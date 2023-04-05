21 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes (100% Real & Safe)

This is sponsorship paid for by Hurryworld. This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7.

Have you been working so hard to grow your Instagram following? Have you tried many strategies but couldn’t get your desired results?

Maybe it’s time to up your game and buy Instagram likes.

To help you get started, here’s a list of the best sites to buy real likes. In addition, we’ve included a summary of their services, rates, and features, to help you find the provider that fits your needs.

Where Are the Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes?Using one of the following sites to buy likes for your Instagram page or posts can significantly grow your social media presence. They can help you save time with organic marketing and build a solid foundation for your content.

1. Likes.io

Likes.io is another fantastic site where you can buy Instagram likes. They provide a comprehensive list of packages depending on your budget.

Whether you need 50 or 30,000 likes, they can instantly deliver them to your Instagram profile.

What we like the most about this website is its straightforward process. Even beginners can quickly learn how to get Instagram likes and followers.

You only need to select the types of likes you want: "high-quality" and "premium" likes. Then, pick the number of likes, and click the "Buy Now" button.

Big brands such as Denver7, 10News, Wkbw, and Heraldscotland recommend likes.io as the top Instagram service provider of all time.

Likes.io guarantees instant delivery and the option to split likes on multiple photos. You can also choose a gradual delivery of likes. Lastly, they offer 24/7 live support.

2. Stormlikes.net

Topping our list is Stormlikes.net which is the best of all sites. It's an excellent resource for influencers, brands, and business owners interested in buying real Instagram likes, views, and followers.

This website takes pride in delivering genuine likes and selects Instagram accounts under real people.

Stormlikes offers several packages, starting from 50 high-quality likes. You can then increase your order up to 2,500 likes.

All orders start within a few minutes, so you'll see growth in your IG account. With other companies, it can take several days for even the first follower or like to appear.

Lastly, they offer full customer support. If you encounter errors or problems with your order, they will find a way to remedy the situation.

Besides Instagram, Stormlikes.net offers genuine likes for other social media platforms, such as Spotify, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

3. Followers.io

The third best option for brands and influencers looking to buy Instagram likes is Followers.io. This website provides exceptional services recommended for those just starting on Instagram.

Followers.io offers quality and premium packages.

High-quality likes come from active accounts with complete profiles and posts, while premium likes come from accounts with a high possibility of actually engaging with your profile.

Moreover, you can distribute the likes across all your Instagram photos.

Where Else Can You Buy Instagram Likes?Other websites offer 100% real likes. Check these out:

4. Social Viral

Social Viral offers fast delivery of Instagram likes and followers. You will see your account grow within an hour of your order.

The company takes pride in creating a superior process of drawing likes from real account users. They use sophisticated technology to deliver fast likes and quick results.

Buying a package from Social Viral is very straightforward. They won't ask for extra information but can take much of your time.

Besides Instagram, Social Viral offers likes for TikTok, Spotify, Facebook, and Twitter.

5. HelpWYZHelpWYZ makes growing your social media presence easy by incorporating all its networking services in the same location. Whether you're on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, or Tumblr, they have the right solution.

HelpWYZ offers bulk likes, comments, and followers with a fast turnaround. You can distribute your likes to up to 25 photos on your IG, and you can be sure there are no drop likes.

However, if in case there is, they offer a free refill. This website also offers a money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with their service.

6. BuytoplikesBuytoplikes has packages for influencers trying to grow their page and companies that want to attract customers into their sales funnel.

Buying likes from this website is easy. Start by selecting the package you want to purchase, then provide your IG username and photos you want to have lots of likes.

Buytoplikes accepts different payment methods, such as credit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Once your order is processed, you will receive an email confirmation.

All you need to do is wait and relax as they gradually deliver your order in 24 hours. They deliver likes at a slower pace to make it appear as natural as possible. You can even split the likes into multiple photos if you like.

There is also a shortcut to download photos from Instagram so you can create a mood board for a better Instagram strategy campaign.

7. FriendlyLikesFriendlyLikes is suitable for influencers or brands that need high numbers of likes or followers because their packages can go up to 10,000 likes.

Since you can't generate much engagement by simply having one post with many likes, this website offers automated and monthly likes to keep your page growing.

Like most of the service providers listed here, FriendlyLikes offers real likes from genuine Instagram accounts. Lastly, FriendlyLikes offers some of the fastest services. Your likes can appear in minutes after you complete your purchase.

