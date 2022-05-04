Best Wealthy Dating Sites, Top Free & Paid Apps For Luxury Dating

NOTE: Remember, these are online dating sites, and in as much as the sites make efforts to create a safe online dating environment, it might not always be pleasant for everyone. In that regard, when a user makes you feel unsafe use the security features, e.g. the block or report options that most sites have.

Toying with the idea of luxury dating and just don’t know where to start from, right?

Worry no more friend, we figured it out for you.

Yes, by monitoring rich dating trends and reviewing tons of possible wealthy dating websites, we have distinguished the best wealthy dating sites from the ‘meh’ ones.

So if you fancy sprinkling some spice into your life and seriously date or have a good time with wealthy singles on the same wavelength as you - this review of the most popular and reputed rich dating sites got you covered.

While we believe that Millionaire Match blows most of its competitors out of the water, we’ll let you decide that!

Let's get to it…

Best Wealthy Dating Sites:

1. Millionaire Match - Best Wealthy Dating Site Overall

Pros:

Excellent interface

Large & active user base

Certified millionaires

Communication tools

High success rate

Cons:

Pricey

Seating at the echelon of millionaire dating sites is Millionaire Match, and it’s no surprise they come up top. The site has been around since 2001 and has even been featured in Forbes and Wall Street Journal.

It gets more interesting, the upscale dating website currently has millions of direct, career-driven millionaires and attractive singles from exclusively developed nations, popularly; the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and a few more, hinting at how successful the millionaires might be.

Also, wealthy members on Millionaire Match make at least $200,000 a year, and you don’t have to be skeptical, as the site employs a strict verification process on identity and income to really prove that the user is worth their claim.

Even more, certified millionaires get a profile badge to make things easier for both you and them, cool, right?

We love that profiles here are detailed without being too much; just including the right amount of information on appearance, dating goals, interests, and photos, to give you a good idea of what to expect.

The only thing is, Millionaire Match is more of a high-end dating site, so a free account won’t do much, but with a premium membership you can expect premium features like;

Unlimited communication

Access advanced search filters

Better profile visibility

Read receipts

Price summary;

1 Month - $70.00/month

3 Months - $56.67/month

6 Months - $45.00/month

Connect With Wealthy Singles On Millionaire Match

2. Established Men - 100% Free for Women Millionaire Dating Website

Pros:

Free for women

In-depth profiles

Live chat option

Great perks for premium members

Loads of attractive singles

Cons:

Outdated web design

Focused on your career and don’t really have the time to actively look for a date? Well, take a seat at the throne and watch beautiful younger women swoon over you, as Established Men is 100% free for women.

There’ll be a lot of options to choose from, and it’s great that the site makes a nice effort to make your selection process easier by only suggesting attractive women closest to your preferences and interests.

Moreover, profiles give comprehensive details on appearance, ethnicity, photos, and member location, which helps both wealthy men and attractive singles figure out if they like what they see.

To complement the live chat, Established Men goes ahead to include options like sending a gift or a flirt, hence taking the pressure off initiating a conversation.

One little thing is that you might find the web interface a tad outdated, but it remains pretty simple and intuitive for anyone to use.

It’s fascinating that Established Men uses credit-based subscriptions, which allows you to use spend a specific amount of credits on specific features.

For premium members, you even get a profile badge to stand out from the rest, and subsequently get more messages your way. Moreover, you get;

New girl notifications

Exclusive 6-hour access to new members

Private album access

Price summary;

3000 Credits - $25.00/month - 12 months

300 Credits - $49.00/month - 3 months

100 Credits - $79.00/month -1 month

Meet Wealthy Men Online Free With Established Men

3. Seeking Millionaire - Offers Income Verification

Pros:

High-quality members

Wide search filters

Free for women

Excellent privacy features

Cons:

Some fake profiles

The fact that Seeking Millionaire was developed in 2007 by the same team that developed popular sugar dating site - Seeking Arrangement - already lends it credibility.

Even so, Seeking Millionaire steps out of its forerunner’s shadow by also giving members a chance at dating a millionaire .

The website does this by basing partner suggestions on compassion, trust, and personality chemistry, even getting attention from Forbes while at it.

Above all, the extensive income and net worth verification Seeking Millionaire does has to be their biggest selling point, assuring you of actual high-quality members.

What’s more is that the profiles of the rich men here include their income, which on top of very wide search filters, guarantees you a good footing to find someone whose pockets, looks, and dating goals tickle your fancy.

You’ll love that Seeking Millionaire is free for women, and verified college students get a free premium membership. This also means that as a wealthy man you basically have the odds in your favor with the huge female user pool.

The only downside to this is there might be a few fake profiles, but the millionaire dating site seems to be very active in regularly weeding them out.

There’s a free basic membership, but paid membership gives the best online dating experience, and you can enjoy;

Profile privacy

Higher success rates

Advanced search filter

Add members to favorites

Price summary;

30 Days - $59.95

90 Days - $139.95

180 Days - $239.95

Register On Seeking Millionaire For Free

4. Rich Meet Beautiful - Rich People Dating App for Luxury Dates

Pros:

Designed for luxury dating

Great privacy features

Free search filters

Find matches close to you

Cons:

Some limits to the number of matches

Does it get any direct that Rich Meet Beautiful?

