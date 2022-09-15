Top 10 Best Installment Loans Online: Guaranteed Installment Loans For Bad Credit With Instant Approval 2022

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7.

What do you do when unexpected expenses crop up, or a must-have sale catches your eye, but you don’t have a rainy-day fund or immediate cash flow? Installment loans should be one of your first considerations, especially if you’re out of other options. For many, installment loans are easier to acquire than bank loans and provide a quick and easy way to pay for what you need right now while you pay it off in easy-to-afford monthly installments.

While many Americans are searching for affordable emergency funding, knowing which lender to go with can be hard. Below we present our editor’s pick of the top five installment loans providers in the US.

Best Installment Loans Online - Quick Overview

Low Credit Finance : Overall Best for Installment Loans for Bad Credit Viva Payday Loans : Best for Simple Online Installment Loans Big Buck Loans : Best for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Heart Paydays : Best for Installment Loans Near Me with No Job Green Dollar Loans : Best for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

Best Personal Installment Loans For Bad Credit of 2022

1. Low Credit Finance : Overall Best for Installment Loans for Bad Credit

If you’re in need of $100 to $5000 that you can pay off over 3 to 24 months, you’re in luck! Low Credit Finance offers fantastic installment loans for bad credit to borrowers looking for quick and easy access to cash online. Of course, there are just as many great options on the platform for borrowers with excellent credit, too.

While the repayment periods are comfortable for installment loans for bad credit, interest is set by the lender and can range from 5.99% to 35.99%. Of course, some lenders are competitive and try to keep their APR on the lower end of the spectrum.

Installment loans for bad credit available via Low Credit Finance are quick and easy to apply for. Simply complete the online application form and wait 2 minutes to get feedback from lenders willing to assist. The loan-finder service offered by Low Credit Finance is free of charge to the borrower and helps to cut back on time spent contacting individual lenders. And if the loan application is approved, it’s paid out in 15 to 60 minutes.

Overall, we found this lender’s speedy processing of installment loans for bad credit, easy-to-follow online application, and flexible loan amounts and terms worthy of ranking them #1.

Eligibility Requirements for Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Valid form of ID required

Min age to apply: 18 years

Income of $250 per week or $1000 per month required

Applicants must provide proof of address and proof of income

Pros of Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Online process takes mere minutes

Bad credit borrower options

15 - 60 minute payouts

Cons of Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Very high APR

2. Viva Payday Loans : Best for Simple Online Installment Loans

If you’re not a fan of confusing industry jargon and complicated application processes, then Viva Payday Loans is just the loan-finder for you. While investigating this platform, we were genuinely impressed with the quick and easy online application process and the fact that once submitted, online installment loans are generally approved or denied in as little as two minutes.

What’s great about Viva Payday Loans is that it’s not just online installment loans on offer. They also offer bad credit loans, student loans, unemployed loans, and more. And with an online application process that takes only a few minutes and an approval process that’s just as quick, you can expect to get the cash paid out to you on the same day.

When applying for online installment loans, you can expect access to loans ranging from $100 to $5000. You can pay the loan back over the short or long term as there are flexible repayment options to choose from (3 to 24 months). The unavoidable interest varies from 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the lender.

After comparing loan-finders on the market, we found Viva Payday Loans’ flexible repayment periods, various loan options, and simplicity in the application process impressive.

Eligibility Requirements for Online Installment Loans

18+ years to apply

Minimum earning of $1000 per month required

Legitimate residents and citizens of USA only

Pros of Online Installment Loans

Simple online application process

2-minute approval process

Same-day payouts

Cons of Online Installment Loans

High APR

3. Big Buck Loans : Best for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Big Buck Loans earns itself third place on our editor’s pick of the top providers of guaranteed installment loans for bad credit due to their hassle-free approach to loans. While Big Buck Loans isn’t a lender, they operate as a loan-finder, connecting borrowers with lenders offering a variety of loans available online between $100 and $5000. These loans are suitable for excellent credit score holders as well as bad credit borrowers, students, self-employed individuals, individuals on benefits, and more.

Borrowers who meet the eligibility requirements can expect repayment periods of between 3 and 24 months to be extended, depending on how much they borrow. As far as interest is concerned on guaranteed installment loans for bad credit, the rates start as low as 5.99% and range up to 35.99%.

It’s hard not to be impressed with the online application process and the quick payout procedure for guaranteed installment loans for bad credit offered by Big Buck Loans. You can complete an application within a matter of minutes and expect the cash to be paid over to you within 60 minutes (or 24 hours if there’s a delay).

Eligibility Requirements for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Only over 18s allowed

Applicants must earth $1000 or more each month

Lenders carry out affordability assessments

Pros of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Free loan-finder service to borrowers

Fill out an online application form in a few minutes

Your approved loan paid out within an hour

Cons of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Interest can hike to 35.99%

4. Heart Paydays : Best for Installment Loans Near Me with No Job

For those who are self-employed or earn income through means other than a formal job, Heart Paydays offers exceptional installment loans near me. Of course, there are loans available for those who have regular jobs too! Loan options range from $100 to $5000, and you can pay the amount back between 3 and 24 months.

The interest charged on installment loans near me via the Heart Paydays platform starts as low as 5.99% and goes up to 35.99%, depending on the lender. Lenders on the panel are transparent and ethical, offering responsible loans to all borrowers, with all backgrounds. Approved loans are typically paid out within 60 minutes, but it can take 24 hours if there’s a delay.

