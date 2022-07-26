This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7

Financial emergencies are common, and every once in a while, we might find ourselves in tight situations where we need some rescuing. And when there is no way out, we might only be left with one option: apply for personal loans. But what if you have bad credit?

Getting a loan can be hard when you have a poor credit history or a low credit score. Lenders such as banks and credit unions will not loan any amount to you, which lowers your options. In this article, we will review the top ten loan platforms that connect you to bad credit lenders across the USA. Such lenders understand that hard checks can harm your credit score and will only do soft credit checks before approving your loan.

You should, however, note that loans are not guaranteed. You must meet the lender's eligibility requirements to be approved and sign a binding contract. Nonetheless, most of these lenders have high approval rates. Read on.

Top 5 Picks for Bad Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval

1. Cocosoft Technologies - WeLoans - Best Overall

2. US Bad Credit Loans - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

3. CocoLoan - Best Bad Credit Loans for Fast Approval

4. iPaydayLoans - Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit with Guaranteed Approval

5. US Installment Loans - Best Installment Loans for Bad Credit

1. Cocosoft Technologies - WeLoans - Best Overall

Overview

WeLoans is an online platform that partners with an extensive network to offer a variety of online loans, including personal loans for bad credit. If you have a low credit score, it can be challenging to get access to loans. But with WeLoans network of bad credit lenders, all hope is not lost.

With an approval rate of over 90% from previous clients, you can consult WeLoans to connect you with personal bad credit loans of up to $35,000. Once you submit an application and it is approved, you can get your money within the same day.

Pros

Quick approval and fast funding decisions from moneylenders

A straightforward application process that you can complete in minutes

Employs the latest data encryption protocol to protect user data

It offers different types of bad credit loans you can choose

Cons

Some lenders will run a soft credit check

2. US Bad Credit Loans - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Overview

US Bad Credit Loans is an online platform that connects borrowers to trustworthy lenders who can offer loans for bad credit. Whether you have a low credit score or bad credit history, you can apply for loans of between $50 and $35,000 and get approved even with bad credit.

US Bad Credit Loans narrows the process of getting personal loans for bad credit into three steps. You submit your information by filling out a secure form and answering a few simple questions, get fast decisions from lenders, and receive funds the same day you agree to the terms a moneylender gave you.

Pros

Confidential and secure platform to protect your data

Quick funding once the loan application is approved

No paperwork as the whole process is done online

Reliable network of honest lenders based in the US

Cons

Must have an active bank account to receive money

3. CocoLoan - Best Bad Credit Loans For Fast Approval

Overview

CocoLoan is an online platform that partners with industry-leading lenders to offer loans to people with bad credit across the US. The lenders on CocoLoan will offer a variety of bad credit loans, and your situation will determine the type you receive. The most common ones are secured and unsecured personal loans for bad credit.

Unsecured loans for bad credit are types of loans that don't require any kind of collateral. In four simple steps, a lender on CocoLoan will offer you any amount between $500 and $1000 without collateral. The steps are completing a loan request, getting quotes, signing a contract, and receiving your cash.

Pros

Reliable and reputable lenders

Simple process to save you time

Quick money transfer often within the same day

The whole process is completed online

Cons

For higher amounts, some lenders will ask for collateral.

4. iPaydayLoans - Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit with Guaranteed Approval

Overview

With an extensive panel of reliable bad credit lenders, iPaydayLoans can quickly connect you with moneylenders who will provide you with different bad credit loans at affordable interest rates and friendly payment terms. The platform can increase your options making borrowing money with a low credit score less stressful.

To get started on iPaydayLoans , you must fill out a single form online and be connected to lenders. The lenders will review your application and make a decision. They will offer you loans, and once you accept the terms, you will receive your funds as soon as the next business day.

