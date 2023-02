(WXYZ) — If you haven't seen the Disney+ Star Wars hit The Mandalorian, you'll soon be able to watch the first episode on WXYZ-TV.

Disney announced Tuesday that the first-ever episode, Chapter 1: The Mandalorian, will be airing on ABC, Freeform, and FX on Friday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m.

The debut episode of the streaming series comes to broadcast and cable one week before season three launches on Disney+. The third season will launch March 1.