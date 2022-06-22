Best Web Hosting Providers of 2022 Reviewed

For small businesses, quality web hosting is the foundation of their online strategies. They will grow to rely on service providers not just for web hosting but also for email servers, domain name availability, marketing tools and a secure internet presence.

As your business starts to take off — and you're getting more hits than you can handle on your website — it's time to think about shopping around for a new web hosting provider.

Due to the advances in technology and the increase in demand for web hosting services, there has been a proliferation of new web hosting providers in the industry. However, as with any business, it is always good to know what options you have prior to selecting a provider.

If you’re unsure which web host service you should get, no worries. That’s something we’d like to help you with!

That being said, we believe that Bluehost takes the winning prize as the top hosting provider simply because it’s easy to use, features over 300 design templates and you get a free domain for a year!

We’ve reviewed 10 of the best web hosting services in 2022, so you won’t have to. Read on to know what features they offer and how much building your site can cost.

Top Web Hosting Providers:

Bluehost- Best web hosting provider overall

Weebly - Best free web hosting provider

WP Engine - Fastest web host

Ionos - Best for tailored web hosting servic

NameCheap - Best for shared web hosting service

HostGator - Great introductory prices

Hostinger - Best all-in-one web hosting

SiteGround - Best in hosting features

HostPapa - Speedy servers and web hosting features

A2 Hosting - Best for multiple websites migration



1.Bluehost-Best Web Hosting Company Overall

BluehostPros:

Free domain on your first year

Free SSL certificates

Over 300 design templates

Easy WordPress site install

Drag & Drop WordPress builder

Bluehost Cons:

No cloud hosting plans

First on this list of the best web hosting services is none other than Bluehost.

Bluehost is one of the leading web hosting services today. It has been in the web hosting industry since 2003. But, even if it’s one of the first web hosting platforms, it has found a way to continuously modernize its services, so your site wouldn’t look outdated.

If you are one of those people launching their very first website, Bluehost is your best bet. It’s simple to use with its one-click WordPress installation and drag-and-drop WordPress builder. You can also choose from over 300 website templates, so setting up your page would be easier and more convenient.

This shared web hosting service offers useful features like FTP access, web file manager, SSH access, site statistics, and SSD hardware.

The site also uses world-class technologies like UPS power backup, diesel generator backup power, dual quad processor performance dedicated servers, and 10 Gigabit ethernet connections to ensure its services are uninterrupted.

If you need any help or assistance, you can contact Bluehost’s customer support hotline at 844 303 1728.

The website also features a live chat feature available 24/7 for queries or concerns. And if you don’t mind doing a bit of research on your own, Bluehost offers a useful knowledge base you can check.

Bluehost Hosting Plans Available:

Bluehost offers discounts on your first term. Once you renew, the following regular hosting plan rates will apply:

Shared hosting - $9.99 a month (36 months

Website builder - $10.99 a month

Online stores - $15.95 a month

VPS Hosting - starting at $18.99 a month

Dedicated Hosting- starting at $79.99 a month



30-Day Money-Back Guarantee With Bluehost

2. Weebly -Build Your Site for Free

Weebly Pros:

Easy drag & drop website builder

Free subdomain

Cheapest shared hosting plan rates

Track your inventory

Advanced sharing and scheduling

Weebly Cons:

Limited themes

Limited SEO functionality

Weebly is one of the biggest and most popular web host services today. It has been in the business since 2007 and now powers more than 50 million websites worldwide.

This web hosting provider is great for people building businesses in e-Commerce as this is also owned by Square, so you can easily sell both online and in person.

It’s also free to create a subdomain website with Weebly with an option for you to upgrade anytime. Even its free option comes with plenty of features, like the free website builder and editor.

Weebly makes it easier for you to manage a blog or an online store with its SEO tools, third-party integrations, and professionally designed templates with full customization. In addition, you can also use custom headers and video backgrounds.

Regarding customer support, Weebly has an FAQs page that can help answer some common queries or concerns. Note that you’ll need to log in to your account if you want to speak with one of their experts via live chat. You can also give them a call at 844 493 3259.