Pros

Trustworthy network of bad credit lenders

Competitive and fair rates and terms from lenders

Top-notch security to keep all client's confidential data safe

An uncomplicated process that is time-saving and simple

Cons

Must have a stable income to qualify for a loan

5. US Installment Loans - Best Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Overview

US Installment Loans is a free-to-use online platform that connects potential borrowers with a US network of state-licensed and tribal lenders. As you might have noticed from the brand's name, US Installment Loans specializes in connecting users with lenders offering installment loans online, even if you have a bad credit .

Once you have made a loan application, a trusted lender will contact you with an offer of a personal bad credit loan offer. If lender terms don’t suit your need, you are not obligated to accept the offer and get connected to a different moneylender. Apart from traditional loans, the lenders on the platform may offer you a line of credit.

Pros

Secure and private platform utilizing advanced encryption technologies

Available 24/7 to attend to all your loan needs

100% free service, US Installment Loans won’t charge you any money to use their platform

Any Credit Score Considered

Swift Approval Decision

Cons

Must have a checking account in your name to apply

6. Check Into Cash - Best Payday Loans & Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Overview

Check Into Cash is a pioneer and direct lender of short-term loans and offers loans to different groups, including people with bad credit. Depending on your state, you can qualify for loans between $50 and $5,000 from any of the 650+ Check Into Cash stores or through their secure online platform.

Given that you can meet Check Into Cash's simple requirements and agree to their conditions, you can qualify for a payday loan or installment loan if you currently have a poor credit score or a bad credit history.

Pros

A quick, easy and confidential application process

Friendly payment terms

Direct deposit of funds into your bank account

Available both online and offline

Cons

Must meet the minimum income requirement to qualify for a loan

7. CashUSA - Best Cash Advance for Bad Credit Loans

Overview

Whether you are looking to give your home a makeover, consolidate your debt, or fund your vacation, CashUSA is a platform that will connect you with a lender offering cash advance loans even if you have a bad credit score.

CashUSA doesn’t charge fees to connect you with lenders on their platform when you submit an application. They also have competitive rates that start at 5.99% and attractive payment terms of up to 72 months. The platform is transparent about its rates and has an honest panel of lenders who offer detailed information before loan approval. If you have a bad credit and want to get cash advance, just try CashUSA.

Pros

An easy and fast application process that takes minutes

Safe and secure platform

Fast direct deposit to your checking account

Convenient repayment term

Cons

Some lenders on CashUSA may conduct a hard credit search.

8. LoanMart - Best Bad Credit Loans for Title Loans

Overview

LoanMart is a reputable lender with over 20 years of experience offering title loans for people with bad credit. Established in 1999, the company can provide you with secured car title loans. Your loan amount will be based on your vehicle equity and how much it's worth.

LoanMart is highly related by users on both play store and consumer affairs. The positive feedback is primarily because of the platform's trustworthiness. They don't charge hidden fees or prepayment penalties that can put customers on an endless debt cycle.

Pros

Instant approval online or via phone calls

Quick funding once your title loan is approved

Convenient and affordable loan repayment terms

Great customer care experience

Cons

Must have valid car title to qualify

9. MaxLend - Best Bad Credit Installment Loans for Fast Funding

Overview

MaxLend is a reliable installment loan lender that offers loans to every group, including loans for people with bad credit. MaxLend provides an alternative to payday loans which typically require you to pay the loan in full when you receive your next paycheck. On MaxLend, you can pay back the loan amount in installments.

The application process is fast and straightforward, and once approved, you can qualify for installment loans of up to $3,000 even with a low credit score. You can pay in different installments weekly, biweekly, semimonthly or monthly.

Pros

Fast funding (same day) once you are approved.

Secure platform employing military-grade encryption

Excellent customer service available on call

MaxLend is a direct lender

Cons

Higher interest rates

10. US Title Loans - Best Bad Credit Loans for Reputable Lenders

Overview

US Title Loans connects borrowers to hundreds of reputable online lenders it lists on its platform. You can get different types of loans, including personal loans for bad credit, quickly, easily and securely.

