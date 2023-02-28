This is sponsorship paid for by Web Solutions Inc. This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7.

Best 5 Instant Cash Advance Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check

The best instant cash advance loans are an excellent source of emergency cash for all of life's unexpected expenses, such as past-due medical bills or auto repair bills. Often, bad credit borrowers turn to predatory loans such as payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans to cover the bill. However, this is rarely the way to go, with plenty of superior options available in the form of instant cash advance loans from legit direct lenders.

MarketLoans - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

LifeLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Poor and Fair Credit

100Lenders - 4.7/5.0 - Best Application Form

VivaLoan - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Personal Loans with Low Credit

FundsJoy - 4.6/5.0 - Best for Same Day Funding

Today, instant cash advance loans from reputable and legit direct lenders and online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and 100Lenders offer excellent terms. Direct lenders on these lending networks offer loans up to $40,000 with 5.99% to 35.99% APRs, world's apart from the predatory rates you may be accustomed to.

Please keep reading below if you are looking for quick cash. In this guide, we go over all of your instant cash advance loan options, including but not limited to our top recommended online marketplaces, how cash advance programs work, how to avoid scams, and to apply for a cash advance loan.

MarketLoans

Rating: 4.9/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

One of the best options for instant cash advance loans is MarketLoans. Acting as an intermediary, MarketLoans connects bad credit borrowers with a network of participating lenders offering from $100 to $40,000.

APRs on MarketLoans loans do not generally exceed 35.99%, an excellent option for bad credit borrowers who may already be accustomed to predatory rates offered by traditional payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans with 300% and 400%+ APRs.

Not to mention, MarketLoans also provides greater flexibility with repayment periods. Compare the standard two to four-week turnaround on payday loans versus up to seven years for bad credit personal loans, and you have much more breathing room.

We also appreciate MarketLoans' quick and easy online application process. It takes up to two minutes to complete an online application. Upon qualification, users are prompted to review and sign loan documentation, with funds arriving in their bank account by the next business day.

How to Apply: it is straightforward to apply for a MarketLoans loan. Visit the MarketLoans website and hit "Start Now" to begin the process of onboarding. Be sure to read all loan terms to understand better APRs, finance charges, and other required disclosed information.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Valid bank account

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Minimum of four weeks of employment

● Valid contact information (home address and phone number)

Highlights:

● Same day approval

● Available in most states

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● No credit check payday loan alternatives

● Bad credit is OK

● An extensive network of legit cash advance lenders

● More favorable terms than payday loans

● Clearly stated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

● Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) seal for fraud prevention

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Information may be sent to aggregators

● Most loan offers are between $100 and $1,000

● Not all bad credit borrowers eligible for MarketLoans loans

● Not available to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents

LifeLoans

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Like MarketLoans, LifeLoans is a well-known online aggregator of cash advances online. A network of participating lenders stands ready to offer anywhere from $100 to $40,000, an excellent way to get emergency cash for all of life's unexpected expenses.

LifeLoans offerings are 5.99% to 35.99% APRs and repayment terms of up to five years. Origination, prepayment, and late penalties all vary by lender. It would help if you had a minimum credit score of 580 and 100, at least $1,000 a month in income, and four straight weeks of employment.

One caveat is that LifeLoans is unavailable for Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents.

How to Apply: LifeLoans offers an easy and intuitive application process. First, visit the website and complete a form that takes less than five minutes. From there, you will be presented with a list of qualified lenders. Feel free to select one and review and sign all loan documents before receiving funds as early as the next business day.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Valid bank account

● At least $1,000 in monthly income

● Employment for a minimum of four weeks

● Valid contact information (home phone numbers)

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Annual percentage rate up to 35.99%

● Same day approval

● Quick and easy application

● Next business day funding

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Offers $100 to $40,000

● Excellent APRs (up to 35.99%)

● Easy qualification criteria

● Bad credit OK

● Higher maximum loan amount than many competitors

● Available in most states

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Need a minimum 580 credit score

● Origination and prepayment fees vary by lender

● Must have a minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Unavailable to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents

● Not available for military personnel

100Lenders

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

In need of quick cash for an unexpected fender bender? What about an unpaid utility bill threatening to shut your power off soon? 100Lenders it's an excellent place to start your search for a quick and affordable loan from $100 to $40,000, all from reputable and legit lenders competing for your business.

