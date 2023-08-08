Feds finalize ban on inclined sleepers for infants

The Consumer Product Safety Commission finalized rules that ban both the sale and manufacturing of inclined sleepers for infants and crib bumpers after Congress approved the Safe Sleep for Babies Act in 2022.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said crib bumpers and inclined sleepers have been responsible for the deaths of dozens of infants annually. The ban comes after years of advocacy from the AAP, which has pushed for such a ban.

“Despite what the science shows, crib bumpers and inclined sleepers have remained on the market and store shelves, misleading parents into thinking they are safe and leading to dozens of preventable infant deaths,” said AAP Immediate Past President Moira A. Szilagyi. “No family should ever experience this tragedy.”

The CPSC defines an infant sleeper "as a product with an inclined sleep surface greater than ten degrees that is intended, marketed, or designed to provide sleeping accommodations for an infant up to 1 year old."

The AAP said that crib bumpers can lead to entrapment and suffocation.

Inclined sleepers have been the subject of numerous recalls, including 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play units. The CPSC said the products were recalled after 100 deaths reportedly occurred while infants were in the products.

The CPSC has long warned parents about the dangers of inclined sleepers, but did not issue the ban until mandated by Congress.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, was among lawmakers who co-sponsored legislation to ban the sleepers.

"This law will save lives. We’ve heard for years from parents, physicians, and industry leaders that we need additional safeguards and clearer guidance to help keep babies safe," Brown said.

The CPSC issued the following reminders to parents:

- The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

- Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

- Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

