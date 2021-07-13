Which Level of Senior Living Would Be Best For You?

With so many senior living options to choose from, selecting the right one can feel impossible. How can you make sure you or your loved one gets the right balance of care while still maintaining independence?

The first step toward making this important life decision is learning about your options. Below, we’ve broken down the different types of senior living offered at Brookdale and the type of care each one provides.

Independent Living

Best for: Independent seniors looking to free up time

For seniors who are able to provide for their own needs but want to make the most of their golden years, independent living communities are a great option. While they do not provide assistance with daily acts of living, independent living communities provide homey, apartment-style living spaces that eliminate worries like lawn care and home maintenance. They also provide activities, off-site excursions and on-site amenities like barber shops, dining and more.

Assisted Living

Best for: Older adults who need assistance with some daily tasks

This senior living option is designed for seniors who are looking for apartment-style living while receiving some help with day-to-day tasks. Assisted living at Brookdale is tailored to each resident’s needs to provide as much or little assistance as needed. Assisted living encourages independence where possible, providing activities and amenities as well as help with daily tasks like dressing, medication, hygiene, transportation and more as needed.

Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC)

Best for: Seniors looking for a community that can meet their needs as they age

As we grow older, our needs change. A CCRC accommodates those changes by providing multiple care options in one location. At a CCRC, seniors can feel at home while receiving a full range of personalized assistance from trained 24/7 staff and health care as needed. Plus, they’ll also have opportunities to socialize, learn and grow with on-site amenities and activities.

Memory Care

Best for: Older adults living with memory loss

Designed for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia, our memory care program is person-centered. We aim to provide residents a sense of belonging and purpose, providing assistance, security and health care while preserving their identity and individuality. Brookdale’s memory care communities are designed to feature a safe and secure environment with caring, 24/7 staff in a space that has a similar look and function as a private home. Seniors participate in a daily path of engagement, which encourages their current skills through research-based activities.

Skilled Nursing

Best for: Seniors seeking both comfort and specialized medical care

For those who need advanced medical resources but want to remain in a home-like setting, a skilled nursing facility is ideal. Skilled nursing provides round-the-clock nursing care and daily assistance, plus a full staff of physicians and therapists. At a skilled nursing facility, residents have access to on-site amenities and first-rate dining, all while receiving professional medical care through every step of their journey.

What Level of Care Fits Your Needs?

