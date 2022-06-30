Best Essay Writing Services in 2022: Top 10 Writing Services

Best Essay Writing Services in 2022 for College Papers, School Essays & More

It’s no surprise that high school and college years are packed with writing.

Creative works, personal essays, research papers, resumes, reviews - the amount of documentation you have to write seems endless.

When you’re strapped for time or just don’t have the bandwidth to write an essay, it’s a challenge to know where to turn for help.

You know you can’t complete the assignment in time, but you don’t want to trust just anyone. Essay writing takes a lot of time and focus, so it’s easy to become overwhelmed when you have a deadline looming.

You need a paper writing service that will deliver quality results in a reasonable timeframe. You also want to be sure that the essay writer service will really understand what you need - including the style, tone, length, requirements, and other details.

The good news is that there are lots of options out there! Finding the right match will help you meet your essay goals and be well worth your dollars. Just be cautious so that you’re never giving your information to an untrustworthy company or writer.

Where do you begin?

This guide will cover the best essay writing services you can find, what each one is best for, and a FAQ section that will help you narrow down your choices.

Best Paper Writing Services in 2022:

Why is it important to choose the best essay writing service?

It’s because you always need to know that your assignment is in good hands. You never want to get a bad grade because of a poor writer or company.

Here are some of the best writing services so you can get the help you need with minimal stress.

View details for each including what we liked and didn’t like and their best features.

1. GradeMiners - TopEssay Writing Service

Best features:

Very easy to use

24/7 support

Discounts for newbies

Free revisions

High-quality papers

Free plagiarism checker

GradeMiners tops our list as one of the best paper writing services out there.

Students can quickly order online their essay based on length, level, and turnaround time.

They also offer a money-back guarantee so that if the writer did not follow the requirements, students don’t have to pay.

The site has been running for 10 years and they have 3,500 writers working for them.

GradeMiners may be better for high school students, but college students have also had great experiences with them.

Their process is fast and smooth and is very reliable if you have last-minute essay needs.

Plus, it’s very handy that you don’t have to sign up to use this service, just place your order in seconds. They also offer 24/7 customer support.

Additionally, the prices are very reasonable for high-quality services - starting at $9.99 per page. Services Offered:

High school essays

Writing research papers

Essay writing

Coursework

Proposal writing

Term papers

Lab reports

Case study writing

Book reports

Dissertations

PowerPoint presentation writing

And much more!

Try GradeMiners Today

2. 99Papers -Best Writing Service for All Levels

Best features:

Excellent support team

Well-written papers

Fast turn-around time

User-friendly site

Price calculator available

99Papers delivers custom writing services for high school level through Ph.D. level papers, with optional add-on features - so you only pay for what you need.

They claim to have 100% of their orders delivered on time, with nearly 800,000 orders completed so far.

99Papers also offers a trusted money-back guarantee if students aren’t satisfied with the final paper.

Bear in mind that if you need a really fast turnaround, like 2 days, the price can add up pretty quickly depending on length. For instance, a 2-day turnaround essay for an undergraduate would start at $20.50 per page. So, this service may be best if you have a bit of time on your hands

Students can talk to their assigned writer so that the process goes smoothly and everyone is on the same page.

It’s also great that you can request a specific writer to work with, and they have free unlimited revisions available.

To top it off, this company has excellent customer service!

Order an Essay With 99Papers

3. Essay Box- Best Essay Writer Service With Unlimited Revisions

Best Features:

100% original content

Quick, on-time delivery

Very secure & confidential

Affordable

EssayBox is an academic writing agency that helps students get papers, essays, project assistance, reviews, resumes, cover letters, and more.

Students can find a writer that they want to work with, and everything goes through a plagiarism check for added peace of mind.

We like that EssayBox will give refunds to unsatisfied customers.

What’s especially great about this service is that they hire writers and editors with master’s degrees and PhDs, so they are experts in the topics they’re writing about.

They cover all academic areas and can adapt to the different style guides. The essay writing company has had some negative reviews, but based on the comment responses - EssayBox is responsive to any issues.

EssayBox also provides lots of writing help beyond essays and offers unlimited revisions, formatting help, and a plagiarism check. Prices start at $12 per page for high school essays and a 15-day turnaround.

Order an Essay With Essay Box

4. EssayFactory - UKEssay Service

Best Features:

Original & high-quality work

24/7 customer support

Fast turnaround time

Accommodates rush orders

UK essay writers

EssayFactory is based in the UK and employs 1,700 writers and editors to write papers.

They provide original, high-quality work with a money-back guarantee and 24/7 online customer support. They can help with essays, dissertations, personal statements, and more.

