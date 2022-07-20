Best Simple Fast Loans You Can Get Online: 10 Payday Loans Online

Sometimes, no matter how well we think we’re prepared for a tough situation, we just aren’t. This is usually the case with emergencies that, unsurprisingly, involve money.

So, it could happen that the money in your bank account is just not enough to cover a time-pressing expense that you need to secure a loan the fastest way possible.

Unfortunately, getting a loan from banks can take at least 2 weeks to 6 months, and that won’t be of any help.

But here’s the good news: simple fast loans do exist, and not as a part of some marketing ploy.

They are offered by online loan platforms with a mission to connect you with lenders that can offer an easy instant loan. And if you need to apply for one but don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we listed down the top 10 personal loan lenders for you to get approved today.

Platforms like Money Mutual, for instance, can help you get a fast loan that you can use for certain situations like medical emergencies, car and home repairs, and even unexpected special occasions.

We know you need a quick solution, so without further ado, here are all the best instant loans you can get online right now.

Simple Fast Loans Online:

Money Mutual: Best fast online loans overall

Funds Joy: Most straightforward loan platform

CashUSA: No credit history loans

BadCreditLoans: Best for poor credit loans

PersonalLoans: Best for P2P loans and bank personal loans

247fastfunds.com: Get multiple personal loans

247 Dollar Loan: Quick payday online loan approval

247CreditNow.com: Fastest large personal loans

iCashLoans.com: Ideal for short-term loans

BetterLoansMutual.com: Small instant loans for any credit score



1. MoneyMutual - Best for Simple and Easy Fast Loans Overall

Money Mutual Pros:

Instantly loans up to $5000

Get money within 24 hours

Trusted by over 2 million customers

Payday loans, cash advance, bad credit loans

Money Mutual Cons:

Unavailable in certain states

First on this list of the best quick loans online is none other than MoneyMutual.

MoneyMutual was founded in 2010 to help Americans with unexpected expenses like medical bills, car repairs, and other unexpected bills or payments. This is also for people who simply need quick cash for special occasions, holidays, groceries, etc.

This isn’t a bank but a resource or platform where borrowers and potential lenders come together.

That said, this is an instant loan company that isn’t involved in the lending process.

This is why you won’t really find many details about the possible loan agreement you can get before you apply for one.

Money Mutual will do a credit check when you apply for an online instant loan. You can get a loan in 5 minutes on the site after filling out the application form. If you get approved, you can receive your money within the next 24 hours.

Money Mutual Loan Amount:

When you apply for instant loans at Money Mutual, the amount you can be approved for can range from $100 to $5000. You might also get multiple offers from different instant loan companies. However, you can only accept one offer, so choose wisely.

Money Mutual APR Ranges:

Since Money Mutual is a third-party resource where you can only match up with potential online lenders, the site doesn’t disclose what APR you can get, and if there are any fees, you need to pay.

Money Mutual doesn’t charge a fee themselves, but the lenders can. So always read the fine print to know the essential loan details like terms, APRs, and fees, as this could vary from one lender to another.

2. FundsJoy - Straightforward Loans in Minutes

Funds Joy Pros:

Personal loans up to $2500

Easy loans to get with no extra fees

Lowest APR is 4.99%

Short application form

Funds Joy Cons:

Possible high interest rates

No phone support

Funds Joy is one of the quickest and most straightforward platforms when it comes to payday loans. If you are interested in quick loans online, this is where you can find potential lenders that can offer you an instant loan with low interest.

The site is user-intuitive and very easy to use. Filling out a loan application on this site only takes less than five minutes. Just be sure you’re ready with your license number, bank account, and routing numbers.

Funds Joy Loan Amount:

Lenders on Funds Joy can offer you online quick loans ranging from $200 to $5000. But, of course, this will depend on your credit status and history.

The type of loan you can get also plays a factor here, as you can be offered payday loans or cash advance loans.

Funds Joy APR Ranges:

The interest rates for personal loans offered by lenders from Funds Joy may range from 4.99% to 450%. For lenders that offer cash advance loans, you can get an APR of 200% to 1386%. The APRs for installment loans can range from 6.63% to 225%

3. CashUSA - Bad Credit and No Credit Personal Loans Online

CashUSA Pros:

Personal loans up to $10,000

Easy instant loans up to 72 months

No origination fees

Good finance education resource

CashUSA Cons:

Shares your info to marketing partners

CashUSA is a peer-to-peer lending platform that has been around since 2015. This is where you can apply for a personal instant loan for up to 72 months. It only takes a few minutes to fill out the instant loan application form on the site and get matched with potential lenders.