One of the best things about 100Lenders is its application process. It takes less than 5 minutes to complete an application for a cash advance online. Another thing we appreciate is this lending network's transparency, with all disclaimers visible on the site. Kudos for being a member of the Online Lenders Alliance, an organization dedicated to helping prevent fraud in the finance business.

We like 100Lenders for its flexible terms, high loan amounts, and more extended repayment periods than traditional payday loans.

How to Apply: 100Lenders offers an intuitive application process that takes less than two minutes to complete. First, answer your desired loan amount and all contact and financial information before discovering all the lenders you can work with. Then, carefully assess all APRs, fees, and terms to make the best lending decision for you and your family.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Valid home address and phone numbers

● Minimum employment of at least four weeks

● Proper checking or savings account

Highlights:

● $100 to $40,000 loans

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Same day approval

● Next day funding

● Excellent source of fast cash from legit lenders

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Easy application form

● No credit check loans

● Loose qualification criteria

● No minimum required credit score

● An extensive network of lending partners

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Most borrowers are extended loans up to $10,000

● Not available in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont

● Many lenders are not as transparent as others

● Repayment and late fees vary by lender

VivaLoan

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $100 — $15,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

If you are cash-strapped and looking to cover unexpected expenses like automotive repair bills, then VivaLoan can help.

VivaLoan offers cash advance online from $100 to $15,000 with same-day approval and next-day funding to your bank account. APRs go up to 35.99%, and repayment terms go up to 60 months, which is suitable for those with bad credit. On top of being an excellent source of instant cash advance loans, it works with borrowers of all credit types. All you need to be is at least 18 years old and currently employed with a valid checking account.

One of the best things about VivaLoan is its transparency. It offers OLA compliance and 256-bit SSL encryption technology to protect your financial information when applying. On top of that, disclaimers are visible on the site that let prospective borrowers know what a potential loan could look like.

How to Apply: it takes less than five minutes to apply through the VivaLoan website. Hit the orange "Get Started" button and be connected with a lender in less than 10 minutes. Once you have selected a lender, you will be prompted to sign loan documentation with funds to follow.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Currently employed

● Valid proof of identity (e.g., government-issued photo ID)

● Completed application through the VivaLoan website

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 and $15,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Repayment terms up to 60 months

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 and $15,000

● Same day approval

● Available in most states

● OLA compliance and 256-bit SSL encryption technology

● Hundreds of reputable lenders in the network

● Next day funding

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Not everyone is eligible for $15,000 loans

● Lower maximum loan amount than competitors ($15,000)

FundsJoy

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Amount: Up to 15,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

FundsJoy is one of the more reputable lending networks out there.

Those with bad credit can qualify for loans up to $5,000. Although its $5,000 maximum is lower than the other marketplaces on our list, it makes up for it with generous 5.99% to 35.99% APRs and a quick and easy online application.

Another significant advantage FundsJoy users can expect is its super fast processing. Applications take at most five minutes to complete with same-day approval and funds to your bank account as early as the next business day. Every day counts in a world where paying off that overdue medical or utility bill keeps you in good standing.

How to Apply: To apply for a FundsJoy instant cash advance loan, you must visit the FundsJoy website and complete an application through the portal. Be sure to gather all your supporting documentation (e.g., employment information) before entering your desired loan amount and completing the form. From there, you will be matched with a list of qualified lenders.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Minimum $800 monthly income

Highlights:

● 5.99% to 35.99% APRs

● Loans up to $5,000

● Same day approval

● Quick and easy online application

● Available in most states

● More flexible terms than traditional payday loans

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $5,000

● Generous APRs (5.99% to 35.99%)

● Fast 2-minute online application

● Loose qualification criteria

● Same day approval and next day funding

● No minimum required credit score

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Not all lenders offer loans up to $5,000

● Origination fees of up to 5%

● Not available to Arkansas, Vermont, and West Virginia residents

● No financial resource opportunities (e.g., credit builder)

● No forbearance or hardship programs

What Are Cash Advance Loans?

