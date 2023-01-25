All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7.

Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.

Guaranteed installment loans for bad credit are popular with online marketplaces like 100Lenders and LendingPoint. They are suitable for loans up to $40,000 with sub-35.99% APRs and longer repayment terms (up to seven years) than traditional payday, auto title, and pawn shop lenders. They are an excellent source of emergency cash to cover short-term expenses such as unpaid utility bills or a down payment on a new vehicle.

Keep reading to learn more about guaranteed installment loans for bad credit from direct lenders, including our top recommendations for online marketplaces, how to qualify, and alternative options for bad credit installment loans, including cash advance apps and Buy Now/Pay Later funding for online store purchases.

Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only

100Lenders - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

FundsJoy - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Poor and Fair Credit

LendingPoint - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Same Day Funding

NextDayPersonalLoans - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Payday Alternative Loans

100Lenders

Rating: 4.9/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: Varies

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 Minutes

With more than 700,000 consumers served to date, 100Lenders is a loan aggregator that connects bad credit borrowers with a network of legit lenders.

Loans on 100Lenders go from $100 to $40,000. One of our favorite things about 100Lenders is its transparency, with a clearly stated disclaimer disclosing all loan terms and conditions, including loan examples. The greater the clarity, the greater the trust.

How to Apply: To apply for a 100Lenders loan, you must complete a loan request application through the online portal. Expect to enter your desired loan amount, monthly income, bank account type, and other qualifying criteria before being matched with a minimum of three lenders. Then, you'll be prompted to select one and sign the loan documentation.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Valid checking or savings bank account

● Government-issued photo ID

● Minimum $1,000 monthly income

Highlights:

● Same day approval

● Loans up to $40,000

● Loose qualification criteria

● Qualified network of participating lenders

● Direct deposit of funds by the next business day

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Same day approval

● No credit check

● No minimum required credit score

● Connects with direct lenders

● Excellent source of no credit check loans

Cons:

● Military personnel not eligible

● Majority of lenders extend up to $10,000

● Minimum $1,000 monthly income required

● Not available to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents

Terms: 100Lenders offers alternative payday advance loans with no credit check from $100 to $40,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) varying by lender. Many lenders offer APRs up to 35.99%. It is not a direct lender but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $20,000 with a 34% APR (no origination fee). On a one-year repayment term, you would pay $23,871.65 ($3,871.65 in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

FundsJoy

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 5.99% — 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 Minutes

The FundsJoy platform connects borrowers with a network of bad credit direct lenders offering loans up to $5,000. They are an excellent source of online personal loans for unexpected expenses such as utility or medical bills, as well as credit card debt consolidation.

One of our favorite things about FundsJoy is its versatility with unsecured loans and secured personal loans. Loan APRs range from 5.99% to 35.99% on 1 to 60-month repayment terms, origination fees of up to 5%, and no minimum required credit score. Plus, it emphasizes speed with a quick 2-minute application before being presented with a list of qualified, legit lenders.

In addition to bad credit installment loans, it offers cash advance and installment loans with APRs, repayment terms, and fee structures varies by lender. APRs are 4.99% to 450% for personal loans, 200% to 1386% for cash advance loans, and 6.63% to 225% for installment loans.

How to Apply: To apply for a FundsJoy loan, you must complete an online application through fundsjoy.com . Then, enter your desired loan amount and all qualifying information, such as frequency, monthly income, and payment source. From there, you'll be connected with several participating lenders before loan signing.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Bank account

● Recurring monthly income

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Valid email and social security number

● Completed application through the FundsJoy portal

Highlights:

● Same day approval

● Loans up to $5,000

● APRs vary by loan type

● Next business day account funding

Pros:

● Loans up to $5,000

● 5.99% to 35.99% APRs

● No credit check

● Direct lenders in their network

● Lightning fast approval times

● One to five-year repayment terms

● No minimum credit score required

● Extensive network of direct lenders

● Bad credit scores accepted

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● No forbearance or hardship options on installment loans

● Loan origination fees of up to 5%

● Maximum loan amount of only $5,000

● Late and insufficient funds fees vary by lender

● High 200% - 1386% APRs for cash advance loans

Terms: FundsJoy offers alternative payday advance loans with no credit check from $200 to $5,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 5.99% - 35.99%. It is not a direct lender but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $4,500 with a 34% APR (no origination fee). On a one-year repayment term, you would pay $5,371.12 ($871.12in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

LendingPoint

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $2,000 — $36,500

APR: 7.99% — 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 580

Approval: 1 — 7 days

Atlanta-based LendingPoint is a popular online marketplace of participating lenders offering guaranteed installment loans for bad credit from $2,000 to $36,500.

