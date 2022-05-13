Best Gold IRA Companies, Top IRAs to Invest in 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7.

** The owners of this content may be paid to recommend the following gold IRA companies. The content on this website, including any positive reviews of Goldco Direct, Birch Gold Group, and other reviews, may not be neutral or independent.

It can be hard to know where to invest your money as you get closer to retirement.

Stocks are a risky move. Bonds are a safer option, but they don't offer the potential for high returns. Gold is often seen as a safe investment, which is why many people choose to invest in Gold IRAs.

If you're thinking of doing the same, it's important to do your research and find the best company to work with.

To help make your decision easier, we've compiled a list of the 8 best gold IRAs for investors in 2022.

Let’s take a closer look!

Best Gold IRA Companies:

We know you're ready to invest sooner rather than later, so let's jump right into it.

1. American Hartford Gold - Best Gold IRA Company Overall

American Hartford GoldPros:

A+ BBB rating

Family-owned company

Buyback commitment

Fee transparency

American Hartford Gold Cons:

$180 annual fee

There's no question that well-managed gold IRA investments can be a great way to diversify your portfolio and safeguard your future.

We're excited to recommend American Hartford Gold as one of the best gold IRAs.

American Hartford Gold has a long list of impressive credentials, including an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 4.9 stars on Trustpilot.

Founded in 2015, it's a relatively new company, but it's already making waves in the industry.

One of the things we love about American Hartford Gold is its buyback commitment . If you ever decide to liquidate your gold, the company promises to repurchase it at the current market value, minus a small liquidation fee. This is a great way to protect your investment!

One downside to American Hartford Gold is that it's only available to investors in the US. So if you're an international investor, you'll need to look elsewhere.

But if you're a US investor looking for a reliable and reputable gold IRA company, American Hartford Gold has the credentials to manage your investment securely.

American Hartford Gold PricingWhat we appreciate most about American Hartford Gold is its pricing transparency.

There are no hidden fees or fine print. Everything is upfront and easy to understand. After speaking with a support agent, we can confirm that there is a flat $180 annual fee.

There are no setup fees or additional liquidation fees, making it an excellent choice for investors who want to keep things simple.

Offers Buyback Commitment

2. Oxford Gold Group - Best Self-Directed Gold IRA

Oxford Gold Group Pros:

Gold & silver storage

A+ BBB rating

Step by step guide

Precious metals experts

Oxford Gold Group Cons:

Annual fees

Paper statement fee

With everything that's going on in the world, it's no wonder that people are looking for ways to protect their savings.

Enter Oxford Gold Group, a self-directed gold IRA company that promises to help you hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

One of the things we like about Oxford Gold Group is that they offer both storage and IRA services.

This means that you can choose to have your gold and silver delivered to your home or stored in a secure vault in Texas. Either way, you can rest assured that your investment is safe. Oxford Gold Group also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 4.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

We also appreciate that Oxford Gold Group provides a step-by-step guide to help you set up your account and start investing. And if you have any questions along the way, their team of precious metals experts is always happy to help.

We don't love the additional charges for receiving your statement in the mail, although that's a minor inconvenience if paper documents are your preference.

But overall, the experience and expertise offered by Oxford Gold Group are exceptional, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a self-directed gold IRA.

Oxford Gold Group PricingAnnual fees for Oxford Gold Group will vary depending on the size of your account. Accounts under $100,000 incur a $175 annual fee which includes maintenance.

Larger accounts accrue annual fees of $225. Storage fees are charged by the depositories and can be waived for the first 3 years of your account.

Offers Gold & Silver Storage

3. Goldco - Top Privately Held Gold IRA

Goldco Pros:

Buyback guarantee

Free storage options

A+ BBB rating

Free gold IRA rollover

Goldco Cons:

$20,000 minimum

No online setup

Goldco is one of the top privately-held gold IRA companies.

It's been around for over a decade and has the endorsement of celebrities like Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity, Chuck Norris, and even former presidential candidate Ron Paul.

If that's not impressive enough, people love Goldco for its buyback guarantee . They promise to buy back your gold at the current market value, minus a small administrative fee. This is a great way to protect your investment and ensure that you're getting the most bang for your buck.

Their low annual gold IRA fees make it an easy pick for our list. They also have a complimentary storage program for non-IRA precious metals.

In addition, Goldco offers free rollovers for funding your account, making it easy to take advantage of the tax benefits associated with an IRA.

Unfortunately, there is a $20,000 minimum investment. This may be a dealbreaker for some investors, but it's worth considering if you're serious about investing in gold. Because Goldco has an A+ rating from the BBB, you can trust that your money is in good hands.

Plus, you can have your coins shipped to your preferred depository or home, further ensuring their safety.

