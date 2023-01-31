All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7.

Need fast cash for emergency expenses like past-due auto repair bills? Do you prefer not to break the bank with payday loans and outrageous 400% APRs? Fortunately, borrowers of all credit types can enjoy sub-35.99% APR instant cash advance loans with flexible repayment periods and minimal fees. Even those with less-than-perfect credit may qualify, as many do not run credit checks.

One of the best ways to secure instant cash loans from legit lenders is to work through online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and LifeLoans. Acting as intermediaries/lending networks, they connect borrowers with a qualified list of legit cash advance lenders competing for your business. They are known for quick 2-minute applications with instant approval and funding to your checking account as early as the next business day.

Keep reading to learn more about instant cash loans, including our recommended online marketplaces, how to find the best lenders, and a word on promising cash advance apps offering 0% interest and all-around flexibility.

Best Instant Cash Advance Loans

ZippyLoans - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

LifeLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Instant Payday Alternative Loans

NextDayPersonalLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Personal Loans with Low Credit

FundsJoy - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Poor and Fair Credit

100Lenders - 4.6/5.0 - Best Website

ZippyLoans

Rating: 4.9/5.0

Amount: $100 — $15,000

APR: 12% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

If you need quick emergency cash for an unexpected home repair or utility bill, then an instant cash advance from ZippyLoans is up to the task.

ZippyLoans is an online marketplace that issues loan offers from $100 to $15,000 with same-day approval and next day funding. Unlike traditional payday loans with 400%+ interest rates, every participating lender in the network offers much more favorable terms, such as sub-35.99% APRs, flexible repayment periods, and a quick and easy online form that matches you with lenders in an instant.

One of the best things about taking out online cash loans with ZippyLoans is its transparency. All lending terms are explicitly stated in the website's Terms and Conditions, along with a representative loan example, to get an idea of what you can expect to pay.

All in all, we highly recommend ZippyLoans for its extensive network of lenders and overall flexibility.

How to Apply: It only takes less than five minutes to submit a ZippyLoans loan application. Upon submission of your personal details, expect to be matched with a list of qualified lenders competing for your business, with personal loan documentation signing to follow after that.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Regular employment income

● Valid checking account

● Completed online application through the ZippyLoans website

Fees:

● No prepayment penalties

● Origination and late fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $15,000

● Annual percentage rate from 12% to 35.99%

● 5-minute approval time

● No minimum required credit score

● No credit check, so bad credit is ok

● Receive funds quickly by next day

● Legit multiple lenders presented at once

● Intuitive and easy-to-use application form

● Loan requests can be made 24/7

Cons:

● Not all lenders are equally transparent

● Maximum loan amount of $15,000 lower than competing lending networks

Terms: ZippyLoans offers alternative payday advance loans from $100 to $15,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 5.99% - 35.99%. It is not a direct lender, but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $12,800 with a 28% APR (no origination fee). On a 1-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $14,823.32 ($2,023.32 in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

LifeLoans

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Kansas-based LifeLoans is a highly reputable lender network that acts as an intermediary, connecting those with bad credit with a qualified list of lenders ready to offer between $100 and $40,000.

Its $100 to $40,000 loans can cover virtually any personal expense, such as unpaid medical bills, impromptu vacations, and even debt consolidation. In addition, its short-term online cash advance loan offers vary in terms of interest rates and loan amounts based on the borrower and any applicable state laws.

Another thing those with bad credit can appreciate with LifeLoans is its simplified online application and instant decisions for an instant cash advance. To be matched with the best cash advance online lenders, it takes two minutes to provide all your details, including desired loan amount and all contact/financial information.

How to Apply: To apply for a LifeLoans loan, visit lifeloans.com and hit the bright green "Start Now" button on the upper right corner to request a loan with a 5-minute form. It's an easy-to-use online application that uses a helpful progress bar that lets you know where you are at each step of the process.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Valid checking account

● Valid contact information (home address and phone number)

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000 required

● Completed online application through the LifeLoans website

Fees:

● No prepayment fees

● Origination, late payment, and insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Soft inquiry

● Easy to apply in a minute

● Same day approval for bad credit

● Strong advocates of responsible lending

● Funds to your bank account early as the next business day

● Clearly stated Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Advertiser Disclosure

Cons:

● Must be employed for a minimum of four weeks

● Not all lenders can offer your requested amount.

