How to Know If It Is Too Early for Senior Living

When it comes to making the move to senior living, there’s a lot to consider, but perhaps one of the first questions people ask themselves is: how early is too early to move into a senior living community?

The truth is, that answer depends on your lifestyle and preferences more than your age and timing. In fact, while there are age restrictions — some communities are 55-and-older while others are 62-and-older — there’s really no right age to make the move.

So, how can you tell if it’s too early for you or your loved one to move into a senior living community? Here are 15 important questions to help you find out. If you answer “no” to most of these, it might actually be just the right time to consider making the move.

1. Are you getting around safely and comfortably at home, with modifications if needed?

2. Is your home clean, tidy and well-maintained?

3. Are you able to do laundry frequently in order to change clothes daily?

4. Do you have opportunities to interact with friends and family regularly?

5. Do you have any hobbies you practice comfortably?

6. Do you feel happy, excited and mentally stimulated at home?

7. Are you able to exercise regularly and maintain healthy habits?

8. Is there fresh, nutritious food in your fridge and pantry?

9. Do you have three balanced meals each day?

10. Are you able to run errands freely?

11. Do you have reliable transportation?

12. Are you still able to drive?

13. Are your bills paid on time without any past due notices?

14. Do you have a plan in case of a medical emergency?

15. Do you remember to take medications according to the doctor’s orders?

Ready to make the move?

The best senior living communities are built with a senior’s unique needs in mind, including safety and accessibility considerations. With trained medical professionals on site, you have peace of mind that care will be there as fast as possible for daily needs or health emergencies. Also, most senior living communities organize events and have detailed programs so there’s always something new and exciting to do. And when it’s time to wind down and recharge, senior apartments offer a level of comfort and privacy that feels just like home for you or your loved one.

Want more information? We're here to answer questions and offer advice. Read our blog about The Value of Senior Living


