7 Best Sportsbooks in 2022: Best Online Betting Sites

Finding the best online sportsbooks for you can be a tedious experience, considering the huge number available online - and we see new ones making an entry every day.

In this review, we aim to give you a few good ones, and also walk you through what you need to know before settling for an online sportsbook casino. We’ll also give you the factors to consider before placing bets.

Sounds good? Let’s begin!

First look:

Best online sports betting site overall - MyBookie Best mobile sportsbook - BetOnline Best sportsbook bonuses - Bovada Best international sports betting options - Sportsbetting.ag Best soccer odds - Intertops Best Bitcoin sportsbook - Cloudbet Best for fantasy sports - Monkey Knife Fight

The Best Sports Betting Sites, Reviewed

1. MyBookie - Best Online Sportsbook Overall

Bitcoin-friendly sportsbook

Curacao license

Excellent for mobile sports betting

Generous welcome bonus up to $1,000

MyBookie offers a fantastic gambling experience, with several sports available having good odds and money lines. It provides comprehensive sports bets in football, boxing, soccer, basketball, and other popular sports betting activities.

The online sportsbook has good rewards and promotion schemes, like the handsome 100% bonus up to $1,000 welcome package. However, we feel that the bonuses have big rollovers. It’s an international bookie with a respectable Curacao license. You can access this reputable casino through your mobile and tablet.

The user interface is impressive. They should, however, downsize the sports ads, which though helpful, consume the whole screen. We also noticed that they are strict in complaint resolution. Consequently, many complaints appear unresolved.

2. BetOnline - Best Mobile Sportsbook

Quick payouts

Great mobile sports betting app

Generous welcome bonus

Free bitcoin payments

BetOnline has a well-versed mobile app for both android and iOS mobile devices. It’s one of the best online sportsbooks when it comes to betting on the go. It has stocked variations of sportsbooks, racebook and casino games. The online casino & sportsbook showcases sports like baseball, cricket, hockey, soccer, basketball, martial arts, boxing, golf, rugby, tennis, and more.

We also found several good bonuses for punters, like the 50% bankroll bonus, 100% NCCA reload bonus, 25% sports reload bonus and more. With the large number of online sportsbook, racebook, and casino games at BetOnline, there definitely is a lot going on. Luckily, the website is well-organized and the user interface is equally functional.

The odds and lines are competitive, but they should consider increasing the number of betting markets per event.

3. Bovada - Best Sportsbook Bonuses

Welcome bonus of up to $1,250

Sports bonus of up to $750

Bitcoin-friendly sportsbook

Good mobile platform

Fast and reliable payment options

Bovada Casino offers an array of online sports betting activities for their bettors, including horse betting and politics. The online sportsbook hosts major sports betting events such as NFL, MLB, Europe, EPL and LaLiga. The available games have very competitive odds. Other than sports betting, you’ll find several casino games, a racebook, and a poker room.

It appears among the first online casinos to introduce sports betting, and even stands out more, for accepting bitcoin players. The online casino basically has everything an online sports betting enthusiast would want online, including very generous bonuses.

The quality and consistency of Bovada are unwavering, having been in the game for close to a decade now. Unfortunately, it only serves sports bettors in the U.S, and even then, not in all states. Then can also sometimes limit bettors to specific markets.

4. Sportsbetting.ag - Best International Sports Betting Options

Mobile betting

Cryptocurrency sportsbook

Good user-interface

Generous sports betting promotions

Sportsbetting.ag is a top-spot for fantastic sports activities, considering the large number of games available. The casino also hosts the best sports betting events for international players. The selection includes soccer, Aussie rules football, cricket, darts, rugby, snooker, and handball. There are still more categories; e-sports, casino games, and poker.

Sportsbetting.ag catches the eyes in all ways conceivable. It has a straightforward layout that is direct and has excellent graphics to go along with it. You can access it both on PC and mobile. You’ll also unlock fair soccer bonuses and promotions.

The casino also has plenty of money transfer methods, including credit and debit cards such as Visa and MasterCard, cryptos including Litecoin, Etherium, and Bitcoin,and bank transfers. Bitcoin players can withdraw from $20 to $100,000 in BTC for free and within 24hours. Kindly check the payment methods you opt for because some impose transaction fees.