With more than 2 million Americans taking out payday loans every year ( Economist ), it makes sense to learn about this prevalent loan type.

Also referred to as alternative payday loans, cash advances are short-term loans primarily used for emergency expenses, such as past-due auto repair or medical bills.

They come in the form of alternative payday loans, credit card cash advances, and loans through advance apps like Earnin, Dave, and Brigit.

Amounts for advance loans depend on your monthly earnings and the ability to repay. Unfortunately, most go up to $500 on 2 to 4-week repayment terms to 400% APRs, thanks to an excessive fee structure that creates a vicious cycle of debt with excess renewal and high dollar fees for every $100 borrowed.

In short, these loans allow you to advance cash using your next paycheck.

How Do Cash Advances Work?

Traditional cash advances enable borrowers to pay lenders back with their next paycheck.

Borrowing anywhere from $50 to $500, borrowers furnace a post-dated check or allow direct access to their bank account for payday lenders to withdraw funds.

The second type of cash advance is a credit card cash advance. These are loans taken out against your credit card's available balance in exchange for a purchase interest rate. Again, expect fees up to 5%/$10 and no grace period, meaning interest starts accruing from Day 1 until the balance is paid in full.

For perspective, if you take out a $400 cash advance with a 3% cash advance fee, your total outlay will be $412 ($400 cash advance plus the $12 fee). Remember any ATM or bank fees that may apply.

Unfortunately, interest starts accruing as soon as you borrow the funds. In addition, there's no grace period on credit card cash advances. It's still a deal compared to a payday loan.

Additionally, expect higher APRs for credit card cash advances than installment loans (capped at a 35.99% APR)

Note advance rates depend on the lender and applicable state laws. Therefore, we highly recommend reviewing all online cash advance loans terms to understand better how it is structured.

Are Cash Advances Legal?

The legality of cash advances depends on the source.

Online cash advance loans offered by lending networks are 100% legal in the states they operate in, thanks to sub 35.99% APRs, more flexible lending requirements, and traditional payday loans.

Conversely, traditional payday loans have undergone strict regulations. Each state has statutes that govern the max APRs, loan amounts, and repayment terms offered. For example, California allows a maximum loan amount of $300 and an up-to-31-day repayment term, with fees for deferred deposit transactions at most 50% of the borrower's checks face amount.

In turn, Illinois allows payday lenders to offer up to $1,000 or 25% off the borrower's gross monthly income, with a repayment term not exceeding 120 days.

Other States like New York and New Mexico have banned payday loans outright.

To see if payday lending is legal in your state, visit the National Conference of State Legislatures - Payday Lending State Statutes .

What Can Cash Advances Be Used For?

Cash advances can be used to cover all types of short-term emergency expenses, including but not limited to the following:

● Home renovations

● Debt consolidation loans

● Unpaid medical bills

● Gifts for family and friends

● School projects

● Past due water bill

● Large projects

● Impromptu trips to Disney World

Do Cash Advances Hurt Your Credit Score?

Whether or not cash advances hurt your credit score depends on how you manage debt.

By borrowing cash using your credit line, expect a higher utilization ratio. According to FICO, amounts owed account for 30% of your score. Utilization ratios of 30% or higher or not recommended. However, do not expect any impact if you pay it off quickly (within two weeks) before a billing cycle ends.

Remember that cash advances accrue interest from the first day. Therefore, expect a different grace period than standard credit card purchases.

With a single missed payment capable of dropping your credit score by 100 points or more, we cannot stress the importance of making on-time payments enough.

What Are The Requirements For Cash Advance Loans?

Most cash advance loans require you to submit a government-issued photo ID, proof of income (e.g., pay stubs or electronic timesheets), and a valid checking account for at least 30 days.

Keep in mind that not all those with bad credit qualify for cash advance loans. They are often ineligible thanks to a recently declared bankruptcy, a history of balance checks, limited employment length, or holders of newly opened bank accounts. Be sure to confirm with your lender for exact eligibility requirements.

