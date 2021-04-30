Photo Gallery: Meet the 2021 Brightest and Best nominees

Share Facebook

Ava MacDonald - Ava MacDonald is currently a student at Chippewa Valley where she will be graduating first in class. An active member of the school, during her high school career she was a member of Key Club, Girl's Swim and Dive, National Honor Society, Student Council, and was Vice President of the school's writers' club. In addition to this, she had enrolled in 13 AP classes across 4 years and scored 1530 on her SAT.

In the fall, she intends to attend Georgetown University in Washington DC. There she will major in economics and government; during her junior year, she has intentions to apply to their dual undergraduate and master's degree program in Foreign Service. After this, she plans to go to law school in order to practice labor and employment law with a focus on international workers. WXYZ

Miya Wolff - Miya Wolff will graduate top of her class from Dryden High School with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. She is a student in the CAD program at the Lapeer Ed-Tech Center as well. Throughout high school Miya been an active member in many extracurriculars, such as band, FIRST Robotics, Student Council, National Honor Society, Drama Club, Dryden Red and Black newspaper, SkillsUSA, National Technical Honor Society, and is a National Merit Scholar Finalist. She also played for Dryden's varsity basketball team and was a first baseman on the varsity softball team. In the fall Miya will join the class of 2025 at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, where she will be majoring in mechanical engineering with a possible specialty in Computer-Aided Design. WXYZ

Kevin Rivers Jr - Kevin Rivers Jr has had an expansive high school experience to say the least. He's spent all 4 of these years at Cornerstone Health and Technology High School, and has been Rank 1 in his class (Class of 2021) since the first semester of his 9th grade year. He averages a 3.9-4.0 GPA at best and a 3.7 at worst and has even been crowned a member of the National Honor Society. Not only that, Kevin has also served as President of Cornerstone's Art Club, completed a public mural in Cornerstone's Art Room and has participated in an internship at OHM Advisors. He has played the role of a mentor in Cornerstone'sWolf Pack Program (which promoted brotherhood and awareness of local students with autism) and acted as a Director's Assistant in a play performed at Cornerstone.

Personally, Kevin Rivers is an artist at heart. He has been drawing since he was 5 years old, and has been drawing cartoons and comics books (and strips) since then. So naturally, he is aiming to pursue a career that reflects his creative capabilities. After high school, Kevin will attend the University of Michigan and major in Art and Design, so that he can become a cartoonist and/or comic strip editor.

WXYZ

Jennifer Dupuis - Jennifer Dupuis will graduate at the top of her class from South Lake High School with honors while holding a 4.0 unweighted GPA throughout high school. In school, she was actively involved as a member of Student Council, Chair of the Spirit Committee, and Secretary of her class for all 4 years. She was also a member of National Honors Society her Junior year and became the NHS Secretary her Senior year. Jennifer participated in many extracurricular activities in school. She was on the girl's Varsity soccer team for all four years and was the captain of the team her junior and senior year. Along with her heavy academic schedule, she had a high appreciation of the arts and her involvement with art class helped her place twice in the Lac St. Clair Art Fair, coming in first and second place. Jennifer was an active participant in the school's drama club, being a part of 3 school musicals as a member of the chorus and supporting roles. Outside of school Jennifer played soccer for 10 years, 4 of which were for travel soccer. She was also involved with several different community service projects, including the Waterfront Beach Cleanup. After she graduates, Jennifer will attend University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, majoring in Astronomy, in hopes that it will help her achieve her dream of working for NASA.

WXYZ

Shaniya Hardwick - Shaniya Hardwick will graduate from Old Redford Academy High School this June. Shaniya works hard for her education and believes her education leaded her to her decision to attend University Of Michigan in the Fall of 2021. Throughout High School, Shaniya organized her time with her own studies and others. She tutors family members and others. She spent all 4 years of High School being a member of Girl Stars and Sister 4 Sister. Encouraging other females and building a sister hood. Shaniya is also the Vice President of her Senior Committee. She tries her best to help the ORA admissions teams with anything they need help with. Shaniya is a hardworking individual and eager to aim for what she believe she wants. Shaniya is very committed to what she put her mind to. Old Redford High School helped Shaniya believe that if you want it, you have to go and get it. Old Redford inspired Shaniya to go after her dreams, achieve her goals, and not letting anything tear her down.

