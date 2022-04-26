Best Bitcoin Casinos in 2022: List of Top Online Crypto Casino Sites

Crypto lovers can finally embark on online gambling adventures, as more and more sites now accept Bitcoin. We spent hours researching the sites to single out the best Bitcoin casinos to meet your needs.

In the following article, we’ll discuss our top picks and ranking criteria that we used.

We’ll also tell you why we chose 7Bit Casino for our top overall pick and what made other sites stand out. Sounds good? Let’s begin, then!

Site Editor’s Notes Number of Games Score 🥇 7Bit Casino BTC race tournaments with leaderboards; generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and regular cashbacks during the weekend; thousands of slot games 7,000+ 99% 🥈 BitStarz Weekly deals like the Monday Reload bonus of 50%; slot tournaments offering big prizes and free spins; award-winning casino 2,900+ 98% 🥉 mBit Casino BTC bonuses on first three deposits; games by popular providers like Play’n GO and Betsoft; exclusive Bitty Quiz 2,000+ 97% Super Slots 400% crypto bonus; seamless mobile integration; heavily focused on BTC slots 250+ 96% Cafe Casino Rewarding Cafe Casino Perks points; BTC users get a 100% higher welcome offer of a 350% deposit match; game categories are very easy to access 130+ 94%

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Casinos

A Wide Game Selection Makes a Difference:

Before a Bitcoin casino makes it onto our list, we carefully look at the number and type of games they offer. Each casino on our list provides modern online casino games from reputable game developers.

Generous Welcome Bonuses to Warm Up the Gamer:

In our experience, we’ve learned that not all bonuses are valuable. So, we’ve picked Bitcoin casinos with reasonable bonus rules. We’ve also favored casinos that offer Bitcoin-exclusive bonuses.

We Check Out Mobile Compatibility:

Most online casinos offer a mobile-friendly site or feature a downloadable app, but some of them only offer limited access to games, banking, and other casino features.

When evaluating a mobile app or site, we mainly look at how the mobile version differs from the one that’s designed for desktop to ensure you get the ultimate Bitcoin casino experience on both platforms.

We Make Sure Customer Support Is There for You:

Choosing a casino with a bad reputation can cost you considerably - not just wasted money, but also a lot of nerves.

That’s why we read several customer reviews and test their customer support before adding casinos to our list. We highly prefer casinos with a 24/7, all-year-round customer care chat or call line to help you solve problems and answer your questions.

The 10 Best Bitcoin Online Casinos

1. 7Bit Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Over 7,000 BTC games

Generous Bitcoin welcome bonus on the first four deposits up to 5 BTC

Bitcoin tournaments with leaderboards

Taking into account every aspect that makes a good Bitcoin casino, 7Bit is our number one choice, and here's why:

Firstly, to welcome new players, 7Bit offers a generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC on the first four deposits. You’ll get a certain deposit match (plus 100 free spins on your first deposit).

And if you're unlucky, 7Bit will ease the pain with a 5-20% cashback bonus during weekends. There are more weekly bonuses you can make use of. On Monday, you can enjoy a 25% reload bonus, and you can claim 100 free spins on Wednesday.

Another reason why 7Bit came out on top of our list is the BTC casino game variety. With thousands of slots, specialty games, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more, there's something for every player.

The casino also adds new titles regularly, which is ideal for adventure seekers. You can also check the fairness of the games yourself, thanks to 7Bit's Provability feature.

Outside of a comprehensive FAQ section they have, you can reach out to them by filling out a form or contact them directly by email. Their customer service is available 24/7, and we received a quick answer from a professional agent upon testing it ourselves.

7Bit doesn't have a dedicated smartphone app. However, it’s not really a minus, since they don't need one. Navigation on mobile browsers is as smooth as on desktop, without missing out on any features.

2. BitStarz - Top Award-Winning BTC Casino

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins

Multiple awards, including those by AskGamblers & Casinomeister

Over 2,900 games

BitStarz is our second choice, but it was tempting to proclaim it the winner since the quality of service offered here is just as good as at 7Bit. However, what made us ultimately decide was that 7Bit offered a more extensive game library.

