Top 3 Best No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval: Get Bad Credit Loans With Same Day Deposit

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7.

People with “subprime” (under 670) credit often face difficulties when it comes to financial assistance. Although there are various joint and secured loan options, it may not be the best solution when you need a fast money deposit. Moreover, not all people own some valuable property to use as collateral backing. But there are still some alternatives that are open to people with credit history issues.

“Bad credit loans” is a common name for the group of loan options that are available for bad credit borrowers. Depending on the type of bad credit loan, it may offer small amounts to cover your cash shortages or provide significant sums for some major purchases. There are multiple lenders, like those in the list below, that offer loans for people with bad credit. And if you don’t have time for comparison, consider our top 3 picks for the loan companies that provide the best no credit check loans with guaranteed approval.

What Are The Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit?

The best personal loans are those that offer you the most favorable terms. Since the loan terms mostly depend on the lender, it is important to make the right decision at the selection stage. Choosing the right lender may take some time. Before deciding on the loan company, you need to compare loan limits, interest rates, repayment terms, and the lender’s trustworthiness. Keep in mind that personal loan lenders typically have different rates, loan terms, and their own specific requirements. If comparing lenders seems complex to you, consider the following companies we’ve picked to make things easier for you.

1FirstCashAdvance – Best online marketplace with multiple bad credit loans from direct lenders. ASAP Finance – Reputable connecting service with money funding within 24 hours. 15M Finance – Trusted lending platform with a high approval rate for poor credit.

#1. 1FirstCashAdvance – Best Overall Bad Credit Personal Loans

1FirstCashAdvance is an online platform that provides loan services for people with low credit scores. Actually, if you have good credit but need money desperately and can’t wait for a bank verification to be completed, you’re also welcome to get an online loan. The marketplace works with direct lenders that concentrate on short-term loans. They typically have no minimum credit score requirement and don’t perform hard credit checks. Thus, you can get the loan amount you need without hurting your credit score.

As the company offers a simple online application process, it doesn’t take much time to apply. You also don’t need to adapt to their working hours or change your schedule to get a loan. As the service offers a 24/7 online application, having a PC or smartphone with an internet connection is enough. And yes, there is good news for people who need money now. 1FirstCashAdvance can transfer your loan amount to your bank account within 24 hours.

“Bad credit loans are usually scolded by people with good credit and enough of their savings to cope with sudden financial difficulties. But you should always keep in mind that we created these loan products to help needy people and families. And actually, that’s what they’re good at. However, it’s still a debt, so it requires you to be responsible.” – Latoria Williams, CEO of 1FirstCashAdvance

Why We Picked It?

The company offers the optimal ratio of all the parameters necessary to call a loan favorable. It has a high (over 4.5) rating on the most popular review platforms for customer feedback. The service also combines the ease of obtaining a loan and reasonable terms for it.

Gains

Smart application process in a few steps 24/7;

Multiple loan products from direct lenders;

Fast loan approval and money funding;

Allowed with a bad credit score.

Losses

Charge fees for late payments;

Low credit score options come with a high interest rate.

#2. ASAP Finance – Best for Unsecured Personal Loans With Fast Funding

ASAP Finance is a connecting service that helps customers find safe, easy, and convenient borrowing solutions. Besides providing online loans for low credit score borrowers, it also declares a sense of urgency as one of its main values. The service specializes in emergency loans for bad credit scores, so resorting to it means you need cash right away and can’t possibly seek help from a bank or credit union. Therefore, the company offers easy-to-meet requirements and impressively fast funding terms, usually within one business day.

As its lenders commonly compete to give you a loan, they provide affordable interest rates to keep the borrower’s attention. However, some loan options may have pitfalls in the form of a high loan origination fee. At the same time, the service is free and doesn’t charge any processing costs for applications.

“We’re proud to be of service and strive to offer reasonable alternatives to loans from traditional financial institutions. Borrowers with less-than-perfect credit are ordinary people like me and you who have their personal needs and wants. The loans we offer are aimed to help them cover their needs or overcome financial difficulties.” – Gregory Allen, principal CEO of ASAP Finance

Why We Picked It?

This is a trusted service with good customer reviews, reasonable rates, and urgent financial assistance. Although it offers limited loan products, it may be almost perfect for financial emergencies and unexpected expenses.

Gains

Flexible basic qualifications;

Applying for a loan doesn’t hurt your credit score;

Next-day funding;

Consider any credit score.

Losses

High interest rates and loan origination fees may be offered;

A lender may have a late fee and prepayment penalty.

#3. 15M Finance – Best for Cash Advances With No Credit Check

15M Finance has made a mark on the short-term loan space due to its approach to low- and middle-income credit-challenged borrowers. The platform offers an online loan application process with no faxing or unnecessary paperwork. Its lenders consider borrowers with any credit scores and perform only soft credit inquiries in order not to lower your FICO rating. The company is also known for its high approval rate for bad credit loans.

