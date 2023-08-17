Court cases bound to intersect with Trump's 2024 campaign

With multiple pending court cases, the Trump campaign is in uncharted territory. So what comes next for former President Donald Trump as he tries to balance criminal charges, civil lawsuits and his 2024 campaign?

In the immediate future, Trump and his fellow 18 co-defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to turn themselves in to officials in Fulton County, Georgia.

On Monday, the former president has scheduled a 'major news conference' in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump claims he'll release an "irrefutable report on the presidential election fraud." But multiple court cases and investigations have failed to corroborate those claims.

Then on Wednesday, the first GOP presidential debate will happen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While Trump has certainly hit the polling and fundraising minimums, we don't know if he'll choose to participate.

Looking further ahead, Trump's criminal and civil cases are bound to overlap with his 2024 campaign.

The Iowa Republican caucuses are set for Jan. 15. That's the same day author E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation case is set to go to trial in New York. Since it's a civil case, Trump is not expected to appear in person.

A majority of states will likely hold their primaries or caucuses sometime between March and June of next year, and that's when two of the four criminal cases are currently scheduled to go to trial.

In New York where Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records, a jury trial is scheduled to begin on March 25. And in Florida, where he faces 40 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, a trial is scheduled to begin May 20.

Trial dates are yet to be set in Washington D.C. and Georgia. But the schedules for all the court cases involving former Pres. Trump are fluid and subject to change.