What's The Difference Between Cash Advances and Personal Loans?

The main difference between cash advances and personal loans is their rates (by a wide margin!).

With a typical loan agreement, traditional loans charge upwards of 400% APRs with renewal fees on extensions. Maximum allowed percentage rates for payday loans vary by state. For example, Texas has an average 14-day APR of 410% on $100 payday loans. Other states, like New York and New Mexico, outright ban payday loans.

In turn, cash advance apps like Earnin, Brigit, and Dave allow users to borrow money up to $100 per day/$ 750 per pay period at 0% interest, as long as your next paycheck repays it. The only fees paid are a $9.99 monthly membership fee (Brigit), up to $14 voluntary tip (Earnin), or $1 per month (Dave) for cash advances up to $75.

Are Credit Card Cash Advances A Good Idea?

It depends on how you use credit card cash advances. One of the biggest drawbacks of credit card cash advances is an increased utilization ratio by adding to your existing debt. The utilization ratio is the ratio of total outstanding balance versus credit limit. Per FICO, amounts owed equal 30% of your credit score, so we highly recommend aiming for single-digit percentages.

In short, your credit card cash advance can be repaid within the next several days.

What Are The Pros and Cons of Cash Advance Loans for Bad Credit?

Here are the pros and cons of fast cash loans.

Pros

Instant Funding. Using online lending networks like 100Lenders and MarketLoans allows access to hundreds of legit lenders offering same day approval on next-day funding on instant cash advance loans. With the looming threat of power shut-off or suspended medical procedures, we appreciate the speed of instant cash advance loans.

Seamless Application. All of our recommended online marketplaces offer quick 2-minute loan applications. Enter your desired loan amount and all contact/financial information before being presented with a list of qualified, legit lending companies.

No Credit Check. Most instant cash loans require no credit checks. However, other eligibility requirements apply, such as being 18 years of age or older with US citizenship/permanent residency, a government-issued photo ID (e.g., driver's license), proof of income, and a minimum of four weeks of employment.

Cons

Higher-than-Average Interest Rates. Compared to traditional payday loans charging 400% APRs, many advance loans taken out through lending networks cap at 35.99%, representing a considerable bargain. On top of lower APRs, those with bad credit enjoy longer repayment terms and minimum to no fees on loan proceeds.

Ease of Use. Advance loans through apps like Dave and Chime offer greater flexibility. For example, some apps review bank account balances before withdrawing to limit overdrafts. Others allow you to adjust your payment due date. A third benefit is how proof of income is submitted. Rather than issue post-dated checks (as is the case with traditional payday loans), users provide proof of income using pay stubs or electronic timesheets.

What Are Some Good No Credit Check Alternatives to Cash Advances?

Here are some solid alternatives to cash advances:

Federal Assistance Programs. Low-income borrowers can take advantage of federal programs/ government benefits providing emergency cash assistance to pay for medical bills and other emergency expenses. One of our preferred tools is Benefits.Gov 's Benefit Ginter, which lists all available programs.

One of the more popular options is the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which offers cash assistance to families with children. Each state has its TANF program. To see a sample TANF state program, visit Indiana Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

0% APR Credit Cards. Another viable alternative to cash advances is 0% intro APR credit cards. Although they do not provide quick cash, 0% interest can extend for up to 18 months, where no interest is accrued on any purchases. However, you must pay the balance in full before the end of each billing cycle. Using this alternative is under the condition that you use credit cards to pay monthly bills.

0% Interest From Family and Friends. Lastly, take into account reaching out to friends and family for loans. Often they will assess 0% interest. Others may set a low interest rate (hopefully 2%) and flexible repayment period. You may even be surprised to receive terms enjoyed by borrowers with 760+ credit scores.

How Can I Apply For a Cash Advance Loan?

Applying for a cash advance loan is a straightforward process.

Assess Your Credit Score Situation. Can you pay off an outstanding balance today to bump your credit score by 50 points or more within two months? What about lowering your utilization ratio from 50% to 15%? If so, we recommend holding off on applying for cash advance loans and opting for a short-term installment loan instead. It could mean the difference between 35.99% APRs and 17% APRs.

