Gleaners: Help Make it a Hunger Free Summer for Kids in Our Community! 

Summer break is a time when kids should be focused on playing with friends, enjoying the warm weather, and making fun memories—but for far too many children, the time away from school can put them at risk of food insecurity, stress, and anxiety. As prices continue to rise this summer, families are worried about what inflation means for them. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of groceries in the U.S. has gone up at least one percent every month since January 2022, making it difficult for parents to afford the nutritious meals their kids need to get them through the summer months.

“There are six of us in the household, and three are kids,” said Bonnie, a mother who receives food every month through Gleaners Community Food Bank. “I’m on a budget and I’ve had to make more changes than usual. Just about everything has become too expensive, especially meat.”

Gleaners is calling upon community members to help ensure every child has enough to eat this summer. From June 6 through August 31, all donations made to Gleaners’ Hunger Free Summer campaign will be matched by Citizens and other generous donors. The matching gift, coupled with Gleaners’ massive purchasing power, means every dollar donated provides six meals to hungry children and families across Southeast Michigan.

In addition to continuing to support its more than 600-strong partner network and its community mobile food distributions across Wayne, Oakland, Livingston, Macomb, and Monroe counties, Gleaners will operate its Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) at more than 50 stationary meal sites and 25 mobile sites to feed children 18 years or younger all summer long. The prepared meals distributed through this program are held to a high nutritional standard and include a protein, a grain, a fruit, a vegetable, and milk.

“I’m glad that we can get it because it’s such a huge help. We get a variety of foods. I like the cabbage, string beans, apples, oranges, potatoes, and grapes. The kids like the cereal that we get—and when I make Jell-O, I cut up the canned peaches and they just love it!” said Margaret, who lives with her three grandchildren. “It’s going to help the community, where kids can get enough food to eat. They’re growing, and they need that nutrition. And if Gleaners can provide that for them, that is a big help.”