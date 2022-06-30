Buy Now Pay Later No Credit Check Loans: 12 Best Options in 2022

Best Buy Now Pay Later No Credit Check Loans in 2022

When you decide to take out a "Buy Now, Pay Later" loan, you can divide your payment into multiple increments that will be paid over a set period of time.

This type of loan usually involves monthly payments and a credit score check.

You might think that a no-credit-check loan is a better option, and we would agree because your chances of getting a loan increase.

The top option we can recommend is MoneyMutual, which grants loans without a history check and even boasts fast approval and a decent spending limit.

But there are other companies that are also perfectly well-suited for this type of loan request.

So, let's dive in and check out the best companies for buy-now-pay-later loans without credit history checks.

Best Buy Now Pay Later Loans With No Credit Checks in 2022:

MoneyMutual: Best buy now pay later loan overall

24/7DollarLoan: Fastest approval process

BadCreditLoans: Bad credit history accepted

iCashLoans.com: Best for smaller loans

Funds Joy: Easiest application process

CashUSA: Loans up to $10,000

PersonalLoans: Easy to use

AmOne: Great reputation

Credible: Wide variety of options

Upgrade: Best for secured loans

ZippyLoan: 5-minute requests

Lending Tree: Free credit report checks



1. MoneyMutual: Best Buy Now Pay Later Loan With No Credit Check Overall

Pros:

$5,000 loans

5-min application

No extra application fees

Over 2,000,000 customers

Swift approval

Cons:

Limited in some US states



Money Mutual is a well-rounded platform with an impeccable reputation that helped it amass over 2,000,000 satisfied customers.

You can loan anywhere between $100 and $5,000, but what impressed us the most is how swift you are connected to potential lenders.

The process takes under 2 minutes, and if you accept the offer, the funds will reach your bank account in under 24 hours.

On the downside, you can’t use this service if you’re from NY, CT, and IL. But if you aren’t located in these three states, you will enjoy zero application fees.

This platform offers an exceptional support team and a helpful FAQ library. You can ask them any question related to the credit line, PayPal account, credit utilization, or the platform's T&C, and the team will deliver a polite and prompt reply.

Interest rates: Vary between tenders

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $5,000

Loan Term: Depends on the lender, granting possible flexibility

2. 24/7DollarLoan: Fastest Approval Process

Pros:

$1,000 loans

Exceptionally easy registration

Loans approved in minutes

Easy to navigate

Entrepreneurs are welcome

Cons:

Could use more educational resources

If you need a loan fast, you won’t find faster buy now pay later loans than what 24/7 Dollar Loan offers.

The company can lend you anywhere between $100 and $1,000, and we’re blown away by how fast the platform is. Approvals can take as little as a minute - that's 60 seconds!

24/7 Dollar also welcomes entrepreneurs with the same requirements as for regular users. You need to be a citizen of the United States with a savings or checking account, earning $800 or more monthly.

While we think the platform should offer more public educational resources, this website is fair, legal, and has zero impact on any of the lenders' interest rate options and terms.

The support team is top-notch and offers non-automated responses to just about any inquiry within 24 hours.

Interest rates: Depends on the lender

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $1,000

Loan Term: Certificate of $800 in monthly earnings required

3. BadCreditLoans: Bad Credit History Accepted

Pros:

You can get a loan with under 500 credit score

No collateral required

Student loans

Competitive APR

Cons:

Loans capped at $1,000 for under-500 credit score

Not BBB accredited



If your credit limit and history are pretty bad, going below the 500 score, don't despair, BadCreditLoans will take care of you.

The company offers loans ranging between $500 and $10,000, although individuals with under 500 credit score are only limited to $1,000.

You can take out a loan for up to 6 years, with APR ranging between 5.99% and 35.99%.

No collateral or down payment are required, and the website also offers dedicated loans for students. The platform is easy to navigate, and loan approval usually requires 5 to 10 minutes. Not as super-swift as 24/7 Dollar Loan, but still pretty fast.

Interest rates: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: 3 months to 6 years

4. iCashLoans.com: Best for Smaller Loans

Pros:

You can take out as little as $100

Funds reach your bank account within 24 hours

Quality design

Swift submission form

Cons:

Loans capped at $1,000

Phone customer support not available

If you seek a smaller loan fast, we recommend iCashLoans.com. Loans at this platform are capped at $1,000 but start with as little as $100.

The submission form is easy to use and doesn't require any unnecessary info from you. Deposits are just as swift, and you can expect the money to reach your bank account within 24 hours - as early as the same day in some cases.

You are required to earn $1,000 to be eligible for a loan. We should also praise the support team. Although they can’t be reached over the phone, the agents are highly professional, polite, and responsive.

