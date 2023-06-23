The 25 best early Prime Day deals you can shop now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is less than a month away, and we’re here to make sure you find the best deals on your favorite products. The popular two-day online sale runs from July 11 through July 12, with new deals updating throughout the day.

Now that Amazon has released its Prime Day sale dates, the website and many of its retail competitors are already ramping up discounts leading up to the big event.

If you can’t wait to snag some savings on products like kitchen gadgets, electronics and garden tools, we’ve looked through Amazon and other online retailers and found more than two dozen deals you can get for a limited time.

Laptops and Tablets

For a limited time, get 73% off this laptop (regular retail price $1,333.99.)

The SGIN Laptop comes with a robust 512GB internal memory and a quick 12 GB RAM processor. The screen measures 15.6 inches for a vivid and spacious display.

Buy SGIN Laptop with 15.6-inch monitor on Amazon for $359.99 (was $1,333.99).

If the kids have been begging for a tablet, now may be the perfect time to grant their wish.

Amazon Prime members get 50% off the popular tablet designed especially for kids. Keep kids entertained with educational and entertainment content with a free 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Buy the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet on Amazon for $54.99 (was $109.99).

The Acer Aspire 5 laptop is one of Amazon’s best-selling computers. It comes with Windows 11 and advanced security features to help keep your system safe from hackers.

The Full HD display measures 15.6 inches and the computer can be used with Alexa voice commands.

Buy the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop on Amazon for $289.99 (was $389.99).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite allows users to take their work, games, video and music on the go.

With built-in Dolby Atmos sound, your favorite songs and programs will sound better than ever. And, with a battery lasting up to 13 hours, you don’t need to have to worry about charging frequently.

The tablet includes an S pen to make writing, editing photos and documents easy.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Walmart for $249 (was $349).

Kitchen Deals

Whip up your favorite smoothie with the powerful Nutri Ninja Blender. It has a dedicated button for blending frozen drinks to give you the perfect texture.

The Nutri Ninja holds 72 ounces of liquid and also includes to-go cups in three sizes: 18, 24 and 32 ounces. They are all dishwasher safe for convenient clean up.

Buy the Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja at Amazon for $159.99 (was $249.99).

Air fryers are the hottest kitchen gadget right now, and the Instant Pot Vortex is one of the highest-rated on Amazon.

It has six different cooking modes, including air fry, bake, broil, roast, dehydrate and reheat. The 4-quart, nonstick basket is perfect for making crispy fries, baking cinnamon rolls or crunchy chicken tenders.

For a limited time, Amazon has marked it down 15% from its regular retail price of $129.99.

Buy the Instant Pot Vortex 6-in-1 4-quart Air Fryer Oven at Amazon for $109.95 (was $129.99).

Make your food prep easier with this multi-function immersion hand blender.

Immersion blenders are wonderful for making smooth soups and sauces. With the interchangeable attachments, you can also whisk eggs, chop meat and give your coffee that barista touch with the milk frother.

The Vavsea Immersion Blender is marked down $70 for a limited time.

Buy the Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender at Walmart for $29.99 (was $99.99).

Imagine transforming your favorite fruit into a delicious soft-serve dessert. That’s what the Yonanas Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker brings to the kitchen. And right now, it’s marked down 20% from its regular retail price of $49.99

Unlike traditional ice cream makers, this machine only takes minutes to create healthy and delicious frozen desserts. Simply add frozen fruit and other ingredients and the Yonanana machine serves up the sorbet in seconds.

Buy the Yonanas Frozen Fruist Soft Serve Maker at Amazon for $39.98 (was $49.99).

Home Deals

The Shark Navigator NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe tackles dirt on hard surface floors and carpets.

The large-capacity cup means no dirty bags to change, and the HEPA filter keeps the air clean from pet dander and dust.

This vacuum comes with detachable tools to clean stairs, furniture and hard-to-reach areas.

Buy the Shark Navigator NV360 Navigator Lift Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum at Amazon for $189.99 (was $219.99).

This dresser is marked down 71% this weekend! It typically costs $299 and you can get it for under $90 for a limited time.

With nine deep drawers, you can use this dresser to organize clothes, linens, and craft supplies.

Wayfair ships unassembled furniture to your home and includes assembly tools.

Buy the Bryken 9-Drawer Storage Chest at Wayfair for $85.99 (was $299).

Get your home office organized and professional with this space-saving computer desk.

The L-shape gives extra tabletop space while keeping the size manageable.

The two open shelves allow you to store your books, files or whatever you need at your fingertips, yet away from your desktop.

Save 27% off of the retail price for a limited time.

Buy the CubiCubi 40-in. L Shaped Computer Desk at Amazon for $79.99 (was $109.99).

Get everything you need to custom-make cards and other crafts with the Cricut Joy Machine.

This machine cuts everything from paper, iron-in materials, vinyl, cardstock and more. This package comes with the machine, the blade, a fine-point pen, a grip mat and card-making supplies.

You can now get the Cricut Joy Machine marked down $80.36 from the regular retail price for a limited time.