15M Finance is also popular with people who are looking for urgent cash. You need about 5 minutes to apply online and less than an hour to get a loan decision. If approved, the lender makes a direct deposit to your checking account as soon as the next business day.

“Bad credit customers are tired of being rejected. Thus, we’ve created a place they can always refer to and seek help without affecting their credit ratings or long waiting. We always put ourselves in our customers’ shoes to understand their needs and meet all their expectations.” – Shania Brenson, co-founder of 15M Finance

Why We Picked It?

The company offers outstanding customer service along with accessible borrowing options. It works with trusted and licensed online lenders only and allows you to access the loan amount you need without affecting your credit score.

Gains

Convenient application procedure;

No origination fee you have to pay to apply;

Loans are allowed for bad credit customers;

Easy-to-meet qualification requirements.

Losses

High annual percentage rate for some types of unsecured loans;

Additional verification may be required in some states.

What Are Online Personal Loans for Bad Credit?

A personal loan for bad credit is typically an unsecured loan that allows bad credit score borrowers to access loan amounts within their income possibilities. This cash advance works almost like a personal loan from a bank or a credit union but without a hard focus on an applicant’s credit score. Maximum and minimum loan amounts you can get typically depend on many factors, including the type of loan you choose, the loan amount you need, your income, debt-to-income ratio, credit score, state, and the particular lender. Commonly, you can get from $100 to $15,000.

Repayment terms also vary from loan to loan. Sometimes you may be asked to repay the whole balance in one lump sum by your next paycheck, and sometimes a direct lender allows you to turn back the money in equal monthly payments within up to 60 months.

However, you shouldn’t expect the lowest interest rates and the most advantageous terms if you apply for a loan with bad credit. Poor credit loans are generally expensive. An annual percentage rate on some loan offers may be over 500%. Thus, the longer your loan term, the more you will have to overpay.

Summing up, loans for bad credit are considered lifesaving for people with some credit difficulties and those who need money urgently. Nevertheless, you should choose the right lender and pay attention to your personal loan conditions to avoid a high interest rate.

What Are My Options If I Need Unsecured Loans for Bad Credit?

There are several types of unsecured bad credit loans. Each type has its own mission and suits contrasting groups of borrowers depending on their purpose and current situation.

Payday Loans

A payday loan is a type of short-term borrowing that allows you to access loan amounts between $100 and $1,000. Payday loans also have limited repayment terms that are commonly from 14 to 30 days. As they are a type of emergency assistance, payday lenders usually transfer loan amounts within 24 hours. You should repay the loan cost in one large payment by your next paycheck or on the other due date set by your lender. Online payday loans are one of the most accessible borrowing options for people with bad credit. However, they are also one of the most expensive ones. The amount of your interest rate and origination fee may be from $15 t0 $30 per each $100 obtained.

Installment Loans

An installment loan is a financial solution that combines all the favors of paycheck loans and personal loans. Installment loans offer a flexible repayment period of up to 24 months and provide higher loan amounts between $500 and $5,000. As these cash advances can be repaid in fixed monthly installments, they represent less stressful loan products available with a bad credit history. Since applying for installment loans with no credit check isn’t shown in your credit report, it is also a good way to cover your long-term needs while trying to rebuild your financial strength. However, installment loans are also expensive. An APR may be set from 16% to 100%.

Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Low credit personal loans are very similar to traditional loans from banks and credit unions. Bad credit personal loan rates are usually lower compared to payday and installment loans. Thus, you can get up to $15,000 at a rate of 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on your credit score. Personal loans allow you to repay them in fixed monthly payments within up to 60 months, so they are usually easy to repay without putting a dent in your wallet. At the same time, you may face more eligibility criteria and be required to have a higher income.

Is a Bad Credit Personal Loan a Good Idea?

It depends. Sometimes loans are a forced measure you need to take to cover emergency expenses. Also, people obtain loans to make major purchases or even some investments in a better future. Bad credit loans may be lifesaving if you use them wisely, but they can also put you into a debt trap. Therefore, getting a loan for bad credit is always a personal choice. Before you get a personal loan, you should evaluate your situation, consider various ways of solving a problem, and maintain a sober look to not overburden yourself.

How Fast Can I Access Online Loans for Bad Credit?

Online lenders are more likely to deposit money in your bank account by the end of the next business day. If you need to access your loan funds faster, try to complete your loan application early in the morning on a weekday. In this case, your chance of getting same-day funding will be higher.

What Can I Use Loan Funds for?

Bad credit personal loans are types of borrowing with no restricted uses. It means you can spend your loan proceeds for any personal or business needs you face. People usually obtain bad credit loans to:

Repair a car;

Cover medical bills;

Pay utilities;

Go on vacation;

Make rent payments;

Avoid high credit card fees;

Cover daily needs.

Bad credit loans can also be used as debt consolidation loans if you have several debts you want to combine into one. A debt consolidation loan can help you manage your finances more efficiently. As several loans mean several payments, debt consolidation can help you avoid missed payments and late fees. However, before using a personal loan amount to consolidate debt, make sure it will alleviate your financial situation, not make it worse.