Rounding out LendingPoint's offerings are 7.99% to 35.99% APRs with repayment terms from 24 to 72 months with no prepayment penalties. One of its few downsides is its origination fees up to 8%, which FundsJoy and Upstart, two fair to good credit lending portals match.

One of LendingPoint's biggest draws is a dedicated smartphone app that allows you to manage your loan, track credit scores and make on-time payments on your installment loans from direct lenders. None of the other online marketplaces we review have one. Another key benefit with LendingPoint is extensive consumer education resources with helpful articles such as "4 Tips to Help Improve Your Credit Score" and "How Do Home Improvement Loans Work?"

How to Apply: To apply for a LendingPoint loan, you must submit a loan application through the online portal answering basic questions such as desired loan amount, loan purpose, and financial information such as income source and individual pre-tax annual income. Need help completing it? LendingPoint has a dedicated helpline at 888-969-0959.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Bank account

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Highlights:

● Same day approval

● 7.99% to 35.99% APRs

● Bad credit scores accepted

● Excellent source of no credit check loans

● Loans from $2,000 to $36,500

● Repayment terms from 24 to 72 months

● Extensive network of participating lending partners

Pros:

● Loans from $2,000 to $36,500

● 7.99% to 35.99% APRs

● Dedicated helpline

● No prepayment penalties

● Fixed rates and payments

● Funds to your account as soon as the next business day

● Available in 48 states (including the District of Columbia)

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● No hardship or debt help options

● Minimum $1,000 monthly income needed to qualify

● May receive SMS text messages with additional offers

Terms: LendingPoint offers alternative payday advance loans with no credit check from $2,000 to $36,500 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 7.99% to 35.99%. It is not a direct lender but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $11,000 with a 29% APR (no origination fee). On a one-year repayment term, you would pay $12,803.46 ($1,803.46 in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

NextDayPersonalLoans

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 12% — 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 Minutes

Like LendingPoint, Kansas-based NextDayPersonalLoans also connects consumers with a network of lending partners offering loans from $100 to $40,000. Requesting a loan in two minutes or less could disperse funds to your checking account in as little as the next business day.

As with many bad credit installment loan providers, expect APRs of up to 35.99% with repayment terms from 60 to 365 days with origination and prepayment penalties varying by lender. Primarily a source of unsecured loans, no collateral or minimum required credit score required. Any missed payments are subject to additional fees, including late and insufficient funds fees.

How to Apply: To apply for a NextDayPersonalLoans loan, you must complete a loan application through the NextDayPersonalLoans portal. All applications request basic information such as desired loan amount, monthly income, and employment status before being matched with lenders.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Bank account

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Recurring employment income

● Completed application through the NextDayPersonalLoan online portal

Highlights:

● 12% to 35.99% APRs

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Recurring employment income

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Soft inquiry

● Same day approval

● 12% to 35.99% APRs

● Easy qualification criteria

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Not all lenders transparent with rates and fees

● Origination and prepayment fees vary by lender

● Minimum credit score of 500 required for the best rates

Terms: NextDayPersonalLoan offers alternative payday advance loans with no credit check from $100 to $40,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12% - 35.99%. It is not a direct lender but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $15,800 with a 34% APR (no origination fee). On a 1-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $18,858.60 ($3,058.60 in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

What are Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit from Direct Lenders Only, and How Do They Work?

Guaranteed installment loans for bad credit and no credit check installment loans allow individuals to borrow a fixed amount with regularly scheduled payments ("installments") paid over time, plus interest. Every installment loan has a set loan agreement with APR, repayment term, and fee/penalty structure, such as origination, prepayment, late, and insufficient funds fees.

Popular installment loans include auto, mortgage, student, and personal loans. This guide covers guaranteed personal installment loans up to $40,000 with APRs in the 5.99% to 35.99% range, a steal compared to traditional payday loans with 400%+ APRs.

Guaranteed installment loans can be used for all types of expenses, including past-due water bills, debt consolidation, home Improvement projects, moving costs, funeral expenses, and more.

In terms of overall personal loan debt growth, 2021 saw total and secured personal loan growth of +$5.90B (+4.6%) (Experian), with the fastest growing average person alone balances from 2020 to 2021 belonging to District of Columbia residents (17%), followed by New Mexico (+9.1%), Wyoming (+8.2% ), Arizona (+8%), and Alaska (+7%).