8. FlexLikeFlexLike is another reliable website that is 100% safe. They won't ask for your password, so you know your account is safe.

In addition, if they don't deliver your order fully in the agreed time, they will refund your purchase completely.

FlexLike offers likes from real users instead of bots through their Exchange program. After you buy Instagram Likes from this website, they will dispatch your order to their Exchange Program participants.

Unique to FlexLike is their Reward Program for all their clients. The rewards are based on how much you spend with us.

With every set of likes you buy, you will get increasing discounts.

9. BuySocialMediaMarketingThis website provides premium Instagram services with instant delivery. They sell likes, followers, views, and comments at a fast delivery rate. You'll start to see your account grow in as fast as 30 minutes.

BuySocialMediaMarketing also offers social media growth services for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

10. SocialsUpSocialsUp has a team of social media experts who work ceaselessly to help grow your social media presence. This website guarantees ultra-fast delivery of likes through high-security protocols to keep your account safe.

Their ordering process is also one of the simplest and fastest out there.

11. SocialLykTrusted by hundreds of influencers and brands, SocialLyk offers quality Instagram likes and followers with instant delivery.

The website has a simple, user-friendly interface that makes ordering quick and easy. It uses 256 bit SSL certificate to protect your information and ensure that all payment transactions are safe.

SocialLyk also offers 24/7 customer support to ensure you get assistance as and when needed.

12. SocialBossSocialBoss offers a wide range of services for both individuals and businesses. They also employ smart delivery technologies to protect your account from any risk.

SocialBoss gives a 30-day guarantee for their services. For example, if your likes drop, they will refill it for free. Consequently, they will refund your payment if the delivery is not started within 10 days.

13. FollowersIDThis website offers a monthly subscription for Instagram likes. They will gradually deliver your order so it appears as natural as possible.

For example, if you order 2500 likes, they will reflect on your posts within three to seven days. However, they also have instant delivery options if you prefer fast results.

FollowersID features an SSL Certificate for secure transactions, a user-friendly interface for fast order processing, and reliable customer support.

14. FamoidFamoid will deliver your order through an automated system. It means that your likes will be reflected on your IG posts immediately after your order is confirmed.

This website promises to increase your visibility on your Instagram Explore Page by about 80%. They also use a secure payment system via PayPal.

15. ViralyftViralyft offers a variety of packages, but if you still can't find something that suits you, they can always create a customized plan for you.

They also incorporate organic advertising to grow your account and increase your engagement further.

The site offers instant delivery of high-quality likes. You will start seeing results within a few hours.

Another feature to love about Viralyft is its secure payment system. They only use safe payment gateways that are encrypted.

16. GetViralGetViral has a team of highly skilled online marketers who employ various strategies to increase your Instagram likes and followers.

They can garner your likes in a very organized, safe, and sophisticated manner. Moreover, they always ensure you get authentic likes instead of bot-generated accounts.

17. ExploreinLifeExploreinLife is an Instagram growth website that offers followers, likes, and views from real accounts.

Unlike some companies that sell fake likes or bots, ExploreinLife guarantees high-quality likes. In addition, they have a team of experts that evaluate online trends and metrics to ensure that your page won't be compromised.

The website offers a variety of packages for personal and business use. They also have a friendly customer support team available 24/7 to assist you with any concerns about your order.

18. ViewsExpertThis website delivers likes for affordable prices, making them a good choice for small businesses and aspiring influencers.

ViewsExpert makes it incredibly easy to get instant likes for your IG posts. In addition, they have an easy signup process; you don't need to register to get your likes.

All you need to do is pick a package, enter your payment details, and enjoy watching your Instagram account grow.

19. iDigiciDigic has been around since 2011 and has a stellar reputation within the community. Whether you're looking to gain a wider audience or drive more engagement, this website offers quality services.

iDigic provides a range of packages for influencers and businesses. You can buy followers, likes, and views from real people with active profiles.

They won't ask for your password or account details. All you need to provide is your Instagram username and watch your profile grow.

They can deliver many likes within 30 seconds of your payment. Moreover, the site offers a money-back guarantee for unfulfilled orders. They also have a 24/7 support team available upon your request.

20. Instafollowers.ioThis website has been around almost the same as Instagram. So whether you want to increase your fan base and generate more post likes or video views, Instafollowers.io has you covered.

They make sure you only get real and safe likes on your posts. They secure likes from promotional activities, so there's a 100% chance that many people will notice your profile or posts.