WXYZ

Meghan Parker - Meghan Parker will graduate at the top of her class from DEPSA Early College of Excellence. Meghan is in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and a member of the National Honor Society. Meghan has spent her high school career changing and shaping her community. She is the co-founder of many chapters of organizations to improve her community. These include a chapter of Friends of Rachel and a Detroit chapter of Project LIT book club, (ProjectLIT313). Also, she co-founded a Students for Students tutoring program in the midst of the pandemic. After being a Wolverine Pathways scholar, Meghan plans on attending the University of Michigan Ann Arbor to study Business and Sociology. She plans on using the skills she has and the skills she will gain to give back to her community. WXYZ

Victoria Brey - Victoria Brey will graduate as valedictorian of Divine Child High School's Class of 2021. She has danced ballet through all four years of high school, which has been a passion of hers since she was a little girl. She has also enjoyed participating in musical theater productions, delving into the visual arts, and founding and operating a knitting club during her time at DC. Next year, Victoria plans to attend the University of Dayton to study engineering in the University Honors Program, and she intends to continue dancing and working in the fine arts.

WXYZ

Ngoc Nguyen - Ngoc Nguyen will graduate at the top of her class from Melvindale High School. Throughout her high school career, she has been an active member of her school community and is committed to service through the National Honor Society, Key Club, SUDDs. Additionally, she has the pleasure of being part of her school's Diversity Club, which has opened her eyes to the colorful and diverse world within and beyond her community. In the fall, she intends to attend the University of Michigan, where she will major in Biology, Society, and Health with the dream of one day working for international humanitarian organizations such as the World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders, where she can pursue a meaningful life of service.

WXYZ

Maya Jeffery - Maya Jeffery will graduate from Washtenaw Christian Academy as the valedictorian of her class. She served as Senior Class President, National Honor Society president, and, for four years, played on WCA's varsity basketball and soccer teams. Maya has played the piano for ten consecutive years and has won many awards. Additionally, she has been on many mission trips with her church youth group. She plans to continue her education at the University of Michigan where she will pursue a career in Social Work.

WXYZ

Annika Marie Grass - Annika Grass has attended Merritt Academy for the past 7 years and she has done her best to keep herself actively involved. Throughout her time at Merritt, Annika has achieved all A honor roll all 4 years of high school. She has also been an all-year-round athlete participating in Volleyball, basketball cheer, bowling, and soccer. Class President was also one of her other activities, as well as National Honor Society. For her senior year, she was nominated president of her school‚Äôs NHS. Annika is very proud to be a part of the Merritt family and she appreciates everyone who has helped her and supported her throughout her time there. After high school Annika plans on attending Macomb Community college for her first two years. Her goal is to graduate from Oakland University with a bachelor's in psychology and a minor in sociology. She will then continue to pursue her dream in becoming a therapist or social worker to help people find their happiness.

WXYZ

Abigail Connell - Abigail Connell will be graduating Summa Cum Laude from Walled Lake Northern High School with a GPA of 4.326. She has earned 42 college credits through dual enrollment while in high school. Abigail was an active member of her Class Council, National Honor Society, and mentor for students with autism. While being a member of the Varsity Girls Golf team, she served as captain her senior year and was selected to be part of the All-State Academic Golf Team. Next year, Abigail will be attending Michigan State University to study human biology through Lyman Briggs and the Honors College. She was also selected to be in the Osteopathic Medical Scholars Program, where she hopes to have the opportunity to pursue a degree in Osteopathic Medicine.

WXYZ

Jonathan Holland - Jonathan Holland will graduate with Summa Cum Laude honors from Walled Lake Western High School this year. During his time at Walled Lake Western, he has become a National AP Scholar and National Merit Commended Finalist while maintaining a 4.35 GPA. Outside of school, he played Tennis for four years, qualifying individually for the State Finals his Junior year and serving as a captain in his Junior and Senior year. He competed with his Model United Nations and Forensics (competitive public speaking) teams throughout high school, serving as a leader on both teams in his Junior and Senior years as well as earning various awards at competitions. Additionally, he is committed to service both to the community through National Honor Society and to his peers through his class' Student Council, where he is an elected representative. Above all, he enjoys connecting with his peers and working towards a more inclusive and sustainable community through outreach and advocacy. In the fall, he plans to attend the University of Michigan where he will study International Studies with a sub-major concentration in Political Economy and Development. Jonathan thanks WXYZ for their consideration as well as generosity in offering this award.

