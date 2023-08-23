Calvin University sets record enrollment for 2023–24 school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is celebrating record enrollment numbers heading into the 2023–24 school year.

The school says it added 1,150 new students this year, an increase of 15% compared to last year.

We’re told more than 3,300 total students are expected to enroll. Among them are a record number of international and BIPOC students.

Calvin University says more than 90 countries were represented in applications for the fall 2023 semester.

“It’s clear that there’s a growing interest in a Calvin education,” says Vice President for Enrollment Strategy Lauren Jensen. “What’s even clearer is that that interest is coming from around the corner and across the globe, from students and families who are familiar with Calvin and from those who are being introduced to this formative education for the very first time.”

University officials add in-state enrollment numbers also increased, accounting for 60% of new students.

Classes at Calvin University begin Monday, Aug. 28.