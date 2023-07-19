The best things to buy in August to save money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For many, August marks the beginning of the end of the summer. It’s that sacred time right before school picks back up and life goes back to its usual hectic pace. It’s also a great time for shoppers to replace old, worn-out items and gear up for the fall season.

With numerous promotions happening nationwide, it’s also a great time to shop. Find blowout prices on seasonal merchandise like apparel, outdoor furniture and air conditioners. Also, students (and parents) can save on school supplies, dorm room furniture and tech gear.

We rounded up 10 ways to save big in August, and there’s a little something for everyone!

1. School Supplies

Get the kids ready to go back to school for less this month with discounts on notebooks, folders, paper, pens, markers and more. Keep an eye out for sales from department stores, office supply chains and neighborhood pharmacies like Walgreens, some of which are already in effect.

2. Dorm Room Items

Aimed at college students who need dorm or apartment basics, some retailers, like Target and Amazon, drop prices on items like bookcases, side tables, desks, lamps, mirrors, pillows, rugs and more.

3. Air Conditioners

If you’ve recently moved to a new place and were unsure if you’d need a window or portable air conditioner unit, you’ll definitely know by now. Save yourself some cash and suffering through next year’s heat wave by taking advantage of retailers’ end-of-summer markdowns on seasonal items like air conditioners. Look for deals at Home Depot, Lowe’s and Amazon.

4. Laptops

Back-to-school season brings more than just basic school supply savings — those deals also extend to computers and laptops. Look for gadget discounts this month on PC and Apple products.

5. Summer Apparel

Watch as shorts and tank tops prices get slashed to make way for jeans and sweaters. While some retailers may target students who tend to need a new wardrobe after outgrowing last year’s items, adults can get in on the action too with new apparel staples. Look for sales at department stores and clothing retailers throughout the month.

6. Outdoor Products

If your patio furniture and umbrella are looking worse for wear, the end of summer is the best time to buy new outdoor items. If you know you want something for next year, August is a great time to pick up a deal. Keep your eyes peeled for sales at places like Overstock and Wayfair.

7. Grills

Want to fire up the barbie in your backyard and toss on a few burgers for friends? Pick up a grill, smoker or accessories, like griddles, grates, mats and tools, from major retailers. Look for discounts on Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe’s for typical seasonal sales or early Labor Day discounts.

8. Landscaping Items

Garden tools, lawnmowers or power tools oftentimes go on sale this month, so if you have a home or yard renovation project, you could complete it for cheaper if you’re a DIY warrior. Keep an eye out for post-Father’s Day discounts or sale items at places like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Amazon.

9. Sales Tax Holidays

If you’re lucky enough to live in a state with a sales tax holiday, you might be able to pay less this month on items you’d already planned to buy. Although actual dates vary, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia are states that offer sales tax holidays during the month of August.

10. Early Labor Day Deals

While Labor Day isn’t until September 4th, some major retailers host holiday sales that start at the end of August. Historically, consumers have been known to score dealson items like discounted furniture, appliances, mattresses and more at places like Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart and Wayfair.

What’s on your list to buy this month?