Terms: LifeLoans offers alternative payday advance loans from $100 to $40,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 5.99% - 35.99%. It is not a direct lender, but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $3,800 with a 25% APR (no origination fee). On a 1-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $4,334.02 ($534.02 in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

NextDayPersonalLoan

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Like LifeLoans, NextDayPersonalLoan is vital in helping cash-strapped borrowers look for quick cash advances to cover short-term expenses.

We like how diversified NextDayPersonalLoan's lender network is. Participating direct lenders offer loans from $100 to $40,000 to favorable 12% to 35.99% APRs. In a world where payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans charge access of 300% and 400% APRs, it's nice to see short-term cash issued for much less interest.

We highly recommend NextDayPersonalLoan's loose qualification criteria and instant cash loans that can be deposited to your bank account as early as the next business day. All in all, it's a very convenient way to borrow money.

How to Apply: It takes less than five minutes to get started with a NextDayPersonalLoan loan. First, visit nextdaypersonalloan.com and click on the bright orange "Get Started" button to complete a multi-step form before being presented with a list of qualified lenders.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Monthly income of $1,000 or more

● Employment for a minimum of four weeks

● Completed online application through the NextDayPersonalLoan website

Fees:

● Origination and prepayment penalties vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● 12% to 35.99% APRs

● No credit check

● Bad credit is OK

● Same day approval on instant cash advance

● Funds to your account by the next day

● Secure online loan request form

● Easier loan qualification than a credit union member

Cons:

● Not all loan requests are granted

● No hardship or forbearance options

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000 required

● Need to be currently employed for a minimum of four weeks

● Not available to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents

Terms: NextDayPersonalLoan offers alternative payday advance loans from $100 to $40,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12% - 35.99%. It is not a direct lender but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $15,800 with a 34% APR (no origination fee). On a 1-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $18,858.60 ($3,058.60 in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

FundsJoy

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $200 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

FundsJoy is one of our highly recommended lending networks, allowing those with bad credit to borrow up to $5,000. Although its maximum $5,000 limit is lower than competitors like NextDayPersonalLoan and LifeLoans, its sub-35.99% APRs, flexible repayment structure, and automated loan request system (which works equally well on desktop and mobile) are more than enough to compensate.

Repayment with FundsJoy also goes from 12 to 60 months.

One of the best things about FundsJoy is that it offers representative APR examples. It offers a sample loan and provides a monthly payment, total amount payable, and interest charges. All of this is done to promote transparency and educate borrowers on what charges they can expect on cash loans.

Look to FundsJoy if you want to borrow money to cover unexpected expenses or treats such as a vacation or an impromptu wedding. Depending on the lender, you may even receive it within a few hours.

How to Apply: Applying for a FundsJoy loan is very easy. Once you are on the FundsJoy website, click on the "Get Started" button to start the process. It will ask for your desired loan amount, contact financial info, and other details to determine which lenders can offer you a deal. The entire process takes at most five minutes.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Must be currently employed

● Completed online application through the FundsJoy website

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late penalties vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $5,000

● Free service to use for instant cash advance

● Easier signup process than credit union

● 12 to 60-month repayment terms

● Representative APR examples available

● Same-day approval and instant funding

● Sub 35.99% APRs on many cash loans

● An excellent alternative to payday loans

● No minimum credit score for those with bad credit

Cons:

● Hard inquiries may apply

● Late payment fees vary by lender

Terms: FundsJoy offers alternative payday advance loans from $200 to $5,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 5.99% - 35.99%. It is not a direct lender, but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $4,500 with a 34% APR (no origination fee). On a 1-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $5,371.12 ($871.12in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

100Lenders

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Overland Park, Kansas-based 100Lenders provides an easy and fast way for bad credit borrowers to take out an instant cash advance, with deposits to your bank account as little as the next day.

All 100Lenders online cash advance loans are good for $100 to $40,000 with many sub 35.99% APR options available. Origination, prepayment, and late fees vary by lender, so review all loan terms carefully. Another key benefit is its simplified online application form and loan agreement, protected by 256-bit encryption to ensure all your data are kept safe.

