at support@icashloans.com.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

The minimum loan amount you can get here is $100, and the max loan amount is $5000.

The application and inquiry process only takes a few minutes, but you’re free to wait longer if you don’t mind waiting for more offers.

iCashLoans.com APR Ranges:

You’ll need to wait for a loan offer to know what loan terms and rates you’ll get since iCashLoans don’t disclose any info on this.

After all, it’s not a direct lending site, and only lenders have a say on a loan agreement.

Up to $5000 Loans With iCashLoans.com

10. BetterLoansMutual.com - Get Multiple Urgent Cash Loans

BetterLoansMutual.com Pros:

Emergency loans up to $5000

Get approval even with existing loans

ACH loan payment option

Some lenders allow extension

BetterLoansMutual.com Cons:

No loan interest rate ranges and fees disclosed

BetterLoansMutual.comThis is a loan platform similar to the other sites on our list, like 247FastFunds.com and iCashLoans.com. So, expect similar services, loan amounts, and qualifications.

You can also apply for a loan here, even with bad credit. If you have good to excellent credit, you have a bigger chance of getting a larger loan with competitive interest rates.

If you have an existing loan, that’s not an issue since some lenders don’t mind it. As long as your debt-to-income ratio is justifiable, then you’ll be fine.

ACH transfer is also an option here, so there’s no need to stress about an upcoming due date. As long as you have the money in your account, that is.

Regarding customer support, BetterLoansMutual.com features an FAQs page on their website to help you find the answers you’re looking for.

Should you need further help or assistance, you can email their customer support directly at support@BetterLoansMutual.com.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount:

Loans from lenders on this platform can range from $100 to $5000.

You can receive the funds in the next 24 to 48 business hours once you’ve accepted a loan offer and it’s been finalized.

Whether you’ll get approved for a higher loan amount is up to the online lender.

BetterLoansMutual.com APR Ranges:

Again, since the site can’t disclose APR ranges, the general rule applies. You can enjoy better loan offers if you have a good to excellent credit score.

Emergency Loans Up to $5000 with BetterLoansMutual.com

11. TakeFast3K- Great for Fast Urgent Loans

Pros:

$100-$5,000 loans

No website fees

2-72-month repay period

Modern design, easy to navigate

Application takes a few minutes

Near-instant approval

Cons:

Not easy to reach customer service

Lackluster FAQ

Takefast3k.com is a trustworthy website for fast loans up to $5,000. If you don’t like lenders that ask too many unnecessary questions and waste your time, you will like this platform.

The extensive lender database offers loans starting at $100, and you can take anywhere from 2 to 72 months to repay your loan.

Application is one of the easiest we’ve ever encountered and allows even the least tech-savvy users to apply in a matter of minutes.

The site is modern, easy to use, and wastes no space on unnecessary info. However, we still wish the developers had included a more comprehensive FAQ library and other learning resources.

The customer service department is only available via email and is not the easiest to reach, but once you do, you are greeted with politeness and professionalism.

The application process has zero clutter and takes around 5-10 minutes to complete. The approval process is swift and only requires several minutes.

We also love that Takefast3k charges no fees for using the website. When it comes to APR, it varies between lenders.

When you receive an offer, you can consider it and ultimately decide to reject it if you think you can receive better terms. In that case, simply restart the process and see what you will get the next time.

Restarting the process shouldn't be a problem, considering how easy it is to finalize the procedure. Always take your time to read all the terms for hidden costs, but this site is one of the most transparent options in that regard, thanks to a clean, modern design.

Lending amount: $5,000 max

APR: Varies between lenders

How We Chose Our Best Urgent Loans for Bad Credit:

Eligibility and Qualifications

Anyone can be caught in a situation that requires financial aid that loan providers can give. Credit scores won’t really matter in these situations, so we made sure to choose only platforms that accept loan requests, even from borrowers with poor credit.

Banks, financial institutions, and credit unions usually have plenty of requirements and qualifications to consider. This isn’t something anyone should deal with in emergency situations. No matter what credit history you have.

Up to $5000 Emergency Loan With MoneyMutual

Funding Speed

When you need an emergency loan, funding speed is crucial. This is why banks, financial institutions, and credit unions are not really ideal since they can take a few weeks or even months to approve a loan.