BitStarz's welcome bonus is spread across the first four deposits with a deposit match of 50-100%. You'll be able to claim up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

Like 7Bit, they also offer a Monday Reload bonus of 50% and free spins on Wednesday. They have a VIP Bonus offering up to 1 BTC and 100 free spins, with the wagering requirement of x40.

What’s more, BitStarz constantly renews players' interests with weekly tournaments on slots and casino games. These tournaments offer big cash prizes or free spins, and they involve a real-time leaderboard displaying everyone's score.

BitStarz boasts an impressive library of over 2,900 games. These games include a wide variety of slots, baccarat, poker, blackjack, roulette, and some specialty games. Like 7Bit, they also have a dedicated Bitcoin Games section.

To assist players, BitStarz has a FAQ page that covers the general queries, such as accounts, payments, and security. If you didn't find what you need in the FAQ, they have a live agent system on the bottom right of their page where you can get connected to a live agent, but you can also contact them by email.

They also have Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Right now, their live chat is so efficient it's rated 4.5/5 by over 1,900 users. They also received many awards for their customer service and casino site.

Although Bitstarz doesn't have a dedicated app, we still were able to enjoy its games on Android and iPhone through the mobile browser. The site is optimized for mobile users, and every feature is easily accessible.

3. mBit Casino - Best User Experience

Generous refer a friend bonus with a 30% BTC deposit bonus and 200 free spins

VIP Program with a dedicated account manager and tailored rewards

Bitcoin-friendly tournaments every day

mBit knows how to show that they care about their community, so it’s no surprise that they offer the most generous refer-a-friend bonus on the market. So, if you bring a casino buddy to mBit, you'll both get a 30% deposit bonus and 200 free spins.

Moreover, mBit will give you a 110% bonus up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins on your first deposit, a 100% bonus up to 2.5 BTC on your second one, and a 75% bonus up to 1.5 BTC on your third deposit. These bonuses work with other cryptocurrencies, too.

However, our favorite bonus was the Bitty Quiz because it’s one of the most unique ones out there. If you answer their little quiz correctly, you can win free spins, and the pool is 5,000 spins every round.

They also have what they call races, which are basically tournaments you can participate in for BTC prizes. Their VIP Program offers players exclusive bonuses, tailored rewards for each player, and a dedicated account manager.

With over 2,000 games, mBit offers an extensive catalog with slots from top-notch providers such as Play’n Go, Betsoft, and Pragmatic Play. The games include slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and more.

mBit Casino is a crypto casino with a massive emphasis on its community. They have an onsite chat where players can communicate and exchange tips. They also have a Reddit thread, Discord channel, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. However, before using those, we recommend using their FAQ, which has a handy search bar.

Once again: mBit Casino is a site that is all about user experience, and it shows. Whether you use it on your desktop or mobile, all the features are present, and navigating through the site is an enjoyable experience.

4. Super Slots - Best Mobile BTC Casino

An excellent mobile experience for Bitcoin Users

10% BTC boost & 400% crypto bonus

Over 255 quality slots for Bitcoin users to choose from

If you enjoy playing slots on mobile, there’s no better site than Super Slots. All Android and iOS users can access the high-quality Bitcoin casino from a mobile browser, without the obligation to download any software.

The casino ensures that most of its games are mobile-friendly. Plus, you won’t need to open the site on a desktop computer to access bonuses, customer services, or payment options. The mobile site is easy to navigate, and you can expect high-quality graphics and sound.

Although the Super Slots casino is best known for its extensive slot game list, you’ll also find blackjack, baccarat, poker, and selected live dealer games.

If you’re having any issues with gaming or banking, a casino operator is always on standby. You can simply use the live chat feature or reach the casino’s customer care over the phone.

Super Slots welcomes Bitcoin users with a 400% welcome bonus offer on their first crypto deposit. In addition, this Bitcoin casino also gives an extra 10% boost on BTC deposits. This is a limited-time offer.

5. Cafe Casino - Best Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Users

350% Bitcoin welcome deal on first deposit

Rewards returning Bitcoin players with loyalty points

Uses SSL technology to ensure secure Bitcoin payments

Cafe Casino features an unbeatable Bitcoin signup deal. Besides offering credit card users a 250% welcome bonus, the casino welcomes Bitcoin users with a 350% match bonus on their first deposit.