How to Apply: Applying for a 100Lenders loan takes approximately five minutes. Once qualified with a list of legit lenders, no documents can be reviewed and signed with funds to your checking or savings account as soon as the next day.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Must be currently employed

● Completed online application through the 100Lenders website

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late penalties vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Excellent source of fast cash loans

● Sub 35.99% APR loans available

● Same day approval

● Online application takes less than five minutes to complete

● Funds to bank account as early as the next business day

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Majority of users are extended loans from $100 to $1,000

● Information may go to third-party aggregators, who may upsell you additional products and services

● Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont cannot apply for cash advance loans

Terms: 100Lenders offers alternative payday advance loans with no credit check from $100 to $40,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) varying by lender. Many lenders offer APRs up to 35.99%. It is not a direct lender but an online marketplace connecting borrowers with a network of lenders, each with their own origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees terms, all deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on the aforementioned APRs, a representative loan would be for $20,000 with a 34% APR (no origination fee). On a one-year repayment term, you would pay $23,871.65 ($3,871.65 in total interest paid). Several factors affect the APRs you are offered, including your credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

What Are Cash Advance Loans?

Also known as payday loans or payday advance loans, cash advance loans are short-term loans of up to $500. They are typically due by your next payday, repaid using a borrower's posted check or via direct access to his/her bank account.

There are many reasons why bad credit borrowers take out online cash advance loans, such as avoiding bounced checks, limiting overdraft fees, paying a past due mortgage bill, or handling unexpected auto and home repairs.

Benefits of cash loans include fast access to cash, no minimum required credit score, and seamless application processes, with many lending networks offering two-minute applications for same-day approval and next-day funding.

How Do Cash Advances Work?

How cash advances work is a relatively straightforward process to understand.

Unlike traditional installment loans, a instant cash advance assesses a flat rate fee based on the amount borrowed. This flat rate fee can equal up to $20 for every $100 borrowed, resulting in 400%+ APRs, repaid by your next payday.

However, lending networks like NewDayPersonalLoan and ZippyLoan have participating lenders that can offer instant cash advance with low, sub-35.99% APR online cash loans, longer repayment periods, and no origination or prepayment penalties.

A representative instant cash advance example would be as follows. A $5 loan fee on a $500 loan with a 14-day repayment period returns an APR of 26.07%, a world's away from the 400% + APRs traditional payday loans are known for.

To qualify for a cash loan/alternative payday loan, many lenders require borrowers to be 18 years of age or older with proof of income and a valid checking account.

Depending on the state (and in accordance with state law), there are maximum allowable online cash advance amounts, fees, and APRs. As of 2022, 19 states cap APRs on installment loans at 35.99% or less versus 36% to 60% (13 states) and more than 60% (13 states). Only Delaware and Missouri impose no APR caps.

Cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit work differently than traditional online cash loans.

For starters, all cash advance online lending activity occurs in-app. After downloading the app, users are prompted to connect bank accounts in an instant. In addition, Earnin applies a "one-size fits all" lending policy, whereas Brigit uses a unique scoring system to determine how much cash advances you're eligible for (up to $250). This scoring system calculates your average pay deposits, payment frequency, and other criteria to assess a "Brigit" score from 40 to 100.

Consider Brigit's scoring system a more digitized and instant version of actual credit scoring to determine your eligibility and ability to repay a loan.

Regarding funds disbursement, instant decision cash advance apps work differently than traditional cash advance loans. Some cash advance apps charge a small Express fee for immediate access to your funds. Others take upwards of three business days with standard processing. In any case, all loan proceeds are paid back by your next payday, thus the reason for 0% interest.

We highly recommend a minimum of three cash advance apps and their borrowing limits/terms to determine which one to apply for a cash loan with.

In short, anyone with a valid bank account with verifiable proof of income (e.g., pay stubs are electronic timesheets) and regular direct deposits or paychecks may all use cash advance apps. Over time, existing customers will find it easier to use these apps, as all information is already imported.

Lastly, with regards to usage fees, Earnin doesn’t even charge anything. Instead, it asks for a voluntary tip of up to $14 with each transaction. In turn, Brigit asks for a monthly $9.99 membership fee, largely on the back of its consumer education programs including budgeting tools and a credit builder.

If deciding between either one, go with Earnin if you are looking for high borrowing limits and Brigit if you need a bit more help with your overall financial picture.

How Can I Find The Best Instant Cash Advance?

Here are our top recommendations for finding the best cash advance for your financial needs.

Shop Around. Compare lending terms from a minimum of three online instant cash advance lenders. Aim for APRs under 35.99% with flexible repayment terms that extend beyond the traditional two to four-week period. Under no circumstances should you have to pay origination and prepayment penalties.

Evaluate Eligibility Requirements. At most, instant cash lenders should only require 18 years of age with U.S. citizenship/permanent residency and a minimum monthly income of $800/4-week employment period.

Third-Party Review Sites. As part of our evaluation, we scoured the web for third-party reviews, preferring lending marketplaces with a favorable ratio of negative to positive feedback.

Understand APRs. Knowing that most states cap installment loans at 35.99% (even for bad credit borrowers) understand annual percentage rates from a representative loan example perspective. Loan examples will clarify what you can expect your total monthly payments and interest charges to be.

Consider Cash Advance Apps. Over the past several years, cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit have exploded in popularity thanks to their 0% interest, instant approval, and flexible lending terms. In exchange for submitting proof of employment (e.g., pay stubs or electronic timesheets) and a voluntary tip or nominal monthly membership fee, both offer 0% interest rates on loans of up to $100 per day/$750 per pay period, repaid on your next payday.

Note that each cash advance app has its niche specialty. For example, Dave is well known for low fees, whereas Brigit is primarily known for miscellaneous perks like credit-building tools and identity theft protection. Our personal favorite, Earnin, offers the highest amount ($750 per pay period).

Consider cash advance apps an excellent alternative to alternative payday loans and credit cards.

Can I Get a Cash Advance With Bad Credit And No Credit Check?

Yes, getting an instant cash advance with poor credit and no credit check is possible.

However, meeting minimum qualification criteria applies. For example, the most reputable online marketplaces feature lenders who require that you be 18 years of age or older with U.S. citizenship/permanent residency, a minimum of $800 in monthly income, and four weeks of employment.

What Are Cash Advance Apps, and How Are They Different From Traditional Cash Advances?

In terms of how they work, instant advance apps and loans are apart worldwide.

Similarities

Single Pay Cycle. Instant advance apps and loans require repayment on your next payday.

Online. Both instant cash advance and apps offer a convenient way of applying with an online form. In the case of cash advance apps, all that is required is a quick download of Earnin, Brigit, or any of your favorite ones in the App Store or Google Play store. With online cash advance loans, marketplaces like ZippyLoans and VivaLoans have a quick five-minute application form that connects you to a list of qualified lenders nearly instantaneously.

Loan Amounts. Online lending networks with participating instant cash advance companies are likely to award higher loan amounts of up to $40,000. In turn, advance apps like Earnin and Brigit offer far less amounts (up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period).

Differences

Flexibility. Unlike traditional cash advances, cash advance apps have safeguards to prevent overdrafts. However, provisions may exempt cash advance apps from legal liability if they decide to withdraw funds when balances are negative. The Dave app is primarily known for its strong overdraft protection policies, which alert users that an account is in danger of being withdrawn. Do not forget no credit checks for some.

Costs. APRs on legit, instant cash advances from direct lenders and online marketplaces usually top at 35.99% APR. Advance apps access 0% interest as long as loans are repaid with your next paycheck. Another area where cash advances are strong is with repayment extensions (e.g., Brigit and its neat feature of allowing users to reschedule their due dates). For those that have irregular incomes, this feature is a godsend.

Protections. Advance apps offer more value to poor credit borrowers than a cash loan from an online lender. For example, Brigit provides a suite of budget management tools, including identity theft protection and a credit builder. For a nominal $9.99 monthly membership fee, we appreciate the extra leg work.

Different Qualification Technology. When it comes to verifying a borrower's eligibility for online cash advance loans, advance apps are more sophisticated. For example, Brigit awards a proprietary score from 40 to 100, evaluating prospective borrowers on their creditworthiness based on payment frequency, average bank account balance, and other variables that they feel speak to their ability to repay loans. Kudos for not having to worry about a credit line.

In turn, cash advance loans are pretty straightforward, with all supporting documentation provided upfront and not automatically pulled as cash advance apps do.

What Are The Disadvantages Of Cash Advance Apps?

Our opinion is that there are a few disadvantages to these apps. If you can call it a disadvantage, companies like Dave and Brigit are not classified as direct lenders, more so facilitators allowing access to your payday funds ahead of schedule. Because of this, it often takes work to discern any costs. For example, Earnin allows a $14 voluntary tip with every transaction. With a $100 advance, a $14 tip technically means a higher “APR.”. Fortunately, tipping the app is voluntary, not mandatory.

The learning curve is the second and final disadvantage of using cash advance apps. They require downloads through the App Store or Google Play store, which may not bode well for those who are less smartphone-savvy. Additionally, there are additional qualification criteria to consider, where you must provide proof of income using electronic timesheets or pay stubs. Not all employed people have access to this.

Despite these things, there are many more advantages (e.g. no credit check) over disadvantages with cash advance apps. Generous borrowing limits, same-day processing, an easy-to-use interface, and similar features make them a viable choice for your next emergency loan.

What Are Some Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps?

If cash advance apps or online marketplace loans are out of reach, not all hope is lost in finding the funding you need for those short-term expenses.

One option is to take out a credit card cash advance. Credit card cash advances withdraw money against your credit card limit, usually up to $500. However, they operate differently than traditional personal or installment loans.

For starters, fees can be as high as 6% of the requested amount, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you request a $500 cash advance with a 2% fee, your credit line will have $510 withdrawn ($500 cash advance plus the $20 fee). If you draw funds from an ATM, you can also expect ATM fees.

Another option for those who need help using cash advance apps or applying for advance loans is a short-term Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) loan. Typically offered by banks and credit unions, CDFI loans are known for serving underserved communities. APRs usually range from 4% to 9% with small origination fees, a much better deal than traditional payday loans.

A final option is to request a loan from family and friends. Depending on your relationship, you may or may not pay interest. However, it is wise to put larger loans in writing with an agreed payback date and any assessed interest, which is likely lower than anything you may pay with a traditional loan. Not to mention, you should expect no credit check from them.

We only recommend payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans as a last resort. These three loan types are the most predatory of them, with their outrageous 300% and 400%+ APRs and endless snowballing of debt. Also, remember that every extension incurs renewal fees. Between interest charges and renewal fees, it's not a surprise for them to surpass the actual principal amount.

Tips On What To Avoid With Cash Advance

As with all loans, the lending industry is rife with cash advance scams from predatory lenders skirting state laws with higher-than-mandated APRs and excessive renewal fees.

However, it is relatively easy to spot a cash advance scam by watching out for the following signs:

Unwanted Phone Calls. Never accept a phone call from a cash advance scammer. Often, they employ aggressive marketing tactics, calling offers "one in a lifetime" or similar verbiage. These cash advance scammers are very well known for high-pressure tactics.

Aggressive Debt Collection. Cash advance companies often employ aggressive debt collection practices. The most unscrupulous ones are known to send mailers advising unsuspecting borrowers of “old debts” from an actual cash advance company without providing details. According to the Fair Debt Collections Protection Act by the Federal Trade Commission , all debt collectors are required to disclose the creditor's name, the amount owed, and instructions on how to dispute or validate the debt. Feel free to follow up and ask for this information.

No/Super Short Disclaimers. Ensure that your online cash advance loan direct lenders or online marketplace has clear and explicit disclaimers confirming APRs, how they use your data, what states they operate in, and other high-level details. Look for a representative loan example, which will give you a better sense of the types of fees you can expect.

Requests for Money Upfront. Under no circumstances should you ever have to pay money upfront to guarantee funds. Many websites require fees, often a small percentage of the loan proceeds. Alternative forms of upfront payment could be requested in prepaid cards, gift cards, or Western Union money transfers.

If you suspect a cash advance lender is an actual scam, the Better Business Bureau has a reputable Scam Tracker tool that allows you to report or look up scams. Remember, legit cash advance lenders will never guarantee a loan in advance.

One of our favorite resources for filing cash advance complaints is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), one of the country's most well-known financial product and service advocates. They have an excellent track record with thousands of intercepted complaints from consumers each week, which are disputed directly with the lending companies in question. Most respond within 15 days.

Outside of suspected cash advance loan scams, poor credit borrowers can inquire regarding suspicious credit repair services, debt settlement services, payday loans, money transfer services, prepaid cards, and virtually every financial product and service under the sun.