Buy the Cricut Joy Machine DIY Card-Making Bundle at Walmart for $159.99 (was $240.35).

A bedroom upgrade can be as easy as replacing the bedding.

With this bed-in-a-bag set, you get a collection including a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, two pillow shams and two pillowcases.

The microfiber polyester is comfortable and lightweight, making it perfect to use year-round.

Buy the Amazon Basics 7-piece Bed-in-a-Bag on Amazon for $36.49 (was $54.51).

Say goodbye to pushing around the vacuum cleaner!

The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum can be programmed to move around your home via phone or voice command (through Alexa) whenever you want.

With the self-cleaning brush roll and self-emptying base, you may never get your hands dirty again when cleaning your floors.

Amazon has this Shark robot vacuum marked down by 50% for a limited time.

Buy the Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum on Amazon for $299.99 (was $599.99).

TVs and Streaming Devices

Save 43% off Amazon’s regular retail price for a limited time on this 4K Smart TV.

You’ll get a complete entertainment package with this smart TV. Watch your favorite movies and shows in ultra-high definition and get built-in streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV and more.

Plus, the TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, making navigating your video preferences simple.

Buy the Insignia 50-inch Smart Fire TV on Amazon for $199.99 (was $349.99).

Looking for a bigger TV? Check out this deal for a Vizio 65-inch smart TV at Walmart.

Marked down $130 from its regular retail price, this smart TV has all the features you expect, including 4K Ultra HD to give the best picture possible, a video game engine to make gameplay faster and smoother, as well as built-in streaming apps.

Buy the Vizio V-Series 65 inch Smart TV at Walmart for $398 (was $528).

Expand your entertainment options with the Roku Ultra LT streaming device.

Just plug the Roku Ultra LT into your TV, connect it to the internet, and you’re set to start watching your favorite shows.

You also get more than 300 free live TV channels plus original programming on The Roku Channel.

There is also a private listening feature where you can either use wireless headphones or plug into the jack on the Roku remote control.

Buy theRoku Ultra LT Streaming Device at Walmart for $57.75 (was $79).

Set up the best viewing party at home with this outdoor video project.

Connect your smartphone, TV box, game console or laptop to the projector. This device will put your favorite videos on the wall or the 100-inch projection screen included in your package.

Then, get the popcorn, some friends and enjoy movie night in a new way.

Buy thisOutdoor Video Smart Phone Projector on Amazon for $59.46 (was $99.99).

Fashion Deals

Pick up this trio of tank tops to give your activewear wardrobe a comfy update.

The nylon/spandex construction makes the shirts breathable and pulls moisture away from the body. The fabric also has a nice stretch for extra comfort and support

Buy theseOQQ Women’s 3-piece Tank Tops on Amazon for $18.79 (was $31.99).

This workout jacket is a perfect addition to your exercise kit.

Available in 13 different colors, this jacket comes with thumb holes to keep your sleeves down even when running or playing sports.

The full zipper gives style and comfort flexibility, as well.

Buy this Gihuo Women’s Athletic Full Zip Lightweight Workout Jacket on Amazon for $23.90 (was $41.99).

Beauty and Health Deals

This electric toothbrush comes with eight interchangeable brush heads, plenty for everyone in the family.

The powerful motor produces 40,000 vibrations per minute and has four brush modes for customized cleaning.

You also get a travel case for your new toothbrush and wireless charging capability.

Buy this AquaSonic Black Series Power Toothbrush on Amazon for $39.95 (was $59.95).

This makeup kit from one of the beauty industry’s leading companies has everything you need for the day.

It includes the High Impact Mascara, Quickliner, Almost Lipstick and Cleansing Balm.

Right now, Ulta has this kit marked down $8.10 from its normal retail price of $27.

Buy this Clinique The Cult Classic Makeup Kit from Ulta for $18.90 (was $27).

This shaving kit has everything a man needs and gives him a little extra pampering.

The Leponix shaving kit includes a double-edged safety razor with 10 refills, pre-shave oil, a shaving apron, a shaving brush and bowl, sandalwood shaving cream and an after-shave balm.

Buy thisLeponix Men’s Shaving Kit from Amazon for $22.92 (was $25.99).

Lawn and Garden/Outdoor Deals

Enjoy the summer evenings by sitting around the fire but without the annoying smoke.

The Flame King Fire Pit uses propane for fuel and the 19-inch bowl needs no wood to burn. No messy ashes to clean at the end of the party!

With the self-igniting system, no one has to worry about having a lighter or matches.

Buy this Flame King Smokeless Propane Fire Pit from Amazon for $89.75 (was $109.95).

Time for a new lawn mower? Lowe’s has marked down this gas-powered lawn mower by $43 for a limited time.

The blades cut a 20-inch.-wide area and can be adjusted to three heights ranging from 1.35 to 3.15 inches.

An ergonomic handle can be folded down for easy storage in a garage or shed.

Buy this Senix 20-in. Lawn Mower from Lowe’s for $256 (was $299).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.