With the certified Bitcoin casino customer reward system, the offer gets even better. If you decide to stay with Cafe Casino long-term, you can benefit from the Cafe Casino reward program called Cafe Casino Perks. Each time you play their games, you’ll accumulate points that you can later redeem for casino credits or benefits.

Cafe Casino takes great care to keep its clients happy. Although it doesn’t offer a live chat service, you can email the casino, and they will respond within 24-48 hours.

Cafe Casino doesn’t feature a mobile app. Instead, you can visit the casino’s official site on mobile. The mobile site allows you access to several table games and slots. You can also make swift Bitcoin payments protected by SSL technology.

6. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker

6 top-quality poker games + 8 video poker titles

Offers a 100% weekly boost up to $1,000

300% welcome offer for all new Bitcoin players

Ignition is a worldwide favorite. The Ignition Bitcoin casino hosts some of the best live dealer games, slots, and table games. Ignition also houses the most impressive poker lineup that we’ve seen this year.

If poker is your passion, you’ll find a selection of 15 different poker games. On the long list of promotions, you’ll also find excellent poker deposit deals. New Ignition players can boost their accounts with a 300% welcome offer. The casino takes this bonus even further by offering Bitcoin users a weekly deposit match by 100% of up to $1,000.

If you want to play a quick poker game on the train to work, you can easily access the Ignition site on mobile without downloading an app. The mobile site is packed with stunning graphics and a user-friendly platform.

With Ignition, solving a casino issue is relatively easy. Their Help Center is extensive. You can also contact the casino by email to ask for help or to solve a problem that you have.

7. Bovada - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook

Over 30 sports

Supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash alongside other payment methods

A $3,750 BTC welcome bonus

If you’re looking for an all-in-one Bitcoin casino and sports betting site, Bovada is your best option. You can enjoy slots, poker, table games, or wager on your favorite sports leagues. In addition to attractive regular promotions, new account holders can claim up to $3,750 as part of the BTC casino welcome bonus.

Once you’ve settled in, the Bovada casino keeps on giving. When you play games, you’ll collect Rewards points. These points can give you access to exclusive payment options, such as Bitcoin SV, and you will move up the six tiers.

Bovada also caters to mobile players. You can access both the casino and the sports betting platform on all smartphone devices. This means you can deposit and withdraw with a single tap, play a large selection of games, or keep up with the latest sports betting odds.

The Bovada Bitcoin casino and sports betting section are pretty easy to use. If you’re in doubt, you can ask for guidance by emailing them. We’ve only had a positive experience with Bovada operators, as they respond in a timely manner.

8. Las Atlantis - Best Casino Theme

Gorgeous desktop and mobile ocean theme

Fast Bitcoin withdrawals on mobile devices

Generous 280% welcome bonus

If you’re as crazy about neon aesthetics as we are, the Las Atlantis casino will blow you away. With mesmerizing colors, the casino takes you on an adventurous journey into the deep blue sea.

Of course, it’s not only the theme that got our attention. The casino also features an extensive range of Bitcoin-friendly games. You can play anything, from poker and table games to slots using BTC. We also noticed a page where the casino promotes newly added games.

Las Atlantis Bitcoin casino values its customers a lot. New players get to claim a 280% welcome bonus. When depositing with Bitcoin, you can also enjoy several slot-oriented bonuses. There are also new game rewards.

Like all great Bitcoin casinos, Las Atlantis offers an excellent mobile experience. When you access the site from a mobile browser, you can play games, request withdrawals, and connect with the casino’s friendly customer care live chat services.

9. Wild Casino - Best for Crypto Variety

Supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin

Over 350 BTC-friendly games

10% Bitcoin boost

Wild Casino is a paradise for casino gamers who are enthralled by the prospect of playing spectacular slots and casino games - including live games - utilizing major cryptocurrencies.

In addition to Bitcoin, players using Ethereum or Litecoin can also take advantage of the perks this casino has to offer.

This online casino also boasts an extensive selection of games, including live blackjack and auto-roulette. To use Wild Casino on your tablet or smartphone, you don't need to download any apps or software. You can also use your mobile device to make withdrawals and deposits, as well as enjoy promos.