EssayFactory is best for UK students, who have different requirements than students from other countries. Their writers may also be much more familiar with British English. But, they get great ratings and have delivered over 28,000 orders with a 98.5% on-time delivery rate.

Additionally, EssayFactory can accommodate rush orders, and you can get a price estimate in just moments on their website. It’s an easy service to use and is especially great when you have a last-minute need.

Order Your Paper With EssayFactory

5. EssayCompany - Top Professional Essay Writing Service

Best Features:

Expert UK writers

Offers academic consultants

On-time delivery

Essay Company has been in operation since 2010 to provide academic writing services to over 60,000 students. They guarantee quality backed by a team of expert writers who provide on-time delivery. Essay Company is also based in the UK.

The company boasts better grades for the students they help and can write on any academic subject, from business to art to computer science to law.

Their writers have written over 55,000 dissertations and they have more than 300 professional essay writers on staff.

However, this service is another one that’s best for UK-based students, and their prices are a little higher than other services, with essay writing starting at £59 and editing and proofreading starting at £23.

Plus, Essay Factory offers dedicated academic consultants so that students can get help beyond the page. They also offer unlimited revisions and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

6. ProEssayWriting -Best for Personalized Services

ProEssayWriting is a writing service backed by masters and Ph.D. degree holders who provide high-quality academic copy - such as essays, critical essays, or papers.

They are dedicated to the cause of their clients, taking each order seriously and prioritizing content quality and deadlines.

This company allows you to pay more for higher-quality services, but this means that the fairly steep $19.99 per page for a 10-day turnaround is just considered standard quality. ProEssayWriting does offer special offers so students can get discounts on services.

ProEssayWriting guarantees that papers are original and plagiarism-free.

They also provide 24/7 customer service, and it’s pretty easy for students to submit their orders online in moments.

This is a great option if you want to feel like you’re getting more personalized services.

7. A-Writer -Top Flexible Essay Writing Website

A-Writer has over 300 writers working online to provide high-quality essays for students on a budget.

They prioritize security and reliability within their platform and help people boost their grades, whether high school or college students. Writers have years of experience and hold advanced degrees in a range of academic areas.

A-Writer is a great option when your number-one focus is quality. They can help with research papers, compositions, creative writing, college papers, and dissertations, among other academic papers and documents for school.

Their prices are a bit higher, starting at $22.99 per page. But, each of their essay writers has either a master’s or a Ph.D. - so quality is key.

Prices are flexible based on content type and school level, and they offer a 15% discount on a student’s first essay with them.

Additionally, They offer flexible deadlines so students can get help when they need it, even when in a time crunch.

8. EssayWriters World - Affordable College Paper Writing Service

Essay Writers World delivers high-quality papers, research papers, dissertations, and term papers in the UK and USA.

Essay Writers World assures that students will receive an A+ or A on their essays. They get to know the exact requirements of an assignment so they can meet every expectation and guideline.

Note that their services are only for college-level students, from undergraduates to med school students to Ph.D. candidates in the UK and USA.

Students can expect on-time delivery and 24/7 customer service if they have questions. Prices start at around $20 per page for a 10-day turnaround.

9. EssaysMaster - Best for Academic Assignments

Essays Master is another service focusing on college-level essays and papers.

They can help with admissions essays, research papers, critical essays, reviews, dissertations, and even Microsoft Excel documents.

Prices are very affordable, starting at just $14 per page.

Essays Master can provide a fast turnaround of 12 hours or up to 10 days, which will impact pricing. The website can be a little unclear, but it’s pretty easy for students to place an order quickly.

Students can track the status of their order through their system, and it’s easy to make online secure payments. Students can get free add-ons - including an outline, title page, bibliography, and formatting.

10. EssayExpert - Best Professional Essay Writers

Essay Expert is a bit different from these other services in that, in addition to college essay help, they also help professionals with their LinkedIn profiles, resumes, executive bios, and more.

Professionals or students are matched with a writer who is an expert in their specific field.

This service is best for professionals and executives, and students like MBA candidates. Essay Expert does also assist with college admissions essays.

However, their main focus is resume writing. They have both hourly and flat-rate pricing, so students have some flexibility. However, prices can be high, with hourly college essay services at $250, and next-day services at $350.

Essay Expert prioritizes quality, and they have a proven process that helps professionals and students achieve their writing goals quickly. Plus, they offer a free 15-minute consultation so everyone is on the same page.

How We Ranked Our Recommendations:

Prices

While we understand that you pay more for great quality - it’s important to find a good essay writing service that actually fits your budget.

