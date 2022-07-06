Best Payday Loans: Top 5 Lenders For Emergency Cash In 2022

If you're in a financial fix and need a quickfire solution, then you might have thought of applying for a cash advance loan - which is where our best payday loan services come in.

Payday loans are short-term loans that are processed and dispensed fast, typically within 24-36 hours, to help loan seekers offset personal emergencies.

And while these types of loans don't require credit checks, they do attract high-interest rates that can further worsen your financial situation.

As a result, it is crucial to apply for loans from reputable payday lenders like MoneyMutual with reasonable interest rates and friendly policies.

But with many lenders around, knowing which one to apply from can prove challenging, especially if it's your first time seeking emergency funding.

To help you out, we'll take an in-depth look at some of the best cash advance loans marketplaces, paying close attention to their eligibility criteria, loan limits, and policies.

Let's get started.

Best Payday Loans Online:

MoneyMutual : Best for instant payday loans

: Best for instant payday loans CashUSA : Easy registration and fast loan approval

: Easy registration and fast loan approval BadCreditLoans : Loans for bad credit score

: Loans for bad credit score Zippyloan : Variety of loans available

: Variety of loans available CreditLoan : Best for educational resources

1. MoneyMutual - Best Payday Loan Overall

Pros:

Simplistic interface

Friendly eligibility criteria

Member of Online Lenders Alliance

Large network of lenders

Fast loan approval

Educational resources

Cons:

$5,000 loan limit

Not available in Connecticut and New York

Since launching in 2010, MoneyMutual claims to have helped over 2 million clients improve their financial prospects.

And as one of the most respected platforms in the payday loans industry, securing a short-term personal loan is easier on MoneyMutual than most other payday loan services.

It’s also worth noting that MoneyMutual is a proud member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) and uses industry-standard encryption to keep your personal data secure.

On average, you’ll take about 15 minutes to complete MoneyMutual’s registration form.

Be prepared to provide details like your state of residence, email address, bank account details, and employment details to fill out the form successfully.

For MoneyMutual to forward your application to its in-network lenders, you’ll need to satisfy the following criteria:

Be a US resident

Be 18 years or older

Earn at least $800/m

Have an active checking account

Have a valid email address and phone number

And if you’re wondering whether you can secure an online payday loan with a bad credit score, then you’ll be glad to learn that MoneyMutual doesn’t perform credit checks to determine eligibility.

However, your payday loan application won’t be successful if you’re unemployed, don't have an active bank account, or don’t earn consistent income.

You’ll also appreciate that MoneyMutual is easy to use.

The website is simplistic and boasts a minimalistic layout that makes navigation and personal loan application easy, even for non-tech savvy clients.

You can also learn a thing or two about financial products like business cash advance, online payday loans, credit cash advance, and cash advance instalment plans by clicking on the ‘Resources’ button.

And while MoneyMutual has a fairly active customer support team, reaching out via email isn't recommended as it’ll take longer to receive feedback. Instead, you can call directly through 844 276 2063 to get instant feedback.

Fortunately, you’ll rarely need to call MoneyMutual as it has some pretty detailed FAQs to guide you on registration and loan application.

But is MoneyMutual a legit option? Well, yes, and for several reasons.

As an industry leader, MoneyMutual is highly regarded by both clients and, even more importantly, online payday loan lenders. Therefore, your chances of securing urgent personal loans increase by up to 50% when applying through MoneyMutual.

It’s also impressive that MoneyMutual partners with a large network of lenders, which allows you to compare offers and choose personal loans with the best rates.

2. CashUSA - Great For Quick Loans

Pros:

Fast registration

Reasonable eligibility criteria

Useful educational resources

Partners with several lenders

Secure & reliable

Simplistic, easy to use website

Cons:

$1000/m minimum salary

Not the highest maximum loan limit

CashUSA is one of the country’s most respected resources for cash loans – and for a good reason, too.

Since launching, CashUSA has linked thousands of loan seekers with willing lending agencies that can offer up to $10,000, making it one of the best places to seek emergency funding .

To receive loan offers from CashUSA’s payday lenders, you’ll first need to fill out a secure form by stating your preferred online payday loan amount and its intended use.

You’ll also need to provide additional details like date of birth, SSN, and bank details before your request is submitted to in-network lenders.

It’ll take you about 10-15 minutes to complete the form and have your request forwarded.

However, for your application to be successful, you must satisfy CashUSA’s eligibility criteria, as explained below:

Be 18 years and above

Earn at least $1000/m (after taxes)

Have a checking account

Be a US Citizen

Employed for at least 3 months

Functioning email address and phone number

Besides its ability to link you with an online payday loan lender, CashUSA also stands out for its commitment to client education.

On the home page, you’ll notice an ‘Education Center’ button designed to equip you with useful information about online personal loans, overcoming debt, financial management, savings, payday alternative loans, and a host of other money-management topics.

There are over 13 pages of useful blogs about personal finance and how to achieve financial freedom.

So how long will it take CashUSA to link you to a lender?

On average, it’ll take approximately one business day for a payday loan to be processed and deposited into your account.

And while online personal loans aren’t guaranteed, you should expect to receive offers (via call, email, or text) minutes to a few hours after completing your registration (if you qualify).

In case of any queries or concerns, you can talk to a CashUSA customer representative directly through 866 973 6587 (recommended for urgent inquiries) or write a query to the support team via email.

CashUSA ranks high on our list of online payday loans marketplaces due to its ease of use, fast loan approval (usually one business day), friendly eligibility criteria, and a wide network of online lenders.

The loans platform can also link you with tribal lenders in case traditional lenders aren’t willing to partner with you due to a bad credit score.

Impressively, CashUSA also gives you access to finance-related services like credit reports, debt relief, and credit monitoring, which can come in handy if you need professional assistance in those areas.

3. BadCreditLoans - Online Payday Loans for Poor Credit Score

Pros:

$10,000 loan limit

Suitable for short & long term loans

Wide variety of financial services

Big on scam alerts

Simple eligibility criteria

Cons:

Loan applications might be unsuccessful

Fairly hard to receive long term loans

BadCreditLoans, as the name suggests, is an online loans marketplace for loan seekers with bad credit scores.

When every other financial institution has bailed out on you, you can count on BadCreditLoans to come to your rescue.

BadCreditLoans boasts a minimalistic, easy-to-use website, a convenient feature that allows for smooth navigation and fast loan application.

And while you can request personal loans of up to $10,000, it’s best to keep things simple and seek lower amounts, especially if you have a bad credit score.

Signing up on BadCreditLoans is easy.

You’ll first need to key in your preferred loan amount before stating its intended purpose. Other details you’ll have to provide include SSN, zip code, date of birth, bank account details, and employment details.

But for BadCreditLoans to forward your details to its in-network lenders, you must satisfy the following criteria:

Have an active checking account

Be above 18 years

Proof of employment/self-employment

Have an active phone number and email address

BadCreditLoans does not have a minimum salary threshold, which can come in handy if you’re on a small paycheck. However, you will need to provide proof of consistent income for your loan application to be considered.

In truth, you won’t find many personal loans marketplaces that focus on scam education like BadCreditLoans.

And considering how rampant cases of loan fraud have become, this feature can come in extra handy if you’re relatively green about the online personal loan application process.

Besides linking online payday loan seekers to willing lenders, BadCreditLoans also educates clients about the different types of personal loans, their benefits, and what it takes to have them approved.

We also like that BadCreditLoans is big on customer support and encourages members to reach out (via call or email) in case of any questions.

However, the platform distances itself from any queries or issues that might occur once you enter a loan agreement with a lender.

All in all, BadCreditLoans is a brilliant platform if you’re seeking an instant payday loan despite your less than impressive credit score.

And since you’re likely to get a loan if you apply for reasonable amounts, be sure to take your time and review several loan offers before settling for a particular lender.

4. Zippyloan – Wide Range of Loans Available

Pros:

Loans as low as $100

Approval for poor credit

Variety of options

Cons:

No guarantee you will get an offer

Payday loans have high fees

Application information sold to lenders

Zippyloan offers borrowers the option to apply for an unsecured personal loan or a payday loan. You can get a small loan of just $100 or apply for a loan up to $15,000. Be aware that the interest rates for payday loans are high.

Zippyloan has one of the largest ranges of loan amounts on offer. They are another company that provides a service of matching borrowers to a lender. You can borrow from $100 to $15,000.

Interest rates at Zippyloan are affected by your credit score, credit history, and income. The rates vary and are determined by each lender.

Your loan terms depend on the type of loan you accept. Payday loans are typically due on your next pay date. Other loan terms range from 6 to 72 months.

If you are looking for an unsecured loan, Zippyloans can connect you to lenders that are willing to make offers to borrowers with a range of credit scores. If your credit is very low, you may only qualify for a small loan amount. Most borrowers also require you to provide proof of your income before finalizing an offer.

As with many online loan matching services, you can fill out a single application to receive a determination in minutes. After you accept an offer, you could have your money available in your account as soon as the next business day.

5. CreditLoan - Best for Personal Finance Education

Pros:

Prioritizes client education

$40,000 loan limit

Wide variety of loan packages

Reviews lenders and banks

Cons:

Hard to qualify for large loans

Since launching its operations in July 1998, CreditLoan has been at the forefront of educating clients on ways to improve financial discipline.

In addition to linking you with willing lenders, Creditloan also provides in-depth information about personal finance issues like bad credit loans, personal loans, credit reports, and credit monitoring, among several other topics.

Similar to most online loan marketplaces, you’ll need to fill out a registration form to apply for a payday loan on CreditLoan.com.

The online form will take you 20-30 minutes to fill.

You can also take advantage of CreditLoan.com’s Quick Preview feature that allows you to counter-check your personal and bank account details before submitting the form.

Additionally, CreditLoan.com comes with a free personal loan calculator to help you estimate interest rates. By using this feature, you will be well-placed to compare some of the loan offers you receive from lenders.

CreditLoan’s simple eligibility criteria are unlikely to prevent you from receiving a loan, provided you satisfy the following:

Be a US citizen

Earn a minimum of $600

Have an active checking account

Be employed (or run a business) for over 6 months

Unfortunately, CreditLoan.com does not have a direct call line and can only be reached via email. But you can go through the FAQs to learn more about how the site works and its policies.

In addition to educating clients about loan types, savings, and several financial management tips, CreditLoan also publishes reviews for lenders and banks.

You can use these reviews to compare different agencies and understand their unique pros and cons before entering a loan agreement.

But despite the detailed banks' and lenders' reviews, is CreditLoan.com worth your time?

We’d recommend trying out CreditLoan if you’re after much more than online loans. The wealth of information on the online loans marketplace makes it a great place to learn about different personal finance issues, from loans to savings and even how to overcome debt.

What You Need To Know About Payday Loans

While it might be tempting to accept the first loan offer when in dire need of cash, it’s always advisable to compare rates and pay close attention to a lender’s terms.

In truth, the timely payday loan will always come at a cost – exactly why you should be fully aware of the loan repayment terms lest you end up worsening your financial situation.

As you apply for a payday loan, remember that lenders adjust costs based on factors like the requested loan amount, income, credit history, and repayment history.

State regulations also play a huge role in the annual percentage rate (APR) charge as you’re likely to pay more in states that don’t cap payday loan interest rates.

On average, most payday loan lenders charge between $15- $30 (or even more) for every $100 borrowed.

Besides interest rates, you should also consider loan terms as some lenders charge unreasonably high penalties in case of loan rollovers.

Therefore, once you’re done comparing interest rates from various providers, the next (and equally important) step is to go through the loan terms.

As a rule, you should steer clear of lenders with strict or potentially exploitative loan terms, more so if you live in a state that is yet to cap online loan interest rates.

Requirements For Getting A Payday Loan Online

Payday loan requirements are usually friendly, meaning you can secure emergency funding despite a bad credit score.

Lenders get to earn high-interest rates within a short repayment period (usually 2-3 weeks before the next paycheck), while you get your loan deposited in your bank account within 24-36 hours.

Win-win for everyone.

And while loans don’t come with strict requirements, you’ll still need to meet some basic Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) qualifications, as indicated below.

Be above 18 years

Have an active bank account

Proof of employment

Consistent salary or business income

Be a US citizen

Lenders might have other requirements beyond the CFPB mandated bare minimum.

For instance, you might need to earn a minimum monthly salary or be employed for several months to qualify for a bad credit loan.

Requirements tend to vary from agency to agency, but you’re likely to find a willing lender as long as you satisfy CFPB’s minimum requirements.

Alternatives To Payday Loans

Sure, a payday loan can come in handy when financial emergencies occur.

However, the high and often unreasonable interest rates make these short-term loans unsustainable and financially draining.

And while a high-interest rate might not come off as an issue at first, things might go from bad to worse if you fail to pay on time.

To prevent undesirable outcomes, here are some payday loan alternatives you can consider.

Auto Title Loans

An auto title loan is similar to a payday loan, the main difference being your car's title will act as the collateral.

And although a car title loan won't be processed in a single business day like a payday loan, it is usually approved within a few days, making it a great alternative if the loan isn't too urgent.

On most occasions, auto title lenders offer loans worth 25%-50% of your car's value, which means you can access a significant amount to offset your financial emergencies.

Should you choose to apply for an auto title loan, then you'll need to repay the principal amount inclusive of fees and interest within the initially agreed time.

Applying for an auto title loan is a great idea if you're sure you'll pay the loan back when due.

However, the deal can get sour if you fail to pay on time and choose to roll over the loan. Not only can you get into a hard-to-break loan cycle, but you can end up losing your car if unable to pay.

Auto title loans usually have simple requirements since, after all, your car will act as the collateral.

Below are some of the basic requirements for auto title loans:

Original car title (submitted to the lender)

Government-issued ID

Proof of auto insurance

Current car registration

Proof of residency (should match the name on auto title)

An auto title loan doesn't attract enormous interest rates like a typical payday loan. Moreover, you can receive higher loan amounts to sort your pending bills.

But since your car acts as the collateral, it's best to take an auto loan only if you're sure you'll pay without fail.

Pawn Shop Loans

A pawn shop loan is another payday alternative loan that's easily approved. When applying for this type of loan, you'll need to provide any valuable item you own to a pawnshop.

The pawnbroker will then appraise the item and make a cash offer.

If comfortable with the suggested interest rates and payment dates, you'll then take the cash and seal the deal with the pawnbroker.

The trick with pawnshop loans is to repay the loan within the designated period. Failure to honor the agreement can lead to the loss of your property as the pawnbroker reserves the right to sell and recover funds in case of breach of contract.

However, pawnshop loans are usually flexible as you can request a rollover, which translates to higher payments due to penalties.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Sites

If auto title or pawn shop loans don't float your boat, you can opt for peer-to-peer (P2P) loans, which don't require collateral.

To get a P2P loan, you'll need to apply through a trusted site that links loan seekers with businesses and people willing to provide loans.

After registration, lenders will then review your application to determine whether or not to send offers. Should you accept an offer, you'll need to make monthly payments, depending on your agreement with the lender.

Point to note, though, P2P loans aren't ideal if you have a poor credit score. Your interest rates will be a lot higher if you have a bad credit score, and even worse, you might fail to find a willing lender.

Credit Union Loans

Credit union loans are ideal alternatives to loans due to their low interest rates and highly flexible repayment timelines.

A credit union can either offer a secured personal loan or an unsecured loan. However, you must be a member to qualify for any type of loan.

The good news is most credit unions allow for online registration, provided you pay the required membership fee.

While a credit union loan comes with impressively low-interest rates, it can take several days to be processed (and deposited), making it less ideal for emergencies.

Things To Avoid When Getting Payday Loans

Late Payments

As a rule, you should apply for a payday loan only if you are confident you can pay without fail. A delay in payment will accrue massive penalties that will almost certainly sink you deeper into the pit of debt.

And since payday loans attract high-interest rates in a short timeline, it’s best to have a payment plan in place - just to be on the safe side.

Failure To Go Through Loan Terms

A payday loan can either improve your financial situation or worsen it. Going through loan terms will allow you to review the APR, late payment charges, and whether or not you can rollover the loan.

A predatory online payday lender can present attractive loan terms to lure you into an agreement without revealing too much about penalties and rigid terms.

Therefore, it is highly advisable to review personal loans terms and learn more about how a lender conducts business.

Avoid lenders with confusing terms or those with highly oppressive rates and rollover policies.

Outrageous Interest Rates/ APR

Payday loans usually attract higher interest rates compared to traditional bank or credit union loans.

However, some online payday lenders can charge unrealistic interest rates (above 36%), which can leave you paying back hundreds or even thousands of dollars in loan-related fees.

The interest rates can even go higher in states that don’t cap loans.

Therefore, no matter how urgently you need a payday loan, it’s highly advisable to compare interest rates before settling for a particular lender.

Advantages of Applying For Payday Loans Online

Convenience

The good thing with payday loans is you can apply for them in the comfort of your home (or office). You won’t need to queue at the bank or submit hardcopy documents to get financial assistance.

All you’ll need to do is fill out online forms and wait to receive loan offers from interested lenders.

Speed

Since no credit checks are usually performed, a payday loan is typically approved and dispensed within one business day, which is convenient if you’re in need of emergency funding.

The fast processing speed makes cash advance loans a popular option for people who can’t wait for loans that take two days or longer to process.

Range Of Options

Applying for a payday loan through an online loans marketplace like MoneyMutual puts you in firm control over your loan terms. Although lenders will send you their specific loan offers and terms, you’ll be well placed to compare offers and choose a lender with the friendliest terms.

As a good rule of thumb, you should always compare loan offers from different lenders. Besides interest rates, it’s advisable to check on loan terms to avoid being caught off guard further along the line.

Best Payday Loans: FAQs

How Can I Get a Payday Loan Instantly?

The best way to get a payday loan instantly is by applying through online loan marketplaces like CashUSA, MoneyMutual, and BadCreditLoans.

Once you register on these platforms and meet their eligibility criteria, your details will then be forwarded to lenders, who’ll then do a quick review before making loan offers via call, email or text.

How To Best Use Payday Loans?

The best way to use payday loans is to offset financial emergencies. Payday loans are known for their high-interest rates and short payback periods and, as such, should be used for financial needs that can’t wait.

If your financial need isn’t urgent, then it’s best to try friendlier alternatives to payday loans.

Credit union loans, peer-to-peer loans, or even bank loans usually have friendlier APRs, longer payback periods, and better terms compared to payday loans.

Why Are Cash Advance Loans Often Difficult for Consumers to Pay Back?

Cash advance loans can prove difficult for consumers to pay back due to their high-interest rates and short payback periods. The short repayment periods, coupled with unrealistic interest rates, can make it hard to pay back payday loans, especially if you’re already in a cycle of bad debt.

Are Payday Loans Ever A Good Idea and What Is The Best Alternative?

Payday loans work best as a last resort when every other option has failed.

But if push comes to shove and you need emergency financial assistance, payday loans can help you raise the required within a business day.

If your financial needs aren’t too urgent, you can apply for friendly loans like credit union loans or peer-to-peer loans.

How Do Online Payday Loans Work?

Payday loans are among the easiest types of loans to receive. To apply for a payday loan, you’ll need to register on a payday loan marketplace like CashUSA or MoneyMutual by filling out an online application form.

Once done with the application, your details will be forwarded to lenders, who’ll then send you a loan offer if interested.

How Can I Identify The Best Payday Loan?

The safest way to identify the best payday loan is by comparing interest rates and loan terms from different lenders.

To boost your chances of finding the best online payday loan , it’s highly advisable to register on well-respected platforms like MoneyMutual, BadCreditLoans, and CashUSA, which partner with a large network of reputable lenders.

What is the Best Online Payday Loan?

While payday loans can come in handy in times of financial emergencies, they work best when used as a last resort due to their often high-interest rates and short repayment periods.

The trick when applying for loans, more specifically payday loans, is to compare offers from different lenders.

For instance, online loan marketplaces like CashUSA and MoneyMutual are in-network with several trusted lenders, which allows you to compare rates and choose one with the best terms.

BadCreditLoans is also an ideal option if a bad credit score is preventing you from accessing short-term loans from your financial service providers.

Always take your time to review lenders, as accepting loans with unrealistic interest rates and rigid terms can leave you worse off than before.

Additionally, you should only apply for a cash advance loan that you can pay back in time.

Taking more money than needed is a sure recipe for an unending debt cycle – and you don’t want that!