10. El Royale Casino - Best New Bitcoin Casino

Unlimited deposits using BTC

Established in 2020

8 payment methods

El Royale was founded in 2020, and it’s the best new casino for crypto users. It holds a Curacao Gaming License, which ensures that you’re safe playing at this casino, as well as that the games are fair.

Though it’s important to have a large variety of titles, it’s also crucial to have engaging and entertaining games. El Royale only has one software vendor - Real Time Gaming - but every game created by this software company is nothing short of exceptional.

There are slots and table games in the casino (with the top four titles; blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker).

Bitcoin deposits are unlimited, with a minimum of $20. The max withdrawal amount is $2,500, but VIP players can discuss it with their host if they want a higher limit.

Bitcoin Online Casino - FAQs

Do All Casinos and Betting Sites Accept Bitcoin?

No. Not all casino sites accept Bitcoin as a payment method. However, we’ve sorted through hundreds of Bitcoin casinos to bring you the best ones that do.

When Playing at Bitcoin Casinos, Can I Win Actual Cash?

Yes. All Bitcoin casino sites listed in our review offer real money casino games. If you are lucky and skilled, you may win a few games and withdraw real winnings. However, remember that casino games are chance-based, so don’t expect to always win.

Besides Bitcoin, which Other Cryptocurrencies are Widely Accepted?

Bitcoin is indeed the most widely accepted cryptocurrency. However, some casinos also accept Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, among others.

Is it Safe to Use Bitcoin as a Casino Banking Method?

Yes. In fact, Bitcoin is much safer than other banking options like credit cards. Thanks to high-end blockchain technology, your personal details are protected from hackers.

Is It Illegal to Use Bitcoin as an Online Casino Banking Method?

Unfortunately, there’s no uniform answer, as this will depend on your country. Some countries ban cryptocurrencies. So, it’s best to research Bitcoin laws in your country.

That said, we’ve only listed 100% legal casino sites. So, if your country allows Bitcoin trading, you aren’t doing anything illegal.

If I Make Bitcoin Deposits, Am I Still Eligible for Casino Welcome Bonuses?

Yes. When a casino offers a welcome bonus, all new account holders can claim a reward (usually on their first deposit).

On our list, we have featured casinos that offer Bitcoin-exclusive bonuses. This means your bonus is even better than for those who sign up and make a deposit with a credit card.

How Much Will I Pay when Depositing Cash with Bitcoin?

Most casino sites do not charge fees for making Bitcoin deposits. However, before registering a casino account, we suggest reading the payment rules. Some casinos might charge a Bitcoin withdrawal fee, but if you choose one of the casinos listed in this review, you can expect little to no Bitcoin fees.

In case of depositing large amounts, your Bitcoin account might charge a fee. However, this has nothing to do with the casino site, so make sure to study Bitcoin rules and fees in your country.

Is There a Limit on How Much Bitcoin I Can Withdraw from My Online Casino Account?

Yes. Most online casinos have set maximum withdrawal amounts. The specific amount is different based on the casino’s rules.

Some gambling sites might have daily withdrawal limits, while others only offer free withdrawals up to a specific amount. That said, you can also find casinos that offer unlimited withdrawals using BTC.

If I Signed Up with a Casino by Credit Card, Can I switch to Bitcoin?

Most Bitcoin casinos will allow you to change your banking methods. But, in most cases, you won’t be allowed to claim welcome bonuses again. We highly recommend reading the casino terms before making a cash deposit.

Find the Best Bitcoin Casino - Key Takeaways

We’ve listed some of the best Bitcoin casinos on the internet, but only one can take the top spot.

Our overall winner is 7Bit Casino . If we’re considering game variety, mobile experience, customer care, and welcome bonus value, no Bitcoin casino is better than 7Bit.

The first runner-up was a tough choice, but because of a lucrative Bitcoin welcome bonus and a fantastic mobile site, BitStarz deserves this position.

We hope that our list can help you find a Bitcoin casino that matches your needs. With attractive Bitcoin bonuses, excellent game selection, and high customer satisfaction, we have listed the best offerings on the market.

Until the next time!