Your credit status plays a big role in getting your chances approved for a loan, but you must also be employed for at least 90 days with a monthly net income of $1000. You’ll also need a valid checking account and work and phone numbers.

CashUSA Loan Amount:

The network of lenders at CashUSA can approve you for a personal loan ranging from $500 to $10,000. This is an acceptable amount since we’re talking about personal loans. Once approved, the money should be in your bank account on the next business day.

CashUSA APR Ranges:

The interest rate you can get from CashUSA lenders ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. Expect that the interest you’ll get will be a bit on the higher side if you have a bad to fair credit. The same goes for people with no credit history yet. Loan terms here range from 9 to 72 months.

4. BadCreditLoans - Best for Poor Credit Loans

BadCreditLoans Pros:

Up to $10,000 loans

$5.99 lowest interest rate

Some lenders offer lines of credit

BadCreditLoans Cons:

Application process is a bit lengthy

Shares your info to marketing partners

Based on the company’s name alone, it should invoke the image of the best site for bad credit loans. So, even if your credit score is below 580, there’s still a good chance that you’ll be approved by this site’s network of online lenders.

If BadCreditLoans wasn’t able to match you with a potential lender, they could show you ads for other lenders. They will also connect you to their marketing partners. That said, you might receive other credit-related offers like debt consolidation, auto loans, and mortgage loans.

It’s not disclosed if there is a minimum required monthly salary for you to get a better chance of getting approved. However, it’s necessary that you have a regular income from full-time or self-employment. People with a disability or social security benefits can also apply.

BadCreditLoans Loan Amount:

Loan offers from the network of lenders on this site range from $500 to $10,000, which is ideal for a bad credit loan. Unfortunately, you can only be offered a personal loan, but some lenders may eventually offer you a line of credit with a good payment history.

BadCreditLoans APR Ranges:

The APR you can get ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%, which is comparable to what CashUSA offers. Borrowers with a credit score less than 570 are likely to get higher interest rates.

5. PersonalLoans - For P2P Loans and Bank Personal Loans

PersonalLoans Pros:

Up to $35,000 personal loan

No required minimum credit score

P2P loans, installment loans, personal bank loans

Loan terms up to 96 months

Fast loan approval

PersonalLoans Cons:

Not BBB-accredited

Having experience in the loan industry for 19 years, PersonalLoans is one of the most trusted platforms today. It’s also a service similar to CashUSA and BadCreditLoans. People with bad credit or no credit can apply here since there’s no minimum credit score required,

However, the type of loan you can get will depend on your current credit score. Here are the fast and easy loans online you can get based on your credit status:

P2P Loans:

600+ credit score

$2000 min income per month

Personal Installment Loans:

580+ credit score

$2000 min income per month

Bank Personal Loan:

580+ credit score

$3000 min income per month

PersonalLoans Loan Amount:

Personal loans on this site can range from $500 to $35,000. After filling out the application form, you may get a few offers from different lenders. After accepting an offer, the money should be in your bank account on the next business day.

PersonalLoans APR Ranges:

Loan APRs from lenders on this site can range from 5.99% to 35.99%, which is very similar to what BadCreditLoans can offer. PersonalLoans doesn’t charge any fees, but certain lenders might.

6. 247fastfunds.com - Get More than One Personal Loan

247fastfunds.com Pros:

Get your loan within 24 hours

ACH transfers for repayment

Get instant decision loan in minutes

Secure multiple loans

247fastfunds.com Cons:

High minimum loan amount

Requires a checking account

Like Money Mutual, 247fastfunds.com is neither a bank nor a financial institution. It’s also a resource platform where you can find potential lenders who could offer you a fast loan.

Aside from small, fast loans like a payday loan or cash advance, lenders on this site may also offer you debt consolidation loans.

Applying for a loan on this site only takes less than 10 minutes. So, you can get a loan fast and easily in the next few minutes. However, note that some lenders may also take a bit longer than that.

If you’re not happy with the first offers you get, you can wait for a bit and see if more lenders are willing to work with you.

247fastfunds.com Loan Amount:

When you apply for one quick loan online here, the minimum amount you can ask for is $1000, which is pretty high considering that it’s a fast loan.

The max amount you can get is $5000, but if you build your credit with a certain lender, there is a chance you can reloan more.

How quickly you can get your loan varies from one lender to another. They will deposit the money directly to your bank account, and it’s required that you have a checking account. So be ready to supply your routing and account number when you fill out the loan form.

247fastfunds.com APR Ranges:

The fees and interest rates will be disclosed by the lenders if they send you a loan offer. However, 247FastFunds is also not involved in the loan process, so they can’t really say how much interest you will pay.

They do a credit check, so this will depend on your credit score and credit history.