Also, since Instafollowers.io only uses honest methods of gaining likes, you won't have to worry about Instagram banning your account.

Instafollowers.io has a wide range of packages for different budgets.

21. RushmaxRushmax is an Instagram growth company used and trusted by over 100,000 influencers and celebrities. They build IG accounts naturally and according to Instagram's algorithm to ensure that your profile grows without a problem.

The website doesn't use fake accounts or bots, only real likes that will stick long-term.

The Rushmax platform is also easy to use. You can select from the different packages depending on your needs and budget.

You can even bundle followers with likes to save more money. The website sells premium likes from your target audience, which means you only get interaction from people who might be interested in your products or services.

What Are the Benefits of Buying Instagram Likes?Buying Instagram likes is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to attract more organic followers and fans who might be interested in your content. If you're looking to boost your Instagram marketing strategy, buying likes is a great way to get started.

Thus, increased visibility and followers are perhaps the most obvious benefits of buying Instagram likes, but there are more advantages that we can’t ignore.

It’s one of the cheapest online marketing strategies that are highly effective.

You can see the results fast.

You can reach a larger, more relevant audience.

You will feel more confident with your brand.

You get a sense of social proof that encourages other people to follow you.

It's a straightforward process.

You'll save time promoting content manually.

Does Buying Likes Help the Instagram Algorithm?Yes. Instagram's algorithm is inclined to favor posts that have more engagement. Thus, your post will naturally go up and be more visible to other users, even if they haven't followed your account yet.

Consequently, your post will attract more organic likes. Over time, Instagram will view you as a credible resource for quality content, pushing your profile further to the top.

How Do You Buy Likes on Instagram?Buying likes is straightforward. Firstly, choose a reputable website that sells quality likes.

Most websites offer different packages, ranging from 50 to over 10,000 likes. After selecting a package, the next step is to make a payment.

Most websites have seamless payment processes and don’t require additional information besides your credit card details. Once the purchase is complete, your likes pour into your Instagram account.

Some websites offer instant delivery, while others increase your likes gradually. Other providers allow you to distribute the likes to different photos.

What Features Should I Look for in a Provider of Instagram Likes?When choosing a provider, check for the authenticity of their website. A good provider uses encryption features to keep your information secure.

Also, check if they are offering genuine likes. You should avoid providers that offer fake likes or bots, as they can cause more harm than good to your account.

Are You Ready To Grow Your Instagram Account?Buying Instagram likes is one of the best ways to grow your social media presence. It’s easy, quick, and, most of all, affordable.

However, only choose a reputable provider that guarantees real and safe likes for the best results.

Frequently Asked Questions1. Is it safe to buy Instagram likes?Yes, it is safe to buy Instagram likes as long as you purchase them from a reliable provider. Any of the 21 sites we listed above is a good choice.

2. Why do Instagram likes matter?Instagram likes are one of the best parameters for gauging your posts' performance. A high number of likes suggests that your followers find your posts helpful. They also make your profile more credible.

Also, IG's algorithm will naturally favor posts with more likes and show them on your target market's feed.

3. What is the best site to buy Instagram likes?Overall, the best site to buy Instagram likes is stormlikes.net. It offers affordable packages for small and big brands looking to grow their social media presence fast.

4. Can you buy real likes for your Instagram page?Many people think that buying Instagram likes means buying fake or computer-generated likes. Well, that’s possible, but the good thing is that many websites offer active likes from real people.

5. Can you buy likes on a specific Instagram post?Yes, you can choose which post the likes you purchased will go to. Some websites even allow you to distribute the likes to multiple posts.

6. Will Instagram ban your account for buying likes?Not if you choose a reputable provider. Many brands and influencers have grown their Instagram profiles by purchasing high-quality likes and followers from reliable websites. Most of these websites work with Instagram's algorithm to ensure that your profile grows naturally.

Unless you use fake likes and bots from shady websites, Instagram won’t ban your account.

7. Why are you suddenly getting fewer likes on Instagram?If you’ve been on Instagram for quite some time, you may have noticed a drop in your impressions, engagements, and new followers. It's not entirely your fault. We can partly blame Instagram's 2022 algorithm for it.

Why? With the recent updates, only ten percent of your followers can see your posts.

However, it shouldn't be the end of the world for us. While Instagram's algorithm changes continuously, one thing remains constant: Instagram favors accounts that work hard to keep their followers engaged.