If this is the case, we first recommend visiting annualcreditreport.com and pulling your credit reports from the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax TransUnion and Experian.

Once all three credit reports are opened, put a magnifying glass on every line, carefully checking for errors.

Incorrect balances? Accounts marked open that should be closed? Do not hesitate to file a dispute with the credit bureau in question. Each credit bureau has a dedicated dispute line, see below:

Equifax

Website: https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-dispute/

Phone number: (866) 349-5191

Postal Mail:

Equifax Information Services LLC

PO Box 740256

Atlanta, GA 30348

Experian

Website: https://www.experian.com/disputes/main.html

Phone number: (888) 397-3742

Postal Mail:

Experian

PO Box 4500

Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion

Website: https://dispute.transunion.com

Phone number: (800) 916-8800

Postal Mail:

TransUnion LLC

Consumer Dispute Center

PO Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016

Shop Around. We recommend online marketplaces like VivaLoans and 100Lenders, as it provides access to hundreds of legit lenders competing for your business.

All for cash advance loans at favorable rates, much more so than traditional payday loans. Compare a minimum of three direct lenders, carefully assessing their APRs, repayment terms, and fee structure.

Note that not all lenders listed on these platforms are equally transparent. Some do a better job of explaining loan conditions than others. Remember to check each other websites for complete disclaimers, along with their Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and all required advertiser disclosures.

What's The Difference Between Cash Advances and Credit Card Cash Advances?

The difference between cash and credit card advances mainly concerns borrowing limits, fee structure, application requirements, and how interest is charged.

Credit card cash advance loans award advances based on a percentage of your credit limit, usually no more than $1500, with daily, weekly and monthly limits. In turn, cash advances typically award between $100 and $1,000. Both assess upfront freeze and ongoing charges, as much as $15 for every $100 borrowed (cash advances) versus immediate interest accrual upon taking out credit card cash advances.

Another critical difference is with the application process. For example, credit card cash advances are taken out through your credit card, whereas cash advance loans usually apply a quick 2-minute application with a short turnaround time.

Lastly, with regards to credit reporting, credit cards report on-time payments to credit bureaus, whereas most payday lenders do not. Significant cash advances can affect utilization ratios. Your credit score may be impacted if utilization ratios go over 40%. Therefore, we recommend taking out credit card cash advances if your utilization ratio is in the single-digit percentage range.

What Are Cash Advance Apps?

Cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit have exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to online shopping activity boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In short, these paycheck advance services award up to $750 per pay period at 0% interest, repaid with your next paycheck. All collected is a voluntary tip of up to $14 (Earnin), a small $9.99 monthly membership fee (Brigit), and similar methods for lesser-known apps.

Other fees that cash advance is known to exclude include monthly service, minimum balance, overdraft, and foreign transaction fees.

Consider cash advance apps more of a paycheck advance service in an actual loan.

One of the best things about cash advance apps is their versatility. On top of paycheck advance services, these no-fee and no-interest services offer extra perks, such as consumer education tools, automated savings (Albert), overdraft protection (Dave), and even cash-back opportunities at qualifying merchants (Empower).

How Can I Avoid Cash Advance Loan Scams?

Fortunately, there are many ways to spot cash advance loan scams.

Upfront Fees. Cameras are known for charging upfront fees through prepaid or gift cards. Even Western Union transfers are up in the mix. Remember that only a legitimate lender can offer loan guarantees once an application is submitted.

Guaranteed Approval. Watch out for strong verbiage around guaranteed approval on loans. This mortgage may include "No problem! We offer credit to everyone" or something to this effect. Under no circumstances can lenders guarantee interest rates, fees, and terms without performing soft inquiries. Remember that the best instant cash advance loans require that you are at least 18 years of age or older with US citizenship/permanent residency, a minimum monthly income, and a minimum number of weeks consecutively employed prior.