For more information on average personal loan balances and growth trajectory since 2020, visit Experian - The Average Personal Loan Balance Rose 3.7% in 2021

Features of Guaranteed Installment for Bad Credit from Direct Lenders

Here are all of the top features of bad credit guaranteed installment loans and alternative payday loans from direct lenders (e.g. credit unions) and online marketplaces.

Easier to Qualify. Most bad credit-guaranteed installment loan agreements have loose qualification criteria, not relying solely on credit scores and debt-to-income ratios. Instead, you need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident 18 years or older with a minimum monthly income (usually $800 or $1,000), employment history, and a valid checking account.

APRs below 35.99%. Any APR Below 35.99% on bad credit guaranteed installment loans is fair.

For perspective, here are the average person alone interest rates by credit score, as reported by Bankrate. Note these APR ranges are subject to change due to ongoing Federal Reserve rate hikes.

● 720–850 - 10.73%-12.5%

● 690–719 - 13.5%-15.5%

● 630–689- 17.8%-19.9%

● 300–629- 28.5%-32%

Remember, other factors determine your APRs, such as income, debt-to-income ratio, employment status, and loan term.

Same Day Approval. The best bad credit installment loans fund in as little as 24 to 72 hours. All you need is a valid checking or savings account.

Greater Transparency. Online marketplaces like 100Lenders and NextDayPersonalLoans have visible disclaimers on every page advertising loan amounts, APRs, states where lenders operate, and loan examples for an overall picture of what a loan could look like.

Soft Inquiries. Many bad credit guaranteed installment loan lenders perform soft credit pulls, which do not affect your credit.

How Do I Qualify For Bad Credit Guaranteed Installment Loans?

Keep Your Credit Score Up to Par. Before applying for any loan, we highly recommend boosting your credit score by as many points as possible. This strategy means paying off all outstanding loan contract balances, making on-time payments, and disputing errors on your credit report.

Remember to pay attention to your credit utilization rate on all revolving credit cards and lines of credit or the ratio of total debt to credit limit. Aim for a credit utilization rate at or under 40% on your secured personal loans, unsecured personal loans, and other lines of credit. Aim for < 10%, and you're golden!

To retrieve your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and Transunion), visit annualcreditreport.com .

For reference, here are FICO's official credit score grades:

● Excellent: 781-850

● Good: 661-780

● Fair: 601-660

● Poor: 500-600

● Very Poor: 300-499

How Do I Find Bad Credit Guaranteed Installment Loans with No Credit Check?

Here are our top recommendations for finding the best guaranteed installment loans with a bad credit score.

Compare Rates. We highly recommend shopping around and evaluating a minimum of three guaranteed installments for bad credit lenders or alternative payday lenders. Evaluate a mix of banks, credit unions, and online lenders. Pre-qualifying allows you to discover the lowest rates without impacting your credit score.

Evaluate Fees. Today, most bad credit guaranteed loans and alternative payday loan companies assess no origination or prepayment penalties. At best, they should only charge late fees, usually, a fixed percentage of the due balance or up to $39, whichever is greater.

Note, FundsJoy may charge origination fees of up to 5% (depending on the lender).

What Are Bad Credit Guaranteed Installment Loans Used For?

A bad credit guaranteed installment loan can be used for all types of expenses, including but not limited to the following:

● Medical bills

● Large purchases

● Auto financing

● Impromptu vacations

● Home repairs

● Debt consolidation

● Tax debt

● Past due utility bills

Of course, as with all alternative payday loans and installment loans, there are some exceptions. For example, many bad credit-guaranteed installment lenders need to allow funds to be used to pay college tuition for a down payment on a new home. Please consult your guaranteed installment direct lender or online Marketplace for all terms and conditions.

What Are Alternatives To Guaranteed Installment Loans?

Today, many lending options extend beyond bad credit guaranteed installment loans. Here are our favorite ones.

"Buy Now, Pay Later." Are you looking to make a large online purchase at your favorite retailer with an installment loan? Consider "Buy Now, Pay Later" like Klarna, Afterpay, and Affirm, allowing consumers to pay purchases in equal installments. For example, an $800 purchase will be split into four equal payments of $200, with the first installment ($200) due at checkout.

Be aware that late/missed payment penalties and finance charges on loans past 30 days may apply.

We like BNPL programs for their 0% interest (assuming it's paid back in 30 days), payment splits, soft inquiries, and better cash flow management.

Credit Card Cash Advances. Cash advances are loans issued by your credit card company, borrowing against your line of credit.

