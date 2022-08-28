This top-selling down-alternative comforter is only $30

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you ever had a fantastic night’s sleep at a hotel and wished you could afford the same bedding at home? Right now, you can get a highly-rated down-alternative comforter on Amazon that might fit the bill.

And the best part is, it’s available for about $30 or even less.

Filled with synthetic goose feathers, this down-alternative comforter is plush and comfortable all year long without compromising health or ethics. It’s also oversized and reversible, so you can switch up the primary color on a whim or fold down the top edge for a stylish layering effect. You can also tuck it into a duvet cover if desired.

It comes in numerous complementary color options, such as brown and cream or navy and sleet, and burgundy and black, although several reviews have stated that the burgundy color is actually closer to true red in-person. The stitched diamond baffle design is fashionable and practical, as it keeps the down alternative from shifting. The Beckham down alternative comforter is machine washable in cold water on a gentle cycle. It can be hung to dry or tumbled in the dryer on low heat.

Customer Reviews of the Beckham Hotel Quality Down Alternative Comforter

This down alternative comforter has more than 4,100 ratings and 4.6 stars out of 5 overall. Most reviewers have remarked that you shouldn’t expect luxury-tier quality but that this comforter offers a lot to love for its price. Some who gave it a five-star rating call this a hotel-quality comforter.

“I had no idea how this would truly finish my sleeping experience every single night,” wrote reviewer Tina Miller, who shared photos of the comforter on her bed. “It is so luxurious feeling. I can gather it up around my face and snuggle. It’s just like staying at a hotel. All the threads are intact and the edge stitching looks rather expensive.”

They also say the comforter is super soft, fluffy and lightweight.

“I purchased this as winter was ending where I live and spring/summer was beginning,” wrote reviewer Marlo Ty. “It has kept me warm through the cold nights, and comfy through the warm nights. I don’t get overheated with this comforter like I have with past comforters. It’s the perfect amount of lightweight and soft, but also keeps me comfortable whatever the weather/temperature is.”

Some reviewers noted that if you don’t have a large-capacity washer, you may need to take it to a laundromat to avoid damaging the comforter. People who haven’t been as pleased in their write-ups have said the fibers shifted after washing, although that appears to be a rare occurrence based on the low percentage of negative reviews.

Depending on the color and size you choose, you can get this down alternative comforter for around $22. None of the queen comforters are over $30, and most king-size comforters are between $22-$40.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.