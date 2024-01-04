Florida man arrested for threatening to kill congressman and his kids

A 72-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for threatening to kill Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children.

Court documents with the Southern District of Florida show that Michael Shapiro left numerous threatening voicemails to Swalwell's office on Dec. 19 from his home in Greenacres.

While Swalwell is not named in the court papers, he confirmed on social media that he and his family were the targets of Shapiro's threats.

"I'm gonna come after you and kill you," said Shapiro in one of the messages, according to the documents.

"I'm gonna come and kill your children you mother-[expletive]," Shapiro said. "I'm gonna kill your children."

In the messages, Shapiro also repeatedly called Swalwell a "Chinese spy."

In a post on X, Swalwell said the threats would not stop him from representing his constituents.

"MAGA Republicans have chosen violence over voting and this is what it looks like. But I'm not going away and neither should you," Swalwell said.

Shapiro made his first court appearance Wednesday and was "found to be indigent," according to the court docket. The public defender's office represented him.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com