The site skips the preambles and goes straight to the point; linking rich men and women to vibrant attractive singles .

Suffice to say, this is a luxury dating site, so if you’re looking for a mutually beneficial relationship with all the posh dates, luxury gifts, first-class travels, and more, this might just be the place to be.

Embracing the site’s straightforwardness, members here are very open and honest with what they want - making it easy for you to find a working arrangement.

You can narrow down potential matches using ethnicity, age, location, availability of photos, and seeking filters. And for sugar babies, it’s awesome that wealthy people’s profiles include their financial details.

Also, if you’re a stickler for privacy, how cool is it that you can make your profile and photos totally private until you see someone who floats your boat?!

A little downside is that you’re limited to 4 relationships at a time, but that’s not a totally terrible thing since you’re probably busy too.

To cap off, browsing profiles and using search filters is free, but a paid subscription gives you the most immersive interaction with features like;

Send and receive messages

Send gifts

See people who viewed your profile

Anonymity

Price summary;

1 Month - $69.99/month

3 Months - $59.99/month

6 Months - $49.99/month

Plenty Of Wealthy Singles On Rich Meets Beautiful

5. Elite Singles - Most Educated Millionaires Dating Website

Pros:

Highly educated singles

Intelligent matchmaking algorithm

Excellent dating features

Sleek interface

Cons:

Expensive

With over 381,000 new members every month, and a user pool where 85% are said to be highly educated, Elite Singles strives to bring you not just successful individuals but smart ones too.

For assurance, most of the members are aged 30-55, at the top of their careers, and are looking for a long-lasting love to share their success with.

And to ensure you find that special someone, the site touts an intelligent matchmaking service to propose 3-7 daily matches of wealthy people sharing the same personality, interests, and values as you.

Besides, the site additionally boasts wide success stories and glowing user reviews to show for it.

But then there’s no right place to find love. Elite Singles explores all possibilities with a “Have You Met?” feature that suggests people you wouldn’t normally consider, but who still share the same goals. Maybe, in that uniqueness, you might find the one.

However, Elite Singles doesn’t seem to be that great with social status verification, so you might have to rely on your gut here. But otherwise, you won’t encounter any major issues.

To sum up, a free account is a nice way to wrap your head around how the site works, and when you’re comfortable you can get a premium subscription for features that include;

Viewing member photos

Communicating

Accessing other personality profiles

Advanced filter tools

Price summary;

3 Months - $34.95/month

6 Months - $19.95/month

12 Months - $17.95/month

Try Elite Singles Matchmaking Algorithm

6. The League - Premium Rich and Famous Dating Site

Pros:

Ambitious, wealthy singles

Offers a matchmaking algorithm

High match rate

Verified users

Cons:

Long verification process

It’s not just a league of affluent individuals, it’s ‘The League’ - where the best of the best, ambitious career people come to find other people with high standards.

Focused on giving you meaningful connections, The League works to give you the most personalized millionaire matches according to your preferences.

Furthermore, the site believes in quality over quantity; daily, you get about 5 of the most tailored partner recommendations to interact with.

It gets better; matches with no communication record are deleted after 14 days, which is the dating site’s way of encouraging you to talk to engage, and the more you do, the more you’re prioritized by the matchmaking algorithm. How smooth?

Additionally, The League is big on authentication, and every member has to prove that what they claim is true, which really works well to give you extra value.

If you’re looking for an intimate experience, then The League’s video date feature is what you need. From wherever you are, engage in real-time with people you like, and even speed date 3 people in 3 minutes every Sunday at 9 pm.

See, applying and getting approved to join The League can be a long hassle. But as a premium member, you can avoid all that and not only skip the waitlist but also;

Enjoy 2-5 times the match rate of guest users

Customize your profile

Create events

See your stats

Price summary;

1 Month - $199/month

3 Months - $99/month

6 Months - $67/month

Get Daily Matches On The League

7. eHarmony - Millionaire Dating Site for Serious Relationships

Pros:

Great for serious dating

Intelligent matchmaking algorithm

Countless success stories

Video dating feature

Cons:

Expensive membership

Think Tinder but with more high-quality singles searching for stunning singles that are down for a long-term relationship.

Yeah, that’s eHarmony for you. In addition, the site has been around since 2000, and they state that over 2 million people have found love on the site, including one every 14 minutes!

And it’s not just showy stats, there are countless success stories on the site to show for it.

Along with this, the site is very popular with about 29M members where 51% of the users are male, while 49% are female, creating a good balance for just about anyone to find a great quality match.

Moreover, to show just how much you can match a suitable established partner, eHarmony employs one of the best compatibility matchmaking tools today, matching people based on their personality, habits, and interests. Overall, this just has to be their best offering yet.

However, the personality quiz used by the matchmaking algorithm has 70 questions, so some people might deem it lengthy, but if you really want to settle down with a compatible prosperous person you gotta take the leap.