5. Intertops - Best Soccer Odds

Mobile betting

Bitcoin sportsbook

Generous welcome sportsbook bonus

Intertops is one of the first online sports betting sites, 25 years online and still counting. It has, over the years, developed reputable dealings and have become well versed in several sports with multiple online betting options. Other than the usuals, you’ll also find motor sports, horse racing, and non-sporting activities including lotteries and stock market predictions.

The trusted casino treats players to special offers, beginning with a $200 first deposit bonus, $500 present for odd hunters, free bets, referral bonuses and more. The odds are some of the highest in sports booking. Intertops have last-minute bet offers and a feature that shows you the top bet, among other promotions.

The top online sportsbook is licensed, regulated, and certified by the relevant authorities. However, the registration process drags, and the customer care sometimes takes too long to resolve issues.

6. Cloudbet – Best Bitcoin Sportsbook

Crypto-exclusive sportsbook

Generous deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

Safest bitcoin casino

Cloudbet is among the first bitcoin casinos around, since its launch in 2013 and has remained reputable since then. The casino has gained players’ confidence overtime, being the safest bitcoin online betting site. Bettors get to enjoy the fast payouts through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Etherium, and Dogecoin are among the popular ones.

It’s a one-stop shop for sports gamblers hosting all major sports leagues like UEFA, EPL, UFC, NFL, NHL and NBA betting. The casino has a good promotion plan, especially the 100% welcome bonus of up to 5BTC. Cloudbet should consider being more accommodating to other cryptocurrencies. Though they are acceptable, almost every piece of information is on bitcoin.

Wagerers get to enjoy the security and anonymity offered by cryptocurrencies. They should, however, add other payment options. Having limited payment options can be insufficient for sports bettors.

7. Monkey Knife Fight – Best Sports Betting Site for Fantasy Sports

Mobile sportsbook

Good user-interface

Fast payouts

Monkey Knife Fight cannot go without mention as it is a great fantasy sports vendor. Its online sportsbook has top-tier and realistic virtual sports. Simply sign up, choose your favorite sports, and a virtual gaming partner. It has a massive collection of sporting events including college football betting, basketball, baseball, college basketball betting, Women’s Basketball, golf, hockey, League of Legends, and more.

The casino awards players a $5 instant first deposit match up to $100. It’s fully SSL certified. These measures ensure all dealings are fair, protecting both owners and bettors.

It only allows credit cards for depositing and payout through regular checks and e-checks. Monkey Knife Fight should provide more payment options for user convenience.

Ranking Methodology: Our Criteria for Choosing the Top Online Sportsbooks

Sports Available - We preferred sites with a variety of games like NFL, MLB, NBA, EPL, MLS, and others. Our list also has casinos with virtual sports. We ensured the variety in games went hand in hand with bet placing options.

Odds and Lines - The best sportsbooks offer generous odds and betting lines for wagerers. We examined the proportions of money lines and other types of odds provided to warrant possible better wins in the end.

Payment Methods - The best online sportsbooks need to provide an array of payment methods so that each sports bettor can at least find one that is convenient for them. Our list provided players with such options, including Visa, PayPal, MasterCard, cryptocurrency, and more.

Bonuses - We checked if the online sportsbooks offered bonuses and how good they were. All gave different rewards to the punters, each worth trying out. Part of scrutinizing the bonuses included validating their bonus terms too.

FAQs about the Top Online Betting Sites

How Do I Identify a Dishonest Sportsbook?

You can recognize shady online sportsbooks by their incompetence and non-compliance to laws. Legit sites are keen on legal sports betting. You should verify information on sportsbooks, even those you trust. Online sportsbooks may change details over time.

Delayed payments, blurred licensing, scores of bad reviews, unreasonable terms and conditions, absent or unreliable customer care service, a tedious and lengthy verification process, and unprofessional web pages are some of the red flags that can be costly when ignored. Most importantly, licensing is the grand seal of approval.

What Sports Should I Bet on Sportsbooks?

