Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue man seconds before train collides with Jeep

PORTAGE, Mich. — Firefighters in Portage rescued a man seconds before a train collided with his Jeep after it rolled onto its side on the railroad tracks following a crash and it was all caught on camera.

The crash happened Friday around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue.

Portage police were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash.

When police and fire crews arrived, they found a Chevy Cruz with heavy front-end damage and an overturned Jeep straddling the railroad tracks with a man still inside.

Firefighters began accessing the man in the Jeep who was complaining of severe back pain. According to emergency crews, the pain was so bad he was unable to get out of the Jeep on his own.

While crews were conducting their assessment, the Portage Department of Public Safety says the train crossing signal lights began flashing and they could hear the sound of a whistle from an oncoming train.

Firefighters acted quickly, dragging the driver of the Jeep out of his vehicle and moving him to a safe location just seconds before the train entered the intersection. The train collided with the overturned Jeep.

Portage Department of Public Safety

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to Portage police, the driver of the Chevy Cruz was not injured.

The crash is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567.