7. 247 Dollar Loan - Get Approved for a Payday Loan in 2 to 3 Minutes

247 Dollar Loan Pros:

Low minimum loan amount

Decision within minutes

Good for bad credit loans

$800 required minimum income

247 Dollar Loan Cons:

High APRs

$1000 max loan amount

247 Dollar Loan is also another platform that recognizes which online lenders are likely to offer you a quick payday loan. It’s a free service, but lenders might charge fees when they send you a loan offer, so be sure to read the terms carefully.

While getting an easy loan approval mainly depends on your credit score and credit history, you need to have a regular income of at least $800 to get approved by lenders on this site.

You’ll also need to have a valid checking or savings account with direct deposit.

It only takes less than 10 minutes to fill out a rather simple loan application form on this site. You can also get a loan offer instantly or in as fast as 2 to 3 minutes.

247 Dollar Loan Loan Amount:

Since this is a platform for a fast cash loan or payday loan, the minimum loan you can get is $100, and the max amount you can expect is only $1000. However, payday loans can be expensive, so a low minimum and maximum amount are ideal in this situation.

247 Dollar Loan APR Ranges:

Payday loans generally have very high interest rates, which is the case with 247 Dollar Loan lenders. The rates you can get can range from 235% to 1304%, hence the low max amount you can get.

8. 247CreditNow.com - Personal Loans up to $35,000

247CreditNow.com Pros:

Loan up to $35,000

Easy online loans with no service fees

Find a lender in 2 minutes

Low minimum regular income

247CreditNow.com Cons:

No large fast loans for bad credit

There might come a time when you’ll need a large sum of money due to unexpected expenses like medical bills. 247CreditNow.com is one of the best online loan places where you can get large installment loans.

The required minimum regular income amount of $800 is also pretty low compared to other loan lender networks that need at least $1000. Lenders on this site offer payday loans, cash advance loans, personal loans, and installment loans.

247CreditNow.com Loan Amount:

The lenders on this site offer payday loans that range from $100 to $1000. Meanwhile, installment and personal loans can go as high as $35,000, and with good credit, it only takes a few minutes to get approval.

Only people with good credit status can be approved for higher loan amounts. You can get your loan money within 24 hours, but this is only likely for people with good credit. Bad credit loans may take longer to process.

247CreditNow.com APR Ranges:

247CreditNow doesn’t disclose what APRs you can get from its network of lenders, so read the fine print. Expect that payday instant unsecured loans can have very high interest rates. For personal and installment loans APR, this mainly relies on your credit status and history.

9. iCashLoans.com - Best for Short-Term Loans with Fair and Bad Credit

iCashLoans.com Pros:

Up to $5000 instant loan

Secure more than one loan

ACH payment option

Fastest loan approval

iCashLoans.com Cons:

Undisclosed APRs

When you visit iCashLoans.com, you might find it very similar to 247FastFunds. That said,

If you want to get a loan instantly online, this is an excellent option for short-term loans or payday and cash advance loans in particular.

Applying for a short-term loan also only takes less than 10 minutes.

There is a chance that you can get approval within minutes, but some lenders may take a while to get you a loan offer.

For a better chance of getting approved, your income should be at least $1000 a month after tax deductions. You’ll also need to have a checking account and should be employed for at least 3 months.

iCashLoans.com Loan Amount:

Lenders on iCashLoans.com may offer loans ranging from $100 to $5000. The amount will mainly depend on your credit standing. Once your application is approved, you should be able to get your money in your bank account within the next 24 hours.

iCashLoans.com APR Ranges:

Unfortunately, iCashLoans.com doesn’t disclose the average APRs borrowers can get from its lenders. However, since this is a site for short-term loans, it’s likely that the interest rates are on the higher side.

10. BetterLoansMutual.com - Get a Short-Term Loan with Any Credit Score

BetterLoansMutual.com Pros:

Easy-to-get-loan up to $5000

Get more than one loan

Get the best quick loan instantly

BetterLoansMutual.com Cons:

Not accredited by BBB

Undisclosed APRs

This is another loan platform similar to 247FastFunds and iCashLoans. However, there is no info if these sites are run by the same group. That said, this is also a good choice if you’re only after short-term loans.

You can also get an immediate personal loan from this site’s network of lenders, but this is mostly offered to people with good or fair credit.

Borrowers with poor credit can still try to apply as the site also has bad credit lenders in its network.

BetterLoansMutual.com Loan Amount:

On this site, you can also get approved for loans ranging from $100 to $5000. After filling out the application, you can get the loan money in your bank account within 24-48 hours. However, bad credit loans online may take longer.

BetterLoansMutual.com APR Ranges:

Note that BetterLoansMutual.com also doesn’t share what APR rates you can get but expect higher rates since lenders here mainly offer short-term loans.

