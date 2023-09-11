FDA approves updated COVID-19 boosters for this fall

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new formula for COVID-19 boosters, which could start to be administered to Americans in the coming weeks.

The new vaccines are being made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech and are intended to target more recent variants of the virus.

Last year's bivalent COVID-19 booster is no longer authorized in the U.S., the FDA said.

The updated mRNA vaccines are approved for individuals 12 years of age and older and are authorized under emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age.

“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