Interest rates: Depend on the lender

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 to $1,000

Loan Term: Must earn $1,000 per month after taxes

5. FundsJoy: Easiest Application Process

Pros:

Straightforward application

$5,000 loans

Zero origination fees

Easy to approve loans

Cons:

Minimum amount could be lower

Phone support not available

If you aren’t the most technologically savvy individual, we recommend Funds Joy - not only because the platform is effortless to use, but also because it backs its ease of use with fair terms.

The website is modern, safe, and effortless to use. No hidden charges, no dodgy tactics, just ease of use and straight talk.

You can take out up to $5,000 in loans, which is a solid credit line, although we would like to see minimum loans below the $200 limit.

Interest rates usually range between 4.99% and 450%. Even if you take your time, you will fill out the loan request within 5-7 minutes, and the approval will follow in 10 minutes tops. The lenders are flexible, which makes it easier to make on-time payments.

Interest rates: 4.99%to 450%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $200 to $5,000

Loan Term: Flexible terms

6. CashUSA: Loans Up to $10,000 Credit Limit

Pros:

$10,000 loans available

72 months to pay the money back

Fast delivery

Soft credit check only

Cons:

Minimum credit score requirement is slightly higher

Could use a revamp

If you need to lend slightly higher amounts of money, we recommend Cash USA, which allows US citizens to take loans of up to $10,000.

You can pay the loan back within 72 months, which is flexible and fair, and the funds will reach your bank account within just 24 hours.

We believe the platform could use a revamp in terms of design, but the foundational functionalities of the website are solid as a rock.

Also, note that CashUSA performs soft credit checks only.

Interest rates: 5.99% and 35.99%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: Up to 72 months

7. PersonalLoans: Easy to Use Buy Now Pay Later Loan Service

Pros:

Loans up to $35,000

Collateral not required

1-day funding

Plenty of lenders to choose from

Cons:

Can't take out less than $1,000

Origination fees

PersonalLoans is another neat platform you can join if you need higher "buy now pay later loans."

The credit line reaches $35,000, which is significantly above average, but you also can't take out less than $1,000.

Collateral is not required, and the variety of available lenders is pretty comprehensive. If you meet the criteria and stick within the limit, the loan will reach your account within a business day.

When paying back, you can choose between 3 and 72 months to repay the loan.

Interest rate: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000-$35,000

Loan Term: 3 to 72 months

8. AmOne: Great Reputation

Pros:

Operational since 1999

$50,000 loans

Broad networks of lenders

Debt consolidation

BBB accreditation

Cons:

Can't take out less than $1,000 loans

We can’t make a list of BNPL services without mentioning AmOne, a company that has been around since 1999, offering a broad range of lenders across the network.

When it comes to the credit line, you can take out anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000. Debt consolidation loans are also available.

The platform is BBB accredited, the interest conditions are fair, and you can pay the money back in up to 84 months without affecting your credit score. The company charges zero upfront costs.

The customer service is quite convenient, and you can contact them from 9 AM to 9 PM ET over the phone or send an email query.

Interest rates: 4.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000 to $50,000

Loan Term: 24 to 84 months

9. Credible: Wide Variety of Loan Options

Pros:

Many loans to choose from

Can borrow $100,000

Lower interest rate options available

Cosigners support

Cons:

Minimum credit score 600

If you seek a wide variety of available credit line options, Credible is the BNPL service for you.

Unlike most available credit lenders, this platform goes beyond basic finance purchases and offers credit line options for mortgage refinancing and home loans.

The minimum loan you can take out is $600, while the maximum goes to $100,000.

But do note that the minimum score you need to have is 600. Then again, the interest is pretty fair, with the rates ranging from 3.99% to 35.99%.

The application only takes 5 minutes of your time, much like the approval process. The web design is fantastic.

The top-notch support team has displayed excellent financial literacy regarding loans, charged interest, credit line with online purchases, and more.

Interest rates: 3.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $600 to $100,000

Loan Term: 600 minimum credit score

10. Upgrade: Best for Secured Loans

Pros:

Loans up to $25,000

Autopay discount

Secured loans

1,000,000+ users, top-notch reputation

Cons:

Late and origination fees

If you're on the market for a secured loan and only a soft credit pool, Upgrade is a valid option.

This platform offers up to $25,000 in loans and includes a 0.5% discount if autopay is enabled.

Upgrade charges late and origination fees, but also offers users 20% interest discounts. To grab the best deal, you must participate in the Rewards Checking Account program. By landing a 20% off promo, you can bring your 25% interest to 20%.

The site's support team and FAQ library are among the best in the industry, packed with genuinely helpful resources to boost your financial literacy.

Interest rates: 5.94% to 35.97%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $25,000

Loan Term: 24 to 84 months

11. ZippyLoan: 5-Minute Fast Loan Requests

Pros:

$15,000 loans

100+ lenders

5-minute loan requests

Up to 72 months to return the loan

Cons:

Users from NY, DC, and WV are geo-restricted

Zippy Loan is an interesting option if you're looking for a buy now pay later credit line. You can secure up to $15,000 in loans from over 100 lenders on the platform.

What stands out is the 5-minute loan request option. The company kept the clutter and requested data to a minimum, speeding the process up significantly compared to the competitors.

All it takes to take a loan out is 5 minutes, with very few questions. We don't like that NY, DC, and WV customers are geo-restricted, but we certainly appreciate the lengthy 72-month period to repay the loan.

The minimum repayment period is 6 months, and we were pleasantly surprised that the minimum loan is $100. Usually, when a company has a higher limit like $15,000, they won't care for the lower loans, but Zippy covers it all.

Interest rates: Depends on the lender

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 to $15,000

Loan Term: 6 to 72 months

12. Lending Tree: Free Credit Report Checks

Pros:

Free credit report checks

$50,000 loans

Plenty of loan types

Free credit checks

Co-borrowers supported

Cons:

At least a 3% origination fee

670 score minimum

If your credit isn't the greatest but still crosses the 670 score mark, you might want to give Lending Tree a look.

This versatile platform offers business loans and many different options. Yes, 3% minimum origination fees are included in the mix, but you can take out a serious sum of $50,000 from here.

Available loans start at $1,000, meaning that this website is not the best solution for smaller loans.

You will also find co-signer options here, along with dedicated customer support over the phone and an interactive FAQ library. The support agents are responsive and highly professional.

And last but certainly not least, you can get free credit report checks on the site, which is a neat feature to draw customers in with something genuinely beneficial.

Interest rates: 7.04% to 35.89%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000 to $50,000

Loan Term: 670 score minimum

How We Chose the Best Loans With No Credit History Checks:

Eligibility Requirements

We searched for minimal requirements. We approached the situation as if you were seeking personal loans with a bad credit score. This type of loan allows you to pay off the purchases you made instantly, which leaves no room for improving your bad credit score. That’s why Money Mutual is our top pick.

Lending Amount

With buy now pay later bad credit loans, we figured the lending amount is lower. We searched for options granting lower amounts of $100 and above, but also for major credit bureaus going up to $50,000 or higher. On average, we figured that the $5,000-$10,000 is the area that will satisfy most users looking to borrow money.

Fees and Interest Rate

Interest-free payments are ideal when it comes to taking out a new loan but are next to impossible when you have poor credit reports. That's why we searched not for an interest-free payment option, but for a low interest rate. For example, the 5.99% to 35.99% range on BadCreditLoans is top-notch in our book.

Quick Loans With MoneyMutual

Repayment Time

The ability to repay your loan later or be flexible with paying back was also important when searching for the best platforms for lending money. It’s vital that you make on-time payments, but even if you can’t make them, we searched for flexible companies that can meet your needs.

User Interface and Experience

Finally, ease of use was also important to us. This benchmark is about more than just the looks but also the ease of accessing information like interest rates, hidden fees, etc. It also touches on the quality of the support team.

Things You Should Know About Buy Now Pay Back Later Loans:

Can I Get a Loan Without Credit Checks?

Yes, you can get a loan without major credit bureaus performing credit checks. It is also possible to get a loan with bad credit ratings. These are called no-credit-check loans, and they involve no checks of credit scores.

Are There Any Bad Credit Loans That Have Guaranteed Approval?

Yes, there are companies out there that offer loans with guaranteed approval to individuals with bad credit scores.

One of the top bad credit loan platforms that most financial experts recommend is Money Mutual, based on minimal credit checks they carry out and loans up to $5,000.

Get a Fast Loan With MoneyMutual

My Credit Is Bad. What Can I Do To Get a Loan?

The easiest option for getting a bad credit loan that will likely secure you the most favorable interest is taking out a co-signed secured loan.

A secured loan means you have to include collateral like your savings account or your car, which the lending company can take in case of failed repayment. When you opt for a co-signed loan, you will need to include another person in the mix who has better income and scores.

What Is the Best No Credit Checks Loan?

The best option is to go with MoneyMutual, which offers a near-instant approval decision for bad credit loans up to $5,000.

How Do I Choose the Best No Credit Checks Loan for Me?

The first step is to check the eligibility requirements to ensure that low credit scores are accepted.

Then, search for the lower charged interest rate with extended repayment times. Additionally, make sure that the maximum lending amount or credit limit matches your requirements.

Are You Still Looking for Top Buy Now Pay Back Later Loans?

If you’re here looking for a fast and snappy response on where to find the best buy now pay later no credit check loans - the answer is MoneyMutual.

This company has proven itself over and over again as highly reliable and fair.

But still, make sure at least to check out the summary of every company listed on this page. Based on the highlights alone, you can see which one might be your ideal financing option.

We hope this guide was helpful and that you've boosted your financial literacy. Make sure you always make on-time payments, stay safe, and have a good one!