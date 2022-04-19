This Top-Selling Cooler Backpack Is A Must-Have For Outdoor Summer Fun

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s nothing like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Transporting that frosty bev to your next barbecue shouldn’t be a hassle, which is why a backpack cooler is going to be your new bestie this summer. It’s like having a fridge follow along in your shadow.

You can use these super transportable, insulated coolers on all your planned — or last minute! — adventures, carry them along to pool parties or to the beach while camping or catching a movie in the park. Transport your cold drinks, keep your sandwiches fresh and that fruit salad chilled with a bag where you can stack your items (between a few cooler packs) to keep the party going, even on blistering hot afternoons. You’ll also save money by bringing items from home rather than needing to purchase food on the go.

While hard plastic coolers are wonderful and you can jam a lot of food and beverages inside, they can be bulky and cumbersome to roll around the ground or lug on a backpacking trip. When at the beach, you have to drag them through the sand, and when hiking, plastic coolers bump along on jagged trails. Taking cold drinks to the kids’ practice or game? You might end up having to pop that big cooler over curbs or even up steps. All less than ideal.

Soft-back coolers offer an excellent solution, and they’re ergonomic, too. These new types of insulated packs are nice for anything you need to transport to a destination that’s more than 50 feet from your car (aka, involves some legwork). And you can get one of Amazon’s top-rated backpack coolers on sale right now!

The best questions to ask when searching for a new insulated pack would be:

How much does it hold?

How durable is the fabric?

What extra features are built-in?

Is it waterproof or water-resistant?

How comfortable will it be to carry?

Here are a few great options — perfect for picnics and travel — that are available on Amazon.

Keep food hot or cold for up to 16 hours with this roomy Tourit Cooler Backpack. It’s made of sturdy waterproof fabric and contains one main storage compartment, two side mesh pockets and two large front pockets. There’s even an additional pocket on the lid! You can really stuff a lot into this stylish, leak-proof sack — up to 30 cans!

Amazon reviewers really adore this cooler backpack. At 16,097 reviews and counting, the Tourit Cooler Backpack ranks at an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, with more than 13,000 reviewers giving it a full 5 stars. Some purchasers say they are using this pack almost every day. Many have noted how cold it keeps everything tucked inside, that it doesn’t leak regardless of how rough they treat it and that it has a handy bottle opener on the side.

This camping cooler is very versatile: Fill it with beer bottles for your next pool party, or you could pack it with snacks and juice boxes for your kid’s birthday celebration at the park. Either way, it has a lot of great features, including compartments designed for your phone, water bottles or umbrellas and plates and utensils. There’s even a strap to help hold your picnic blanket. Find it on Amazon at 20% off for $36.99 right now.

This large-capacity cooler backpack holds up to 54 cans and four pounds of ice, keeping beverages cold for up to 24 hours. The inside material is constructed of PEVA materials and a thick layer of foam to keep food fresh. Side pockets hold up to four bottles of wine. You can use the front pocket to hold your phone, wallet and car keys, and it comes with reflective strips to make it (and you while you’re carrying it) easy to spot.

With 4.5 out of 5 stars out of 1,112 ratings, this cooler also comes highly recommended. Reviewers enjoy how much this bag can hold but some note that can be a downfall as it can get too heavy. It’s on Amazon for $39.95.

This portable Coleman cooler is made of recycled fabric and offers adjustable shoulder pads and waist straps. It looks just like a regular backpack. With more than 6,000 reviews, this pack ranks high at 4.6 out of 5 stars. One reviewer mentioned how this bag really helped them during their trip to Disney World since they could load it with snacks and water. Others liked how comfortable it is to wear. Several people mentioned not to use ice in it but rather to use frozen water bottles or ice packs instead to help keep it from leaking.

Buy it for $35.51 on Amazon.

So what do you think? Will you spring for a new cooler backpack to tote along with you for all your fun outdoor activities?