Lenders will give you loans based on your repayment capability, income stability and employment history.

To get started, you will need to fill out an online form on the US Title Loans's website. You will receive offers from different lenders, choose the one that suits your needs, sign an agreement, and deposit money directly to your bank account.

Pros

Swift Money transfer once you sign the agreement

Quick decisions from lenders

Easy submission process

Bank-level confidentiality and security

High-approval rate from previous customers

Cons

Some lenders will conduct a hard credit search

How We Came Up With This List of Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Picking a reliable and trustworthy online lender is not a small feat. With so much caning and capriciousness in the online marketplace, you must carefully consider whom you trust to come to your aid in times of need. That’s why we went through all the trouble to shorten this process for you.

In order to put together this list, we first went through various money lending platforms individually and used the elimination method based on specific criteria.

First, we check the platform's credibility and how well it protects user information. Next, we considered the loan terms, including the loan amount and the time it takes to approve and disburse a loan.

After this first screening, the list was still too long. So we went ahead to check, in detail, each platform's fundamentals and what previous customers had to say concerning their services. Finally, we checked previous reviews and reports to see what other people thought about these platforms.

This is how we came up with this list to help you from falling into the hands of untrustworthy online lenders.

Main Factors We Considered When Looking Into Bad Credit Loans Online

Here are some of the main factors we considered while searching for the top money-ending platforms to include on this list:

Credibility

Credibility is crucial for any online financial platform. We carefully considered each platform’s credibility online and included only those that have successfully passed all the laws and regulations. This ensures that they are legal and credible.

Approval Time

We understand that in most cases, borrowers reach out to online lenders during an emergency. So a lender must process a request as quickly as possible. We only included platforms that process requests as quickly as possible in this list. Most of the lenders in this list have a reputation for processing requests as soon as a few hours or one business day.

Privacy

For each case, we paid close attention to how well a platform protects the borrowers' privacy. All the platforms on this list have cutting-edge technology that ensures your anonymity, confidentiality, and no privacy leak.

Loan Amount

We checked and included only platforms that offer significant loan amounts to ensure that you can get the help you need.

Customer Rating

What previous customers say about a platform matters a lot in online lending. While reviewing these platforms, we carefully checked the depth of their service, which included reviewing their online customer ratings. We only included platforms with the majority of high reviews. This included checking their rating on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Bad Credit Loans FAQs

What Does FICO Think About People With Bad Credit Reports?

FICO considers a credit score of below 600 to be poor. Once your scores fall below that, you will be deemed to have a bad credit report. To manage your hope, however, you should aim for a higher score of above 660.

Can I Get a Personal Loan Even if I Have a Low Credit Score?

Yes, you can get a personal loan even if your credit score isn’t stellar. You should, however, be aware of a lender's terms and conditions before you sign any agreement to accept loans from them. Some lenders will charge you high-interest rates and fees to offer your bad credit loans.

What Happens if I Can't Pay Back the Loan on Time?

First and foremost, you should contact your lender and ask for more time to get your finances to repay your loan. Generous money lenders will offer you a grace period. Always read the terms stipulated in your agreement. Delaying payment might force your lender to report you to a credit bureau. That might lower my credit score even further.

Are Online Loans Safe?

Most online loan platforms are as safe as other financial institutions like banks. They utilize the latest encryption technology. Always take your time to research a platform before you start using it.

Final Thoughts

Suppose you are experiencing an emergency that must be addressed immediately and have a bad credit score. In that case, you might need access to lenders willing to offer you the best bad credit loans.

The ten platforms listed in this article will help you access instant loans on the same day. The lenders we have reviewed are willing to overlook your credit score and offer you quick personal loans to address your emergency.

Whichever platform you choose, you'll be guaranteed friendly services. Follow the steps we have highlighted, access the platforms, and choose the one that best suits your needs. You should also note that the listed platforms won't charge any fees to connect you to a lender.