Goldco PricingGoldco doesn't have any setup fees or maintenance fees for the first year if you open your account with at least $50,000. Otherwise, annual fees start at $80. Storage fees depend upon your chosen depository but will cost at least $10 per month. Custodian fees range from $75 to $300 yearly.

Low Annual Gold IRA Fees

4. Augusta - Most User-Friendly Gold IRA Account

Augusta Pros:

Easy to use

Self-directed

A+ from BBB

All-risk insurance policy

Augusta Cons:

$50,000 minimum

Excessive fees

Augusta Precious Metals is one of the most user-friendly gold IRA companies we've ever used. That's why it comes in at number 4 on our list.

Founded in 2012 in Beverly Hills, Augusta has quickly become one of the most popular self-directed precious metals IRAs.

One of our favorite things about Augusta is how easy it is to use its platform.

You can set up and fund your account easily online. From there, all you have to do is submit your gold or silver order through the order desk. Their customer service team is also very accommodating if you have any questions along the way.

We could do without some of the extra fees, but luckily, there are no management charges because the account is self-directed. In addition, the company has an excellent reputation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and features a $1 billion all-risk insurance policy through Llyod's of London.

Augusta is a great choice for people looking to manage their own accounts. The ease of use factor definitely tips the scales in their favor.

Augusta PricingAugusta has a variety of fees, including a $25 application fee, $35 transaction fees, and $250 attorney's fees.

In addition, once your account is completely set up, you'll then have a flat $125 custodial fee every year, which is pricier than other companies, but their reputation makes it worth it!

Get Started Easily

5. Birch Gold Group - Free Gold IRA Information Kit

Birch Gold Group Pros:

Established in 2003

Free gold info kit

Valcambi Combibars

A+ BBB rating

Birch Gold Group Cons:

US investors only

No online setup

When it comes to investing in gold, you want to make sure you're working with a reputable and experienced company.

Birch Gold Group has nearly 20 years of experience in the precious metals industry and offers a wide variety of investment products, including the unique opportunity to own Valcambi Combibars.

They're also an established company founded in 2003 and have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The best part is that they offer a free gold IRA information kit so you can learn more about how gold can help protect your retirement savings.

However, one downside is that they don't offer an online setup for their gold IRA accounts. But by requesting an info kit, you'll get everything you need to open an account with Birch.

In addition, their experienced and knowledgeable team members can guide you through the process and answer any questions you may have.

Birch Gold Group Pricing

There are a variety of fees to consider when working with Birch Gold Group. These include a $50 setup fee, $30 rollover fees, annual custodial fees of $100, and management fees of $80.

Overall, these fees are lower than other companies making Birch a competitively priced option for your IRA.

Free Gold Info Kit

6. Advantage Gold - Gold IRA Company Featured on Forbes

Advantage Gold Pros:

A+ on BBB

Free bestseller book

Buyback guarantee

Advantage Gold Cons:

No price transparency

$25,000 minimum

Gold has always been viewed as a safe-haven investment, and in recent years, there's been a renewed interest in the metal. If you're considering investing in gold, Advantage Gold is worth checking out.

Founded in 2014, the company is based in Los Angeles and has a stellar A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Plus, they offer a free bestseller book, "The New Case For Gold" by New York Times Best-Selling Author James Rickards, when you sign up.

However, there are some things to keep in mind. The minimum investment is $25,000, so it's not for everyone. But this shouldn't deter serious investors.

Still, Advantage Gold offers a buyback guarantee and has been featured on Forbes, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal.

So if you're looking for a reliable company to work with, their reputation is hard to beat.

Advantage Gold PricingAdvantage Gold charges a $50 setup fee and an annual storage fee of up to $100. Annual fees start at $95, and there is no charge for buybacks.

You can see Advantage Gold's complete fee schedule by requesting a free investors kit.

Request a Free Investors Kit

7. Noble Gold - $2,000 Minimum Gold IRA

Pros:

Low minimums

Royal Survival Packs

Bitcoin offered

Cons:

High storage fee

Lengthy signup

With a minimum investment of just $2,000, Noble Gold Investments makes it easy to invest in precious metals.

They are located in Pasadena, California, and have a solid 20 years of experience in the industry. In that time, they've helped countless Americans grow their retirement savings.

Noble Gold offers a unique service called Royal Survival Packs . These packs are designed to help you survive an economic collapse or other financial crisis. Plus, you can have your metals shipped to you directly with Noble Express, their home delivery service.

Their metals are also insured by Lloyd's of London, so you can rest easy knowing your investment is protected.

However, we found the signup process pretty extensive compared to other companies. But if you're interested in investing in Bitcoin alongside your precious metals, Noble Gold is one of the few companies that offer this option.

