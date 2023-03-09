Relax. Your Michigan Wedding DJ, Videographer, and Photo Booth is here

This is sponsorship paid for by Michaels Entertainment. This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7.

Michaels Entertainment is a Michigan-based wedding DJ and videography business that has been providing top-notch entertainment services to clients for over 10 years. With a focus on creating unforgettable experiences for their clients, Michaels Entertainment, led by CEO Seth Michaels and VP Richard Summersett, has become the most trusted name in the Michigan wedding industry.

What sets Michaels Entertainment apart from other wedding DJ and videography businesses is their commitment to a personalized premium service. From the initial consultation to the final moments of the wedding reception, their team works closely with each client to ensure that their unique vision for their wedding day is brought to life. This means taking the time to get to know each couple and understand their music and video preferences, as well as their overall vision for their big day.

When it comes to music, Michaels Entertainment has a vast library of songs that spans every genre and era. From the latest pop hits to classic rock anthems, their DJs know how to keep the dance floor packed and the party going all night long. They also take requests from guests and are happy to accommodate special song selections or playlists.

In addition to music, Michaels Entertainment also offers videography services that capture all of the special moments of the wedding day. Their team of skilled videographers use state-of-the-art equipment to produce high-quality videos that will be cherished for years to come. From the walk down the aisle to the first dance and all of the speeches and toasts in between, Michaels Entertainment is there to document every moment of the wedding day.

But Michaels Entertainment's commitment to personalized service goes beyond just music and videography. They also work closely with each client to create a customized timeline that ensures the wedding day runs smoothly and according to plan. This includes coordinating with other vendors, making announcements throughout the evening, and keeping the energy high throughout the reception.

The team at Michaels Entertainment takes pride in their professionalism and attention to detail. They arrive early to set up their equipment and dress in formal attire that fits the style of the wedding. They also work closely with other vendors to ensure a seamless experience for the couple and their guests.