Weebly Hosting Plans Available:

There are four main plans that you can subscribe to if you choose Weebly as your web hosting provider. Here are they:

Connect - $5/mo if billed annually or $8 month to month

Pro - $12/mo if billed annually or $18 month to month

Business - $25/mo if billed annually or $35 month to month

Business Plus - $38/mo if billed annually or $46 month to month

Free Subdomain With Weebly

3.WPEngine -Fastest Web Site Hosting Company

WP Engine Pros:

WooCommerce ready

Auto-plugin updates

Customizable themes and workflow tools

DDoS protection and SOC-2 Type II examination

Trusted by sites like Yelp and AMD

WP Engine Cons:

Visitor limits

WP Engine is a choice of many popular websites like Yelp, Thomson Reuters, Petco, and Pandora. It now provides the best web hosting service for over 1.5 million sites and apps based on WordPress.

Pricing plans are subject to visitor counts each month. That said, you might want to consider other sites to get unmetered bandwidth.

WP Engine will charge an overage fee for every 1000 visitors your site gets above your monthly limit. The cost is only a dollar per 1000 extra visits, but it’s $2 for Startup, Growth, and Scale Plans.

According to the TTFB metric from the Chrome User Experience (CrUX) report, WP Engine is the fastest WordPress web hosting platform today. Based on this, WP Engine’s percentage of loading under 200ms is 31.8%. This makes this host around 40% faster than other hosting services.

You can check your website speed with the WP Engine Speed Tool, which is only one of the tools and features you can use when you subscribe to one of the plans this host offers.

Aside from the speed tool, other features you can use when building a site with WP Engine include automated site migrations, premium themes and block tools, dynamic headless architectures, 100% scriptable command line, and automated plugin updates.

Customer support at WP Engine is also great. For queries and concerns, you can chat with one of their representatives anytime as they are available 24/7. You can also talk to a sales expert by giving them a call at +1 512 273 3906.

WP Engine Hosting Plans available:

You can get a discount on your first month or year with WP Engine. After that, the following regular amount will be billed to you:

Managed WordPress Hosting Plans:

$30 per month

$360 a year or $20 per month

eCommerce Solutions:

$75 per month

$600 a year or $50 per month

WP Engine allows a 60-day money-back guarantee, which includes Startup, Professional, Growth, Scale, and eCommerce dedicated custom plans. Unfortunately, other premium and custom plans are not included.

4. Ionos - Get aTailored Support and Service

Ionos Pros:

Free domain name, email, and SSL

With DDoS protection

Average full page load time of 1.23s

Over 90,000 dedicated servers

Personal consultant available

Ionos Cons:

Not available in some countries

No free host transfer

Ionos has been in the business for over 30 years and now has more than 90,000 servers in operation. It is the largest hosting service in Europe, but it also offers hosting services in countries from different world regions.

However, there are jurisdictions where they do not offer their services, such as Egypt, Cook Islands, Colombia, Albania, Iraq, Russia, North Korea, Lesotho, Belarus, China, Venezuela, and Ghana. It is also unavailable in certain European countries like the Netherlands, Ireland, and Denmark.

When it comes to domains and hosting features, you can have access to an easy-to-navigate website builder, online store builder, website design service, and different shop integrations. You will also get a personal consultant to help you build your website seamlessly.

WooCommerce, Magento, PrestaShop, Shopware, OpenCart, Jamstack, dedicated hosting, and VPS hosting are also available with IONOS. There is also no need to worry about overages because IONOS doesn’t have visitor limits.

Ionos Hosting Plans available:

For web hosting, there are three main hosting plan rates that you can subscribe to. Here are the following:

Essential - $6 per month

Business - $10 per month

Expert - $8 per month

Ionos has a 30-day money-back guarantee. You’ll also get a free domain for one year with any of the plans mentioned above.

Personal Consultant Available With Ionos

5. NameCheap- Affordable Long-Term Shared Hosting Packages

Namecheap Pros:

Build unlimited websites

Free Supersonic CDN

Free website migration

Unlimited bandwidth

100% sustainable data center in the EU

Namecheap Cons:

No phone support

No money-back guarantee

Namecheap has been delivering the best domains at reasonable prices since 2000. Today, it has over 15 million domains under its wing. This is where you can buy domains, get web hosting services, WordPress Hosting, Managed Hosting, and even site security services.

It’s ideal to go for NameCheap if you’re running a small business or just starting a new one with its affordable long-term plans.

When it comes to tools and features, you have a Namecheap Account Panel, which can make website building a lot easier. This is where you can find service tool downs, manage your domains in bulk, DNS/Host records, verify contacts, usage statistics, and more.

NameCheap has a 24/7 customer support team ready to answer your queries or concerns via live chat. Unfortunately, they do not have a phone number you can call.

The next best thing to live chat for getting assistance is submitting a support ticket. NameCheap’s team is available 24/7, so they should be able to reply quickly.

Namecheap Hosting Plans Available:

There are many plans you can get from NameCheap, and they are categorized based on your needs. Here are they:

Online Beginners:

Stellar - $4.48 per month

Stellar Plus - $6.48 per month

EasyWP - $4.88 per month

Small Businesses:

Stellar Business - $9.48 per month

Nebula - $19.88 per month

EasyWP Turbo - $8.88 per month

Large Businesses:

EasyWP Supersonic - $13.88 per month

Quasar - $19.88 per month

Xeon E-2234 - $69.88 per month

Build Unlimited Websites With Namecheap

6. HostGator- Best Introductory Offers

Hostgator Pros:

Free site migration

Unlimited bandwidth

One-click installs

Free SSL certificates

Affordable hosting plan rates

Hostgator Cons:

Only two data centers in the US

Hostgator has been around since 2002 and hosts over 2.5 million websites as of writing. The services you can get here include shared hosting, AI web builder, WordPress hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated hosting.

This service provider only has two data centers in the US which are located in Utah and Houston. But don’t worry – they still host websites all over the world, so even if you’re in India or South Africa, you can avail yourself of Hostgator plans.

You get a 1-year free domain name with any Hostgator services along with one-click WordPress website installation, website builder, free SSL certification, a $150 Google Ads spend match credit, a $100 MS Advertising credit, and free email.

In addition, you don’t have to worry about bandwidth, disk space, and site visitor count because they are all unmetered. For certain plans, you can get a dedicated IP and a free positive SSL upgrade.

If you need help or assistance, you can contact Hostgator’s customer support on their toll-free number: 866 964 2867. You can also chat with one of their agents on the site. If you think your concern is common, Hostgator has an extensive knowledge base you can use.

Hostgator Hosting Plans available:

There are three main plans you can subscribe to if you choose Hostgator. Here are they, along with their introductory prices:

Hatchling - $2.75 per month

Baby - $3.50 per month

Business - $5.25 per month

Note that discounts may still be provided when you renew your hosting plan.

Free Site Migration With Hostgator

7. Hostinger- For Your All-in-One Business Web Hosting Needs

Hostinger Pros:

Free domain, SSL, and email

Free migration

Use unlimited databases

PHP speed boost

Hostinger Cons:

Added cost for CDN

No phone support

Hostinger has been offering web hosting packages and domains to its customers. Since 2011, it has been a fast-growing web hosting company. It’s also a great resource if you’re building your very first website.

You can get free hosting from this provider, but the features are very limited. That said, it’s only useful if you want to see what Hostinger can do for you and what tools you can access once you purchase a plan.

Basic web hosting plans already include free SSL, Cloudflare Protected nameservers, weekly backups, Managed hosting for WordPress, WP Acceleration, and a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Note that the domain is not yet included in the basic hosting service.

For all other hosting plans aside from Business, you’ll need to pay an additional amount to get Cloudflare CDN or upgraded DDoS protection. Besides that, you still get a PHP speed boost, 24/7 customer support, and an auto script installer.

It’s a one-stop shop for your hosting needs because aside from web hosting, Hostinger also offers VPS hosting, WordPress Hosting, Minecraft dedicated server hosting, CyberPanel, Cloud, Email CMS, and eCommerce Hosting. You can also just buy domains here.

Hostinger believes that live chat and email are the best ways to deliver customer support. For queries or concerns, log in to your hosting account to contact a representative from their Customer Success Team. You can also email them directly about getting an account at sales@hostinger.com.