The services we outlined today come with all sorts of price ranges, and many of these don’t break the bank! Luckily, our top choices like GradeMiners and 99Papers understand that and have adjusted their prices accordingly.

Great Writers

Before even ordering your essay, you probably want to ensure it’s in good hands.

The writing companies we outlined hire the best writers who are experienced in the field they have set out to write about. Most reputable essay companies follow a strict hiring process when creating a team of writers - which is crucial.

Plus, there are also UK companies such as Essay Factory and Essay Company for any of those who require British English to be used.

Support

Having a strong customer support team is a must for most services - and these include essay writing companies too!

There will be cases where it’s not that easy to find guidance in the site’s FAQ, especially if it’s your first time ordering an essay online. Luckily, on these sites, you’ll find a team of support that wants to help you every step of the way.

Time Guarantee

If you’re in a bit of a time crunch, then time is of the essence here.

Thankfully, most writing companies understand this and will do their best to ensure your essay is delivered quickly with no delays. Though we do recommend you place an order at least a week in advance if not more - in case you need the paper revised or reworked.

User-Friendly

No one likes visiting an outdated website - and the same goes for our top picks. A good first impression is crucial, which is why we only review sites that feature a nice, clean interface with all of the necessary information right where you need it to be.

Best Paper Writing Services: FAQ

Finding the top essay writing sites doesn't have to be daunting.

It’s important to evaluate your needs for each project. Don’t forget to ask questions instead of waiting until the work is already being done.

These companies usually have excellent customer service, so take advantage of their online chatbots and help centers.

To get you started, here are some frequently asked questions:

What Is the Best Essay Writing Service in the USA?

We believe that the best overall choice is GradeMiners, based on their prices, quality, and reviews.

This company gets amazing reviews, has lots of writers that students can access, and provides flexibility in price and turnaround time.

What if I Am Not Satisfied With My Paper?

Most essay writing services will give you your money back if you’re unhappy with the work provided or if there is an issue with the writer.

Before you sign on, check to make sure you see a 100% money-back guarantee and review the terms.

Try GradeMiners Today

How Long Will It Take To Get My Essay?

Whether you need an essay tomorrow or you have a few weeks, the best paper writing service out there will work with your schedule.

You can pay a little extra for fast turnaround times, or save money if you have a while to wait. Your options will typically range from a few hours and 15-plus days.

How To Find the Best Essay Writing Service?

Start by thinking about your priorities.

Do you want the cheapest option? The highest quality? Do you want to be able to choose your own writer? What’s your turnaround time like? Does it matter to you how qualified your writer is in your subject area?

All of these factors will help you review the above options and choose the right match for your needs.

How Much Does the Best Essay Writing Service Cost?

Prices start from $9.99 per page, but some high-quality or specialized services may cost in the hundreds.

That’s why it’s important to nail down your budget and then view options within your price point.

How Do I Benefit From the Best Essay Writing Services?

It’s not easy to write a paper or essay. Just the thought of sitting down to do it may be too much. You may be way in over your head and just don’t have the time to do it right.

Hiring a writing service gives you peace of mind that you’ll be able to turn in something well-written and high-quality for a better grade.

Will a Native English Speaker Write My Essay?

Yes. The best writing services are backed by native English speakers, so you know you’ll never have to worry about a language gap in your essay or paper.

Order an Essay With GradeMiners

Is Buying Essays Online Confidential and Safe?

Yes. Trusted platforms that provide essay services secure your personal information, ensure that your document is never shared or reproduced, and secure the entire payment process. You can rest assured that your information is safe and confidential when you choose the right service.

What if I Only Need Someone To Proofread My Essay?

Many essay writing services provide editing and proofreading options, aside from just writing. Make sure you go with a company that has expert editors on staff.

Thanks to the internet, there are almost endless options online when you need help with an essay. Writers from all over the world can step in and help you get it done when it seems overwhelming. Just remember to ask questions, keep your budget in mind, and read reviews.

Best Online Essay Writing Services: The Takeaway

It’s not enough to google the “best essay writing services” and go with the first company on the list.

You need to make sure you’re working with expert writers and editors who will give you only the highest-quality work. Otherwise, you may be back to square one with an essay that you can’t turn in or that gets you a bad grade.

And your grades matter. You need to put your work in the hands of someone who will meet and exceed all your expectations.

Order an Essay With GradeMiners

This is why we believe that GradeMiners and 99Papers as well as the other top picks are the popular writing services out there for all your academic or professional needs.

However, be sure to weigh the pros and cons, visit their websites, and do plenty of research. Customer testimonials can tell you a lot about a writing company. Your location may also impact which service you go with.

Good luck!