(WXYZ)

Kobe Beer Howcroft - Kobe Howcroft will graduate as Valedictorian from Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory. He played two years of baseball, ran cross country all four years, and is running track for his first year as a senior. He enjoyed volunteering at his great grandma's senior living center, Canterbury on the Lake, and tutoring. Kobe has earned academic honors all four years of high school and will be attending the University of Michigan School of Engineering in Ann Arbor. WXYZ

Ryan Konarska - Ryan Konarska will graduate from Flat Rock Community High School. In high school, Ryan was the President of his school's Student Council for two years and the Captain of its Varsity Quiz Bowl team. Outside of school, Ryan has worked on the 2018 and 2020 re-election campaigns of local State Representative Darrin Camilleri, as well as other municipal and state legislative campaigns. This fall, Ryan will attend Princeton University, where he plans to major in either Politics or the School of Public and International Affairs.

WXYZ

Jarrett Geddes - Jarrett Geddes is graduating from L'Anse Creuse High School- North and has finished number one in his class. He has taken multiple rigorous classes and has enjoyed each and every one of them. One aspect that sets him apart from others is that he truly loves to learn. He has interests in many different subjects, so studying for class is seldom a difficult for task for him. He will be attending The University of Michigan this upcoming fall and plans to study biochemistry or biophysics. He aims to use his major in the sciences to attend medical school at U of M and become a physician that specializes in pulmonology.

WXYZ

Abigail Norton - Abigail Norton will graduate from Carsonville- Port Sanilac High School as a senior scholar and number one in her class. She has been in band for eight years and has served as Drum major for the past two years. She has also been involved in theater for four years and has been a member of the thespian society for three years. Other Activities include volleyball, English academics, student council, quiz bowl, and being president of her NHS chapter. She plans to attend SVSU to participate in marching band and major in medical laboratory science. After college she hopes to live by the lake with a mini Australian Shepherd and a Golden Retriever.

WXYZ

Rylee French - I am a student at Peck High School. I have been active in extracurriculars including Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, band and Drama Club. I am also a current member of Student Council and National Honor Society. After graduation, I plan to attend Saginaw Valley State University in the fall majoring in Medical Laboratory Science.

WXYZ

Sydney Sielaff - Sydney Sielaff has attended Belleville High School for four years and will be graduating as the Valedictorian of the Class of 2021. Over the course of her high school career, Sydney has participated in organizations such as National Honor Society and Student Leadership Team, and has partaken in many volunteer opportunities, tutoring being her favorite, demonstrating her dedication to her classmates and community. She has taken 9 AP classes and was a 2020 National AP Scholar with Honor. She plans on attending the University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, electing double majors in economics and political science and government with a pre-law focus. Sydney has aspirations to attend law school in the future.

WXYZ

Kelsey Wink - Kelsey will graduate as the Valedictorian of her class at Roosevelt High School. During her time in high school she has been involved in National Honor Society (During her senior year she served as the Secretary to the Seniors), Link Crew, Quizbowl (League Champions this year), Extreme Science Club, and Key Club. Outside of school, Kelsey has worked at a local ice cream parlor for two years and has been an altar server at the local church for 8 years. After high school, Kelsey will be attending the University of Michigan- Ann Arbor and will most likely be majoring in something biology related to put her on the pre-med track. Kelsey plans on becoming a doctor one day and will most likely work with kids and specialize in a more advanced field of medicine.

WXYZ

Thu Do - Thu Do will graduate from Oakland Christian High School where she accomplished achievements related to arts. More specifically, she has won two Gold Keys for individual pieces and a Silver Key for her art portfolio in the East Michigan's regional Scholastic Art and Writing competition. At Oakland Christian, she was part of the AP College Board's Capstone Program. She also joined the varsity soccer team for one year and took part in helping with the production of a middle school play. In the future, she plans to major in Animation at College of Creative Studies where she hopes to grow and develop her style as an artist. She would like to challenge herself in a different environment and meet new talented individuals.

