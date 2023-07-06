Take $1,000 off this 5-person hot tub at Sam’s Club

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering adding a hot tub to your backyard oasis — or are just in need of some relaxation — Sam’s Club is offering a massive discount on one that that seats up to five people.

Now through July 12, you can save $1,000 on this Everlast Spas Affluence 40-Jet Acrylic Spa, regularly priced at $5,999, but now on sale for $4,999. The price may vary in-store, so if you want it for the sale price, you’ll need to order it online. Freight shipping is included in the cost.

There are no discount codes or coupons needed for the sale, but you must have a Sam’s Club membership to access the hot tub sale. You can purchase a membership online for as little as $50 per year.

The hot tub comes in either brown or gray and measures about 6 feet long by 6 feet wide. It’s 2.8 feet tall. Holding up to 300 gallons of water, it is big enough for five people and has 40 adjustable stainless steel jets. It includes two “captain seats” and a lounger, plus interior steps.

The hot tub also includes a drink tray and ice holder so you can relax without needing to get out to grab a refill. You can adjust your preferences easily with topside digital controls.

While the discount doesn’t end until July 12, you may still want to order soon in case the hot tub sells out.

The sale price still makes this item a bit more pricey than others for sale at various retailers, but its high-quality construction will stand you in good stead. However, you have other options, like this 5-person AquaRest Elite 500 5-Person 29 Jet Square Plug and Play Hot Tub with 29 jets from Wayfair for $3,319.

Sam’s Club also has other hot tubs for a similar price, including this Lifesmart LS600D7-Person 65-Jet 230v Spa for $4,499. This one is not on sale, so if you miss out on the Everlast spa, you can snag it at this price any time.

Buy the Everlast Spas Affluence 40-Jet Acrylic Spa 5-person hot tub from Sam’s Club for $4,999 (was $5,999).