Note that credit card cash advances have several provisions, such as fees (up to 5%), ATM fees, and the inability to exceed your credit card's current available balance. Another one is limits, with advances capped up to a certain percentage of your credit card limit. For example, a $20,000 credit limit and a 30% cash advance limit allow you to borrow $6,000 cash. Consider this a decent source of loans for bad credit.

Cash Advance Apps. In addition to personal installment loans, we are big fans of cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit, an excellent source of emergency cash for short-term expenses like unpaid water and electric bills.

Download either app, connect a direct deposit receiving checking account, submit proof of income, and borrow up to $100 a day/$ 750 per pay period (Earnin) or up to $250 (Brigit). All funds are dispersed within one to three business days and paid back on your next payday.

How Can I Improve My Credit Score?

To improve your chances of securing lower APRs on your next guaranteed installment loan for bad credit from direct lenders, we recommend boosting your credit score with the following strategies.

Make Payments On Time, Every Time. By far, payment history is FICO's No. 1 consideration. Pay all outstanding installment loan balances to zero each month. Even a single 30, 60, or 90-day late payment can remain on your credit report for seven years.

Dispute Credit Card Errors. One in five Americans discovers errors from direct lenders on their credit reports. This includes account reporting mistakes, such as incorrect balances, credit limits, and payment dates. If you find an error, dispute the error with the credit reporting company.

Here are the dispute resolution links for Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion.

● Experian - www.experian.com/disputes/main.html

● Equifax - www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-dispute/

● TransUnion - https://dispute.transunion.com

Lower Credit Utilization. Calculated as the amount of revolving credit versus total debt, credit utilization accounts for 30% of your credit score. Therefore, keep your credit utilization rate below 30%, with a preference for the single digits.

For perspective, here are the five key categories comprising your credit score and their weighted percentage.

● Payment history - 35%

● Amounts owed - 30%

● Length of credit history - 15%

● Credit mix - 10%

● New credit- 10%

Consider Debt Consolidation. If you have multiple high-interest credit cards, a debt consolidation loan can combine into a single, lower-interest monthly payment. The benefits of debt consolidation include saving money, quicker debt payoff, and cutting down on monthly bills.

Request Higher Credit Limits. The higher your credit limit and the lower your outstanding debt, the lower your credit utilization.

How Did We Pick These Lenders?

Comparing the best guaranteed installment loans for bad credit providers, we analyzed each online marketplace's APRs, repayment terms, fee structures, and various perks such as consumer education and financial/hardship resources.

Our preference was bad credit, guaranteed installment loan companies offering sub-35.99% APRs with two to seven-year repayment terms and no origination or prepayment penalties. Compared to two to four-week traditional payday auto title and pawn shop loans with 300% and 400%+ APRs and excessive renewal fees, these lenders are much more consumer friendly. But remember, not all bad credit direct lenders or online marketplaces qualify for instant approval.

Another key consideration was transparency. Our recommended online marketplaces have clear and visible disclaimers with loan amount/APR options, representative loan examples, and data usage policies. All disclaimers make it clear that your information may be passed on to aggregators and not actual lenders, allowing you to explore your options better.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you get a guaranteed loan with bad credit?

Yes, getting a guaranteed installment loan with bad credit and instant approval is possible. Many lending companies have recognized the need for bad credit borrowers to have access to low APR installment loans without an established credit history as recognized by the major credit bureaus. That's why we highly recommend online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and VivaLoans.

What app will let me borrow money instantly?

Two highly recommended instant approval cash advance apps are Earnin and Brigit. These best installment loans offer quick emergency cash to cover short-term expenses (up to $100 a day or $750 per pay period). All you need to be is currently employed with regular direct deposits going to a valid checking account, where loan proceeds will be withdrawn on your next payday.

Where is the easiest place to get a loan?

The easiest way to get instant approval for a guaranteed installment loan or alternative payday loans is through payday, pawnshop, or auto title lending companies. Although they offer same-day support and next-day funding, we highly advise against them thanks to our regularly high predatory 300%+ APRs and excessive renewal fees known to pad interest charges. Do not be surprised if your credit history becomes damaged after using these services.

Conclusion

All in all, there are plenty of instant funding installment loans for bad credit borrowers. They come with favorable APRs, repayment terms, and fee structures that make it easy to repay them without entering a vicious pay cycle, unlike payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans. However, suppose you need quick cash for emergencies like unpaid medical bills or a much-needed down payment on a new vehicle. In that case, all of these no credit check and instant approval alternative payday loans marketplaces are a safe bet.