Try betting on sports that you already like, which enables you to avoid making needless blunders, plus it is easy to follow up. Also, that decision will depend on the sports available in the online sportsbook. The most common ones include football, soccer, baseball, hockey, basketball, different virtual sports, and other options.

You can go for online sportsbooks with solid odds and lines. Intertops have the best soccer odds in this review, and MyBookie has the best available odds and lines on all activities.

How Do Odds and Lines Work?

Odds and lines imply probable game outcomes, including the amount of money players can potentially win. They help sports bettors to know how much they can earn and the much they’ll need to wager, to make a certain amount of returns. In a nutshell, odds define the possible outcomes from the sports.

Odds can have different names depending on region like fractional (American), decimal, (European), but the meaning doesn’t change.

How Do I Deposit and Withdraw in an Online Sportsbooks?

You can deposit money and withdraw on online sportsbooks in several ways like bank transfers, credit and debit cards, ewallets, and cryptocurrencies among others. But first, you must have signed-up and chosen one of the payment methods offered. Next, have your banking account compatible with the available payment methods.

Choose the most convenient payment method for you. And also consider the terms attached to each. For example, check the minimum and maximum limits allowed, if there are charges, and the processing periods. Bitcoin, for instance, is very fast in processing payouts. Also, some methods unlock some bonuses while others don’t.

What Types of Bonuses Do Online Sportsbooks Offer?

All sportsbooks, and casinos by extension pack several bonuses for newbie players, existing ones, and the very loyal ones. No wonder, bonuses were part of the criteria we used to rank the sportsbooks in this review. The bonuses vary depending on the specific online sports betting site.

New bettors have welcome bonuses. Existing players can use the free bets, referral bonuses, jackpots, and other reload bonuses.

Bonuses are more than just the offer; you have to meet specific terms and conditions. Remember, the house reserves the right forfeit offers should they spot unfair practices you’re your end. Also, please place bets in licensed sportsbooks because that’s the only way to ensure their offers are legit.

How Do I Pick Out the Best Sportsbook?

The best option for a sportsbook always boils down to personal preferences. These sportsbooks present games, odds and lines, bonuses, types of sports betting, payment methods and everything else in different ways. You’ll have to ask yourself, “What do I want off of a sportsbook?”

There’s a caveat though, what you want isn’t the only threshold you need when selecting a sportsbook. Conduct utmost due diligence to ensure you’ll get what you were hoping for. Check reviews, other users' remarks, history, and general services that the sportsbook offers. Honest reviews like this one will always come in handy.

Which Sportsbooks Have the Largest Odds?

We can’t distinctively pick out one gambling site as the best online sportsbook with the most attractive odds. However, if you are a savvier bettor, MyBookie has sharper odds. If you’re just starting out or still not fully immersed in the game, consider sites like Bovada . Should you want to use cryptos, we recommend Cloudbet .

Are Sportsbooks Available On All Devices?

Most sportsbooks, like all the ones we have covered here, are available on all gaming devices. Some even have mobile sports betting apps available on iOS and Android. Essentially, accessibility has been one of the main reasons why online sportsbooks and online gambling sites, in general, overtook their land-based alternatives.

What’s the Position of Sportsbooks on Digital Currencies?

The number of sportsbooks supporting cryptocurrencies is increasingly soaring. Some of the most common ones are Bitcoin, Etherium, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash among others.

Some online sportsbooks like Cloudbet primarily use cryptocurrencies as payment methods. Cryptos are gaining more prominence since they are safer, more secure, and they allow anonymity. The crypto wallets also hold more funds than the other fiat money payment methods. Sports fans also like fast payouts, which the cryptocurrencies provide.

The Best Betting Sites in a Nutshell

As promised, we have presented you with the online betting sites that we deem most ideal. Whether your desire is to find a sportsbook with a great game variety, amazing bonuses, varied payment methods, and one that has credible odds and lines, we’ve got you covered. We promise to keep updating this list to ensure you are always on top of sportsbooks news.

Should you decide to engage other sportsbooks, conduct due diligence before you place bets. Betting online can be very addictive since it has no restraint. Please remember to gamble legally and responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: