Best Personal Loans for Excellent Credit in 2022

An excellent credit score makes your life easier, true. You get the best rates on purchases and insurance, as well as better chances to seal a rent deal, to name a few benefits.

Yet, probably the best thing about it is that it becomes cheaper to borrow money.

How do you join the club?

Well, a credit score ranging from 800 to 850 is considered excellent.

Yet, even with what's regarded as an excellent credit score, terms and offers may vary widely from lender to lender.

This is where we jump in with our list of the best personal loan platforms for excellent credit.

While MoneyMutual emerged as the best overall option, we invite you to check out all lenders that can offer you personal loans within minutes and make funds available within 24 hours.

Let’s take a closer look!

Best Rates For Personal Loans With Excellent Credit:

MoneyMutual - Best personal loans for great credit overall

- Best personal loans for great credit overall CashUSA - Excellent credit loan for debt consolidation

- Excellent credit loan for debt consolidation PersonalLoans - Quickest personal loans for excellent credit

- Quickest personal loans for excellent credit Zippyloan - Best for payday loans

- Best for payday loans Funds Joy - Lower interest rates for personal loans

- Lower interest rates for personal loans 24/7DollarLoan - Urgent loans for mortgage payments

- Urgent loans for mortgage payments 24/7CreditNow - Quick approval of larger loans

- Quick approval of larger loans Upgrade - Multiple service options and best customer reviews



1. MoneyMutual - Best Personal Loans for Excellent Credit Overall

MoneyMutual Pros

Fast access to larger network of lenders

Funds available within 24 hours

User-friendly platform

Quick application process

OLA and CFEF member

Great for emergency loans

MoneyMutual Cons

Interest rates aren’t disclosed upfront

Features:

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: Varies

Loan amount: up to $5,000

Term lengths: N/A

Min. annual income: $9,600

About MoneyMutual

Founded in 2010, MoneyMutual is a free resource that provides potential borrowers and lenders with the virtual space to meet and do business.

The company helped over 2 million people across the US get a loan, which is one of the reasons we chose it as the #1 platform for personal loans for excellent credit reports.

It is also one of the more secure platforms out there since MoneyMutual is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) and Community Financial Educational Foundation (CFEF).

The platform wants prospective lenders to feel safe and financially educated when requesting a personal loan.

MoneyMutal has a dedicated resource page for essential inquiries such as a bad credit loan guide, payday loan information, loan fees, and repayments.

MoneyMutual is the go-to option for those who need to pay off a due bill or have an emergency expense but can't afford to pay it right now.

Eligibility requirements

Qualifying with a short-term lender using the platform can be easy, but candidates need to follow the basic qualification criteria:

Currently employed or receiving regular income

Make at least $800 per month

18 years of age or older and a U.S. resident

Have an active checking account

Other requirements may apply based on the individual lender.

Loan fees and repayment terms

On its webpage, MoneyMutual will give you all information regarding payback and actual terms, fees, and APRs in rather clear terms.

Bear in mind that MoneyMutual is not a lender, so they won’t disclose the terms that can they vary from lender to lender.

Lending amount

The platform connects prospective borrowers with lenders that can give them anything from $200 to $5,000 for things like emergency expenses, credit card debt, holidays, or unexpected bills.

2. CashUSA: Best Unsecured Personal Loans for Excellent Credit

CashUSA Pros

Works in all US states

Feedback within minutes

Best for smaller loans available

Fast application

CashUSA Cons

Deposits can take up to 1 business day

Features:

Min. credit score: 500

Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%

Loan amount: $500 - $10,000

Term lengths: 3 months to 72 months

Min. annual income: $12,000 (after taxes)

About CashUSA

First things first: don't get discouraged by CashUSA's website. It might look a bit odd at first, but it doesn't take the company's credibility away - it's 100% legit.

Despite its old-fashioned design, the website uses industry-standard encryption to protect users' data.

According to many users, it's also one of the easiest ways to get a quick small emergency loan.

The lending marketplace platform is straightforward to use and is considered one of the country's most trusted resources for a good credit loan. Applicants can borrow as little as $500 and as much as $10,000.

CashUSA may also offer potential borrowers other credit-related services, such as debt relief, credit reports, and credit monitoring. It will also help applicants who want to consider taking out debt consolidation loans.

Eligibility requirements

Potential borrowers should meet basic eligibility requirements for obtaining a personal loan, including the following:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Earn at least $1,000/mo. after taxes

Have a checking account in your name

Have a valid email address and valid phone number

Yet, meeting these requirements does not always mean that the candidates will ultimately connect with a lender.

Loan fees and repayment terms

The APR on personal loans from CashUSA usually varies, with many lenders offering rates of 5.99% to 35.99% and loan durations between 90 days to 72 months. However, keep in mind that specific loan terms may differ depending on your qualification.

Lending amount

CashUSA works with lenders that require a minimum credit score of 500, and personal loan options range from $500 up to $10,000.

3. PersonalLoans: Quick Personal Loans with Excellent Credit

PersonalLoans Pros

Lowest interest rates for personal loans

Huge network of lenders

Loans up to $35,000

OLA member

Various loan types

PersonalLoans Cons

Not applicable for unemployed people

Features:

Min. credit score: 580+

Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%

Loan amount: $1,000 - $35,000

Term lengths: 3 months - 72 months

Min. annual income: $24,000

About PersonalLoans

PersonalLoans is another marketplace platform for linking online lenders with those in need of borrowing cash but who don't have time to apply individually or wait for a bank or credit union loan.

The loan purpose may vary, and the good news is that prospective borrowers can choose personal loans for any occasion, be it for funding, emergency, home improvement, etc.

The platform works in line with the highest standard of conduct as an OLA member.

All information candidates might need is easily found on its website, from APR rates and simulations to features and loan types available.

Eligibility requirements

PersonalLoan has specific requirements you need to meet. Note that meeting these requirements does not mean that you will be connected to a lender in the end.

You must be 18 or older

Proof of $2,000/month, at least

A valid checking account

Be a legal U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Loan fees and repayment terms

Repayment on personal loans is generally performed either monthly or once every two weeks, depending on the loan agreement.

The company works with term lengths from between 3 to 72 months. The overall personal loan rates might vary, but APRs range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Lending amount

PersonalLoans works with a higher minimum loan amount compared to its competitors. It starts at $1,000 and goes up to $35,000.

4. Zippyloan: Quick Personal Loan With Excellent Credit

Zippyloan Pros

Payday loans start at $100

Straightforward

Good option for personal, payday loans

No minimum credit score requirement

Zippyloan Cons

High interest rates

Features:

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR: 12% - 35.99%

Loan amount: $100 - $15,000

Term lengths: 6 months to 72 months

Min. annual income: N/A

About Zippyloans

Whether you need a few hundred dollars to cover unexpected medical expenses, or you are looking for options for auto loans or debt consolidation – Zippyloan can hook you up with a wide range of personal loan lenders quickly enough.

Yes, money should be available "as soon as tomorrow" to quote from the platform.

All you need to do is to fill in a 5 to 10-minute form and instantly receive a loan offer. Everything can be done from your mobile phone since the platform is optimized for both iOS and Android browsers.

The company accepts all types of credit scores, and, like MoneyMutual and PersonalLoans, it offers a high standard of security as an OLA member.

Eligibility requirements

According to the company's website, to request a loan, all you need is:

Full Name

Address Information

Income Information

Loan fees and repayment terms

Repayment terms on personal loans are generally either monthly or once every 2 weeks, depending on the lender's terms.

APRs are a bit higher than what is found with most of Zippyloan's competitors, starting at 12%. Finally, if you are looking for accessible auto payment options, you will find them easily here.

Lending amount

You can borrow between $100 and $15,000 from Zippyloan's network of online lenders.

5. Funds Joy: Best Personal Loans for Good Credit

Funds Joy Pros

Lower interest rates

Fast online request

Reputable company

Easy-to-use platform

Smaller loans available

Funds Joy Cons

Unemployed people likely to be rejected

Most terms aren't displayed upfront

Features:

Min. credit score: 639 or less

Fixed APR from: 4.99% - 450%

Loan amount: $200 - $5,000

Term lengths: N/A

Min. annual income: Proof of a steady job

About Funds Joy

Offering a quick and easy experience on a user-friendly and well-designed platform, Funds Joy wants to streamline and speed up the loan approval process. Yes, prospective borrowers can have their loan forms submitted within minutes.

FundsJoy is an excellent option for people with all types of credit history (good or bad credit) who need small and quick loans with a fairly low-interest rate.

The company offers one of the best personal loan rates on the market, with APRs starting at 4.99% and going up to 450%.

Eligibility requirements

Funds Joy asks for minimum identity and credit information. You can be eligible if you:

Legally reside in the United States

Are 18 years old or older

Have a stable source of income.

Loan fees and repayment terms

As mentioned, the company has the best personal loan APR on our list, ranging from 4.99% to 450%. These values go from 200% to 1386% for cash advance loans, while installment loans usually carry 6.63% to 225%.

Lending amount

When applying for a payday or personal loan, applicants can choose from the following range amounts: $200-$500, $500-$1,000, $1,000-$2,500 and $2,500 to $5,000.

6. 24/7DollarLoan: Fast Personal Loans for Mortgage Consolidation

24/7DollarLoan Pros

Good for payday loans

Best for mortgage

Easy application and fast response

24/7DollarLoan Cons

Small loan limit

APRs are high

Features:

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: 235% - 1304%

Loan amount: Up to $1,000

Term lengths: It may vary

Min. annual income: $9,600

About 24/7DollarLoan

Mostly known in the mortgage capital business, 24/7DollarLoan focuses on emergency loan funds with quick approval. If that's what you're looking for, you can submit your application on the company's website, and you will receive an offer in under 3 minutes.

Because of its speed in connecting prospective borrowers with online lenders, the rates are somewhat higher than what is found in other lenders' marketplaces.

Also, don't get discouraged by 24/7DollarLoan's website - the company is perfectly legit and guarantees its legitimacy and commitment to security by displaying its OLA badge.

Eligibility requirements

A few requirements include but are not limited to:

Have a valid checking or savings account

Be 18 years of age

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Minimum regular income of $800 per month

Loan fees and repayment terms

Repayment terms aren`t disclosed upfront, and APRs are higher than what you get on other lenders' platforms, ranging from 235% to 1304%.

Lending amount

24/7DollarLoan provides candidate borrowers with loans ranging from $100 to $1,000.

7. 24/7CreditNow: Fast Approval and Large Personal Loans

24/7CreditNow Pros

Fast loan approval

Security for borrowers

Higher loan amounts available

24/7CreditNow Cons

Doesn't disclose interest rates upfront

Features:

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: It may vary

Loan amount: $100 - $6,000

Term lengths: It may vary

Min. annual income: $9,600

About 24/7CreditNow

24/7CreditNow is a lenders' platform that can easily connect candidate borrowers with lenders online. You can get up to $35,000 in loans, even with a poor credit score.

With one of the fastest approval rates on our list, applicants can rest assured that their application will get a response in no less than 90 seconds, according to the company.

However, 24/7CreditNow isn't as transparent about its APR range rates, the usual minimum credit score requirement, or the loan amount available.

Yet, the company works hard to make sure that its borrowers feel safe and is an OLA member.

Eligibility requirements

A few requirements include but are not limited to:

Have a valid checking or savings account with a direct deposit

Be 18 years of age

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Minimum regular income of $800 per month

Loan fees and repayment terms

Repayment options should be discussed with the lenders upfront. Rates and terms of loans may vary by state and lender, and the company does not provide any rate upfront.

Lending amount

As a great option for cash advance and payday loans, 24/7CreditNow offers these in various sizes, from $100 to $6,000.

8. Upgrade: Excellent Customer Service

Upgrade Pros

No-fee checking account with cashback

Positive customer reviews

Loans up to $50,000

Offers checking account and bitcoin rewards

Upgrade Cons

Must disclose information to know rates

Features:

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: 6.95%-35.97%

Loan amount: $1,000 - $50,000

Term lengths: 24 to 84 months

Min. annual income: N/A

About Upgrade

This young fintech platform has been in business for only 5 years in which it has helped over 1,000,000 customers in America. It offers perks other platforms don't, such as a credit card, a no-fee checking account with 2% cashback, and even a bitcoin reward.

Upgrade is one of the best options for personal loans with an excellent credit score. It offers personal loan funds up to $50,000. The application process takes minutes to complete, and candidate borrowers can choose among multiple loan options, including credit card debt, debt consolidation, home improvement, and major purchases.

Eligibility requirements

The minimum borrower requirements can vary as the company considers many factors when determining loan eligibility. Yet, to be eligible for a loan through Upgrade, you must be:

A U.S. citizen or permanent resident, or living in the U.S. on a valid visa

At least 18 years old (19 years old in Alabama and certain other states)

Able to provide a verifiable bank account

Able to provide a valid email address

Loan fees and repayment terms

Personal loans made through Upgrade feature APRs of 6.95%-35.97%. All personal loans have a 1.85% to 8% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Loans feature repayment terms of 24 to 84 months.

Lending amount

Personal loans through the lender's marketplace range from $1,000 to $50,000.

Which Factors Affected the Choice of Our Top Picks?

We have considered some essential criteria when looking for the best personal loan platforms.

To qualify for this guide, we checked if every one of our top ranking providers met 5 essential criteria:

Credibility : Many scams and fake websites are offering "the best loan option" for you. So, it's sometimes hard to know which is legit and which is fake. We double-checked all of the options presented here in this regard.

: Many scams and fake websites are offering "the best loan option" for you. So, it's sometimes hard to know which is legit and which is fake. We double-checked all of the options presented here in this regard. Lending amount : People have different financial needs at different times. At the moment, you may need just a few hundred dollars to cover a financial gap. Or maybe you're looking for larger loans. In any case, we made sure that all lender marketplaces can get you covered in different economic circumstances.

: People have different financial needs at different times. At the moment, you may need just a few hundred dollars to cover a financial gap. Or maybe you're looking for larger loans. In any case, we made sure that all lender marketplaces can get you covered in different economic circumstances. Reputation : What are people saying about these companies? Did they have a good experience? If a company doesn't have a good reputation among users, we simply avoid listing them.

: What are people saying about these companies? Did they have a good experience? If a company doesn't have a good reputation among users, we simply avoid listing them. Fast approval : Those in a hurry to get an emergency loan can't wait too long for approval and feedback. In this case, we’ve checked how fast a loan request is approved and when borrowers can get the money in their account.

: Those in a hurry to get an emergency loan can't wait too long for approval and feedback. In this case, we’ve checked how fast a loan request is approved and when borrowers can get the money in their account. Loan Rates: One of the perks of having an excellent credit score is the access to lower loan rates. Some platforms listed here offer highly affordable APRs.

How To Get the Best Personal Loan for Excellent Credit - FAQs

How Can I Get a Loan With Excellent Credit?

Getting a loan with excellent credit is easy. You can either request a loan from the bank you have an account with or get a loan from a credit union.

However, as mentioned above, loans through financial institutions can take months to get approved. The easiest option is to apply for a loan with a platform that connects borrowers with potential loan candidates.

What Is the Best Interest Rate on a Personal Loan?

According to the Federal Reserve, the average personal loan interest rate in July 2022 is 10.6 percent. However, a good personal loan interest rate ultimately depends on your credit score. Look at the average rates below:

Above 750: Below 8%

Below 8% 670 to 739: Around 14%

Around 14% 580 to 669: Around 18%

Around 18% Below 579: Around 30%



How Much Can You Borrow With a Personal Loan?

You can generally take out any amount from $1,000 to $50,000. However, many factors will dictate how much money you are able to borrow. Things like credit score history, your financial health, your ability to pay back your loans, and so on.

What Can You Use a Personal Loan For?

You can use a personal loan for multiple reasons, including home improvement, debt consolidation, medical expense coverage, vacation, credit card debt, and so on.

Will a Personal Loan Hurt My Credit Score?

A personal loan can slightly impact your credit score because lenders need to run a hard inquiry to check your credit score history. In this case, every time a hard check is done, it can lower your credit score and may stay on your credit report for up to 2 years.

Where Is the Best Place To Get a Personal Loan With Excellent Credit?

The best place to get a personal loan when you're short on time is using a lender's platform, such as MoneyMutual, Upgrade, and PersonalLoans.

How Can You Compare the Best Personal Loans for Excellent Credit?

Deciding on the best personal loans for excellent credit will depend on many factors, such as interest rates, terms, and fees each lender might offer.

Why Are Lending Marketplaces Better Than a Bank or Credit Unions?

Lending marketplaces are your go-to option for personal loans for excellent credit scores and fast approval.

Well, why not a bank or credit union, you might ask?

If you need fast money within a couple of days to bridge a financial gap, banks and credit bureaus might take weeks or even months to make loans available.

Also, these financial institutions might go through a hard credit inquiry that can hurt your credit scores.

Instead of making inquiries that can harm your credit history, you can visit the marketplaces we listed and receive a loan offer within a few minutes.

Best Personal Loans for Excellent Credit - Conclusion

Lending marketplaces can be an excellent source of financial aid when you need to cover an unexpected expense, or you plan to do something that requires a larger sum of money.

These platforms are straightforward to use and can hook you up with a large network of online lenders in just a few minutes. In most cases, money can be on your bank account within 24 hours.

Taking out a loan may be a complicated process, but these websites are user-friendly and dedicated to making the procedure as easy as possible.

A quick sign-up and upload of a few personal information are all it takes to get your loan request ready. The companies we've listed here work as a middleman, meaning they get the hassle of applying individually out of the equation.

We picked out MoneyMutual as the best platform for personal loans for excellent credit, as it's been trusted by more than 2,000,000 people across the country. In addition, the company works with the highest standards of conduct and is dedicated to protecting consumers from possible scams.

That said, any payday online lenders may be a great solution to help you turn the tables on your financial emergency. Consider your options carefully, and have a good one!

DISCLAIMER: Use these services responsibly to avoid attracting heavy debt. Opinions expressed within the content are solely the author's. Does not make up advice.