Noble Gold PricingNoble Gold is committed to being upfront and transparent about its fees. They have an annual fee of $80 and a storage fee of $150.

However, the storage is segregated, which means your metals are kept separate from other clients' metals, providing an extra layer of security. Plus, the storage fee includes insurance for your metals.

Low Minimum Fees

8. Regal Assets - Gold IRA with Crypto Investments

Regal Assets Pros:

Flat fees

Cryptocurrency investments

24-hour buyback

Regal Assets Cons:

No online pricing

Rollover takes a while

If you're looking for something a little different – something that will really help you to maximize your nest egg – then you should definitely check out Regal Assets.

Founded in 2009 by innovative investor Tyler Gallagher, Regal Assets has quickly become one of the leading names in financial services.

Ranked #20 in the INC 500 and featured on Forbes, Smart Money, and Huffington Post, they are a gold investment company that you can trust with your savings.

What makes Regal Assets so unique is their focus on alternative investments, like cryptocurrency. With a 24-hour buyback policy and flat fees, they make it easy and affordable to get started in this rapidly growing industry.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind. The rollover process can take up to 60 days, so it's not the best choice if you're looking to invest immediately.

But the company offers a free consultation to help you determine the best and quickest way to invest your money.

Regal Assets PricingWhen it comes to investing, fees can really add up. That's why Regal Assets doesn't want to nickel and dime you. Instead, they charge a flat annual fee of $250. This includes maintenance and their gold IRA storage and isn't dependent on the size of your account. So whether you're starting with $5,000 or $500,000, you'll always know exactly what you're paying.

24-Hour Buyback

How We Picked The Best Gold IRA Companies

When it comes to investing in a Gold IRA, you want to make sure you're working with a reputable company.

Here are some of the factors we considered when narrowing down our list:

Ease of use: We looked for companies that make the IRA set up process easy and straightforward.

We looked for companies that make the IRA set up process easy and straightforward. Fees: We considered both setup fees and ongoing annual fees.

We considered both setup fees and ongoing annual fees. Reputation: We only included companies with a positive reputation in the industry.

We only included companies with a positive reputation in the industry. Customer service: We considered how easy it is to get in touch with customer service representatives and how responsive they are.

We considered how easy it is to get in touch with customer service representatives and how responsive they are. Gold options: We looked for companies that offer a variety of gold options so that you can find the perfect investment for your needs.

There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing the best Gold IRA company for you. But by keeping these factors in mind, you can be sure that you're making the best decision for your retirement savings.

Do your research and find the best company to work with – one that offers a variety of gold options, is upfront about all of their fees and has a positive reputation in the industry.

Then, with a bit of help from our list, you'll be sure to find a company that fits all of those criteria.

Top Gold IRA Custodians: Buying Guide

We know you may still have some questions, so we've put together a buying guide to help you make the best decision when you're ready to invest in precious metals IRA.

What Is a Gold IRA?

A gold IRA is a particular type of IRA (Individual Retirement Account) that allows you to invest in physical gold.

Unlike a traditional IRA, which invests in stocks, bonds, and other paper assets, a gold IRA will enable you to invest in one of the oldest and most stable forms of money.

What Are the Advantages of Investing in a Gold IRA?

There are many advantages to investing in a gold IRA. Here are just a few:

Gold is a stable investment: Gold has been used as a form of currency for centuries, and its value has remained relatively stable over time. This makes it an ideal investment for those looking for a safe place to grow their money.

Gold has been used as a form of currency for centuries, and its value has remained relatively stable over time. This makes it an ideal investment for those looking for a safe place to grow their money. Gold is a tangible asset : Gold is a physical asset that you can hold in your hand. This makes it different from stocks and other paper investments, which can be more challenging to understand.

: Gold is a physical asset that you can hold in your hand. This makes it different from stocks and other paper investments, which can be more challenging to understand. Gold is a hedge against inflation: Because gold is a finite resource, its value often goes up when the cost of living increases (inflation). This makes it a great way to protect your savings from inflation.

What Are the Disadvantages of Investing in a Gold IRA?

There are a few potential disadvantages to investing in a gold IRA. These include:

The rollover process can take time: One of the most significant drawbacks of investing in a gold IRA is that the rollover process can take up to 60 days. This means that you may have to wait a while to access your money.

One of the most significant drawbacks of investing in a gold IRA is that the rollover process can take up to 60 days. This means that you may have to wait a while to access your money. Gold prices can be volatile: The price of gold can fluctuate wildly, which means that the value of your investment can go up and down. This can make it difficult to predict how much money you'll have in retirement.