WXYZ

Kristen Schang - Kristen Schang will graduate as Valedictorian of her class from Milford High School where she maintained a 4.50 GPA. Kristen has taken 13 AP classes and became an AP Scholar with Distinction. She was a member of her school's FIRST robotics team, the HOT Team, where she was on the PIT Crew and the electrical sub-team. Kristen was Vice President of her class in Student Council and Secretary/Treasurer in NHS. In addition, she was an athlete on MHS's girl's golf team where she was captain this past year. Kristen was awarded Academic All-State, both individual and team, for golf. She has also been a part of DECA where she was a state champion. In the fall, Kristen plans to attend the University of Michigan where she will study engineering.

WXYZ

Jaylen Body - Jaylen Body will graduate from Chandler Park Academy High School as his class's Salutatorian. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA in his high school classes and a 4.0 GPA in the college courses he takes as a Dual-Enrollment student with Wayne County Community College District. He participates in Michigan Youth In Government, National Honor Society, and DECA where he is the President of all three clubs at his school. Jaylen is also a recipient of the 2021 Horatio Alger State Scholarship and a recipient of the Pearls of Promise Foundation 2021 Scholarship. Jaylen will be attending Michigan Technological University in the Fall of 2021. He will be enrolling as an Accounting major but plans on double majoring in both Accounting and Management for his undergraduate studies. He is a recipient of Michigan Tech's Leading Scholar Award and their College of Business IMPACT Scholar Award. He also plans on pursuing a Master's in Accounting at Michigan Tech's graduate program. His dream is to work in Accounting and Human Resources before settling for a career as a high school business teacher.

WXYZ

Katelyn Blumenauer - Katelyn Blumenauer will be graduating with high honors from Manchester Jr./Sr. High School. She has been a member of the National Honors Society for two years. She has also shown livestock for the last 8 years at the Manchester Community Fair. Katelyn will be attending University of Michigan to pursue her Bachelors in Science of Nursing.

WXYZ

Stephen Barstys - Stephen Barstys will graduate with honors from Grosse Pointe North High School. He is an AP Scholar with Distinction and a recipient of academic scholarships from the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and the Georgia Institute of Technology. Stephen is an avid saxophonist and percussionist and has received ten superior ratings at the MSBOA District and State Solo and Ensemble Festivals. He has also performed in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensembles for all four years of high school. Stephen is the fifth chair alto saxophonist in the MSBOA 2021 All-State Band. Outside of music, Stephen is the captain of the Grosse Pointe North Quiz Bowl Team and has competed at the regional, state, and national level. Additionally, he is the vice president of the Grosse Pointe North Interact Club where he has worked with local charities to coordinate community service projects. Stephen plans to attend the University of Michigan where he intends to study physics with a focus on research as well as maintaining his passion for music by participating in extracurricular ensembles.

wxyz

Yeongjin Park - Yeongjin Park is a student at Our Lady of the Lakes. As an active member of the school, she participated in Student Council, National Honor Society, Drama Club, Film Club, and Varsity Bowling Team. Next year, she intends to go back to her home country, South Korea, to attend college. There she will be majoring in international studies and continue her educational journey.

WXYZ

Sarah Empie - Sarah Empie will graduate from South Lyon High School and plans to attend Butler University in the fall. She was a part of the SLHS theatre program, both on stage and behind the scenes. Sarah was the co-president of South Lyon's SLC3 organization, whose purpose was to make the school a better place. In addition, Sarah was a member of the National Honor Society, LINK Crew, and the local library's Teen Advisory Board. Sarah volunteers in her community, has a part-time job, and joined the varsity Ski Team as a senior. She enjoys reading, yoga, and spending time with her friends, and her largest goal in life is to travel. Sarah plans to study Actuarial Science at Butler to become a consulting actuary.