Factors We Considered When Picking the Best Online Loans with Instant Approval

Speediness

We know you’re looking for the fastest personal loan you can get, so we only focused on instant lending platforms that can give you the funds in the next 24-48 hours.

You might not even need to wait a day long because some of them have lenders that disburse small loans instantly.

Loanable Amount

Quick instant loans are usually associated with payday loans, cash advance loans, and personal loans. Generally, you shouldn’t expect a high loan amount when securing any of these.

Based on all the best loan apps and sites we reviewed, you can get $100 to $5000. Some could go higher but only go for that option if it’s really necessary. Fast loans can be very expensive.

Interest Rates

Even if you’re applying for a quick payday loan, interest rates should still make sense. However, understand that these types of loans are mainly there for temporary financial relief. Therefore, it’s best to only apply for one in tough situations or emergencies.

Credit Score Requirement:

Most of the money loaning sites listed here are willing to match all types of borrowers with their network of lenders. So even if you have poor credit, there’s a good chance that they’ll find you a lender.

How to Get the Best Instant Loan Online

It won’t be an online fast loan if these platforms will make you answer long questionnaires or submit documents that will take days to obtain. Well, it’s a good thing that on most of these sites, you can get a fast loan in 10 min to fill out a form and get a decision.

The application process is pretty much the same with these platforms. So, here’s a quick guide on how to get an instant loan from our top pick, Money Mutual:

Start Your Application

Visit the Money Mutual website.

Click the “Get Started” button on the top part of the Money Mutual website.

Select which state you live in.

Click “Next.” Provide Your Personal Details

This is the part where you’ll be asked to fill out your necessary personal info, including your full name, date of birth, email address, home address, and phone number.

You’ll also need to provide your social number, license ID number, and bank information. Select a Loan Offer

After submitting all your details, you need to wait a few minutes to see if they can match you with potential lenders.

Some lenders may already have an offer you can accept, but some may take longer to send you an offer. Choose a Lender and Get Your Loan Money!

Your chosen lender will directly deposit the funds to your bank account within the next 24 hours.

Top Fast Loans Online - FAQs

What are the easiest online loans to get approved for?

The easiest loans to get approved for are short-term payday loans and cash advance loans. Even with bad credit, there is a good chance that you’ll get approved by a lender when you apply on the sites we listed above.

How much can I get with the quickest loans?

Since payday loans and cash advance loans are the fastest loans online you can get, you might get offers ranging from $100 to $5000. If you establish a good repayment history with a lender, you might be able to qualify for larger loan amounts.

What are the interest rates on fast loans?

Interest rates on fast loans like payday loans vary a lot. Payday loans have high APRs like what 247 Dollar Loan has (235% to 1304%).

However, there are also instant personal loan apps and sites like Funds Joy, where you can get an APR as low as 4.99%.

How can I get a $5000 instant loan?

You can get a $5000 instant loan in as fast as 24 hours by applying on sites like Money Mutual and Funds Joy. However, if you’re dealing with bad credit, this may take longer. Still, taking quick loans online is definitely faster than taking out a regular bank loan.

Are online lending platforms safe?

Yes. Online lending platforms are generally safe as long as you’re dealing with a reputable one. All the lending sites we’ve reviewed and listed here are safe and secure, so are invited to check out all of them.

Top 5 Fast Simple Loans - Summarized

Money Mutual

With over 2 million customers

Get a $5000 loan instantly

150+ direct lenders available Funds Joy

Loan up to $2500

4.99% lowest APR

Fastest application process CashUSA

Personal loans up to $10,000

Easy instant loans up to 72 months

No origination fees

Good finance education resource BadCreditLoans

Up to $10,000 loans

$5.99 lowest interest rate

Some lenders offer lines of credit PersonalLoans

Up to $35,000 personal loan

No required minimum credit score

P2P loans, installment loans, personal bank loans

Loan terms up to 96 months

Fast loan approval

Final Thoughts on the Best Simple Fast Loans You Can Apply For Today

There are uncontrollable financial situations that can only be remedied by taking out a loan. Sometimes, this uncomfortable situation can put you under a lot of pressure, and you might need to get the money immediately.

There is a simple cure: get an instant loan online.

Luckily, our top picks for the best sites and apps that loan you money instantly can give you a solution to your sticky financial situation in no time.

For example, MoneyMutual, our top pick, won us over with the ability to get loans of up to $5000 within 24 hours. Next, with 247fastfund.com, you can get multiple loans, while 247 Dollar Loan promises to get you covered financially in 2-3 minutes.

We know how much relief these payday loans could bring, so we hope you consider them. End the stress and get the right loan today.