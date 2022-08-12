Best Installment Loans for Bad Credit, Top 10 Online Loan Services Reviewed

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7.

It’s not always that you can afford to purchase things or pay bills in full. But, even if you can, it’s not a good idea in every situation because it could impact your financial situation negatively in the long run.

As the saying goes, just because you can afford it doesn’t mean you should buy it.

It’s simply not worth stressing about running low on funds just to be able to pay something in full. But don’t worry – you can definitely pay the total price without sacrificing all of your money.

The solution is called an installment loan.

Many online platforms today can help you get an installment loan in just a few minutes and get the loan proceeds the next day.

If you’re interested in applying for one but don’t know where to start, we got you covered.

Here are some of the best installment loans you can get online. Read on to find out which site possibly has the best offer for you based on your credit score and credit history.

Let’s get right into the details, shall we?

Best Installment Loans for Bad Credit:

MoneyMutual - Best installment loan site overall

- Best installment loan site overall CashUSA - Most popular online installment loan site

- Most popular online installment loan site BadCreditLoans - Great installment loan offers for bad credit borrowers

- Great installment loan offers for bad credit borrowers PersonalLoans - Sizeable personal installment loans

- Sizeable personal installment loans Funds Joy - Simplest way to secure the best installment loan

- Simplest way to secure the best installment loan Zippyloan - Quickest way to get an installment loan online

- Quickest way to get an installment loan online 24/7DollarLoan - Most ideal for short-term installment loans

- Most ideal for short-term installment loans Upgrade - Inexpensive unsecured personal loans

- Inexpensive unsecured personal loans 24/7CreditNow - Best for payday loans and cash advance

- Best for payday loans and cash advance LendingTree - Most variety of installment loans, including auto loans



1.MoneyMutual- Best Installment Loans Overall

Pros:

Loans up to $5000

Possible credit repair and debt consolidation offers

No fax required

Great option with any credit score

Cons:

Not available in certain states

Limited customer support options

APR Range:

Since MoneyMutual is a third-party loan service provider, it doesn’t disclose any info on possible APR ranges. The interest you can get will then depend on your credit score. But, of course, the higher it is, the better offers you’ll get.

Loan Terms:

No info is provided on how long the terms are from this site, but MoneyMutual is best for short-term loans, which could mean you can repay the lenders for up to 6 months.

Loan Amount:

When it comes to how much you can get from MoneyMutual’s network of other lenders online, the minimum loan amount is $100, while the max amount is $5000.

Best For:

MoneyMutual is best for short-term installment loans for people with any credit score. This means that even if you’re dealing with bad credit, you can still try to apply for a loan on this site.

There are also online lenders here that could offer you credit repair loans or debt consolidation loans if they find it appropriate.

Service Overview:

MoneyMutual is one of the popular choices of many borrowers online. It has served over 2 million customers with its hassle-free service.

Unlike how banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions process applications, you don’t need to fax any documents.

As long as you earn at least $800 a month and have a checking bank account, you can secure a loan from this site’s network of online installment lenders.

2.CashUSA- Best Installment Loans With Educational Resources

Pros:

Installment loans up to $10,000

Available to all adult US residents

Comprehensive financial education resource

Supports credit score below 670

Cons:

Might share your info with marketing partners

APR Range:

What we like about CashUSA is that it lets you know the possible rates and terms that its network of online lenders may offer. Installment loan rates from this site may range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

We find this range competitive compared to other online loan sites that offer installment loans. Some of them go beyond 100%, especially when it comes to payday installment loans.

Loan Terms:

Installment loan repayment terms from CashUSA lenders range between 90 days to 72 months. This depends on your loan amount and credit, of course. If you want to save up on interest, the best you can do is to take out shorter loans.

Loan Amount:

You can get an installment loan from CashUSA lenders ranging from $500 to $10,000. To qualify for higher loan amounts, your credit should at least be in good standing or at least 670.

However, don’t worry if you have a credit score below 670. CashUSA is also aimed at borrowers with bad credit.

Best For:

This is the online loan resource platform for you if you’re looking for emergency installment loans, as you can get the loan funds on the next business day.

You can also get debt relief, credit repair, debt consolidation, and similar offers when you apply on this site.

Service Overview

CashUSA is more than just a loan resource platform for people with any credit score. It’s also an excellent resource for financial education. The site has plenty of articles that could help you become more financially literate.

Here, you can find articles about managing debts, celebrating occasions like Valentine’s Day on a budget, and more.

If you’re considering getting a loan with the help of CashUSA, you must be a US citizen and at least 18 years old.

In addition, for a better chance of getting loan approval, you must be employed for at least 90 days. The minimum income required will depend on the lender.

3.BadCreditLoans- Best Bad Credit Installment Loans

Pros:

Get an installment loan of up to $10,000

Possible line of credit

Extended lender network for bad credit borrowers

Works well even with a poor credit score

Cons:

Might share your loan application info with marketing partners

APR Range:

APR rates from loans you can secure with the help of this platform can range from 5.99% to 35.99%, similar to CashUSA. In addition, this platform also houses some online installment loan lenders with competitive offers.

Loan Terms:

BadCreditLoans isn’t a direct lender,so it can't dictate your loan repayment terms.

Unfortunately, no info is disclosed on how long repayment terms usually last from its network of lenders, but it’s likely similar to what CashUSA has.

Still, loan repayment terms will be ultimately determined by an online lender, who could make your credit score and current income the basis for this.

Loan Amount:

The minimum loan from BadCreditLoans is $500, and the max is $10,000.

Aside from a loan offer, some lenders on this site may offer good payers a line of credit. So, if you eventually want an additional line of credit from one of its online lenders, just ensure that you always send your monthly payments on time.

Best For:

BadCreditLoans is a clear winner when it comes to which online loan platform is best for people with poor credit scores. Since it’s mainly advertised for bad credit borrowers, this is more for small loans and people looking to build their credit again.

Service Overview

BadCreditLoans is simply the bestloan resource platform for borrowers withbad credit. It’s literally in the company’s name, after all. No minimum credit score is required.

According to FICO, a credit score is poor if it’s below 580. So if that’s what you’re dealing with, you can still try and see if BadCreditLoans will be able to match you with an online lender.

You can wait a couple of days and see if anyone from BadCreditLoan’s extended network of lenders will be willing to work with you.

4.PersonalLoans- Best Personal Installment Loan Service

Pros:

Get a loan of up to $35,000

Different types of loans are offered

Long repayment terms for larger loans

580+ minimum credit score

Cons:

Possible hard credit check

APR Range:

Another platform that can give you competitive interest rates is PersonalLoans. The site has a wide variety of online lenders that can offer you loans with APRs ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Loan Terms:

Thankfully, PersonalLoans is transparent when it comes to loan agreement payment terms. The network of lenders on this site carries a minimum repayment term of at least 3 months and up to 72 months. This will, of course, also depend on your credit score and credit history.

Loan Amount:

The loan amounts you can apply for with PersonalLoans range between $1000 to $35,000. The max amount is quite high, but expect that only people with fair credit to good credit may get this offer.

Best For:

PersonalLoans offers a straightforward way to secure an installment loan. You can use the loan funds you get here in whatever way you want. Whether you need the loan proceeds for emergencies or shopping, it’s all good.

Service Overview

This is a site that matches you with potential personal loan installment lenders, including tribal lenders in the US that are licensed by the state. That said, you don’t need to worry about getting scammed by this site.

Different credit scores are also accepted here, so whether you have a good, bad, or fair credit history, you’ll be matched with potential online lenders.

Bad credit borrowers can also be offered credit repair, debt consolidation, and more if they aren’t matched with personal loan lenders.

If you’re aiming to apply for a larger loan, here are the different types of installment loans from this site and the requirements to get a better chance of securing approval:

P2P Loans:

600+ minimum credit score requirement

$2000 minimum income per month

Personal Installment Loans:

580+ minimum credit score

$2000 min income per month

Bank Personal Loan:

580+ minimum credit score

$3000 minimum income per month

Aside from these qualifications, make sure you have no record of late monthly payments from previous loans exceeding 60 days.

5.Funds Joy- Simple Way to Get Installment Loans

Pros:

Over 60 online lenders in its network

Competitive rates

Doesn’t charge origination fees

Cons:

No phone support

Limited company info

APR Range:

There are different types of installment loans that you can get from Funds Joy, so the APR can vary.

Personal installment loans have interest rates ranging from 4.99% to 450%. If you take a cash advance, the interest could be 200% to 1386%.

Regular installment loans have APRs ranging from 6.63% to 225%.

Loan Terms:

Since Funds Joy offers short-term loans, repayment terms could range from 3 months to 72 months. However, no exact info is displayed on the site about this.

Loan Amount:

Loans from Funds Joy may range from $200 to $5000. Your offers will mainly depend on your credit score, credit history, and debt-to-income ratio.

Best For:

Funds Joy is best for people on-the-go and who don’t look for anything else aside from loan approval. The Funds Joy website is minimalist, which, here, means that it doesn’t have unnecessary sections and pages. This way, you could find what you need about loans without any distractions.

Service Overview

While it could be advantageous that Funds Joy is a straightforward and direct site, there’s not much to read about the company. This may be a bit of a disadvantage for them because some may think the site is a scam, but it’s not.

It’s a legit loan platform, and you can send them a message via the site’s contact form if you have any more queries about their services and company.

6.Zippyloan- Get a Personal Installment Loan in Just Five Minutes

Pros:

Swift application process

Transparent loan details

Member of the Online Lenders Alliance

No minimum credit score requirement

Cons:

Not all lenders send a credit report to credit bureaus

APR Range:

Loan interest rates from Zippyloan lenders depend on your credit score, repayment history, and other factors like your current income and debt-to-income ratio.

There’s no APR range disclosed on the site, but based on the loan samples given, the rate of a personal installment loan here could go as high as 35.99%.

Loan Terms:

Online lenders from this site can provide personal loans with repayment terms of at least 6 months and up to 72 months. Payment frequenciescan be once or twice a month.

Loan Amount:

The lowest possible loan amount you can be offered here is $300, while the maximum is $15,000. But, of course, this will also depend on your credit score, credit history, and other factors like your location or state where you live.

Best For:

Zippyloan has no minimum credit score requirement, so even borrowers with bad credit can apply on this site. That said, it’s an excellent place to find an online lender for bad credit personal installment loans.

Even if you don’t get matched with a lender right away, Zippyloan will still check for short-term loan providers willing to work with you.

Service Overview

Zippyloan aims to provide its customers with fast access to personal installment loans, and they’re doing a good job at it. In as fast as five minutes, you can secure a personal loan on this site.

Once your loan application is finalized, you can get your loan funds as soon as the next business day.

7.24/7DollarLoan- Small Short-Term Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Quickly match with an online lender

Fast loan decision

For borrowers with different credit scores

Cons:

High-interest rates

APR Range:

The interest rates you can get from the lenders at 24/7DollarLoan may not be the platform’s highlight. However, the site is mainly intended for short-term loans like payday and cash advance loans. So, the APRs ranging from 235% to 1304% makes sense.

Loan Terms:

Payday loans are usually paid in one go, but 24/7DollarLoan offers them as installment loans. Since we’re talking about short-term loans of up to $1000, the terms may only last up to 3 months.

Note that this info isn’t on the site and is still at the discretion of the lender you get matched with. With the high-interest rates, however, it’s best to repay this type of installment loan as soon as possible.

Loan Amount:

Payday loans on this site only range from $100 to $1000. Some may find this low, but given the interest rates, these amounts are just ideal.

Best For:

24/7DollarLoan is best used for personal loans that you can repay right away. So if you’re dealing with an emergency that requires funds immediately and you’re still a few days away from payday, go ahead and apply for a loan here.

Service Overview

As mentioned, personal loans offered on this platform are usually ideal for borrowers who want to get a loan as soon as possible and pay up right away. This is exactly what you can get from 24/7DollarLoan.

It’s a good start if you have a regular income of at least $800 and a valid checking account or savings bank account. There’s no requirement for a minimum credit score on this site, so even poor credit borrowers are free to apply.

This platform also values your privacy, and they don’t ask about why you need funds right away. Most online loan platforms would ask you the same about this, and it’s perfectly understandable that some can be a bit shy about their reasons.

