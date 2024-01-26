Donald Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3M in defamation case

A jury awarded author E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation case involving former President Donald Trump.

It took the jury of seven men and two women only a few hours to come to their decision.

They awarded Carroll $7.3 million in emotional damages, $11 million and $65 million in punitive damages.

Earlier in the day, Trump abruptly walked out of the New York federal courtroom as Carroll's lawyer was giving his closing argument.

Last year, a separate jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll. She was awarded $5 million at the conclusion of that trial.

An obviously angry Trump said that he's appealing both decisions.

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump said on Truth Social. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

In this case, Carroll's team wanted the jury to understand that they believe that there's a difference between being infamous and being famous. They say Carroll was a well-known person, especially in New York City, before the cases involving Trump. They accuse Trump of going after Carroll's character, calling her a "whack job," and claiming she is a "sick" person.

“This case is about punishing Donald Trump for what he's done and what he continues to do,” Carroll's attorney, Robert Kaplan, told the jury on Friday. “This trial is about getting him to stop.”

Trump's team claimed Carroll has pursued this lawsuit in an effort to seek fame, notoriety and sell more books. His attorney, Alina Habba, lashed out at the verdict Friday night. Outside of the courtroom, she claimed the judge wouldn't allow her to present a favorable defense.

"The behavior I saw in there gave us the most perfect record on appeal, even if I needed it, which I don’t," she said.