How Do I Find Legitimate Cash Advance Loans?

Follow all the steps below to ensure that your recently discovered cash advance is legit.

Use Online Marketplaces. Unlike working with a single direct lender with a single set of rates and terms, online marketplaces like NextDayPersonalLoans and 100Lenders connect you to hundreds of legit lenders simultaneously. Once you submit an application, expect to be matched with lenders in line with your borrowing profile. Note that not all online marketplaces will extend your desired loan amount.

Watch Out for Scam Behavior. Issuing time-sensitive guarantees on rates, predatory collections calls, no published disclaimers, and similar clues are telltale signs that your cash advance is not legit. So be sure to watch out for all these signs to avoid becoming the victim of a scam. Remember, you have virtually hundreds of options to choose from to pay for that unexpected bill.

Consider Apps. Cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit offer a vital lifeline to those looking for quick cash for an emergency expense. Earnin is known for its high borrowing limits (up to $750 per pay period), whereas Brigit offers a nice suite of budgeting tools, including a credit builder. Not to mention, both of these apps have thousands of five-star reviews on the App Store and Google Play stores, widely acclaimed for same day funding, easy application process, and innovative way to apply for a cash and receive instant advances.

To choose the best loan apps for a short term loan/extra money, consider the amount you need to borrow. If it's more than $250, look to Earnin. If less than $250, Brigit and Dave fit the bill. Remember that cash advance apps do not require a credit check, helping expand your options before getting an instant lending decision on a personal loan.

How Did We Pick These Cash Advance Lenders?

After exhaustive research comparing more than 25 different advance direct lenders and online marketplaces, we narrowed it down to five cash advance online options.

These five were selected based on several key initiatives, such as borrowing limits, APRs, fee structure, and repayment term flexibility.

Outside of details, we considered various perks, such as consumer education and transparency.

All of our advance lenders have permanently featured disclaimers with Terms of Service, Privacy Policies, and advertiser disclosures that let poor credit borrowers know how data is being used. In addition, all provide representative examples to illustrate estimated monthly payments and total payback amounts. Representative examples are for informational purposes only.

Although the best online advance lenders and apps offer excellent terms, all lenders and lending partners reserve the right to adjust amounts, repayment lengths, and APRs based on your credit profile. Not all borrowers are eligible for a loan or a specific amount.

Frequently Asked Questions

What loan apps give you cash advances instantly?

Many loan apps offer a 0% interest for a small nominal fee or voluntary tip. Three of the better-known ones are Earnin, Brigit, and Dave. Earnin offers up to $750 per pay period with Instant cash through its innovative Lightning Speed feature.

Brigit (up to $250) and Dave (up to $500) work similarly with the same processing times/repayment period. Just be sure to make payment by the due date.

What is the easiest loan to get approved for?

The easiest loans to get approval on are loan apps, payday, pawn shop, and auto title loans. Most of these direct lenders require no minimum credit scores with only income verification and employment status. However, a payday loan's outrageous 400% APRs require the use of collateral, and excessive renewal fees past the four-week mark are out of reach for most people. We highly recommend avoiding all of these predatory personal loans and going for an advance online with direct deposit instead.

How long does it take to receive online instant cash advances?

An alternative payday option like online instant cash advances can take as little as 24 hours. All of our recommended online marketplaces offer 5-minute applications with same-day approval and funding to your checking account by the next day.

For a small nominal fee, advance apps like Earnin and Brigit also have instant deposit options.

What's a better option — cash advance apps or payday loans?

The choice is unquestionably clear. Cash advance apps are much better than payday loans thanks to their 0% interest (as long as the next payday repays it), overdraft fee protections, and simplicity, which applies through an app and not a payday loan store. Remember the standard two-week $400 payday loan accrues roughly $60 in fees versus zero for a cash advance app loan.

Conclusion

Fortunately, there are many loan options for low credit score borrowers to avoid traditional payday loans and go for loan apps and reputable online marketplaces offering superior rates (sub-35.99% interest rate), repayment terms, direct deposit, and fee flexibility. Those with poor credit can also enjoy same-day approval and funds by the next day, which they must have for anyone looking to cover unexpected bills and all of life's smaller financial curve balls.