8.Upgrade- Affordable Unsecured Personal Installment Loans

Pros:

High Trustpilot ratings

Get rewards when you make payments

Get fixed monthly payments

Unsecured personal loans

Fixed interest rates

Cons:

Charges an origination fee

APR Range:

Personal installment loans secured through Upgrade have rates ranging from 6.95% to 35.97%. The lowest rates on the site require autopay, so keep that in mind if that’s what you’re aiming to get. It’s just fair since you’re already taking advantage of a very competitive rate.

Loan Terms:

The repayment terms of personal loans from Upgrade could be from 24 to 84 months. In addition, you can get offers here with fixed monthly payments and a fixed interest rate.

Loan Amount:

The platform charges an origination fee that depends on your loan amount. This fee could range between 1.85% to 8% of your loan amount.

Best For:

Upgrade is best for long-term installment loans since you can get one that’s repayable for up to 84 months.

The interest rates are competitive, too, so customers with fair to excellent credit scores can get satisfactory loan offers here.

Service Overview

Upgrade wants borrowers to get affordable monthly payments and responsible personal loans, including installment loans. Aside from this, the platform also offers other services like credit card debt and free credit score checks.

You can also easily manage your loans and credit card debt from this platform with its mobile app you can download from either Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Upgrade also provides financial education resources. You can read articles here on how you can improve your credit score and more.

9.24/7CreditNow- Best Online Payday Loans and Cash Advance Loans

Pros:

Installment loans up to $35,000

Quick application process

Industry’s most reputable online lenders

Great for a payday loan

Cons:

Rates and fees are undisclosed

APR Range:

The possible rates on loans you can get from this platform aren’t disclosed. However, since the loanable amount from this site has a maximum of $1000, we can expect that the rates here are similar to what 24/7DollarLoan lenders offer.

So, the interest rates from this site are likely to be on the higher side. But, that said, it’s a great place to get a loan that you can repay immediately.

Loan Terms:

The terms are also undisclosed on this site, which is understandable since it’s not a direct lending platform. However, based on the loan amounts you can apply for, the site offers short-term loans payable for up to 6 months.

Loan Amount:

Regarding loan amount, you can apply for at least $100 to $1000. The approval will depend on certain factors like your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

Best For:

This site is for borrowers with good or bad credit scores looking to secure payday loans that they can pay immediately. However, you can still choose to follow the repayment terms if you decide to pay in installments.

Service Overview

24/7CreditNow has some of the most reputable online lenders in the US, so there’s no need to fret about getting scammed. This site is legit and has helped thousands of customers secure a short loan term.

While bad credit borrowers can apply for a loan on this site, they should earn at least $800 a month. That’s still pretty good since many loan platforms require at least $1000 of minimum income.

10.LendingTree- Get Secured and Unsecured Auto Loans in Installments

Pros:

Diver loan types

Free credit score check

Offers other services like credit cards and insurance

Unsecured installment loans

Cons:

Charges prepayment fees

APR Range:

LendingTree is one of the fairest online loan platforms out there concerning interest rates. It follows today’s national rates on all the loans offered on the site. The rate you can get for personal loans can be as low as 3.99%.

Loan Terms:

The loan terms depend on the type of loan you apply for. Since we’re talking about installment loans, this is generally about personal loans.

At LendingTree, there are different terms you can get. Applicants with excellent credit scores can get a loan for 24 to 60 months with fixed monthly payments.

Small loan amounts can be payable for 24 to 71 months, and secured loans can be paid from 24 to 60 months.

So there are more terms you might end up having when you apply from this site, and the maximum term we’ve seen is 144 months.

Loan Amount:

You can apply for a short-term or long-term loan at LendingTree for at least $1000. The highest amount you can apply for is $50,000, but this is only for people with good to excellent credit scores.

Note that LendingTree charges a minimum origination fee of 3%. This is understandable given that the site gives you access to some of the best online lenders in the country.

Best For:

LendingTree is best for larger online installment loans since you can be approved for up to $50,000.

The site also offers different types of loans like student loans, business loans, and auto loans.

If you’re thinking about auto loans, you can be matched with some of themost reputable credit unions or financial institutions.

These include the likes of Navy Federal Credit Union, Southeast Financial Credit Union, Consumers Credit Union, and PenFed Credit Union.

