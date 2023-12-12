Florida newlyweds killed by ex 1 week after their wedding

A Florida man was arrested for first-degree murder after the killing of a newlywed couple near West Palm Beach just one week after their wedding.

Family members identified the slain couple as Kerlande and Marcelline Racine.

They were shot outside their home Saturday morning, according to police.

According to a witness at the scene of the shooting, one of the victims was outside installing security cameras and the other was getting groceries out of their car.

The suspect, identified as Marcelline’s ex-husband Sony Josaphat, parked his car across the street and then greeted the couple, according to the police report.

"After a few moments, Sony pulled out a pistol and shot" them, detectives said.

Josaphat fled the scene before turning himself in.

The 46-year-old is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held in the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

His divorce with Marcelline was just finalized on Nov. 22, according to court documents.

According to the arrest report, Josaphat told detectives she had “been disrespecting him and blocked his calls” and “anger took over him.”

He said he went to the newlyweds’ home Saturday morning to bring breakfast to the daughter he shared with Marcelline. His daughter witnessed the shooting and called 911.

"Sony said he knew what he did was wrong and has never done anything like this," the arrest report stated.

A woman who identified herself as Marcelline’s sister told Scripps News West Palm Beach the pair had just been married on Marcelline’s birthday, Dec. 2.

"She has never been as happy as she was now," the woman said.

She added that Marcelline had moved to the U.S. from Haiti 25 years ago and worked her way up to becoming a nurse practitioner, while her new husband was a pastor.

This story was originally published by Allen Cone at Scripps News West Palm Beach.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com