Hostinger Hosting Plans Available:

There are three packages you can get for web hosting. Here are the following:

Single Shared Hosting - $9.99 per month

Premium Shared Hosting - $11.99 per month

Business Shared Hosting - $16.99 per month.

Hostinger offers discounts on your first term, and you can get better offers or prices once you renew. Each plan also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, excluding domain registration fees.

8. SiteGround - Great Web Hosting Features

Siteground Pros:

Daily backup

Free CDN

Unmetered bandwidth

Optimized for CMS apps

Easy staging tool

Siteground Cons:

Limited web and disk space

Live chat is only available with an account

Siteground has been offering its services since 2004 and now hosts over 2 million domains worldwide. It provides multiple web host services, including WordPress Hosting, WooCommerce, Cloud, and Reseller Hosting.

It is a high-performance platform powered by Google Cloud, which makes the company also committed to maintaining carbon neutrality. They match 100% of the energy consumed by its global operations with renewable energy.

The lowest plan you can get from Siteground is perfect if you’re new to building a website. It could be your training ground to learn about the basics and the possibilities if you upgrade your plan.

Some of the Siteground features you can get include free CDN, free email, free SSL, daily backups, unlimited usage of databases, Managed WP, and unmetered bandwidth. The only downside is that the most web space you can get is 40GB.

For upgraded plans, you can get a 30% faster PHP, staging and Git tools, free virtual private server DNS, and on-demand backup copies. This hosting platform is also optimized to support multiple PHP-MySQL CMS and CRM apps.

Siteground Hosting Plans Available:

You can avail any of these three main web hosting plans from Siteground:

Startup Shared Hosting - $14.99 per month

GrowBigShared Hosting- $24.99 per month

GoGeek Shared Hosting - $39.99 per month

These plans also include a 30-day money-back guarantee – a full refund of all your hosting fees, excluding new domain registration fees.

9. HostPapa -Speediest Web Host Provider

HostPapa Pros:

User-friendly control panel

Pre-installed WordPress site features

Free CDN

CloudLinux

Free domain transfer

HostPapa Cons:

No free automatic backup

Having been around since 2006, HostPapa has made quite a name in the web hosting market. It’s also known as a leader in green hosting, as the company purchases green energy tags or certificates from a green energy supplier to match their level of consumption.

HostPapa offers a variety of web host services, including web hosting, optimized WordPress Hosting, Managed WordPress, VPS, and Reseller Hosting. You can also purchase a domain name here without web hosting.

For web hosting, you get to build unlimited websites with both plans available. Both include free domain registration, free standard SSL certificate, unlimited email addresses, unlimited SSD web space, unlimited bandwidth, and other advanced features.

An upgraded plan lets you get a boosted performance speed up to 6x. In addition, there are features you’ll need to get as an extra or additional service like SiteLock Detect, a dedicated server hosting address, and a premium Wildcard SSL certificate.

HostPapa has a 99.9% guaranteed uptime. It doesn’t limit your site visitors. Moreover, it also accepts free domain transfers while avoiding any downtime. All of that is free of charge.

HostPapa Hosting Plans Available:

The two main plans you can get from Hostpapa are the following:

Business Shared Hosting - $14.99 per month

Business Pro - $23.99 per month



10. A2Hosting - Fast Migrations within 24-48 Hours

A2 Hosting Pros:

20x faster page load times

Customizable templates

Free account migration

Free for single-page sites

Optimize for CMS apps

A2 Hosting Cons:

Need to pay for domains

A2 Hosting was founded in 2001 and now offers domains, SSL certificates, and various web host services. Aside from web hosting, you can also get WordPress Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, and Reseller hosting from A2.

The key features you can get when you subscribe to any plans at A2 include unlimited email accounts, cPanel Control Panel, unlimited transfers, site builder, staging, and choice of data center location.

There are multiple dedicated server locations you can choose from, which are Michigan (USA), Arizona (USA), Amsterdam (USA), and Singapore (Asia).

A2 also uses optimized software that works with WordPress, PrestaShop, Drupal, and more. In addition, it uses NVMe SSD and AMD EPYC Web Servers for up to 40% faster CPU performance and 3x faster read/write speed.

You can call the A2 Hosting customer support team if you need help or assistance at +1 734 222 4678 or contact their 24/7 customer support live chat agents on the site. You can also submit a ticket for any concerns and inquiries.