Service Overview

Overall, LendingTree has so much to offer. Whether you’re looking for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, business loans, and even lines of credit, this can be the best installment loans site for you.

You can get a Best Egg personal loan from this site.

Aside from Best Egg, the other most-trusted online lenders listed on LendingTree are FreedomPlus, LendingClub, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, One Main Financial, Happy Money, and so much more.

Overall, it’s a one-stop shop for borrowers with different needs.

Factors We Care About When Choosing the Best Online Installment Loans

Loan Interest Rates

Taking out a loan can be expensive, especially if we’re talking about fast online loans. However, many online lenders can be unfair regarding this, so we only went for sites that charge reasonable APRs. We believe that loan costs should always be fair.

Loan Terms

This is crucial when you’re securing a loan – online or not.

This should coincide with your ability to pay the loan on time, so be sure to check if you can repay your loan once or twice a month.

Other lenders can offer long repayment terms, but know that the longer your loan lasts, the more you spend on the interest.

Even if long payment terms are available, it’s always wise to repay the loan as soon as possible.

Hence, we only listed sites that don’t charge prepayment penalties.

Prepayment penalties are usually imposed by credit unions and other financial institutions, which you won’t have to deal with on the sites we’ve listed.

Loan Amount

One of the first things that borrowers look at is how much money they can get when applying for a loan. Generally, installment loans should at least be $1000. Anything below that is payable in installments can cost you more interest.

Best Offers and Features

Each of these sites has something they’re really good at. They could be best for payday or cash advance loans, long-term loans, and short-term loans.

A loan resource site is rarely superb at everything it does at once, but MoneyMutual and Upgrade are some of the sites that excel in multiple fields.

Overall Service

We listed platforms that make it easy for borrowers to apply for a loan by setting out easy requirements, supporting a fast matchmaking process, and making swift loan decisions.

But, of course, it’s just a plus if these websites offer more services besides installment loans.

Best Installment Loan Sites Online - FAQs

Are there no credit check installment loans?

There’s no such thing as a complete no credit check installment loan unless we’re talking about borrowing from friends or family.

If you see a site with no credit check loans, it simply means that they won’t do a hard pull on your credit to see if you’re qualified.

Soft credit checks are harmless and won’t impact your score at all, so it’s just like not having your credit report checked with the three main credit bureaus.

What credit score is ideal for getting an installment loan?

The ideal credit score to get a loan is at least 580. However, even if you have a lower score, there are sites like MoneyMutual and BadCreditLoans that have installment loan lenders willing to work with you.

What can I use an installment loan for?

You can use an installment loan for just about anything. Whether you need it to pay for medical bills, auto repairs, debt consolidation, or even a vacation, it doesn’t matter.

Most loan platforms list this as a personal loan, so they won’t require you to spend it on specific things.

Can I get an installment loan if I have bad credit?

Yes, you can get a loan even with bad credit. Go to sites like MoneyMutual and BadCreditLoans for bad credit loans. However, expect that you won’t get some of the best loan deals out there.

You’ll need to work on your credit score to get better offers in the future. Fortunately, most of the sites we’ve listed above usually have lenders that offer credit repair loans, debt consolidation loans, and similar services that could help you.

How do I qualify for installment loans?

You can qualify for an installment payday loan if you have a fixed monthly income. Typically, you need at least $1000 of monthly income after taxes, but some sites like MoneyMutual only require at least $800. A credit or checking bank account is usually necessary, too.

Best Installment Loans for Bad Credit - Final Word on Choosing the Best Ones

As you can see, there are plenty of same day loans services that can match you with a potential lender no matter what your credit score is.

Even with bad credit, you’ve got sites like MoneyMutual, CashUSA, and BadCreditLoans. No lengthy application process is needed, and there’s absolutely no need to wait for a few weeks or months to get your loan.

Don’t stress about paying for something in full right away, and consider getting an installment loan from any of the sites we’ve listed above.

Once you get that loan approved, we’re sure you’ll feel so much better about your current financial dilemma.

DISCLAIMER: Make sure to use these services responsibly to avoid attracting heavy debt. Opinions expressed within the content are solely the authors. Does not constitute advice.