Thankfully, online loan platforms like the ones on our list can get you a loan decision in just a few minutes. You can also get the loan funds in as little as 24 hours to help solve your emergency problems in no time!

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

Debt payment obligations can be quite heavy, so if you need quick cash, only get the amount you need. That said, it’s essential that a lender platform can give you a good range of loanable amounts.

A good range is between $100 to $1000 for payday loans and around $1000 to $5000 for personal emergency loans. These are typically the loan ranges that our top picks have.

APRs or Interest Rates

Even with emergency loans, the interest rate you can get mainly depends on your credit score. The better your credit history is, the lower loan APRs you’ll be offered.

Meanwhile, bad credit borrowers will have to deal with higher interest rates until their credit scores are back on track.

Customer Support

We’re talking about money here, so it’s crucial that they can cater to your queries about your loan.

In cases of emergency, people simply have no time to go through the site to find the answers they need, so a phone number would be great and a responsive team for emails.

How to Get an Emergency Loan Online

No need to wait long hours to get an emergency loan when you apply from any of our top picks. The application process is usually similar to these online loan platforms.

Here’s how you can secure an emergency loan with our top pick, MoneyMutual:

1. Get Started With Your Application

Click “Get Started” on the MoneyMutual main page

Select the US state where you live

Click “Next”

2. Enter Your Personal Details

Fill out the application form with your necessary personal details like your full name, date of birth, email address, home address, and phone number.

You’ll also need to enter your social number, license ID number, and banking details.

3. Choose a Loan Offer

After submitting the loan application, wait a few minutes and see if you’re successfully matched with a lender.

If you haven’t been matched with a lender right away, you may need to wait a few days to get one.

Once you get a loan offer, read the terms, accept it and get the loan proceeds within 24 hours.

Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit - FAQs

Where can I borrow money immediately?

You can borrow money immediately from trusted and reputable online loan platforms like MoneyMutual. Online platforms are usually the fastest to approve a loan and disburse the funds; that’s why they’re ideal for an emergency loan.

Up to $5000 Emergency Loan With MoneyMutual

What is the easiest loan to get approved for?

The easiest loan to get approved for is a personal loan. You can also apply for payday loans and credit card cash advances. These are usually short-term loans, so lenders don’t need plenty of requirements and qualifications.

What can I do with an Emergency Loan?

You can use an emergency loan any way you want, as this can be categorized as a personal loan or a short-term loan. So, if you need your auto fixed ASAP or you need to pay unexpected expenses, this is the loan to get.

Can I get a fast loan or an emergency loan with bad credit?

You can get fast loans or emergency loans even with bad credit. Sites like MoneyMutual and BadCreditLoans have emergency loan lenders ready to work with you even with poor credit.

However, people with a bad credit score and credit report usually get higher interest rates, so keep this in mind before securing a loan.

As long as you can prove that you can pay them on time, they can help find you lenders that offer emergency loans for bad credit.

Are online loans safe?

Online loans are generally safe, but it’s always wise to do a bit of research about a loan platform you’re interested in.

Our top picks have secure websites that use SSL encryption, so there’s no need to feel iffy about sharing your information with them. They’re as safe as other banks, credit unions, and financial institutions.

5 Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit Summarized

MoneyMutual

Loan up to $5000

Lenders offer loans to help consolidate debt

Soft credit check

CashUSA

Borrow from any US state

Loan up to $10,000

Loan terms up to 72 months

BadCreditLoans

Get a personal loan of up to $10,000

Possible line of credit

Extended lender network for poor credit borrowers

PersonalLoans

Different types of loans are available

Loan term up to 96 months

Competitive interest rates

Helpful loan guide

247 Dollar Loan

Service available 24/7

Loan decision in 2 to 3 minutes

Ideal for poor credit borrowers

Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit - Conclusion

Taking out an emergency no credit check loan doesn’t have to be complicated. Who needs more stress when an emergency situation is already taking up much of your head space?

No one.

So, be sure to check our top picks of the best emergency loans to save you from that stressful situation as fast as possible.

Up to $5000 Emergency Loan With MoneyMutual

Sites like MoneyMutual, CashUSA, and BadCreditLoans are there for you no matter what your credit score is. So get the financial help you need now and see what loans you can secure.