Unclear Disclaimer. Reputable lenders always have a website with their flamers listing their physical addresses. Not only that, but they offer additional details such as APRs, maximum loan amounts, states where they operate, and how your data is used. In addition, it's common for the best instant cash advance loan online marketplaces to share your data with third parties, such as other loan aggregators who may offer their Financial products and services.

For all of the reasons outlined above, we strongly recommend using online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and VivaLoans, which have already vetted hundreds of participating lenders to ensure that all of them are legit.

How Do Cash Advance Lenders Determine My APR?

Other factors determine rates and borrowing fees even with no minimum required credit score.

Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI). Your debt-to-income ratio is a percentage of monthly debt relative to income. For example, a $4,000 monthly income and $700 in revolving credit imply a 20% DTI. Most lenders approve DTI ratios of 40% or lower. Anything above that and your loan request may be denied outright.

Loan Terms. Generally, lenders see longer repayment terms as riskier than shorter repayment terms. Fortunately, all cash advance loans are short-term, 2-to-4-week, mainly for bad credit personal loans and installment loans.

Remember, only some cash advance lenders will extend your desired loan amount and terms. It is also essential to know that although lending networks offer up to $40,000, most are only willing to extend up to $10,000.

What Do I Do If I Become the Victim of a Cash Advance Loan Scam?

Not all hope is lost if you have become or suspect that a cash advance loan company is a scam.

First, we recommend filing a report with the Federal Trade Commission . Reports are shared with law enforcement partners to assist with investigations, especially if there have been repeated instances by the same predatory lender.

Another organization we recommend reaching out to is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. They are an organization devoted to addressing financial market fraud and ongoing education on financial choices available to all consumers. These Services include shining a light on abusive practices, enforcing discrimination laws, and intercepting consumer complaints.

For more information on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can help you, visit CFPB - Fraud and Scams .

How Did We Choose These Lenders

We utilize rigorous selection criteria to develop our top five best things in cash advance loan providers.

Here is a rundown of the top considerations:

APRs. Today, it is easy for those with bad credit to fall into a vicious debt cycle, paying 300% or 400% APRs on two to four-week payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans. Therefore, we prioritize lending Networks with participating lenders offering up to 35.99% APR and a much more reasonable rate.

Loan Amounts. Our recommended lending networks/online lender offer loans from $100 up to $40,000, a wide enough range to cover virtually every type of emergency expense, not including mortgage, student loans, and other expenditures where cash advance loans do not apply.

Fee Flexibility. Our reference went to the best instant cash advance lending companies with no origination or prepayment penalties. In a world where 0% origination fees are common, there is simply no reason to pay this fee. Likewise for prepayment penalties — one should not be penalized for being responsible enough to pay a loan ahead of schedule.

Transparency. We prioritize lenders with clear and well-positioned disclaimers on websites. All disclaimers should mention APRs /repayment terms offered with actual loan examples for consumers to know how much they can expect to pay in interest and other charges.

Repayment Terms. Although cash advances are designed as short-term loans (of up to four weeks), we prefer online marketplaces with generous repayment terms on all types of loans from two to seven years. These include personal loans, bad credit loans, and installment loans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get a cash advance loan without a checking account?

In most cases, no. A limited number of cash advance companies may be okay with prepaid card accounts, but you should rely on needing a valid bank account to qualify.

What apps give you cash advances instantly?

Going with any of the big three short term loan/instant advances apps (Earnin, Brigit, and Dave) should be more than enough to meet emergency cash needs for new customers and existing customers. All offer 0% interest on loans up to $750 (per pay period), repaid with your next payday. We like all three services for ease of use, generous borrowing limits, and additional perks such as overdraft protection and credit-building tools for a more informed borrower.

Does Venmo let you borrow money?

Popular payments at Venmo do not loan out any money. Remember that it appears to be a peer payment platform, not a direct lender.

Conclusion

Cash advance loans are an excellent way for people from all walks of life to cover much-needed emergency expenses. In addition, the prospect of sub-35.99% APRs, same-day approval, and next day funding from multiple lenders make it easier to manage these expenses. All in all, you can’t go wrong with our recommended lending networks. By now, you should be more than equipped to make the best financing decision for you and your family.