wxyz

Tazkira Amin - Tazkira Amin, known as Taz to many, will be graduating from Fitzgerald High School as valedictorian. She will also graduate from the Macomb Mathematics Science Technology Center, a STEM magnet program for high-achieving students in Macomb County. While at Fitzgerald, she was a part of many organizations, including Student Government (where she was the Public Relations Coordinator), Yearbook (where she was the Co-Editor-In-Chief), National Honor Society, Students With A Goal, Model UN, and her favorite, Generation of Promise. Taz is going to attend Michigan State University where she plans to major in social work. There, she will be a part of not only the Honors College but the esteemed Social Science Scholars Program. She hopes to make an impact through social work, connecting individuals to their personalized pathways of success.

wxyz

Julia Bhuiyan - Julia Bhuiyan will graduate at the top of her class from Plymouth High School and looks forward to attending Harvard University next fall. A bright scholar in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, Julia was awarded the National Merit Scholarship this year. She is an active member of her community and serves as president of her school's Art Club, Health-Occupations Students of America (HOSA) club, and Graphic Studio. Julia is also a two-time international winner in the HOSA competition, the 2nd-place winner in an international art competition, and the illustrator of a published children's book. She greatly enjoys sharing her passion for the arts and sciences with her community, for which she has been awarded the President's Gold Service Award. Julia is excited to continue exploring health and the arts at Harvard University, where she plans to study the relationships between medicine and society.

wxyz

Elena Kathryn Deegan-Krause - Elena is a senior at Ferndale High School. Ferndale is a great High School with many amazing teachers and extracurricular activities. Elena has enjoyed playing various sports throughout high school, acting in plays, doing stage crew for musicals, and co-leading the school's Gender Sexuality Alliance. One of the greatest gifts that Ferndale Schools have given her is awakening her love for learning Spanish, which she is now studying through dual enrollment classes at Wayne State University. She has also spent the last two years learning Hindi, starting during a summer she spent in New Delhi on the NSLI-Y scholarship. If health conditions allow, she will be spending a gap year in India on the YES abroad scholarship before attending the University of Michigan to study political science. In the future, Elena hopes to find a career in public policy and focus on climate and environmental justice, continuing the organizing work she has been doing with the Sunrise Movement.

wxyz

Kenneth Fuher - Kenneth Fuher earned As in every class since seventh grade, including nine Advanced Placement courses, five years of German, and three classes at Schoolcraft College (Calculus 3, Differential Equations, and Physics 2). He is also a National Merit Finalist. Kenny excelled outside of the classroom as well. He was a four-year tennis player for Livonia Stevenson and served as Captain during his junior and senior years. He was a member of the school Quiz Bowl team and dedicated countless hours during his freshman and sophomore years to the district's Robotics teams, the Tyros and Warriors. As a sophomore, he served as a captain on the Tyros team and mentored ninth-graders on the coding and scouting & strategy squads. Kenny participated in the Ford Motor Company High School Science and Technology Program (HSSTP) and worked as an assistant tennis coach. Kenny is ranked 36 in the world in the online video game, Rivals of Aether. He also enjoys other video games, chess, and beat boxing.



Kenny has elected to continue his education at the University of Michigan. His interest is in aerospace engineering with a possible future career-advancing space exploration and travel.

wxyz

Maya Kreiner - Maya Kreiner is more than just your average A student. Her 4.2 GPA and 1400 SAT score is not an easy task to accomplish. However, Maya keeps up her hobbies as well as her grades. She has performed piano in Carnegie Hall, Salzburg, Austria, and Amsterdam after playing for 8 consecutive years. She even wrote her very own song that you can listen to on her Youtube. Maya has also won many art awards throughout her years. This including the Duck Stamp Contest, Scholastic Art Contest, and New year card (Nengajou) Art contest. She also takes art commissions online from friends on Instagram. She says, 'Art is definitely more than just a hobby for me'.



For the future, Maya plans to pursue a dual major in Industrial Engineering and Art at the University of Michigan. She hopes to use both artistic and academic skills in her career.

