Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run in 2024 presidential race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to officially launch his 2024 bid for the White House, bringing what has been considered to be one of the strongest competitors against former President Donald Trump to the GOP field of candidates wanting the party nomination.

The 44-year-old Republican governor was scheduled to announce his decision and his campaign's Federal Election Commission filing during a conversation hosted on Twitter with CEO Elon Musk. The audio-only announcement would be streamed out on Twitter Spaces.

DeSantis will join a field of candidates including Trump, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Alaska Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeSantis was endorsed by Trump in his campaign to become the governor of Florida and has enacted some of the same kind of populist policies that the former president supported. Six months ago DeSantis won reelection to the Florida governor's office by 19 percentage points and saw multiple major victories with policies he supported in the state.

DeSantis is a Florida native, who holds family roots from the U.S. Midwest. The new candidate for GOP nominee for president ran for Congress in 2012 and won a district in the Orlando area.

He studied and played baseball at Yale University, and later went on to Harvard Law School and was a Navy Judge Advocate General officer. He served tours in Iraq and in Guantanamo Bay, where he worked at the detention camp.