It’s totally free to register, and as a free user, you can browse through profiles and even get a few matches. If you want to communicate with them, opt for a paid membership and get access to;

Video dates

Unlimited communication

Unlimited matches

Customizable preferences

Price summary;

6 Months - $65.90/month

12 Months - $45.90/month

24 Months - $35.90/month

Find Your Match On eHarmony

8. Academic Singles - Top Elite Singles Alternative

Pros:

Plenty of educated singles

Designed for serious dating

Offers a personality test

Cons:

Limited free version

If Academic Singles had a motto it’d be ‘beauty with brains’.

This dating service takes a similar approach to Elite Singles with polished and educated professionals in their prime. To add to this, the site has over 300,000 wealthy users in the US, which is a good place to start, especially if you live in a big city.

Keeping up with the top millionaire dating sites geared towards serious dating, Academic Singles is keen on bringing together potential partners in consideration of not only their personality, but also their attitudes, opinion, desires, expectations, and desired location preferences.

Connect With Wealthy Singles On Millionaire Match

All your preferences and personality traits are recorded during the extensive personality survey, in which you’re directed all the way by the help of a virtual assistant.

Although not all the members here are academics, Academic Singles nevertheless remains a good option if you’re looking for a successful, or attractive person to date.

To actively use the site, you’ll need a paid membership and get access to features like;

Sending and receiving messages

Viewing member photos

Seeing profile visitors

Dating

Price summary;

3 Months - $32.95/month

6 Months - $24.95/month

12 Months - $19.95/month

9. Singles50 - Top Wealthy Dating App for Re-entering the Dating Scene

Pros:

Great for 50+ dating

Huge user base

Unlimited communication tools

Cons:

Not suited for younger users

Maybe you’ve just never settled down, went ahead to achieve everything in your career, and are now ready for a partner. Or, somehow, you’ve found yourself newly single in your 40s and 50s.

We have something for you - Singles50. The dating app caters to all the 40+ year-olds who want to re-enter the dating scene, and with almost 1 million users today, you can surely get a loving match.

All matches are proposed based on what you said in your personality assessment and don’t worry if you don’t want your identity revealed, as you can use the site while keeping your profile totally anonymous.

To complement the messaging tool, you can send compliments and smiles for an easy first step. But that’s not even it. With the new video call, you can enjoy a live video chat wherever you are before meeting a date in person.

Because most of the users on Singles50 are seniors, the site keeps it subtle with the features, but that in general contributes to making the dating app easier to use.

You can send and receive a few messages with a free account, while a paid account allows for;

Unlimited communication

View member photos

Add members to favorites

See your profile visitors

Price summary;

1 Month - $59.99/month

3 Months - $56.67/month

6 Months - $45.00/month

Find a Wealthy Older Single On Singles50

Best Millionaire Dating Sites: FAQs

What Is Wealthy Dating?

Wealthy Dating generally stands for mutual romantic relationships between two people, where one of them is successful and is able to provide a luxurious lifestyle for their partners. Depending on what the partners want, wealthy dating can either lead to a long-term relationship or just casual flirting.

What Is the Best Dating Site for Me?

From the above reviews, Millionaire Match is the best dating site for you if you’re looking to date a wealthy person. The site has a reputation of more than 19 years, verified successful singles, and great search filters to help you find your ultimate partner.

Where Can I Meet Millionaires Online For Free?

All the best millionaire dating sites listed above are totally free to register, and most if not all even allow you to start browsing for dates as a free user. Furthermore, Established Men and Seeking Millionaire take it a notch higher by being free for women.

But all things considered, Established Men might just be the best free dating site if you’re looking for a rich guy, as it has more free services, e.g. free search filters, free matches, and free registration.

What Dating Site Is The Most Successful?

eHarmony is the most successful dating site if we are talking about helping people get into long-term relationships. The dating service has successfully helped more than 2 million people find love and is one of the most trusted and popular online dating websites right now.

Even so, the other best dating sites here also have really decent success rates linking you to rich or attractive and like-minded people.

Where Do Billionaires Hang Out?

Billionaires hang out in exclusive places where they get a lot of privacy. These places may include; posh restaurants, social clubs, luxury holiday destinations, high-end neighborhoods, and the likes.

Also, you might find them in golf courses, sailing clubs, and other places where people enjoy affluent hobbies.

But honestly speaking, we should say that the billionaire statures afford these highly opulent people access to places and things that may not be sustainable for you if you’re trying to meet them.

If you really want to meet a billionaire and even potentially date them, you’re better off joining an exclusive millionaire and billionaire dating site, and the millionaire dating websites reviewed above are a great place to start.

Best Dating Apps for Wealthy Singles: Conclusion

Dating millionaires and other prosperous individuals has never gotten easier. Besides, these millionaire dating sites are specifically designed to help you interact with and date successful singles sharing the same interests, with proven records to show for it.

All the rich men dating sites here are really great, but Millionaire Match stands out the most; with members from only developed countries, wealthy men and women making at least $200,000 a year, detailed profiles, and an esteemed reputation just to mention a few.