WXYZ

Daniel Xu - Daniel Xu will graduate from Cranbrook High School. Daniel attended the Math Olympiad Program in 2019 and 2020 and the PRIMES research program at MIT in 2020. Daniel will attend MIT in the fall.

wxyz

Chloe Caringi - Chloe Caringi will graduate as the Valedictorian with honors from North Branch High school she has spent 4 years on the student council and 2 years on the National Honors society. Chloe plans to attend the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in Biology and then go on to medical school.

wxyz

Julianna Evans - Julianna Evans will graduate as the valedictorian from Huron Valley Lutheran High School. She got the highest honors for all four years of high school. She played volleyball all four years of high school and won awards like the Most Improved Player, Most Valuable Player, and the Hawk Hustle Award. She also ran track and set the school record for the girl's 400-meter race in her sophomore year. Julie plans on going to Concordia University to study to become an ultrasound technician. She is thinking of specializing in either Neurosonology or Obstetrics, but she is still undecided and will wait until she finishes her Associates until picking her specialty. Her goal is just to help others in a way that does not involve much blood.

wxyz

Jasmine Wu - Jasmine Wu will graduate from Troy High School, which also happens to be her favorite high school. She balances academics with varsity track and extracurriculars, including Science Olympiad, HOSA, Biology Competitions Club, and Project LEAD. In her spare time, she likes to create art, read, and pick up new hobbies. Jasmine hopes to work in the medical field while continuing to volunteer with nonprofit organizations.

WXYZ

Parker Szachta - Parker Szachta from Clarkston High School in Clarkston, MI, loves math: he finds excitement in problem-solving! He is a Clarkston High School Math Club Co-Captain and Co-Founder, where he brought two math competitions to his school. He also earned the highest score of 191 Michigan Math Prize Competition tests taken at his school. Additionally, he took Algebra 2 in 7th grade and AP Calculus BC in 9th grade. Parker also likes to spread the excitement of progress to others: he spent over two years on his school‚Äôs FIRST Robotics Competition Hall of Fame team, Team RUSH. He was the Business/Media Subteam Captain, where he oversaw six students in creating weekly newsletters about the team. He also coached eight third-graders in FIRST LEGO League Junior through weekly meetings. Parker is interested in Computer Science as his potential major. For the Final Project of an online HarvardX computer science course, he made a mood tracker website that adapts to user inputs, giving the user relevant information. Parker wants to make a similar project in college: a website sharing mental health forums and resources. This way, he would spread positivity and optimism by uniting people!

WXYZ

Payton Bucki - Payton Bucki will graduate from Airport Senior High School as Valedictorian. Throughout high school, she has participated in several clubs, such as, DECA, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Mock Trial, Class Office, CTE Advisory Board, Michigan Youth Leadership Program, and Student Council. Payton serves many leadership roles in these organizations. She is President of Interact, NHS, and DECA. Additionally, she is Delegation Leader of Mock Trial and Class Treasurer. In addition to her club participation, Payton has played Varsity Girls Golf since her sophomore year and is on the Varsity Girls Track and Field Team. She has won many honors for golf, qualifying for the MHSAA Girls State Finals for 2019 and 2020 and being awarded Academic All-State status in girls golf. Payton loves helping her community as well. She has been a volunteer at the Puzzle Parents organization for four years now. At this group, she helps to babysit children on the autism spectrum. As of now, Payton is undecided in regards to which college she decides to attend. However, she plans to study Health Sciences and Sociology in the future.

wxyz

Alexander Hughes - Alexander will graduate as a valedictorian from the Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. He is an International Baccalaureate full diploma candidate and scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT. He has been a member of National Honor Society, National French Honor Society, Student Advisory Board, and the forensics team as an impromptu speaker. He was deeply involved in Key Club, for which he served four years in leadership, including as the Governor of the Michigan District where he assisted community service projects across the Lower Peninsula. Alex is also the 2021 state champion in varsity Congressional Debate. He will attend Harvard University in the fall and plans to concentrate in Government in pursuit of a career in politics.

wxyz

Samantha Ogden - Samantha Ogden will graduate at the top of her class from Whitmore Lake High School. She is student council president, drum major of the marching band, captain of the sideline and competitive cheer teams, and is on National Honor Society. She has received the following awards for competitive cheer: Academic all-state, first-team all-conference, first-team all-district, second-team all-district, honorable mention all-region, and conference MVP throughout her high school career. After graduation, Samantha plans to attend the university of toledo through the contingent admission program and the Jesup Scott honors college to get a degree in pharmaceutical science. After she graduates college she hopes to apply for residencies to specialize in hospital pharmacy to then become a fully licensed pharmacist.

wxyz