The online application process for installment loans near me at Heart Paydays is designed to be extra-speedy with little-to-no frills and red tape. In fact, you only need to provide your basic information to get the process started, including your name and surname, ID, address, banking information, employment particulars, and a list of your monthly expenses.

Eligibility Requirements for Installment Loans Near Me

Applicants cannot be younger than 18 years old

To receive the payout, applicants must have a bank account that accepts direct deposit

To qualify, borrowers must earn at least $1000 per month

Supporting documents must be provided: proof of address and income

Pros of Installment Loans Near Me

Same day approvals and payouts

Apply without leaving your home or office (100% online)

Flexible loan amounts and repayment periods

Cons of Installment Loans Near Me

Up to 35.99% interest

5. Green Dollar Loans : Best for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

For borrowers looking for a speedy payout process on online installment loans instant approval, Green Dollar Loans will not disappoint. Green Dollar Loans is not a lender, but a loan-finder that effectively connects borrowers with lenders most likely to assist them.

With loans ranging from as low as $100 to as high as $5000, there’s a loan for every borrower and budget. It’s also quite impressive that the repayment periods on online installment loans instant approval are so flexible, ranging from 3 to 24 months, depending on how much you’re approved for. And interest rates are not any higher than other short-term online lenders, starting at 5.99% and going as high as 35.99%.

Quick and easy online installment loans instant approval applications are the order of the day at Green Dollar Loans, and while the application takes mere minutes, the payout period is just as impressive, taking around 15 to 60 minutes.

Eligibility Requirements for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

Earn $250 per week or $1000 per month

Valid social security number

Only applicants 18+ allowed

Pros of the Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

Flexible loan amounts and repayment schedules

Interest starting from 5.99%

Payouts within 60 minutes

Cons of Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

High APR

What Are Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Online & How Do They Work?

Guaranteed installment loans for bad credit direct lenders online are small lump sums of cash granted to applicants who meet the eligibility requirements and can prove affordability. When the loan-finder connects the borrower with a lender, the borrower is then in direct contact with the lender, with no interference from the loan-finder. Each month, a portion of the principal loan amount plus interest is paid in monthly installments. Most no credit check installment loans are repaid over 24 months maximum.

How to Apply for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check

Applying for guaranteed installment loans for bad credit no credit check is quick and easy! Simply follow these four steps!

Step 1: Select the Required No Credit Check Installment Loans Amount & Term

The application process for bad credit installment loans is kickstarted with borrowers selecting their required amount and term. Loans range from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application Form for Bad Credit Installment Loans

To proceed with the application process for personal installment loans, access the online form and input your personal particulars. This includes your full name and social security number, address, banking information, employment particulars, and a list of your regular monthly expenses.

Step 3: Wait A Few Minutes for Feedback on Your Personal Installment Loans Application

A few minutes after submitting the installment loans no credit check application form, you’ll receive feedback on whether or not a lender can assist you. If a lender can assist and you wish to proceed, you will be transferred to the lender to finalize the details.

Step 4: Receive, Read & Sign the Loan Contract Before Getting the Instant Funding Installment Loans Payout

When you’ve finalized the details of instant funding installment loans with the lender, a contract will be forwarded to you. It’s imperative to read through all of the terms and conditions before you sign the contract and send it back to the lender. Signed contracts result in prompt payouts.

Features & Factors of Tribal Installment Loans Direct Lenders No Credit Check

Personal Installment Loans Amounts

Always consider the personal installment loans amounts available before applying for a loan. It’s important not to overshoot the required loan amount. If you apply for more than you can realistically afford to repay, the loan application will merely be rejected.

Payouts on Installment Loans Online

How quickly a lender pays out approved loans is important. No one wants to wait days for a payout, and when using a loan-finder, you won’t have to. Payouts typically happen between 15 and 60 minutes, but if they take longer, it’s not more than 24 hours.

Interest Charged on Online Installment Loans

High interest is normal in the online loans world, with APRs on installment loans for bad credit ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

How Did We Choose No Credit Check Installment Loans Providers?

When choosing the best installment loans no credit check providers in the USA, we looked for loan-finders offering borrowers the following:

A quick and easy online application process that can be completed in a few minutes.

Access to flexible loan amounts of between $100 and $5000.

Bad credit options for those with less-than-perfect credit scores.

Simple eligibility requirements to meet.

Interest no higher than 35.99%.

Conclusion

After comparing the top five providers of instant funding installment loans online, we can confidently conclude that Low Credit Finance is the best provider on the market. That said, Viva Payday Loans, Big Buck Loans, Heart Paydays, and Green Dollar Loans, are all viable options if you’re looking to cut back on time spent hunting for a lender and improve your chances of connecting with a lender most likely to assist you.

FAQ’s

Are There No-Credit-Check Installment Loans?

If you’re hunting for tribal installment loans direct lenders no credit check or bad credit installment loans that come with no credit check, rest assured that you’ll find some great options for bad credit borrowers and no credit borrowers via a loan-finder site. While credit checks may be carried out, they don’t always have a negative impact on a loan application.

Can You Have Multiple Installment Loans?

Yes, you can have multiple guaranteed installment loans for bad credit direct lenders only loans, as installment loans cover various loan types, including mortgages, vehicle loans, mobile phone loans, and so on.

Can I Get an Installment Loan with Bad Credit?

Yes, you can get installment loans with bad credit. In fact, lenders consider more than credit scores when approving or denying loan applications. Therefore, you should ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements and can prove the loan's affordability to improve your chances of getting a no credit check installment loans with bad credit.