Can I Get a Loan With No Credit Check?

Actually, no credit check loans are only half the truth. Usually, it means the lender makes only a soft credit check without reporting your data to major credit bureaus. Thus, such a check doesn’t hurt your credit score, even if you apply time after time within a short period. However, a lender still checks your personal data and credit background through free open sources to estimate risks and make a loan decision.

Bad Credit Loan Alternatives

If you can’t meet the minimum credit score requirements of your bank and online loans don’t meet your needs, consider the following alternatives.

Secured Personal Loans

Secured loans may be a remedy for people who own some property and dare to use it as a pledge. Once you provide a lender with collateral, you can get a loan amount that is between 20% and 80% of your property value. The most common types of secured loans are auto loans, title loans, home equity loans, and share-secured loans. Therefore, your car, home, or savings account balance may be used as a guarantee. A secured loan usually offers a low interest rate and more favorable terms compared to an unsecured loan. But keep in mind that you always risk losing your property when it comes to secured debt. Make sure your monthly payment suits your budget to avoid unpleasant credit consequences.

Credit Card Cash Advances

Credit cards are one of the most popular types of borrowing money all over the world. It may also be the best way to recover your credit score or build a credit history. Credit card issuers provide you with access to a credit line you can use within the limits wherever you are. You can also find various 0% APR cards that allow you to use the money for free within a grace period. However, if you won’t repay your balance on time, the interest rate will be pretty high.

Joint Personal Loans

Joint loans are usually popular with student loan lenders, but you can also find some lending companies that offer this option for personal loans. This type of borrowing allows you to get the loan amount you need with any credit score if you have a co-signer or co-borrower with a good credit history. It may be your spouse, family member, or even your friend. However, lenders usually require your co-signer to have equal debt repayment responsibilities, so it may be tough to find the person who can accept this.

Loans from Pawn Shops

Pawn shop loans are popular with people with no bank accounts or those who don’t want to provide the lender with access to it. Pawn shops have no minimum credit score requirements and can’t access your checking account, so you will get a loan amount on hand in exchange for some treasured or marketable item you own. If you don’t repay the money on the due date, the lender will put your item up for sale.

Social Lending

Social lending is also known as peer-to-peer lending. It is another option available for applicants who are ineligible for other types of financing. These loans allow you to borrow money from other individuals through online platforms without going through a bank. P2P loans usually have relaxed qualifications along with high interest rates.

Bad Credit Loan Comparison Tips

Your lending experience depends on how responsible you are at the selecting stage. Although it may seem you have just a few options to consider, one of them will always be better. Before applying for a cash advance online , compare all the available options you may be eligible for to choose the one that offers favorable terms. Pay attention to the top-end range of the interest rates the lender offers, as they are more likely to be the ones the lender offers to people with bad credit. Also, check out additional fees, loan terms, the amount of your monthly payment, customer support options, and customer reviews. All these will help you evaluate the lender’s trustworthiness. Don’t pay any origination fee or additional charges before getting a loan – this is a warning sign of scammers.

What Are Basic Bad Credit Loan Requirements?

Each lender usually has its own specific requirements. Anyway, there are some common eligibility criteria for getting a personal loan with bad credit:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a driver’s license or government-issued photo ID;

Provide the lender with your mobile phone number, email, and proof of your address;

Have a minimum annual income of at least $12,000;

Have an active bank account.

How to Apply for a Bad Credit Loan – Step-by-Step Instruction

Visit a lender’s website and fill out an online loan request form. Get a response. The lender will check your application details and payment history and send you a loan decision shortly after you submit a form. Put an e-signature on a loan agreement. If approved, you’ll get loan documents by email. Review your loan contract before signing to make sure loan terms meet your expectations. You may also require some additional verification in several states. Get a loan. In most cases, you don’t need to take any additional actions to receive the funds. The lender will deposit cash to your checking account as soon as the next working day. Repay the loan. Make your monthly payments on time or make sure you have enough money in your account on the due date for automatic write-off. If you want to repay the loan earlier, make sure the lender doesn't have any prepayment penalties.

FAQs

How to Get a Loan With Bad Credit?

Choose the lender that has no minimum credit score requirements. There are many loan providers that are willing to help borrowers with “subprime” credit. Typically, all you need is to fill out an online form on a website.

Am I Guaranteed a Bad Credit Loan?

Unfortunately, bad credit loans guaranteed approval are common tricks companies use to attract your attention. Even if you apply for a minimum loan amount offered, the lender can still reject your loan application for different reasons. For example, your debt-to-income ratio may be too high to get a loan, or your income is not enough to fulfill your debt payment obligations.

Where to Find The Best Personal Loan?

Consider the companies we’ve picked or review nearby lenders to find the most reasonable terms. Choose a loan with the lowest possible interest, flexible term, low or no origination fee, and affordable monthly payment.