A2 Hosting Plans available:

Below are the three plans that you can subscribe to if you choose A2 Hosting:

StartupShared Hosting - $10.99 per month

Drive Shared Hosting - $12.99 per month

Turbo Boost - $20.99 per month



How We Picked the Web Hosting Companies:

Ease of Use:

If you’re a startup or still dealing with a new business, you’re likely setting things up on your own.

This is why these web hosting providers must make their tools, site builders, and editors convenient and easy to use. Many of them now have drag & drop features, making site building a breeze. If they don’t, they should at least have consultants ready to help you out.

Web Hosting Features:

We took a look at some of the features available to both new website builders and migrated websites. That includes the themes, plugins, tools, and advanced settings.

Shared Hosting Price Plans:

A common misconception about running a website is that it’s expensive. It could be, but this mainly depends on what add-ons you get for the plan you choose. You just really need to find trusted sites with great plans like our top pick, Bluehost, with a plan for as low as $9.99 a month.

Speed and Uptime Guarantee:

Both speed and uptime guarantees are crucial when it comes to web hosting. Of course, you won’t make money or get visitors that are potential leads when your site is down. A fast web hosting provider also ensures that your customers are satisfied with your site's load speed.

Most web hosting services guarantee at least 99.9% uptime. However, guarantees are not always accurate. It will always boil down to what type of backup options these web hosting companies have if they encounter problems.

All web hosting companies will also say that their site speed is fast. This is generally true, but some hosts are much quicker than the other web hosting providers like WP Engine, which has proven that they are 40% faster than some of the best web hosts based on a CrUX report.

Customer Support:

Customer support is essential to this type of service. It doesn’t matter if the website owner or builder is new or experienced in getting a site up and running. You must get all the answers you need as you get your site set up.

Even before purchasing a plan from any web host provider, it’s a good idea to test how they take care of their customers. Give them a call or chat with them and see how they respond to your questions and how knowledgeable their support team is.

Top Web Hosting Service Providers - FAQs

What website hosting service is best?

The best website hosting service based on our comprehensive review is Bluehost. It is beginner-friendly and has all the features you’d like a web host to have, including drag & drop WP builder and over 300 web design templates.

Is GoDaddy a good website host?

GoDaddy is a good website host with reasonable pricing, but website designs available from this provider aren’t as customizable as what other web hosts have. Once you’ve seen multiple sites powered by GoDaddy, you’ll also notice how they all look a bit similar.

That said, if you want your site to look unique because of highly customizable features, go for the sites we’ve listed here. Make Bluehost your first stop since they have hundreds of web design features that you can customize.

Can I host my own website?

Yes, you can definitely host your own website. However, it’s not going to be that easy. There are plenty of things you need to learn, like coding and programming. You’ll also need to check if your ISP supports hosting and that your PC is capable of doing so.

You’ll also need to ensure that your computer is secured, which means you’ll need to spend on security services like DDoS protection.

Surely, it can be a fun project, but if you want to focus on your business more, the best you can do is use services from web host providers. It doesn’t just save you time; it will also save you the money you’ll need to upgrade your hardware and purchase security software.

How much does web hosting cost?

How much web hosting will cost depends on the features you want to be added to the service. Generally, however, the cost should be around $2.49 to $13.95 per month for shared hosting. Meanwhile, dedicated hosting is a lot pricier as it could cost about $80 to over $500 a month.

Can I host a website for free?

Yes, you can host a website for free by using services like Weebly. However, free web hosting doesn’t include domains that could make your site appear more professional.

A free web hosting service provider also offers limited features. It’s not a good idea if you’re aiming to grow your leads, sales, or the number of website visitors.

The Top 10 Web Hosting Services:

Which is the Best Web Hosting Service Provider for You?

Whether you’re getting ready to build your site or simply looking to migrate your site to a different host, we're confident that the web hosting services we listed above are your best options.

We say make Bluehost your first stop if you want a highly customizable website design. Our other top picks are also great for other features like a personal website consultant, free email, and more.

Remember, there’s no need to make building a website a tedious project. Make this part of running a business a breeze with these web hosting services.