The price of gold can fluctuate wildly, which means that the value of your investment can go up and down. This can make it difficult to predict how much money you'll have in retirement. Some types of gold are better than others: Not all gold is created equal. Some kinds of gold, such as jewelry, are not as pure as other forms of gold and may not be accepted by your IRA custodian.

What Are the Types of Gold You Can Hold in a Gold IRA?

You can hold a vast array of IRS-permitted gold in your IRA. This includes physical gold bullion, bars, and minted coins.

Of course, there are many types of each item to choose from, and it can be tough to decide which is best for your specific portfolio goals.

Here is a rundown of the most popular choices to help you make an informed decision:

Gold Bullion

Gold bullion refers to bars or ingots that have both the purity and weight stamped on the bar. The stamping process verifies the bar's validity and is regulated by London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) approved refiners.

Popular gold bullions include Credit Suisse, PAMP Suisse, and Valcambi.

Gold Coins

Gold coins are legal tender minted by a sovereign government and have a face value. The gold must also meet the fineness requirements set by the IRS for inclusion in a Precious Metals IRA.

Popular gold coins include American Gold Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs, and Austrian Philharmonic.

Gold Bars

Gold bars are similar to gold bullion but do not have a face value. They come in various shapes and sizes, with the most popular being cast or stamped.

As with bullion, the weight and purity of the bar are both stamped on the bar for verification. Popular gold bars include those produced by Valcambi, Heraeus, and Perth Mint.

What Is the Best Type of Gold to Invest In?

The best type of gold to invest in is the one that meets your specific investment goals. For example, if you're looking for stability, you may want to invest in gold bullion or coins. But if you're looking for growth potential, then you may want to invest in gold bars.

The Oxford Group has precious metals experts who can help you determine which type of gold is best for your portfolio.

How Much Does It Cost to Start a Gold IRA?

It's actually a lot more affordable than you might think to start a Gold IRA. Noble Gold makes it easy to get started with as little as $2,000, and they offer a wide variety of options to choose from when it comes to investing in gold and other precious metals.

Can You Invest in Gold in an IRA?

Yes, you can invest in physical gold products with an IRA. But there are IRS guidelines that need to be followed to do so. These include buying IRS-permitted products and utilizing IRS-approved depositories or storage.

How Do You Invest in a Gold IRA?

If you're ready to invest in a gold IRA, there are a few things you need to do.

First, you'll need to find a reputable company to work with. Next, you'll need to open a self-directed IRA account with that company. Finally, you'll need to fund your precious metals IRA account and make your investment.

Augusta is one of the easiest and most reputable companies to work with when investing in a gold IRA. They offer a wide variety of options and make the process of setting up and funding your account straightforward.

What Is the Minimum Investment for a Gold IRA?

The minimum investment for a gold IRA will depend on the company you choose to set up your account with.

Companies such as Goldco have a minimum investment of $20,000, while others require at least $50,000.

What Are the IRS-approved Coins Can You Hold in a Gold IRA?

The Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 regulates the permissible types of investments in a self-directed IRA, including precious metals.

The most common IRS-approved coins are American Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs, and Austrian Gold Philharmonic coins. These coins must be .995 pure gold in order to be eligible.

Are Gold Bullions Better Than Gold Coins?

Gold bullions have a lower premium and are not legal tender. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes but are all made of .999 fine gold.

On the other hand, gold coins and silver coins are primarily minted in limited quantities by governments and can carry a much higher premium due to their rarity.

They also have the added benefit of being legal tender, meaning they can be used as currency in case of an emergency.

Are Gold IRAs a Good Idea?

Gold has a long history as a safe haven asset, which means that it tends to perform well during times of economic turmoil. Gold is also a hedge against inflation, meaning that it retains its value better than other assets such as stocks or bonds.

For these reasons, precious metal IRAs can be a good idea for investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios and protect their wealth.

How Can I Liquidate the Precious Metals?

There are a few ways to liquidate precious metals, but one of the easiest is to find a company that buys back metals like gold, platinum, and palladium at the market value or spot price.

This way, you don't have to worry about losing any money on the sale.

American Hartford Gold offers one of the best buyback commitments in the industry, so you can be sure you're getting what your gold is worth when it's time to liquidate.

Is a Gold IRA the Best Way to Invest in Gold?

Yes, a Gold IRA is the best way to invest in gold. When you invest in a Gold IRA, your gold is stored safely and insured against all types of risk, including theft, loss, and natural disaster.

In addition, a Gold IRA offers specific tax benefits that other forms of gold investment do not.

For example, profits from the sale of gold in a Gold IRA are tax-free. So if you're looking for a safe and profitable way to invest in gold, a Gold IRA is the way to go.

Thanks for reading!

