Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard's lawyers have asked a judge to throw out the $10.35 million verdict against her in the defamation case filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In post-trial motions filed last week, Heard's lawyers argued that the jury's verdict was not supported by the evidence.

They also claim that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.

Heard's attorneys call the jury's June 1 award of $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages to Depp "excessive" and "indefensible."

They ask the judge to set aside the verdict and dismiss Depp's lawsuit or order a new trial.

The judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 immediately after the verdict to comply with a state cap.

Days after the six-week libel trial ended, Heard said she has “always told the truth.”

”To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” the actor told NBC’s “Today” co-host, Savannah Guthrie.

She added that she didn't blame the jury for siding with her ex-husband, adding that he is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”